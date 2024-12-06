Nothing says “celebration” like the pop of a cork. From Christmas and Hanukkah to New Year’s Eve, December is a season of celebrating with friends and family over festive food and drink. While complex cabernet sauvignon red wines and buttery chardonnays offer rich and palate-pleasing profiles during the colder months, a bubbly and effervescent wine is the perfect party starter. Champagne is the most popular of sparkling wines, but since a true Champagne can only hail from France’s famed Champagne region, the general term for this bubbly wine is “sparkling.”

Whether you prefer a dry and light-bodied brut or a fresh and floral sparkling rosé, at least one bottle of bubbles is necessary for every merry occasion. Though Champagne and other sparkling varietals are typically served as a welcome beverage or during a special toast, they can also be used to enhance your festive feast as a curated pairing. In true holiday fashion, a special occasion calls for a special sparkler, so skip that basic bottle of Veuve Clicquot and impress your guests with a more exclusive option. From the most famous French Champagne houses to renowned American wineries in Napa Valley, get ready to celebrate the holiday season with these spectacular sparkling wines.