The Best Snow Boots for Braving the Winter Elements in Style

Winter fashion is all fun and games when you're shopping for plush cashmere sweaters, sleek wool coats and elegant leather Chelsea boots, but perusing for the more practical cold-weather items can be a bit of a slog—especially when it comes to gear for less temperate and snowy conditions. Whether you're expecting snow at home or you're planning a trip to the slopes, a great pair of snow boots is a must for a solid winter wardrobe.

The best snow boots keep you warm, dry and comfortable even during a blizzard, all while providing adequate grip and traction so you don't slip on an icy sidewalk. Utility is paramount, but don't be deterred by visions of clunky snow boots of years past—today's silhouettes prove that you don't have to sacrifice fashion for function. There are the classic, hardworking shoes from Columbia, Sorel and Timberland, but with modern updates like shearling lining, lug soles and faux fur details, along with a slew of unapologetically over-the-top, splurge-worthy designs from the likes of Prada, which brings its signature nylon aesthetic to the snow boot, and Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY), with sumptuous suede and shearling.

Don't forget about the array of snow-ready footwear from elevated winter gear heavyweights including Bogner and Moncler, which bring their skiwear expertise to the shoe game with versatile options that are just as suitable for stomping along the streets of New York City as for heading to a Swiss chalet for that après-ski life, with a hot toddy and some fondue.

Don’t fret about searching for a chic pair of winter boots to protect yourself from the elements, because we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best snow boots that you’ll actually want to wear this year.