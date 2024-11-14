California, Oregon and Washington are best known for producing world-renowned pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay, but the West Coast is no stranger to sparkling wine. Though Napa Valley is certainly the most popular destination for bubbly varietals inspired by traditional French methods, wineries in the Pacific Northwest have also tried their hand at sparkling wine. This fizzy and fancy wine is known for having an effervescent flavor profile and tantalizing texture, and though sparkling wine can be enjoyed year-round, it is extra popular during the holiday season.

While certain bottles of sparkling wine can taste nearly identical to Champagne, true Champagne can only be made in the Champagne region of northeast France. However, many producers on the West Coast follow the traditional methods when making sparkling wines, yielding a high-quality product that is on par with even the most famous of Champagnes. Whether you’re planning a holiday escape or celebrating the season with a wine-tasting excursion, winter is a great time to explore wine country. Raise a glass to the most wonderful time of the year and pay a visit to the best West Coast wineries for sparkling wine.