The Best Men’s Snow Boots for a Winter That Refuses to End

Let's not sugarcoat it: this winter has been an absolute bruiser. The polar vortex—that once-abstract meteorological bogeyman your uncle ranted about at Thanksgiving—has collapsed, split and sent its frozen arsenal screaming down from the Arctic like a bill you forgot to pay. Cities from Detroit to Boston are locked in their coldest stretches in nearly a decade, with temperatures plunging 30 to 40 degrees below average during the worst surges. Even Florida got wrecked—Melbourne hit 25 degrees in early February, shattering records, while cold-stunned iguanas fell out of trees in Miami like frozen piñatas. Orlando dipped below freezing. Palm trees had frost On them. Let that sink in.

Up here in the Northeast, the daily commute has become a Darwinian exercise. You know the drill: that first step off the curb where your heel hits black ice and your life flashes before your eyes. The slush puddle at every crosswalk that's somehow always deeper than it looks, soaking through whatever inadequate footwear you convinced yourself would "probably be fine." The sidewalk salt that eats leather like acid. And just when you thought February might show mercy, Punxsutawney Phil—that smug, overfed rodent with a better PR team than most Fortune 500 CEOs—saw his shadow On Groundhog Day, sentencing us all to six more weeks of this. Forecasters agree. The stratospheric warming event currently underway is expected to extend the deep freeze potentially into early spring. So no, this is not over. Not even close. Time to invest in proper footwear.