From the Mountains to the Coast: The Best Summer Road Trips in SoCal
Given its diverse terrain, iconic freeways and stunning landscapes, Southern California is a quintessential road trip destination. Though swaying palm trees and sandy shores are often the first things that people picture when thinking of SoCal, there’s so much more to the lower half of the Golden State—and so many of its best sites are within driving distance.
In less than three hours, you can go from hitting the waves in La Jolla to hiking the High Desert in Joshua Tree. Looking to indulge in a wine tasting by the sea after a morning meditation in Ojai? Santa Barbara is a mere 30 miles up the California coast, while the sprawling vineyards in the Santa Ynez Valley are just an additional 40 minutes inland. It doesn’t get more picturesque than Pacific Coast Highway, though California’s scenic Chumash Highway sheds light on the state's more underrated and mountainous side.
While redwood-filled Big Sur is known to have one of the state’s most beautiful stretches of coastal road, it’s quite the trek, even if you’re just traveling from San Francisco—coming from SoCal is a whole other ordeal. Luckily, there are plenty of hidden gems in Southern California, too. Whether you’re driving from Los Angeles, San Diego or another of the West Coast region’s cities, most of SoCal’s best destinations can be reached in under four hours—no airfare needed.
From the rolling hills of Santa Barbara wine country to the winding mountain roads in Big Bear, we’ve got you covered on where to enjoy the best summer road trips through SoCal.
The Best Southern California Road Trips
Santa Barbara
The American Riviera is located less than two hours north of Los Angeles. Whether you’re coming from L.A. or San Diego, consider starting out your road trip itinerary by taking the Pacific Coast Highway beginning in Santa Monica. Though the historic road between Santa Monica and Malibu was closed for many months due to the Palisades Fire, it has since reopened, allowing visitors and locals to once again resume the scenic drive. As you drive, towering Santa Monica Mountains seemingly kiss the shore, while beachfront homes and businesses line the edges of the highway. Though you’ll have to hop back on the 101 once you reach Oxnard, the natural beauty and rocky coastline are well worth the few extra miles and minor detour. Once you pass through downtown Ventura, an open stretch of freeway offers uninterrupted ocean views, and before you know it, you’re admiring the mansion-lined mountains of Santa Barbara. From kayaking in the harbor to wine tasting in the Funk Zone, spend your days enjoying the sunny summer weather before sitting down at one of Santa Barbara’s many Mexican eateries—can’t-miss spots include Carlitos Café y Cantina and Flor de Maiz.
Where to Stay:
For a charming and quiet escape near the heart of the city, book a room at Palihouse Santa Barbara. This 24-room property has a vintage and preppy appeal with bathrooms covered in floral wallpaper, plaid furnishings and plenty of pink accents. Looking to stay closer to the beach? Hotel Californian is within walking distance to nearly 20 wine tasting rooms, Stearns Wharf and several of Santa Barbara’s top restaurants.
Ojai
Winding mountain roads and tree-tunnel lanes lead to Ventura County’s whimsical town of Ojai. If you’re driving from Los Angeles, expect to spend around an hour and a half in the car (a pretty easy day trip), but once you exit the 101 and hit Big Rock Preserve, you’ll feel worlds away from the city as you admire scenic Topatopa lookouts and dense forestry. Since Ojai is located in a valley, the mountain views are beautiful, but for a must-see scenic backdrop, pay a visit to Meditation Mount and embark on a peaceful walk around the property or partake in a group meditation. Other signature activities include shopping at the many metaphysical stores, art galleries and boutiques in downtown Ojai before sitting down for California-Burmese cuisine at The Dutchess.
Where to Stay:
If you’re looking to hit the spa, booking into the Ojai Valley Inn is a no-brainer. This is the ideal place to slow down with a game of golf or a relaxed pool day, and there are also six different culinary concepts on-site. For a more intimate, boutique experience, book a room at the retro Capri Hotel, which boasts a mid-century modern vibe near the heart of downtown.
Joshua Tree
Looking to enjoy open roads, vast desert landscape and clear, sunny skies? Joshua Tree, located in California's famous High Desert, is a quirky yet charming town dedicated to the outdoors. The most obvious highlight is Joshua Tree National Park, which spans nearly 800,000 acres of the Mojave and Colorado Deserts. Simply driving through the park gets you up close and personal with rows and rows of Joshua trees, towering boulders, rock formations and stunning cacti gardens. However, take some time to explore by foot after parking the car—walk hiking trails, embark on a little rock climbing or simply stroll through the park, keeping an eye out for local quails, hares and rattlesnakes. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head to Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown for live tunes, an ice-cold ale and chili cheese fries.
Where to Stay:
Traditionally, Airbnb has been the best bet for luxury accommodations in Joshua Tree. However, Hotel Wren is changing the local hospitality landscape with a 12-room hideaway that is modern, stylish and comfortable. Private patios sit open to a scenic and secluded desert landscape, while neutral colors like sage, beige and adobe pink mimic the surrounding hues of nature.
Palm Springs
Getting to Palm Springs follows a similar route to Joshua Tree. Though you’ll be dealing with a decent amount of congestion and unsightly surroundings during the first couple of hours, whether coming from San Diego or Los Angeles, you’ll know you’re getting close once you spot the sea of windmills in the distance. This iconic turbine farm is an indicator that you’re near the High Desert, and before you know it, you’re driving under a bridge plastered with the words “Palm Springs.” Though it is more developed and residential than Joshua Tree, Palm Springs maintains its mid-century modern ambiance and has a lively downtown area bustling with local restaurants, boutiques and coffee shops. Enjoy elegant and timeless dining experiences at Bar Cecil and Mister Parker’s, or indulge in a day of rejuvenation at The Spa at Séc-he. Of course, soaking up some sun and catching a tan poolside while admiring the surrounding San Jacinto Mountains is never a bad idea, either.
Where to Stay:
Korakia Pensione is a Mediterranean-Moroccan hotel with bespoke rooms that boast character and craft. Both of the on-site pools at this B&B-style boutique hotel are heated and open 24/7, but you can also enjoy Saturday morning yoga, complimentary cruiser bikes and a daily Moroccan-inspired breakfast in the fountain-side courtyard. For a more hip atmosphere, stay at the upbeat Parker Palm Springs or urban Thompson Palm Springs.
Big Bear
Traveling up State Route 18 yields one of the most breathtaking mountain drives in SoCal. Winding roads at times feel treacherous, and there are a handful of lookout points and drop-offs that remind you of how high an elevation you’ve reached. Since Big Bear is surrounded by the San Bernardino National Forest, you’ll find yourself in a sea of ponderosa pines and other towering trees, but when you finally reach town, a clearing opens up to the lake, where locals and visitors paddle board, boat and fish all summer long. Though Big Bear is most popular during the ski season, warmer months showcase the beauty of this rural SoCal town, and there are plenty of great hiking and biking trails to explore. Once you’ve reached your threshold for the outdoors, head to The Village for shopping and beers at Big Bear Lake Brewing Co. Later in the evening, head to The Pines Lakefront for steak, seafood and lake views at sunset.
Where to Stay:
Hotel Marina Riviera is a lakeside escape by Casetta. Though the 42-room hotel was originally built in 1968, it has since been carefully restored and given a modern yet thoughtful facelift with an artsy yet cozy aesthetic. Prefer to stay in a more woodsy setting? N+P Boutique Lodge hosts guests in vintage, bespoke cabins surrounded by towering pines in the middle of the forest.
Santa Ynez Valley
From the Danish city of Solvang to western-esque Los Alamos, Santa Ynez Valley is a diverse and unique conglomerate of little towns in Santa Barbara wine country. Though you can reach the valley by traveling up the 101 past Goleta and under a daunting tunnel built into a mountain, the most scenic route calls for a trip up the 154, also called the Chumash Highway. The drive starts by taking you up a lengthy mountain that looks over the city and coast—you can even see UCSB’s Storke Tower in the distance. Once you officially cross onto the other side of the mountain, a winding road takes you past Lake Chumash and spits you out onto a stunning stretch of road surrounded by rolling hills scattered with happy cows and ancient oak trees. A winery visit (once the car is parked and put away for the day) is the most obvious activity, and there is an endless array of tasting rooms and vineyards to explore, proving you don’t have to go to Northern California for a worthwhile vino experience. Santa Ynez Valley is also known for its culinary excellence; Michelin-starred Bell’s, Nella and Bar Le Côte are three restaurant highlights.
Where to Stay:
Tucked away from the downtown hub of Solvang, Alisal Ranch takes an all-inclusive approach to luxury in the middle of nature. This high-end dude ranch is home to cozy and private cabins where guests can relax in between horseback riding, yoga classes, spa treatments and more. Those wanting to stay within walking distance to all 20 of the tasting rooms in Los Olivos should look no further than the timeless Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, an exclusive 14-room property.
La Jolla
La Jolla's premier location along rugged bluffs in San Diego makes it a prime road trip destination in SoCal. Travelers coming from Los Angeles will enjoy ocean views as they drive around two hours, passing everything from the picturesque beach town of San Clemente (visit San Clemente State Beach and the coastal trail) to the historic Camp Pendleton. Since the La Jolla peninsula juts out from the rest of the coastline, the drive down after exiting the I-5 Freeway includes sweeping ocean views and multi-million dollar mansions. Once you reach the heart of La Jolla, pretty much everything is walkable. Don’t forget to spend some time exploring the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, which is just a hair north of La Jolla. From kayaking and cave exploration to tidepooling and watching the seals at Children’s Pool Beach, there is plenty to see and do outside before sitting down at Le Coq for an onion tarte and steak frites.
Where to Stay:
Looking to enjoy a more secluded and quiet getaway, far from the summer crowds? Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa is a chic hacienda-style property with 210 rooms, five different dining concepts and a full-service spa. Orli La Jolla offers a more intimate stay with only 13 design-forward guest rooms near the center of La Jolla Village.
Laguna Beach
Located just an hour and a half north of San Diego and an hour south of Los Angeles, Laguna Beach is an idyllic community known for its crystal clear waters and enduring surf culture. Those coming down from L.A. can drive past Crystal Cove and Emerald Bay—two beautiful stretches of coastline with soft sand beaches and gentle waves. If you’re coming from down south, passing through Dana Point is also a treat, boasting panoramic ocean views from a windy, bluff-side street. Once you’ve settled in Laguna, spend your day hitting the beach and enjoy some of SoCal’s best places for the most swimmable water. The Deck is great for drinks at sunset, but for a full sit-down dinner, head to Rebel Omakase for a Michelin-starred sushi experience.
Where to Stay:
Casa Loma Beach Hotel is a Mallorcan-inspired oasis located just above one of Laguna’s most popular beaches. The 70-room hotel is quaint, stylish and understated, but its prime location near the Downtown Village is ideal. Surf & Sand, Laguna Beach is another elegant and upscale oceanfront accommodation option, which recently debuted a floor-to-ceiling renovation with a reimaged restaurant, spa and refreshed pool.