The Best West Coast Wineries for Sparkling Wine
Many producers on the West Coast follow the traditional methods when making sparkling wines, yielding a high-quality product that is on par with your favorite Champagne.Read More
California, Oregon and Washington are best known for producing world-renowned pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay, but the West Coast is no stranger to sparkling wine. Though Napa Valley is certainly the most popular destination for bubbly varietals inspired by traditional French methods, wineries in the Pacific Northwest have also tried their hand at sparkling wine. This fizzy and fancy wine is known for having an effervescent flavor profile and tantalizing texture, and though sparkling wine can be enjoyed year-round, it is extra popular during the holiday season.
While certain bottles of sparkling wine can taste nearly identical to Champagne, true Champagne can only be made in the Champagne region of northeast France. However, many producers on the West Coast follow the traditional methods when making sparkling wines, yielding a high-quality product that is on par with even the most famous of Champagnes. Whether you’re planning a holiday escape or celebrating the season with a wine-tasting excursion, winter is a great time to explore wine country. Raise a glass to the most wonderful time of the year and pay a visit to the best West Coast wineries for sparkling wine.
Where to Find the Best Sparkling Wine on the West Coast
Schramsberg Vineyards
- 1400 Schramsberg Rd, Calistoga, CA 94515
For more than 50 years, Napa Valley’s Schramsberg Vineyards has been one of the most notable purveyors of California sparkling wine. Reservations are required when visiting the Calistoga tasting room, so don’t forget to book your appointment in advance. During the colder months, tasting takes place in the wine caves, yielding a cozy and intimate feel as you explore a variety of bubbly bottles. Tasting options range from a curated cheese and wine pairing to a combo of sparkling wines and red wines. You can even build your own custom cave tour and experience by selecting six special vintages to sip during your tailored tasting. Take a piece of Napa Valley history home with you when you purchase the $150 2015 J. Schram Noirs—this pinot noir-based brut has small amounts of chardonnay and undergoes both barrel and malolactic fermentation, giving it a complex character with cozy notes of candied orange, peach cobbler, apple pie and vanilla.
Riverbench Vineyard and Winery
- 6020 Foxen Canyon Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93454
- 137 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
When it comes to sparkling wine in Santa Barbara County, Riverbench Vineyard and Winery is the crème de la crème. The winery started in 1973 with a planting of chardonnay and pinot noir, which are traditional in Santa Barbara, but over the years, the brand evolved to focus on sparkling varietals as well. The Santa Maria estate is cozy and quaint—the refurbished, residential-style tasting room is surrounded by rolling wine country hills and vineyards, setting the scene for an afternoon of bubbles and self-guided exploration. During the holidays, guests can also partake in special offerings like glitter wine bottle workshops and truffle pairings. The second tasting room in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone offers similar experiences in a more modern, indoor setting. Though you’ll try a few sparkling wines during your visit, go home with a bottle of the $125 2017 Reserve Blanc de Blancs. This 100 percent chardonnay wine is the most oxidized varietal in Riverbench’s collection (due to extra barrel aging), with a bright acidity, and features flavors of toasted hazelnut and marzipan. For a more unique offering, try the 2017 Blanc de Noirs, made with pinot noir.
Roco Winery
- 13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Roco Winery is a staple for Oregon sparkling wines. Located in Willamette Valley’s Dundee Hills wine region, the picturesque winery sits in the heart of wine country, allowing guests to admire the bright vineyard views from the comfort of an outdoor picnic table or inside the rustic and cozy tasting room. There are four different tasting options, with the Diamond being the best option for sparkling wine lovers. This $50 flight includes five different pours of bubbles, and you can also enhance your experience by purchasing a locally sourced cheese and charcuterie board. Having scored 98 points from Wine Enthusiast, the $110 2013 RMS Delayed Disgorgement Brut follows the classic Méthode Champenoise and blends barrel-fermented pinot noir and chardonnay to create a fruit-forward sparkler that has notes of butterscotch, shortbread cookie and yellow apple on the nose. These aromas are then followed by flavors of pear, honeysuckle and toasted biscuits.
Domaine Carneros
- 1240 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559
Domaine Carneros, which was founded by Claude Taittinger in 1987, is known for producing méthode traditionnelle sparkling wines in the heart of Napa. The French-inspired winery transports visitors to Europe with perfectly manicured hedges, surrounding estate vineyards and a grand château with indoor and outdoor seating. Since caviar and bubbles are a match made in heaven, consider splurging on a tin of small-batch, sustainably-raised estate white sturgeon caviar to pair with the Sparkling Château Tasting. This $44 tasting includes four pours of Domaine Carneros’ premium bubbles and ends with a taste of the beloved 2016 Le Rêve Blanc de Blancs. This $125 bottle showcases the best of the brand—the “tête de cuvée.” It is made of 100 percent chardonnay and is aged for six years en tirage. A nose of ginger, poached pear, toasted almonds and pie crust is complemented by a palate of white peach, apple blossom, brioche and lemon meringue pie.
Tirriddis
- 2140-B Wine Country Rd, Prosser, WA 99350
Founded by Andrew Gerow, Gabriel Crowell and Matthew Doutney in 2021, Tirriddis is one of the few Washington wineries dedicated to the art of sparkling winemaking. This pioneering sparkling wine producer is credited as being a part of Washington’s ever-growing bubbles market. Each bottle is made using the traditional French method of sparkling wine production, and the winery's name is actually an acronym for Tirage, Riddle, and Disgorge—the three main steps for creating sparkling wine. Whether you are stopping by the tasting room for a flight, glass or bottle, the team will curate an intimate and educational experience complete with Washington’s best bubbles from the Columbia Valley AVA. Made of 96 percent chardonnay and four percent pinot gris, the $62 M.V. Tirriddis Grand Rendition Rendition No. 01 undergoes concrete fermentation before being barrel-aged and experiencing a tirage time of 28 months. This sparkling wine has a sweet undertone and features notes of candied citrus peel, honeycomb and baked pear.
Soter Vineyards
- 10880 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
Sip on Oregon’s finest biodynamic sparkling wines when you visit Soter Vineyards. Located at the 240-acre Mineral Springs Ranch, Soter Vineyards places intentionality and craftsmanship at the top of their priorities. The Provisions Tasting is a guided epicurean experience that includes a full wine and food pairing that changes with the seasons. Almost the entire menu uses ingredients sourced from the ranch itself, allowing patrons to connect with the land as they sip sparkling wines and plenty of pinot noir. The 2017 Mineral Springs Blanc de Blancs costs $120 and is made from vines biodynamically grown in ancient marine soils. This 100 percent chardonnay sparkling wine is hand disgorged after being aged on the lees for six years, producing a bright palate of guava, quince, honeycomb and beeswax.
Mumm Napa
- 445 Silverado Trail, Rutherford, CA 94573
Mumm Napa is a renowned producer of sparkling wines made the traditional French way. Visiting the Rutherford tasting room means enjoying the royal treatment while sipping on a selection of bubbly vintages inside the sleek and upscale tasting room or out on the covered patio. The scenic vineyards and the Mayacamas Mountains create a breathtaking backdrop, but the sparkling wines steal the show. Elevate your experience by opting for the Oak Terrace Cheese Tasting which includes seasonal cheese alongside a selection of limited-production reserve sparkling wines. Caught a craving for Mumm at home? At $95 a bottle, the 2018 DVX Rosé is made of 53 percent chardonnay and 47 percent pinot noir grape varieties, yielding a brut-style sparkling wine that is elegant and vibrant. Strawberry, black cherry, red apple and orange zest aromas give way to a palate of nectarines, strawberries and cream.
Adelsheim Vineyard
- 16800 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Located in Oregon’s Chehalem Mountains, Adelsheim Vineyard has been planting the highest-quality chardonnay and pinot noir grapes since 1972. Though walk-ins are welcome, reservations are highly recommended. The spacious tasting room is immersed in nature, ensuring that patrons can admire views of the vines from nearly every angle. The Site-Soil-Vintage kicks off with a sparkling wine and ends on a sweet note with an array of artisan truffles. During the winter, guests can also book a cave tasting for a more intimate and educational experience. The $95 2014 Extended Tirage Brut Rosé is 71 percent pinot noir and 29 percent chardonnay. This extremely limited release boasts fresh fruit aromas followed by a luscious palate of brioche bread and creamy undertones.