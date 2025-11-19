A bottle of bubbly is the quintessential holiday gift. Whether you’re attending a festive dinner party or adding to a friend’s carefully curated collection, you can’t go wrong with a special sparkling wine. Crisp, effervescent and fizzy, this light-bodied beverage sets the tone for any celebration.

​Champagne, which is exclusively made in France’s namesake region, is known for its traditional methods and strict production parameters. Typically, Champagne is composed of chardonnay, pinot noir and meunier grapes, yielding a textured palate that is bright, refreshing and acidic. However, these same characteristics are a hallmark of most sparkling wines, and though Champagne is the most famous of the bunch, California wine country is known to produce some premier bubbly.

​While popular brands like Veuve Clicquot and Korbel are readily available and easily recognized, other high-end purveyors showcase the exclusivity of this timeless tipple. If you're looking to impress the most selective of collectors, limited releases and customized bottles are the perfect alternative to your standard bottle of brut.

​From a special edition Dom Pérignon to bottles engraved with personalized messages, these are the best sparkling wines to gift this holiday season.

