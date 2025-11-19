The Best Sparkling Wines to Gift this Holiday Season
Crisp, effervescent and bubbly, this timeless tipple sets the tone for any celebration.Read More
A bottle of bubbly is the quintessential holiday gift. Whether you’re attending a festive dinner party or adding to a friend’s carefully curated collection, you can’t go wrong with a special sparkling wine. Crisp, effervescent and fizzy, this light-bodied beverage sets the tone for any celebration.
Champagne, which is exclusively made in France’s namesake region, is known for its traditional methods and strict production parameters. Typically, Champagne is composed of chardonnay, pinot noir and meunier grapes, yielding a textured palate that is bright, refreshing and acidic. However, these same characteristics are a hallmark of most sparkling wines, and though Champagne is the most famous of the bunch, California wine country is known to produce some premier bubbly.
While popular brands like Veuve Clicquot and Korbel are readily available and easily recognized, other high-end purveyors showcase the exclusivity of this timeless tipple. If you're looking to impress the most selective of collectors, limited releases and customized bottles are the perfect alternative to your standard bottle of brut.
From a special edition Dom Pérignon to bottles engraved with personalized messages, these are the best sparkling wines to gift this holiday season.
Check out all of Observer’s curated luxury gift guides for the best holiday present ideas for every person out there.
The Best Sparkling Wines to Gift for the Holidays
- Dom Pérignon Jean-Michel Basquiat
- Customized Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé Brut Champagne
- Domaine Carneros Late Disgorged Le Rêve
- Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Demi-Sec
- Mumm Napa DVX Rosé
- Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne
- Harrods Champagne & Truffles Gift Box
- Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque
- Roederer Estate 2015 L'Ermitage Brut Rosé
- Lamborghini Oro Vino Spumante Gift Set
Dom Pérignon Jean-Michel Basquiat
This stunning 2015 vintage pays homage to world-renowned New York City graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Before even getting to the bottle, your eyes are preoccupied by a vibrant box inspired by the late artist's “In Italian” piece. After opening the exclusive coffret, discover a colorful label reminiscent of spray-painted street art, featuring Basquiat's signature crown front and center. Though this is a Champagne that’ll likely remain on display, its zesty edge yields a fresh and defined palate with notes of glazed apple, orange peel, pink grapefruit and crème de cassis; when it comes to pairings, it goes particularly well with elevated seafood.
Customized Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé Brut Champagne
While Laurent-Perrier’s classic cuvée rosé is a beautiful bubbly to sip, holiday gifting deserves a special twist. This signature magnum-sized bottle of one of the best-selling champagnes can be customized with your choice of text, from dates and names to a short message, allowing you to put a more personal spin on this luxe present. The special occasion Champagne itself boasts a bright pink hue that exudes red berry aromas with floral undertones. On the palate, a rich, creamy texture meets balanced freshness, berry flavors and a hint of spice.
Domaine Carneros Late Disgorged Le Rêve
A limited-production sparkling wine bottle made with traditional methods and 100 percent chardonnay. This sparkling wine’s distinguished depth and elegant structure are attributed to its decade-long aging on the lees, elevating the layered composition and vibrant minerality. If you’re gifting a California wine connoisseur, this is a real treat to add to their cellar. On the nose, lemon curd, bergamot and crème brûlée meet undertones of candied almond, baked pear and honeysuckle. Layered flavors of poached pear, yuzu and candied almond are complemented by a lengthy, textured finish.
Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Demi-Sec
Ace of Spades is famous for its flashy bottles and iconic logo, but nothing stands out on a bar cart quite like this hot pink gem. A matte black top meets a shiny magenta body, and rather than being pasted on with paper, the label and logo are actually engraved into the bottle. Made from 50 percent pinot noir, 40 percent chardonnay and 10 percent pinot meunier, this complex Champagne boasts a rich palate with chocolate, wild blueberry and crystallized citrus fruits.
Mumm Napa DVX Rosé
Crafted from 53 percent chardonnay and 47 percent pinot noir, this Napa Valley sparkling wine is the perfect introductory bottle to gift a burgeoning sommelier. The red foil top and label add a festive touch that feels aligned with the holidays, and you'll also find an adorable flute charm around the neck of the bottle. Mumm’s DVX Rosé is a solid option for those who will want to actually drink their gift, rather than feel pressured to leave it on display for years to come. Toasted bread is the primary tasting note on both the nose and palate, but you’ll also find hints of strawberry, black cherry, red apple and orange zest throughout.
Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne
From engraved logos to inscribed texts, add a personal touch to your perfect gift with a customized bottle of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne. Your message can be personalized exactly to your liking, with a name, date, note or memento for an extra special moment. The pinnacle of this present, however, is the Champagne itself. After being harvested by hand, the white wine grapes are fermented in temperature-controlled stainless steel vats and aged for two to three years. Explore fresh fruit aromas like ripe lemon, juicy pear and fresh peach before indulging in a tropical fruit-forward, luscious palate.
Harrods Champagne & Truffles Gift Box
Shower your London-obsessed loved one with an English treat from the U.K.’s most iconic department store. This chic gift box features a decadent duo of chocolate truffles and Harrods Brut Premier Cru Non-Vintage Champagne, all wrapped in a matte green, tiered coffer with gold lettering. This bubbly cru is made from a mix of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier, resulting in a golden hue, ripe fruit flavors and lengthy finish. Both boxes of truffles in the Champagne gift basket are split between pure chocolate and salted caramel, promising the perfect match for a glass of bubbly.
Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque
Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque is a rare 2013 vintage that doubles as a piece of art. The classic green glass bottle is adorned with white Japanese flowers that were originally painted for Maison Perrier-Jouët by Emile Gallé in 1902, making this iconic bottle easily recognized amongst avid Champagne collectors. The medium-to-full-bodied bubbly bursts with aromas of pear, white flowers and a touch of buttered toast, while intense acidity and a delicate finish dominate the palate.
Roederer Estate 2015 L'Ermitage Brut Rosé
This light and refreshing bottle is the ideal sparkling wine gift for year-round rosé lovers. Despite being delicate and acidic, L'Ermitage Brut Rosé boasts intense structure and an elegant finish. Light berry aromatics are complemented by tart red apple flavors and rich creaminess, leading to a dense finish with subtle earthiness. Beautifully balanced, this bubbly creation is split 50/50 between the winery’s estate-grown pinot noir and chardonnay.
Lamborghini Oro Vino Spumante Gift Set
A treat for sports car sensationalists and Champagne connoisseurs alike, Lamborghini’s Oro Vino Spumante Gift Set is a show-stopping present that allows you to sip in style. The signature orange gift box features the Italian car brand’s buff bull logo, opening up to reveal a dazzling gold bottle of sparkling wine, along with two crystal wine glasses engraved with a cursive “Lamborghini.” Once the cork is popped, delicate bubbles deliver a dry palate with refined almond, citrus and floral notes.