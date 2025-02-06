The Best Snow Boots for Braving the Winter Elements in Style
Today’s snow boot silhouettes prove that you don’t have to sacrifice fashion for functionRead More
Winter fashion is all fun and games when you're shopping for plush cashmere sweaters, sleek wool coats and elegant leather Chelsea boots, but perusing for the more practical cold-weather items can be a bit of a slog—especially when it comes to gear for less temperate and snowy conditions. Whether you're expecting snow at home or you're planning a trip to the slopes, a great pair of snow boots is a must for a solid winter wardrobe.
The best snow boots keep you warm, dry and comfortable even during a blizzard, all while providing adequate grip and traction so you don't slip on an icy sidewalk. Utility is paramount, but don't be deterred by visions of clunky snow boots of years past—today's silhouettes prove that you don't have to sacrifice fashion for function. There are the classic, hardworking shoes from Columbia, Sorel and Timberland, but with modern updates like shearling lining, lug soles and faux fur details, along with a slew of unapologetically over-the-top, splurge-worthy designs from the likes of Prada, which brings its signature nylon aesthetic to the snow boot, and Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY), with sumptuous suede and shearling.
Don't forget about the array of snow-ready footwear from elevated winter gear heavyweights including Bogner and Moncler, which bring their skiwear expertise to the shoe game with versatile options that are just as suitable for stomping along the streets of New York City as for heading to a Swiss chalet for that après-ski life, with a hot toddy and some fondue.
Don’t fret about searching for a chic pair of winter boots to protect yourself from the elements, because we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best snow boots that you’ll actually want to wear this year.
The Most Stylish Women's Snow Boots
- Moon Boot Moon Boot Icon Faux-Fur Boots
- Canada Goose Women's Journey Boot Lite
- Bogner La Plagne 13 Snow Boots
- Timberland Women's Stone Street Mid Warm Lined Waterproof Boot
- Prada Black Re-Nylon Gabardine Après-Ski Boots
- Merrel Women's Marquette Thermo Lace Waterproof Boots
- Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Boot
- Bogner Alta Badia Embroidered Suede and Shearling Snow Boots
- Penelope Chilvers Cosmos Fleece Boot
- Ugg Adirondack III Boot
- Brunello Cucinelli Monili-Detail Snow Boots
- Moncler Women's Gaia Quilted Cold Weather Boots
- Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Lite Waterproof Wedge Snow Boot
- Koolaburra Ryanna Boots
- Emu Australia Blurred Boots
- Cougar Vanetta Faux Fur Trim Waterproof Boot
- Hunter Women's Thunor Indoor/Outdoor Insulated Roll Top Waterproof Snow Boots
- Bearpaw Isabella Charcoal
Moon Boot Moon Boot Icon Faux-Fur Boots
Moon Boots are back and better than ever, and while you could always go for the classic, unembellished silhouettes, why not make a statement with the next pair of boots you purchase this year? These winter white boots are made of faux fur and faux leather, with insulating fleece and wraparound laces. And, of course, the signature bouncy rubber soles.
Canada Goose Women's Journey Boot Lite
Canada Goose (GOOS)'s chunky black lace-up ankle boots are 100 percent waterproof, with extra ankle support, a durable outsole and OrthoLite insoles for the ultimate comfort. A breathable microfibre lining aids in temperature regulating, to keep your feet dry and warm no matter the frigid winter conditions.
Bogner La Plagne 13 Snow Boots
These black shell and faux-leather boots are water-resistant and just might be the answer to all your snow trip wardrobe woes. The fleece lining adds extra warmth, while the gripped rubber soles promise you won't slip amid icy conditions while on your way to sip champagne at the après-ski.
Timberland Women's Stone Street Mid Warm Lined Waterproof Boot
Timberland's waterproof winter boots got a modern-day makeover, complete with a chunky rubber lug sole and faux fur lining. The comfort foam footbeds are supportive and flexible, while the seam-sealed uppers ensure water can't break the barrier.
Prada Black Re-Nylon Gabardine Après-Ski Boots
Inspired by a classic après-ski style, Prada's nylon gabardine boots are both sporty and undeniably chic. The chunky rubber lug sole increases traction, while the upper drawstring allows you to adjust to your preferences, which is ideal if you're wearing either snow pants or just a pair of leggings. The Italian designer's signature triangle logo adorns the outer side.
Merrel Women's Marquette Thermo Lace Waterproof Boots
Not only will this stylish pair of women’s winter boots keep your feet dry and toasty on the most blustery of days, but they’re also made with special insulation to ensure you stay warm even when temperatures seriously start to drop. The soft fleece lining is a dream, while the waterproof membrane ensures no damp feet in sight.
Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Boot
It’s no surprise that these waterproof boots are always a best-seller within Columbia’s women’s shoes selection; they’ll protect your feet from the elements while also providing support while you navigate through all that snowy slush. If you need them ASAP and can’t go in-store, they’re also available on Amazon.
Bogner Alta Badia Embroidered Suede and Shearling Snow Boots
You can’t go wrong with Bogner; the designer has long been the go-to for the most fashionable jet-setters for all their ski (and après-ski, of course) needs. These luxe shearling-and-leather cream-colored snow boots are as functional as they are elegant, and have an extra-gripping sole to make sure you don’t end up falling into the snow. The tall boots are giving serious ski bunny vibes, so you’ll always feel like you’re sipping a cozy cocktail after a long day on the slopes.
Penelope Chilvers Cosmos Fleece Boot
English shoe brand Penelope Chilvers, which counts Kate Middleton as a longtime fan, is known for fashionable yet functional footwear. These luxe snow boots feature a suede and fleece body and 100 percent wool lining for the to keep your toes as warm as possible. A zigzag pattern on the shoe collar adds a touch of whimsy.
Ugg Adirondack III Boot
Ugg promises that these waterproof Adirondack III boots will keep you the warmest possible, even when the weather conditions drop to -25 degrees Fahrenheit outside. They also have a special outsole that will stay flexible despite the frigid weather, plus extra insulation and cushion.
Brunello Cucinelli Monili-Detail Snow Boots
Crafted in Italy, Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY)'s winter white snow boots are luxury incarnate; they're simply screaming to be brought on a ski trip to the Alps. Contrasting suede, cotton corduroy and shearling lend a textural note to the show, while the rubber bottom promises you won't slip on your way to après-ski.
Moncler Women's Gaia Quilted Cold Weather Boots
Moncler makes more than just luxe puffer jackets; they also make stylish cold weather gear. These quilted nylon snow boots are essentially the brand's beloved down coats, but in winter shoe form. The drawstring allows you to loosen or tighten them as needed, while the mini pocket offers a spot to hold your credit card or phone if you need some extra space.
Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Lite Waterproof Wedge Snow Boot
These Sorel women’s waterproof snow boots have a rubber sole and are super lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re lugging around your own two feet.
Koolaburra Ryanna Boots
If all you need is a shoe that can handle light snow and rainy days, consider these waterproof leather and suede ankle boots. The faux-fur cuff adds an indulgent, plush note to the pull-on shoe, which does have a side zipper, as well. These are perfect for mild or moderate conditions, with traction-enhanced soles and seam-sealed exteriors.
Emu Australia Blurred Boots
Emu Australia's hiking-inspired winter boots are composed of water-resistant sheepskin for the utmost warm and overall coziness, which also happens to be naturally moisture-wicking. The practical waterproof rubber trim and hiking-style laces are more functional features; the rubber serrated teeth on the outsole aid in extra grip and traction.
Cougar Vanetta Faux Fur Trim Waterproof Boot
The best winter boots are multi-functional, like these Cougar lace-ups that are great as rain boots and snow boots—they’re waterproof and promise to keep your feet warm at temperatures as low at 11 degrees Fahrenheit.
Hunter Women's Thunor Indoor/Outdoor Insulated Roll Top Waterproof Snow Boots
If you're a fan of Hunter's classic rain boots, then you're sure to love the brand's insulated waterproof snow boots. They're a very similar—if not identical—design to the rain shoes, but with an insulated, shearling-like roll top for extra protection and warmth. These are 100 percent waterproof, so no damp toes over here.
Bearpaw Isabella Charcoal
With wool lining and a weatherproof construction, these no-nonsense, knee-high waterproof boots will keep your feet warm and protected from even the harshest of snowy days.