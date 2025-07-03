From the Mountains to the Coast: The Best Summer Road Trips in SoCal

Given its diverse terrain, iconic freeways and stunning landscapes, Southern California is a quintessential road trip destination. Though swaying palm trees and sandy shores are often the first things that people picture when thinking of SoCal, there’s so much more to the lower half of the Golden State—and so many of its best sites are within driving distance.

In less than three hours, you can go from hitting the waves in La Jolla to hiking the High Desert in Joshua Tree. Looking to indulge in a wine tasting by the sea after a morning meditation in Ojai? Santa Barbara is a mere 30 miles up the California coast, while the sprawling vineyards in the Santa Ynez Valley are just an additional 40 minutes inland. It doesn’t get more picturesque than Pacific Coast Highway, though California’s scenic Chumash Highway sheds light on the state's more underrated and mountainous side.

While redwood-filled Big Sur is known to have one of the state’s most beautiful stretches of coastal road, it’s quite the trek, even if you’re just traveling from San Francisco—coming from SoCal is a whole other ordeal. Luckily, there are plenty of hidden gems in Southern California, too. Whether you’re driving from Los Angeles, San Diego or another of the West Coast region’s cities, most of SoCal’s best destinations can be reached in under four hours—no airfare needed.

From the rolling hills of Santa Barbara wine country to the winding mountain roads in Big Bear, we’ve got you covered on where to enjoy the best summer road trips through SoCal.