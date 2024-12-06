Celebrate the Holiday Season with These Spectacular Sparkling Wines
Though Champagne and other sparkling varietals are typically served as a welcome beverage or during a special toast, they can also be used to enhance your festive feast as a curated pairing.Read More
Nothing says “celebration” like the pop of a cork. From Christmas and Hanukkah to New Year’s Eve, December is a season of celebrating with friends and family over festive food and drink. While complex cabernet sauvignon red wines and buttery chardonnays offer rich and palate-pleasing profiles during the colder months, a bubbly and effervescent wine is the perfect party starter. Champagne is the most popular of sparkling wines, but since a true Champagne can only hail from France’s famed Champagne region, the general term for this bubbly wine is “sparkling.”
Whether you prefer a dry and light-bodied brut or a fresh and floral sparkling rosé, at least one bottle of bubbles is necessary for every merry occasion. Though Champagne and other sparkling varietals are typically served as a welcome beverage or during a special toast, they can also be used to enhance your festive feast as a curated pairing. In true holiday fashion, a special occasion calls for a special sparkler, so skip that basic bottle of Veuve Clicquot and impress your guests with a more exclusive option. From the most famous French Champagne houses to renowned American wineries in Napa Valley, get ready to celebrate the holiday season with these spectacular sparkling wines.
The Best Sparkling Wines for the Festive Season
- Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé
- Schramsberg Extra Brut 2019
- Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle
- Moët and Chandon Ice Impérial
- Mumm 2017 DVX
- Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013
- Domaine Carneros 2019 Single Vineyard Brut 'Le Ciel Serein'
- Taittinger Nocturne Rosé
- Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010
- Louis Roederer Cristal 2016
Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé
Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé is a cuvée of 45 percent chardonnay, 20 percent Meunier and 35 percent pinot noir. After being aged on the lees for over two years, this wine undergoes vinification in stainless steel tanks. The pale pink color is radiant, while aromas of red berry and citrus lead to a floral and refreshing finish with balance and finesse. The palate is surprisingly creamy, boasting notes of strawberry and raspberry, making this the ideal Champagne to pair with a fruit-forward dessert or cheese platter. When it comes to a dinner pairing, Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé goes best with fresh seafood ranging from oysters to salmon.
Schramsberg Extra Brut 2019
Considered to be one of the most renowned purveyors of sparkling wine in California, a bottle of Schramsberg definitely deserves a seat at your holiday table. The Extra Brut, in particular, is a celebration-worthy bottle that is known for being extremely dry. The sugar levels are extremely low compared to other bruts, and since the grapes are grown in a cooler climate, they have a higher acidity that yields a complex palate of grapefruit, apricot, brioche, honey and baking spice. The tart mid-palate leads to a lingering finish, and other notes found on the nose include yellow apple, pear, strawberry and orange zest. Pair this bubbly bottle with a cherry-glazed pork tenderloin or classic duck à l'orange.
Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle
Laurent-Perrier has long been recognized as one of France’s most famous and legendary Champagne houses. Grand Siècle is a magnum-sized bottle that is an assemblage of three of Laurent-Perrier’s best vintages—65 percent is from 2012, 25 percent is from 2008 and 10 percent is from 2007. Made from a mix of chardonnay and pinot noir, the white-gold color pours smoothly into your favorite flute, opening up with a nose of honeysuckle, lemon, clementine, fresh butter and hazelnut. The delicate palate is silky and mineral-forward, featuring flavors of honeysuckle, almond and clementine. Grand Siècle pairs perfectly with holiday party appetizers like oysters or truffle-topped brie bites.
Moët and Chandon Ice Impérial
Showcasing a matte white bottle that will certainly stand out on any bar or dinner table, Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial is the first Champagne to be designed to be served over ice. A combination of 50 percent pinot noir, 40 percent pinot meunier and 10 percent chardonnay yields a fruit-forward palate and bouquet that is fresh and sumptuous. Enticing aromas of tropical fruit set the foundation for a palate of stone fruit and red berry, while tangy acidity causes the mouth to salivate with each sip. Serve this Champagne with berries and fresh whipped cream or end the evening on a sweet note with a toast to friends and family over Moët and Chandon Ice Impérial.
Mumm 2017 DVX
Between its chic red top and accompanying flute charm, Mumm 2017 DVX makes for the perfect holiday gift. Whether you’re attending a potluck party or simply want to treat your favorite sparkling wine sipper to something special, this brut-style bottle of bubbles exemplifies the best of Napa Valley. Unlike most sparkling wines, which are chardonnay dominant, this bottle is made of 52 percent pinot noir and 48 percent chardonnay. Enjoy notes of toasted bread and baking spice on the nose before diving into a creamy palate of grilled bread, red apple and stone fruit. If you celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes, drink this with your favorite seafood linguine or risotto.
Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013
Dom Pérignon specializes in exclusively vintage Champagne. The 2013 Vintage is a late-harvest Champagne that showcases a harmonious balance between vibrant acidity and a full-bodied mouthfeel. Made of both chardonnay and pinot noir, this elegant brut tantalizes the nose with earthy, citrus and spice-forward aromas. Once it hits the tongue, plum, apricot, orange blossom, cardamom and licorice are followed by a deep salinity that lingers. Enjoy this Champagne with a fresh-baked rhubarb pie or serve it as an apéritif at your holiday gatherings.
Domaine Carneros 2019 Single Vineyard Brut 'Le Ciel Serein'
Domaine Carneros is another Napa Valley winery that produces premier bottles of sparkling wine in the traditional method of Champagne making (“méthode champenoise”). The Single Vineyard Brut Le Ciel Serein is made from the highest-quality estate-grown pinot noir and chardonnay. On the nose, expect aromas of nectarine, lychee, kiwi fruit, raspberry and marzipan followed by a palate of apple pie, lemon zest and quince. The complex flavor profile is met with a delicate texture of bubbles, ensuring the Le Ciel Serein complements creamy cheeses or a rich mushroom risotto.
Taittinger Nocturne Rosé
Taittinger Nocturne Rosé’s sparkling pink bottle is just as glamorous as it is delicious. Whether you’re hosting for New Year’s Eve or Christmas, this over-the-top Champagne will delight all of your guests before it even touches their lips. Known for its dry and intense palate, this cuvée is 30 percent chardonnay and 70 percent pinot noir and meunier. After undergoing a four-year, slow-cellar aging process, the texture becomes extra smooth and round, boasting silky tannins and balanced acidity. Pay homage to this Champagne’s nocturne name by toasting to a new year at midnight or sip it alongside a rich and chocolatey dessert.
Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010
Made exclusively from Grand Cru chardonnays, Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2010 is an unforgettable cuvée that took 12 years to produce. After the grapes are harvested by hand, this Champagne undergoes a minimum of nine years of aging on lees, malolactic fermentation and a traditional cork drawing method that preserves freshness and vibrancy. Floral and mineral-forward notes are first found on the nose and followed by more spice-centric aromas like nutmeg, roasted hazelnut and almond. As you sip, indulge in complex flavors ranging from black tea to fresh spices before concluding with a lingering and slightly bitter finish—pop this bottle while serving a roasted pork tenderloin or lobster entrée.
Louis Roederer Cristal 2016
Best reserved for the most special of occasions, Louis Roederer Cristal 2016 boasts a bright yellow hue and is made of 58 percent pinot noir and 42 percent chardonnay. Only the finest of grapes are chosen for this bubbly bottle, which earned a 98-point score from Wine Enthusiast, and its artisan and terroir-driven production shines through in every sip. Thanks to the unique weather patterns of 2016, this vintage is beautifully balanced, featuring a solid structure with premium freshness and subtle toasty notes. Floral, citrus and stone fruit aromas are found on the nose, but the juicy palate builds with salinity and crispness. Serve alongside your holiday charcuterie or cheese board with a creamy comté cheese.