The Top Specialty PR Firms in 2025

Why does specialty PR matter? Because in an economy driven by perception, those who control the narrative control the market. And in a country where culture and commerce are inextricably linked, they don’t just shape industries—they shape the world we live in. Specialty PR firms shape what people see, hear and believe. On a micro level, they dictate which restaurants are impossible to book, which hotels are suddenly the destination and which films, albums and IPOs dominate cultural and financial conversations. On a macro level, they steer industries, influence policy narratives and define what matters in public discourse. In an era where perception is indistinguishable from reality, these PR firms don’t manage visibility but manufacture it. Specialty firms operate with precision. They don’t waste time trying to make a finance executive “relatable” or an indie musician “mainstream.” They know exactly where influence lives and how to embed clients within the conversations that matter. A hospitality PR firm doesn’t just push a hotel—it builds mythology around it. A tech PR firm doesn’t just announce funding rounds—it positions a company as an innovator before the market even realizes it’s relevant. And this matters to everyone. The stories people engage with, the trends they adopt, the brands they trust—these aren’t accidents. Specialty PR firms ensure that what rises above the noise isn’t what’s loudest but what’s designed to dominate. In a world oversaturated with content, they filter. For better or worse, they decide what gets remembered. Looking into 2025, these are the best specialty PR firms in the categories that matter most to Observer.

Nightlife & Dining Nightlife and dining PR engineers desire. It’s the whisper campaign that turns a tucked-away speakeasy into a celebrity haunt, the strategic leaks that make a restaurant impossible to book before it even opens and the viral moment so perfectly executed that the cocktails are practically copyrighted. It’s knowing which influencers to plant near the DJ, which critics to invite (or mysteriously forget), how to position a new tasting menu as the next gastronomic revolution and how to spin a kitchen meltdown into “an off-night” rather than a full-blown disaster. Whether launching a buzzy rooftop lounge, securing a Michelin nod or keeping a legacy institution relevant in a fickle industry, PR defines the scene itself. In nightlife and dining, perception is currency.



The Best PR Firms for fine dining establishments, Michelin-starred restaurants and high-end cocktail bars; Private members’ clubs and luxury hotels with destination dining; Premium spirits, wine and champagne brands; Exclusive nightclubs and lounges and chefs shaping the culinary landscape; Gourmet food and beverage brands, high-profile food and drink festivals and private dining experiences designed for those who expect more than a reservation.

Mona Creative

“Creativity drives success." — Co-Founder Eva Karagiorgas

It’s been a delicious year for Ilana Alperstein and Eva Karagiorgas’ ten-year-old PR firm. In 2024, Mona Creative added nearly 100 new clients and saw 35 percent year-on-year growth, an impressive feat in an industry where trends move at the speed of a viral TikTok. Named agency of record for the iconic estiatorio Milos brand worldwide, the firm also won celebrated clients like H&H Bagels, Dominique Ansel Bakery and Acru from NA:EUN Hospitality―the team behind Atomix, hailed widely as one of the world’s best restaurants.

Mona was at the center of the year’s most high-profile restaurant stories, overseeing the openings of Catch Hospitality's The Corner Store and Tao Group's Crane Club. Mona handled PR for two additions to Miami’s Design District: Nami Nori’s December expansion and the forthcoming opening of Matsuyoi. The agency remains deeply embedded in David Chang’s Momofuku empire, including his social media-famous Majordōmo in Los Angeles, which had a wildly successful NYC pop-up last year. They’re also behind the much-anticipated Kabawa and Bar Kabawa, opening in February in the former Ko Bar space, featuring a prix-fixe menu helmed by Paul Carmichael, Momofuku’s head of culinary development.

Beyond restaurants, Mona’s influence extends across food media and publishing. They represent James Beard-winning cookbook author and TV personality Hawa Hassan, whose Vogue-covered wedding in April 2024 was as much a media event as a personal milestone. They also repped the March launch of two-time James Beard and Webby Award-winning Sporkful host Dan Pashman's first book, Anything’s Pastable.

Hanna Lee Communications

“Integrity is our north star. Telling things the way they are is always the best approach.” — Founder Hanna Lee

Hanna Lee Communications dominated the hospitality PR game in 2024, with some of the year’s biggest dining and spirits stories tracing back to its team. Café Carmellini by Andrew Carmellini and Ghee Indian Kitchen by Niven Patel and Mohamed Alkassar both landed coveted James Beard Award semifinalist nods, a testament to HLC’s knack for positioning clients at the center of industry acclaim. The firm continued its streak of high-impact launches, including the new Locanda Verde at Hudson Yards, The Portrait Bar and a slate of top-tier venues spanning New York, Miami and beyond.

Celebrating 21 years, Hanna Lee's global reach now extends from New York to Nairobi, championing brands that shape the future of hospitality, from luxury hotels to world-class bars, spirits brands and distilleries. The firm's PR playbook doesn’t just generate headlines—it crafts legacy. That strategy paid off with two PRNews Platinum Awards: Best Restaurant/F&B Campaign for Woody Creek Distillers’ William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey and Best Podcast for Hospitality Forward, now heading into its seventh season.

Beyond press, HLC continues to invest in the industry’s future. HLC Meet the Media champions journalism’s evolving landscape, while New York Bartender Week—returning in November 2025—spotlights bartending as both an art form and economic force.

Hall PR

“I encourage everyone on the team to know what the media writes, how they write and who they write for.” — Founder Steven Hall

Attending an industry event with Steven Hall is like touring a city with its mayor. After nearly 30 years, Hall PR remains the gold standard for those seeking the spotlight in nightlife and dining, and the founder's stature as an industry guru continues to draw established and emerging clients. Operating as both a power broker and cultural translator, 2024 was a banner year for the firm, marked by a slew of high-profile openings, milestone anniversaries and the kind of deep-rooted industry relationships that make Hall PR an enduring force. Legacy clients Carmine’s and Virgil’s celebrated 35 and 30 years, respectively, while Simon Oren’s Chef Driven Group—Hall PR’s very first client—continued its expansion with Acadia and Sempre Oggi. Aquavit hit the decade mark of holding two Michelin stars, and Chef Vijay Kumar of Semma was named a James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef NYS.

Hall PR opened Wayward Fare in Prospect Heights with Akhtar Nawab and debuted Mango Bay, an Afro-Caribbean hotspot helmed by rising star Chef London Chase. Hall opened Cesar, Chef Cesar Ramirez’s two-Michelin-star restaurant; YongChuan, the Sichuan/Ningbo Chinese spot; Lungi, a Sri Lankan/Southern Indian eatery; and Medium Rare, a steak-frites brand from D.C.

Already this year, Hall opened Chez Fifi from Sushi Noz owners David and Josh Foulquier, which swiftly became one of Manhattan's most sought-after reservations. Another Hall PR client, The Bronze Owl, was instantly dubbed “Manhattan’s hottest new cocktail bar.” The firm also oversaw the debut of Nōksu, a fine-dining enclave hidden beneath the 32nd Street subway station, where grilled mackerel with brown butter and squab with gochujang agrodolce is redefining underground luxury.

Expanding its global influence, Hall PR signed on with Japanese food brand Kayanoya while continuing to broker licensing deals for Tokyo’s Garde properties, bringing Japanese brands stateside and vice versa. And in Harlem, Melba Wilson’s unstoppable empire is now part of the Hall PR family.

Rachel Harrison Communications

"A company’s growth is directly tied to making people feel valued and dedicating time to cultivating strong leaders. When you invest in capable, forward-thinking leaders, you ignite a culture of innovation, accountability and unstoppable passion." — Founder Rachel Harrison

In 2024, Rachel Harrison's eponymous PR agency secured Michelin Keys for Eastwind Hotel & Bar, NoMad London, Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection and Crossroads while positioning Chef Dominique Crenn as a media sensation with placements in Bon Appétit and Cherry Bombe.

The firm’s strategic storytelling landed Thailand as the filming location for The White Lotus season three, generating over 3 billion media impressions. In nightlife, RHC launched venues like Ànimo! and Revelie and signed legendary NYC institution Raoul's ahead of its 50th anniversary. RHC further solidified its industry impact with the "Manhattan Manhattan" campaign for Great Jones Distilling Co. and its comms strategy to ensure Superbueno was ranked #27 on the World's 50 Best Bars list (and #2 on North America's 50 Best Bars).

"We’ve been leveling up year after year," Harrison says to Observer of the culture she's built. "Our low turnover allows us to continuously nurture and train a team of smart, dynamic and wildly creative professionals. Watching this team evolve into some of the most talented, visionary creatives I’ve ever worked with is something I’m immensely proud of—and it’s exactly what fuels our success."

At the tail end of 2024, RHC brought on notable bars, including award-winning Sip & Guzzle and Press Club in Washington D.C. Blending trend-savvy editorial perspectives with strategic media outreach, RHC continues to shape the conversation in dining and nightlife.

Foxglove Communications

“There will always be an arsenal of PR tactics to deploy, but those aren’t the campaigns you phone home about.” — Founder Gia Vecchio

Foxglove has always punched above its weight in nightlife and dining PR, but 2024 was the year it leveled up in every direction. Gia Vecchio’s seven-year-old firm—which maintains a long and ever-growing client list of restaurants, chefs, bakeries, books and indie hotels—doubled its team, adding NYC industry heavyweight Liza Prijatel Thors (formerly of The Door) as vice president. It also expanded operations to Texas, picking up an award-winning roster of restaurants across Dallas, Houston and Austin.

The firm’s expertise now extends far beyond restaurants, securing OpenTable as a major client and becoming the agency of record for food and beverage at Wynn hotels. Meanwhile, Foxglove’s influence in the luxury hospitality space continues to grow, snagging Cape & Kantary Thailand—two luxury, five-star properties—and taking on two of celebrity chef Laurent Tourondel's restaurants within his Mid-Atlantic expansion. Foxglove also deepened its authority in beverage and craft cocktails, signing Lunazul Tequila under the Heaven Hill portfolio and top-tier bar groups from Dear Irving to Experimental Group. The stately flower may have elegant spikes, but in the PR game, Vecchio's Foxglove is proving itself just as sharp.

Foxglove isn’t slowing down in 2025, stacking high-profile wins that further cement its dominance in hospitality. The firm is leading the charge for Wonder’s ambitious Mid-Atlantic expansion, working to position the on-demand dining disruptor as a category-defining brand. In the spirits world, Foxglove has signed on with Cooper Spirits, handling several of its most esteemed labels, including Slow & Low. Meanwhile, the firm is bringing the adrenaline-fueled luxury of F1 Arcade to Philadelphia, ensuring the immersive racing experience makes a splash in a city primed for high-energy entertainment. Proving its track record in the industry’s upper echelon, Foxglove played a pivotal role in eight campaigns for 2025 James Beard Award-nominated restaurants and chefs, turning culinary excellence into headline-making moments.

Luxury Travel Luxury Travel PR sells fantasies. It’s the campaign that transforms a secluded island retreat into the next jet-set destination, the carefully placed feature that makes a $50,000-a-night safari lodge feel essential before the season’s bookings vanish and the media strategy that positions a heritage château as the discreet escape for power players. It’s securing glossy spreads, curating who gets invited to that ultra-exclusive press trip and ensuring the right whispers about a resort’s guest list make the rounds. Every detail—from the first embargoed preview to the last perfectly staged Instagram post—turns geo-tags into status symbols. In luxury travel, PR isn’t really about visibility but making sure the right people see it and everyone else wants to.

The Best PR Firms for five-star hotels and resorts, private island retreats and boutique properties catering to high-net-worth travelers. Exclusive hospitality brands, luxury tour operators and experiential travel companies specializing in bespoke itineraries. Private aviation and yacht charter companies, premium travel concierge services and high-end wellness retreats. Global tourism boards, iconic cultural destinations and luxury real estate developments designed as second homes for the ultra-wealthy.

Imagine PR

“Empathy isn’t just a value—it’s a strength. When people feel cared for, solutions often follow naturally.” — Account Manager Ashley Mir

Imagine PR had a powerhouse 2024, expanding its global footprint with a roster that reads like a high-end travel wishlist. Gabriele and Andreas Sappok's firm added Walk Japan, the country’s premier walking tour operator, and eriro, an ultra-luxe Austrian Alps retreat reachable only by cable car. Austria’s Forsthofgut, famed for its sprawling mountain spa, and Portugal’s W Algarve, home to a mix of luxury suites and residences, further cemented Imagine’s reputation for representing exclusive hospitality.

The firm’s expansion into Africa included Stanley Safaris, a boutique operator crafting bespoke journeys across the continent and South Africa’s highly anticipated Spier Hotel, set to open in 2025 with a village-style design in the Cape Winelands. Switzerland’s legendary Tschuggen Collection and Iceland’s Sky Lagoon, with its newly opened Turf House inspired by Viking architecture, rounded out Imagine’s deepening influence in experiential luxury.

In Florence, Imagine took on the historic Hotel Brunelleschi, built within the city’s oldest standing tower, while also securing The Broadway Collection as a client. But the year’s biggest coup? MJ The Musical—its first standalone show, with a global PR strategy positioning it as an essential NYC travel experience. For a firm that has long blended travel with cultural cachet, 2024 was the year Imagine PR proved that high-end hospitality and world-class entertainment belong in the same conversation.

GO PR

Gizem Ozcelik continues to parlay out-of-the-park creativity with an intensive media strategy to produce game-changing client results. That approach is what led hospitality disruptor Generator and Freehand Hotels to seek the agency for representation across their portfolio and their foray into third-party management with the opening of the iconic Paramount Hotel in Times Square, focusing on boosting the profiles of brand leadership.

GO PR will also spearhead Generator's 30th-anniversary efforts in 2025. Ozcelik has been working with the brand since 2016, helping to single-handedly change the perception of the hotel market in the U.S. and set the stage for the Freehand acquisition.

In 2024, GO PR also expanded its wellness business, winning Naturopathica spas, tasked to to double the brand’s footprint in 2025 with openings in Aspen and Phoenix, as well as the Ballers social-sports brand from former Fitler Club Founders. The agency continues to add to its tentpole of boutique hotel launches; for the debut of Philadelphia’s indie Hotel Anna & Bel, GO PR secured over six billion impressions spanning 200 hits, Ozcelik tells Observer.

The Brandman Agency

“Sometimes the most creative ideas may not deliver immediate results, but will support the long-term goals." — Founder Melanie Brandman

Melanie Brandman's eponymous PR agency hit its highest revenue in history last year, a feat that’s particularly impressive considering the hospitality industry’s post-pandemic reckoning. Along with a long list of stalwart accounts like COMO Hotels and Resorts and Ritz-Carlton properties, The Brandman Agency had a string of powerhouse wins in 2024, including the Peninsula Hotels’ global portfolio and IHG’s Luxury and Lifestyle brands (Six Senses). Brandman also unveiled Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, with a major activation at the Cannes Film Festival. The agency orchestrated La Mamounia’s 100th-anniversary celebration, transforming the Moroccan landmark into a media magnet, drawing coverage in Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler and The Financial Times with over 54 million impressions.

More than 35 percent of Brandman's clients have been with the agency for six years or more, including La Mamounia (16 years), Rome Cavalieri and Raffles Singapore (8 years each) and Experience Scottsdale (12 years). The Peninsula New York’s refurbishment campaign—complete with an exclusive Vogue100 rooftop event—showcases how Brandman curates moments that redefine brands.

Laura Davidson Public Relations

"My senior team appreciated me walking away, knowing we would get better business instead. That's the advantage of owning my own agency and being smart about the long game in PR.” — Founder Laura Davidson

In an industry where client loyalty is rare, Laura Davidson Public Relations (LDPR) has built nearly 25 years of staying power. The firm has held onto Abercrombie & Kent, Paws Up in Montana and VisitScotland for almost 20 years and the Aman for 10. In just last year, LDPR added Park Hyatt New York, Windstar Cruises and Orient Express Italy, Melbourne/Visit Victoria, Andaz Miami Beach, NYC’s Sonesta Hotels, Grand Hyatt Scottsdale, the Grand Hotel Fasano in Lake Garda Italy and Sundance, Utah.

Speaking with Observer, Laura Davidson stresses the importance of not chasing every opportunity but cultivating the right ones. The firm's refusal to take on business that treats agencies as vendors rather than partners has only strengthened its culture. The result? A record $4.5 million in revenue for 2024, with projections to hit $5 million in 2025.

Beyond traditional tactics, LDPR has mastered the art of viral activations, from VisitScotland’s Coo Cam, a live feed of Highland cows, to Paws Up Resort’s partnership with Fender, blending luxury travel with music. Campaigns like the “Election Recovery Package” for O2 Beach Club in Barbados drive bookings while keeping the narrative fresh.

Meg Connolly Communications

"As we evolve, we are increasingly drawn to brands that embody an entrepreneurial spirit—those that ignite and embrace creativity while having the ability to transform ideas into action. Focusing our work on clients that are agile and collaborative allows our agency to do what we do best and bring to life original, creative and thoughtful ideas that make an impact for our clients." — Founder Meg Connolly

Meg Connolly Communications (MCC) has long set the bar in luxury travel PR, and 2024 only reinforced its dominance. This year’s new wins read like a curated itinerary of the world’s most coveted destinations: Meadowood Napa Valley, The Marbella Club and three Auberge Resorts Collection properties, including The Dunlin, Primland and the highly anticipated Collegio alla Querce in Florence.

The firm’s deep relationships are as much a calling card as its press coups. Longtime clients like Maybourne, The St. Regis New York and Pulitzer Amsterdam showcase MCC’s ability to retain the industry’s top names, while its campaigns—like the Vogue feature on the ultra-luxe private island escape, Islas Secas and The Dunlin’s buzzy debut—prove its mastery of cultural cachet. MCC’s deep network ensures launches land in all the right places, from Wes Gordon and Indre Rockefeller’s social feeds to the pages of Condé Nast Traveler.

MCC has also made bold moves, walking away from corporate hospitality in favor of more entrepreneurial, creatively driven brands. “We are intentional about who we work with, even at the risk of growth,” Connolly tells Observer. The result? A client roster defined by prestige, impact and longevity.

Entertainment Entertainment PR keeps the right names in the headlines and the wrong ones buried in legal memos. It’s crafting Oscar campaigns that turn solid performances into “career-defining,” feeding blind items to DeuxMoi to keep a star relevant and ensuring that a flopped album or box office disaster somehow gets framed as “ahead of its time.” It’s the whisper network that decides which actor gets the GQ cover and which gets quietly sunset, and the media rollout transforms a niche indie musician into a pop culture force. It's turning a debut album into a cultural moment and a limited theater run into a must-see event. From stadium tours to arthouse films and red carpet premieres to sold-out residencies, entertainment PR is about influence, positioning talent and productions at the center of the cultural zeitgeist.

The Best PR Firms for A-list actors, musicians, directors, producers and emerging talent across film, television, theater and dance. Major studios, streaming platforms and production companies, as well as Broadway productions, touring shows and performing arts institutions. Music labels, festival organizers and high-profile live events, along with luxury brands looking to integrate into entertainment through partnerships and sponsorships. Red carpet events, award campaigns and crisis communications for those navigating an ever-unpredictable spotlight.

Nasty Little Man

"If you can’t picture it, don’t pitch it. If you can’t visualize an artist on a cover or a show, don’t waste anyone's time." — Founder Steve Martin

Nasty Little Man founder Steve Martin’s deft handling of Dave Grohl’s latest headline was hailed by The New York Times as "a lesson in crisis control"—though at this point, navigating the rock PR high-wire is just business as usual. The firm’s latest run of campaigns reads like a masterclass in cultural impact: Paul McCartney’s Eyes of the Storm photography exhibition made its U.S. debut to rapturous press; Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us dominated the indie conversation; and St. Vincent’s All Born Screaming landed her a WNBA national anthem performance—a first, even for Martin, who’s been at this game for a while.

Of course, loyalty is the real currency in rock and roll, and Martin’s client roster proves it. Beastie Boys (31 years), Foo Fighters (29 years), Radiohead (24 years), Arcade Fire (17 years) and LCD Soundsystem (16 years) still trust Nasty to keep them at the forefront. Metallica, another longtime client, isn’t just selling out stadiums but shaping real-world change through All Within My Hands, the band’s philanthropic foundation. Now in its sixth year, the Metallica Scholars Initiative has grown from 10 schools to 60, spanning all 50 states and Guam, pumping $10 million into workforce education, disaster relief and food insecurity initiatives—because nothing screams rock and roll like actually making a difference.

Grapevine Public Relations

"Working in theater is a gift. Not only is creativity appreciated, it’s expected." — Co-Founder Molly Barnett

Molly Barnett and Chelsea Nachman’s theater-PR firm scored Broadway’s biggest coup with Oh, Mary!, a huge and unlikely sensation that theater critic David Cote dubbed "a splendidly nasty farce you will not want to miss." Grapevine Public Relations also reps long-running hit & Juliet, the only new musical of the 2022-23 Broadway season that recouped; highly anticipated new Idina Menzel vehicle Redwood; Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, who made her Broadway debut as composer of The Notebook; Cyndi Lauper, for all her theater projects; and playwright Theresa Rebeck, Lauper’s collaborator on next year’s Working Girl.

Theater photographer Jenny Anderson is among Grapevine's newest clients; her book, The In-Between, will be released in April. Barnett tells Observer that 2024 was the firm's best year ever, with 20 percent year-over-year revenue growth.

Amanda Marie Miller, who joined Barnett and Nachman in 2023, turning it into a three-person firm, tells Observer she's thrilled to work alongside the best in the business. "Grapevine puts an immense amount of energy and care into each client," Miller says. "It is an honor to work with such outstanding partners."

FerenComm

"We see pressure as an opportunity to do our best work." — Founder Sheila Feren Thurston

This insider’s insider entertainment PR firm, founded by longtime publicist Sheila Feren Thurston, just marked its 30th anniversary. The agency reps marquee brands, including Amazon’s Prime Video, AMC Networks, Disney Entertainment Television, Audible, TBS, Hulu and STARZ.

Feren and her team have had a hand in launching shows including Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead Universe, along with recent hits like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Palm Royale and Slow Horses. AMC Networks has been a client for two decades, too.

For Project Healthy Minds, whose mission is to destigmatize the topic of mental health, FerenComm veered from its entertainment roots to handle the non-profit’s annual New York gala and World Mental Health Day Festival in October.

The Lede Company

"Crisis is an opportunity to live your values and demonstrate what you truly stand for." — Co-CEOs Amanda Silverman, Christine Su, Meredith O'Sullivan & Sarah Rothman

Veterans of Observer’s PR Power List, this celebrity and entertainment heavyweight gained more star power in 2024. In November, The Lede Company opened a Nashville office to house its new music division, whose clients include Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Rosalia, Shakira and A$AP Rocky.

Co-founders Sarah Rothman, Amanda Silverman, Meredith O'Sullivan and Christine Su are growing the company's London office with an eye on even bigger European business. The agency’s new events practice will expand on Lede's work for clients like Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne and Coach. Hennessy grew its mandate with The Lede Company for comms, talent partnerships, influencer marketing and social. Among 2024’s big hires: Lede’s Chief Impact Officer Jackie Murphy, formerly Edelman’s managing director of brand, purpose and impact.

Oh, and its ongoing clients include Cynthia Erivo, Zoe Saldana, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The company continues to represent corporate and brand clients such as Audi, YouTube, Paramount and The North Face. As a strategic partner to Comcast NBCUniversal, Lede worked closely with them on the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Polk & Co.

"Genuine enthusiasm and passion are a critical priority when advocating for our projects. We also care about balancing our relationships with respect, trust, compassion…and a sense of humor is essential." — Founder Matt Polk

It’s been an award-winning year for Matt Polk’s mighty theater-PR agency; with 26 competitive Tony Awards in 2024, Polk & Co clients won 12, or nearly half the awards bestowed. The firm’s clients also earned a total of 62 Tony Award nominations, including some categories with multiple nominees.

Along the way, Polk and Co signed marquee clients, including Stranger Things: The First Shadow, co-produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman; Alicia Keys’ Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen; the stage adaptation of Prince’s Purple Rain; and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures’ Crazy Rich Asians, directed by Hollywood’s Jon M. Chu. And its campaigns for blockbuster shows, including Gypsy (“A once-in-a-lifetime event! Top-to-bottom perfect”), Maybe Happy Ending ("the best, most beautiful, innovational and original musical"), Death Becomes Her (“Savagely funny. Wildly entertaining. A virtually perfect musical comedy") and the Merrily We Roll Along revival, have helped win both headlines and critical ovations.

Biz 3

“Analytics matter less to us than bringing culture-shifting art to a bigger audience in new ways. If a story is seen or read by only 100 people but it’s the right 100 influential people, that can cause a ripple effect and build a brand with a stronger foundation.” — Partner Dana Meyerson

Chappell Roan’s Lollapalooza performance shattered records this summer, drawing the largest day crowd in the festival’s 30-plus-year history—a feat Billboard hailed while naming her the fourth-biggest star of the year. It’s a massive win for the artist but also for Biz 3, the PR agency led by founder Kathryn Frazier and partner Dana Meyerson, who have been guiding Roan’s rise since 2022. 2024 wasn’t just about Roan.

Biz 3 delivered headline moments for breakout artists like Victoria Monet, Jorja Smith, Jessie Reyez, Caroline Polachek, Sudan Archives, Tommy Richman, TOKiMONSTA, Yves Tumor, Robert Glasper, Daniel Nigro and Remi Wolf, while continuing to shepherd superstars such as the weeknd, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Daft Punk, Skrillex, Justice and Killer Mike. Singer-songwriter RAYE, a client since 2023, made history by becoming the first artist to take home six Brit Awards in a single night. Three 2025 Grammy nominations make RAYE the first artist in history to be simultaneously nominated for both Best New Artist and Songwriter of the Year—plus Best Engineered Album, for engineering Lucky Daye's Algorithm.

Although the year is young, Biz 3 has already welcomed Leon Thomas, Jensen McRae, Nemahsis, Quadeca, Scowl, Hi-Tech, Spill Tab, Avalon, Saint Levant, Elyanna and Dora Jar.

New Tech New Tech PR sells the future—whether or not it actually works. It’s the breathless product launch that makes a marginal software update sound revolutionary, the keynote speech that convinces investors a PowerPoint prototype is worth billions and the embargoed “leak” that sends preorders through the roof. It’s about keeping founders mythologized, venture rounds oversubscribed and regulatory scrutiny at bay. When innovation turns to scandal—think mass layoffs, privacy breaches or vaporware exposés—it’s the pivot to “lessons learned” and a LinkedIn essay on leadership. In tech PR, hype isn’t just a tool—it’s the entire business model. Whether broadcasting the latest A.I. breakthrough, keeping B2B SaaS from sounding like a spreadsheet factory or ensuring regulators stay just confused enough. This is PR at its most strategic—because in enterprise, perception is revenue.

The Best PR Firms for venture-backed startups, publicly traded tech giants and emerging disruptors across A.I., fintech, cybersecurity and enterprise software; Consumer tech brands, B2B SaaS companies and deep-tech innovators in fields like quantum computing, biotech and autonomous systems; Venture capital firms, accelerators and thought leaders shaping the future of technology; High-stakes product launches, funding announcements, regulatory challenges and crisis communications for companies navigating scrutiny in an industry where innovation and controversy are unseparable.

SourceCode Communications

"We will always invest in equity and inclusion." — Co-Founders Greg Mondshein & Becky Honeyman

For Greg Mondshein and Becky Honeyman’s eight-year-old SourceCode Communications, winning clients like Writer, Sonatype, Sovos, Vultr, Scribd and a Fortune 10 technology company was the icing on the cake for 2024. The firm’s first GrowthSource event drew attendees who were able to network with peers and build a small community of NYC marketers to lean on during a time when the industry is constantly shifting. Their first-ever Global Executive Leadership team was established with UK Managing Director Giles Peddy, EVP Head of Client Services Christa Conte and EVP Head of Technology and Innovation Kevin Dulaney.

"We never envisaged building an industry coalition but having worked in an industry that sees fewer minority and female leaders and founders, we wanted to try to mitigate this disparity," Mondshein and Honeyman tell Observer of The Diversity Marketing Consortium, a coalition of four marketing agencies that have pledged millions in pro-bono comms, marketing and design services to support diverse founders, in partnership with Harlem Capital Partners. "We will always invest in equity and inclusion."

SourceCode’s revenue was up 15 percent last year with 30 percent organic growth thanks to the work of the recently promoted U.S. Managing Director Kristen Stippich. SourceCode has been recognized with 21 industry awards, became B Corp certified, launched a new website, expanded its service offerings with multiple new products and continues to see growth in its London office with an expanding team. All in all, SourceCode is ready to take the bull by the horns in 2025.

SolComms

"Time and time again, we see acts of honesty pay off by leaps and bounds. There’s no need to concoct smear campaigns and cover-ups a la Justin Baldoni—just own up to what you’ve done and share how you’re going to be better." — Founder Bruno Solari

Leading-edge companies that bridge tech and healthcare are among the change-making clients at Bruno Solari’s two-year-old shop. They include Suki, which provides A.I. voice solutions for healthcare; Avandra, the largest federated network for de-identified medical image data; Tuva Health, the world's first open-source healthcare data transformation platform; and virtual nutrition-counseling startup Culina Health.

Big consumer brands are also on the roster; SolComms handled Apothékary’s Ulta.com launch and Shiseido investment; sustainable cleaning brand Blueland’s Pods are Plastic launch, where the brand supported the introduction of a bill to ban the sale of detergent pods in New York City; and the viral bag brand Bogg’s entrance at Target. Growing in corporate communications, the firm partnered with Daniel Lubetzky, the billionaire KIND Snacks founder, to announce him as the newest Shark on Shark Tank.

In 2024, SolComms further established its leadership team, elevating Isabella Morreale to Associate Vice President of HealthTech, Kylee Kaetzel to Associate Vice President of Consumer, Elizabeth Snyder to Director of Digital Health and Natalie Valicenti to Director of Operations. For this 30-person firm, 2025 is all about vertical growth. The agency recently signed a slew of big tech and A.I. companies outside of healthcare. It also built a robust creator marketing team, offering consumer brands earned and paid influencer campaigns, as well as paid podcast and newsletter partnerships.

"We’re human-first in everything we do," Solari tells Observer. "More times than not, the client is choosing the people—not the capabilities or experience. Our clients view us as counselors, strategic thought partners, and at times, even therapists—and I’m so proud of that."

Kite Hill

"Agility means never changing the goal, but always being willing to shift the strategy." — Founder & CEO Tiffany Guarnaccia

Adtech, retail media, climate tech and A.I.-powered businesses are the categories driving incredible growth at Tiffany Guarnaccia’s 12-year-old agency. Among last year's achievements was the rebrand and relaunch of Caddis, a global advisory firm specializing in the development of data centers to house A.I. infrastructure and working with Salesforce Ventures-backed startups like AutogenAI, a bid-writing tool that's been dubbed one of the U.K.'s most promising new artificial intelligence companies.

In 2024, Kite Hill PR helped The Home Depot rebrand its retail media division to Orange Apron Media, in an upfronts-style event showcasing its new offerings. In the very hot climate-tech space, Kite Hill represents players such as Proteus Ocean Group, a company spearheading the creation of a first-of-its-kind underwater space station off the coast of Curaçao. "PROTEUS" will advance marine science, climate research and ocean exploration through long-term habitation, state-of-the-art labs and live-streamed educational programming in partnership.

Sapphire Technologies, a leader in energy recovery systems for hydrogen and natural gas, is another Kite Hill Client. Last year, Sapphire Technologies entered the Nigerian market through a partnership with Horizon Shores Nigeria Ltd., deploying turboexpander technology to convert wasted pressure energy into clean electricity—marking its first African venture and a step toward advancing Nigeria’s sustainable energy transition.

"We value agility," Guarnaccia tells Observer. "Which means earned media isn't always our primary focus."

Raven Public Relations

"The elite independent creative agencies producing game-changing work that wins coveted Cannes Lions lack the financial resources to stand out amidst lavish displays. This irony was not lost on our clients, who became increasingly vocal about this under-representation." — Co-Founders Hollie Rapello & Matt Van Hoven

Raven Public Relations’ niche is PR for advertising agencies, which means the firm’s work also touches scores of big client brands―think Amazon, Southwest Airlines, Diageo, Molson Coors, Lenovo and many more.

Raven spotlighted Arnold’s work for Progressive, earning its “Dr. Rick” campaign huge media attention. For Tombras, Raven helped publicize BarkAir, the dog airline created for Tombras client Bark. Raven served as an official partner of Cannes Lions, launching Indie Beach—an event that brought together 13 competitive agencies in a hallmark moment for the creative industry.

"There are a number of principles guiding our business (resilience, empathy, rigor, pragmatism, integrity, innovation, etc.), but the one we feel has helped us more than any other is autonomy," fo-founders Hollie Rapello and Matt Van Hoven tell Observer. "It’s the cornerstone of our business, and it truly shapes every aspect of it."

With eight consecutive years of double-digit growth, Rapello and Van Hoven's PR firm now represents major creative agencies from four of the five global ad holding companies and the most renowned independents. And in the biggest moment of the year for advertisers, The Super Bowl, Raven clients will be well represented.

High10 Media

"Conventional wisdom says clients always come first, but we invert that by prioritizing the needs of reporters. By focusing on what the media values, we ultimately serve the needs of our clients most effectively." — President Evan Strome

High10 closed out 2024 on a high note, adding Bloomberg Media and Hearst to an already heavyweight roster of current and former media clients that includes The Ankler, The Hollywood Reporter, The Hill, Ad Age, Adweek, Billboard, The Economist, HuffPo, Grist, The New Republic, New York Daily News, Telemundo, Yahoo!, Yahoo! Finance and The Wrap. The firm also delivered standout results for Aspen Digital, a nonpartisan program of the Aspen Institute and Kelvin, a climate-tech startup.

2025 marks High10's 15th year, and the agency's influence shows no signs of slowing under CEO Lisa Dallos and President Evan Strome. At Web Summit in November, High10 client and CEO of Klaris IP Ed Klaris tackled the battle between A.I. and intellectual property in a conversation with The Guardian's Dan Milmo, while The Ankler's Janice Min—let’s be honest, it's Min’s Ankler—joined Axios’ Sara Fisher and Lucy Blakiston of Shit You Should Care About to dissect the ever-mutating media landscape.

"Every client has the potential to operate as a media company," Dallos tells Observer. "Everything we do is rooted in building authentic connections, respecting the editorial process, and understanding what makes a good story."

With a client list that reads like a who's who of media and a knack for steering the conversation in all the right rooms, High10 is setting the stage for the next big chapter.

Financial Services Financial Services PR is less about explaining numbers than making them feel inevitable. It’s the carefully crafted earnings call that turns “significant losses” into “strategic recalibration,” the jargon-laden press release that ensures no one actually understands why a stock tanked and the analyst whisper campaign that transforms a floundering fintech into “the next great disruptor.” It’s about keeping CEOs on CNBC when things are good and off the front page when they’re not. Whether it's hyping a blockbuster IPO, massaging a bank failure or making hedge funds sound less like casinos, financial PR is high-stakes storytelling—because perception, in this business, is value.

The Best PR Firms for global banks, asset managers, hedge funds and private equity firms, along with fintech disruptors and wealth management platforms; Institutional investors, insurance companies, real estate investment firms and financial advisory groups; Venture capital and private credit firms, payment processors and blockchain and digital asset companies.; Executive positioning, regulatory communications, crisis management and thought leadership for firms navigating market volatility, policy shifts and evolving investor sentiment.

Brunswick Group

"We frequently advise our clients that they do not have a PR challenge; they have a business challenge. When the delta between business reality and rhetoric widens, so too does reputational risk." — Partner & New York Office Head Jonathan Doorley

Brunswick continues to lead M&A communications worldwide. In 2024, the firm worked on 295 transactions globally worth a total of $583 billion, including 26 publicly disclosed activist defense engagements with an aggregate market cap of $583 billion. High-profile engagements last year included advising the Special Committee of Paramount on its $8.4 billion sale to Skydance Media and Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor on its $10 billion sale to Silver Lake.

Henry Timms, former President and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, joined Brunswick this summer as group CEO based in New York alongside Nik Deogun (CEO of the Americas) and Jonathan Doorley (New York office head). On the West Coast, Mohamed Younis, formerly Gallup’s editor-in-chief, joined as Global Head of Insight; and Christine Schirmer, ex-Pinterest and Apple, joined to expand technology sector expertise.

“Sir Alan Parker, our Chairman, frequently reminds us to ‘never get between the client and the footlights.’ This quote perfectly summarizes our firm’s deep commitment to client service but also our culture of discretion," Partner and New York Office Head Jonathan Doorley tells Observer. "We also frequently refer to the “One-firm, firm”—it is a core part of our culture."

Brunswick continues to deepen its D.C. presence on both sides of the aisle with the recent additions of Jim Bognet, a Republican campaign manager and former Congressional candidate and Kate Bedingfield, President Biden’s former White House Communications Director.

Gasthalter

“We provide direct, unvarnished counsel, no matter the client, context, or audience." — Managing Partner Jonathan Gasthalter

In 2024, Gasthalter advised on some of the most complex and high-stakes situations while continuing to support the profile-raising efforts of its global client base. This now 30+-person boutique agency supported clients across investment management, digital assets and blockchain, A.I. and compute, venture capital, real estate and others on reputation management and profile-raising campaigns.

Further, the firm advised on significant M&A and other transactions, proxy contests, litigation support, regulatory investigations and management succession matters. Gasthalter ranked #2 in Bloomberg’s 2024 Global Activism League Tables, advising a range of clients, including Mantle Ridge in its campaign against Air Products and Chemicals, Barington Capital Group in its campaign against Macy’s and Jana Partners in its campaign against Lamb Weston, among others.

"The question we constantly ask ourselves is whether we are able to achieve maximum impact," Managing Partner Jonathan Gasthalter tells Observer. "There is no one-size-fits-all approach, and that is how we train our people.”

Dukas Linden

"We’re firm about never lying to or trying to spin a journalist, and if a potential client’s values don’t align with ours, we’ll walk away. We always try to understand the pressures others face and where they’re coming from. This may sound corny or trite, but it's key to our business and success." — Founder Richard Dukas

In a landscape where many agencies focus on keeping clients out of the headlines, Dukas Linden (DLPR) ensures they own them. Over the past year, the firm has expanded its blue-chip roster, securing as well as growing major accounts with Raymond James, Citizens Bank, Neuberger Berman and Evercore, while the firm’s growing partnership with the Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN) underscores its commitment to shaping financial industry narratives. DLPR works closely with PEWIN leadership to elevate the organization’s visibility and provide strategic communications training for female executives in private equity, venture capital and private credit.

DLPR’s longstanding relationships speak volumes: It has helped steer Neuberger Berman’s public perception for seven years, transforming its reputation from a wealth manager to a diversified asset giant with $450 billion in AUM. The firm also manages the high-profile communications strategy for ARK-Invest, ensuring Cathie Wood’s innovation-focused firm remains dominant in market conversations while mitigating brand misconceptions. Additionally, DLPR has led messaging for Raymond James Investment Management, seamlessly integrating corporate rebranding into media, executive positioning and thought leadership initiatives.

"We faced an unusual challenge when Bitcoin ETFs were approved by the SEC," Executive Vice President Stephanie Dressler tells Observer, reflecting on how the firm approached one of the most unique challenges in the last year. "Several of our clients simultaneously launched funds, along with other, much larger firms, including BlackRock. Since DLPR creates dedicated teams for each client, we were able to implement differentiated launch strategies for each and avoid client conflicts."

As a bonus, DLPR boasts a four-person executive management team with an average tenure of 13 years. Five other executives have been with the agency for an average of a decade, and five more have been at DLPR for an average of seven years, founder Richard Dukas tells Observer.

C Street Advisory Group

"A company we worked with was navigating a Chapter 11 case and needed to announce going-out-of-business sales for many stores without creating the impression they were liquidating entirely. Instead of sticking to the usual playbook, we took a bold, proactive approach. We planned ahead, preparing the CEO to deliver the story. The message was clear: the company had a solid plan, real value and a future worth investing in. This narrative shifted perceptions and paved the way for a successful sale. Today, the company is thriving—a testament to the power of decisive leadership, creative storytelling, and rethinking traditional approaches." — Founder & CEO Jon Henes

C Street Advisory Group, the boutique firm launched by Jon Henes in 2021, has rapidly become the go-to for companies navigating financial distress, reputation crises and political headwinds. In 2024 alone, the firm secured 40 new clients—including Bed Bath & Beyond, David’s Bridal, Ted Baker Canada, National CineMedia and Barnes & Noble Education—bringing its total to 67 new clients in just 24 months.

The firm’s momentum earned it Communications Firm of the Year from M&A Advisors and a top ranking from The Deal for its strategic work in Chapter 11 cases and out-of-court transactions. C Street also deepened its public affairs practice while expanding its footprint to include New York, Chicago and Toronto.

"Creativity and results go together," Managing Director Luke Wolf tells Observer. "It’s not about being creative for its own sake but about driving meaningful, measurable outcomes."

"Teamwork is in our DNA," Managing Director Whitney Fogelberg adds.

With 16 new hires last year—including the addition of Michael Frishberg as President—C Street is scaling fast. And 2025 is already off to a strong start, with five new clients signed in January alone. For a firm built on discretion and high-stakes strategy, its rise has been anything but quiet.

Kekst CNC

Bad news in business is good for Kekst CNC, which this year handled high-profile situations like Franchise Group’s Chapter 11 filing―its brands included Vitamin Shoppe―as well as bankruptcy communications for Party City, True Value Hardware and others. It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Kekst oversaw comms for Landbridge’s IPO; shares in the energy-development company surged on their first day of trading.

The firm also opened its first office in Saudi Arabia and developed an A.I. tool with Oxford University to analyze the impact of how executives speak.

Reputation Management Crisis Reputation Management is the art of spinning disaster into a mere “unfortunate misunderstanding.” It’s about knowing when to deny, when to grovel and when to throw an intern under the bus (joking!). The right crisis team can turn a corporate meltdown into a “bold new direction,” a CEO’s scandal into a “deeply personal journey of growth,” and a brand boycott into a limited-edition marketing opportunity. It’s less about truth and more about timing—knowing which journalists will play ball, which headlines can be buried and when to pivot from “no comment” to a tearful redemption tour.

The Best PR Firms for corporations, high-profile individuals and institutions facing legal, reputational or operational threats; Fortune 500 companies, CEOs, politicians, athletes and entertainers, as well as law firms, government agencies and brands navigating regulatory scrutiny; Corporate crises, leadership scandals, financial misconduct, cybersecurity breaches, product recalls and labor disputes; Litigation communications, reputation rehabilitation and high-stakes media strategy—shaping narratives before they spiral and ensuring clients control the story, rather than becoming it.

Collected Strategies

"Our most unconventional approach? Working with the media rather than avoiding them." — Founding Partner Ed Hammond

Just 18 months after its founding by an A-team of comms pros and a former journalist, Collected Strategies has served more than 100 clients, outperforming expectations despite a slow M&A market. Founding Partners Scott Bisang, Jim Golden, Jude Gorman, Nick Lamplough, Ed Hammond and Dan Moore recently hired the firm's 20th employee (senior CNBC producer Patrick Manning) and capped 2024 by ranking in the top five of Bloomberg’s IR/PR Advisers for U.S. companies facing shareholder activists and in the top 10 of The Deal M&A League Tables.

Among recent headline-making assignments: Masonite’s $3.9 billion sale to Owens Corning, Cigna’s $3.7 billion sale of its Medicare Advantage business, Sekisui House’s $4.9 billion acquisition of MDC Holdings, HireRight’s go private to General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital for $1.7 billion and Ambrx’s $2 billion sale to Johnson & Johnson. In the hostile M&A world, the firm counseled Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Teoxane.

In activism, Collected Strategies worked with dozens of companies facing private and public pressure against top activists like Trian, Starboard Value and Elliott Management, and is currently helping Matthews International against Barington Capital in a proxy contest. In restructuring, they advised on the bankruptcies of Red Lobster, Curo Group Holdings Corp. and CareMax.

"Relationship building is such an individual pursuit, but our general rule is to stay engaged and do it honestly," Lamplough tells Observer. "You'll get found out and burned out trying to fake it."

The firm's ongoing strategic advisory work—managing crises, reputational challenges and raising company and executive profiles with investors and the media—features big names like Lucid, Pernod Ricard, Hershey’s, Affirm, RingCentral, Exact Sciences, Carter’s, Genuine Parts, Top Rank Boxing, Bluestone Equity Partners and Element Solutions.

MikeWorldWide

"We 'leaned in' instead of 'leaning out,' as conventional crisis communications wisdom recommends. We crafted an open letter to guests, a transparent, social-first strategy that clarified the restructuring process, reassured loyal customers, and countered misconceptions about the brand’s future—all without traditional media engagement." — Founder & CEO Michael Kempner

“We’re in a reputation economy and a state of permacrisis,” MikeWorldWide founder and CEO Michael Kempner tells Observer. Both have been good for this formidable independent firm in its 35th year.

Among MWW’s developments in 2024: A burgeoning corporate reputation practice (whose clients, not surprisingly, insist on anonymity), proprietary developments in A.I., a soon-to-open Mexico City office and expansion in London. Ongoing clients include Deloitte Global, StubHub, Subaru and the International Council of Shopping Centers. So far in 2025, MWW has been named the agency of record for Mattress Firm, and its campaign for Red Lobsters's Chapter 11 filing was shortlisted in the PRWeek Awards for "Best in Crisis."

Kempner credits starting with the fundamental audience questions ("Why should I trust you? Why do you matter to me?") is how MWW creates imaginative, purpose-driven campaigns. "Reputation is everything," Kempner tells Observer, stressing the firm's ultimate mission to be "trusted stewards internally for a culture of innovation and accountability."

Among 2024’s hires: Former R&C PMK exec Alisa Granz as MWW’s head of brand, and Sarah Moloney joined as UK managing director from KWT Global. Kempner himself remains a key figure in Democratic politics; The New York Times cited him in a July story on Biden donors.

RF|Binder

“Almost every client relationship now includes a crisis plan." — Founder & CEO Amy RF|Binder

With a team of 75, founder and CEO Amy RF|Binder’s firm may be smaller in size than some corporate agencies but has serious sway, guiding major clients through our bumpy business landscape. In 2024, RF|Binder marked a standout year with the acquisition purpose/sustainability agency Taft Communications and fintech-focused Peaks Strategies. Between continued industry accolades and a third consecutive Crain’s Best Places to Work nod, the firm also made a commitment to sustainability through 1% for the Planet, donating one percent of revenue to address urgent environmental issues.

“Business can, and should, be a force for good," RF|Binder explained. "Business leaders and brands have the power and the responsibility to take on initiatives that improve society at large."

RF|Binder tells Observer that the firm's proprietary "ClarityLens" has driven measurable results since its 2023 release. The strategic comms framework ensures RF|Binder is "aligning a client’s business and communications strategies, showcases the firm’s commitment to maximizing impact and delivering data-driven insights," Binder says. Binder also coined the term “controlled media”―a sharper term for what other firms call owned platforms.

Business wins in 2024 include US Money Reserve, Yum China, Advocate Health, Flack Global Metals, QXO and USSA International, the U.S. subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. RF|Binder|Binder also keeps expanding relationships with key clients like Cargill, Fisher Investments, Welspun Living, Natixis Investment Managers, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Peachtree Group, Paris Baguette and Impax Asset Management.

RF|Binder|Binder will mark its 25th anniversary in 2026.

Reputation Partners

“Working with a global restaurant company whose brand was widely seen as lagging, we got them to revitalize their product line and leapfrog their competitors with a truly dramatic, industry-leading ‘clean label’ commitment. This reinforced the importance of thinking big, having the courage of your convictions, and making sure your persuasion skills were on point.” – Founder & CEO Nick Kalm

Reputation Partners founder Nick Kalm is such a high-profile figure in Chicago and D.C. that Politico wished him a happy birthday last year (it’s March 24), which he humbly and kindly downplays to Observer as, "not a big deal at all."

Kalm's firm has developed a national reputation as one of the best, with more than 99 percent of all clients over the past 16 years recommending Reputation Partners for its expertise in corporate communications, issues management and client satisfaction. New clients for “special situations” and reputation management—confidential, of course—include a major automaker, a large consumer-goods company and one of the world’s largest retailers, Kalm tells Observer. New PR clients for the 22-year-old firm include event-management giant Encore, German manufacturing behemoth Guntner and California’s Lynx Logistics. The firm has counseled mall giant Simon Property Group, global restaurant group Darden, the Michigan Health System and Ingersoll-Rand. Internal and external comms around labor issues have long been a specialty.

“At its core, our philosophy is a two-way 'no jerks' policy, for ourselves and for those we are supporting or interacting with," Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Moyer tells Observer. "You don’t need work to be a family, but you do need it to be a place people are excited to go to, and you need the team to be one people want to work with. Take care of the human connections, and the quality work will follow.”

It should come as no surprise that, in 2024, Reputation Partners welcomed their sixth “boomerang” employee back to the company.

Risa Heller Communications

"When the media reaches out, they know what guides us and that we will be honest, tenacious and reliable—just as we are for our clients." – Founder & CEO Risa Heller

In 2024, Risa Heller Communications expanded westward, launching an LA office under the leadership of Netflix alum Erika Masonhall, a veteran of Facebook, NBC News and Sen. Joe Lieberman’s press operation. Other key hires include Julie Wood, former New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s Communications Director; Hazel Crampton-Hays, a press secretary to both Hochul and Andrew Cuomo; and Nate Evans, a former senior advisor to the U.S. UN Ambassador and Vice President Kamala Harris—bringing serious political muscle into the fold.

Last year, RHC deepened its grip on tech, steering early-stage and pre-IPO companies across digital healthcare, fintech and Web3 through turbulence while continuing to represent industry giants facing regulatory heat like Airbnb, DoorDash and Match Group. Additionally, it continued to expand its client base across media, entertainment and sports. The firm also broadened its work with VCs, private equity leaders and investors on what it calls “sensitive and critical matters” for both the firms and their portfolio companies. The firm’s influence extends far beyond Silicon Valley, of course. RHC is the agency of record for New York’s most high-stakes real estate and civic issues, representing the likes of Howard Hughes, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Prologis and the Real Estate Board of New York. RHC’s PR expertise spans Vornado Realty Trust, Ken Griffin and Rudin's Park Avenue tower, the Met’s contemporary wing expansion and Silverstein Properties’ bid for a Manhattan casino—positioning the firm at the center of New York’s most transformative development and policy decisions.

At the same time, the firm continued to represent prominent higher and lower education institutions as they navigated increased scrutiny related to the new federal landscape, contentious campus issues and high-profile stakeholders. And when it comes to labor disputes, RHC has established itself as the go-to operator, spearheading the U.S. Maritime Alliance’s response to a three-day union strike and managing other workplace issues with surgical precision.

From Wall Street to Hollywood, from boardrooms to City Hall, RHC isn’t shaping conversations but deciding who gets to have them.

Visual Arts Visual Arts PR is about myth-making. A well-placed profile can turn an emerging artist into a market darling overnight, while the right whisper campaign ensures a gallery’s latest wunderkind is suddenly “one to watch.” It’s the unseen hand shaping auction trends, museum acquisitions and which Instagram-friendly installations end up flooding your feed. From choreographing billion-dollar Basquiat sales to ensuring the right critics fawn over a mid-tier retrospective, PR in the art world is less about promotion and more about perception—because in this business, value isn’t just in the work but in the narrative.

The Best PR Firms for museums, galleries, auction houses and leading contemporary and blue-chip artists, along with collectors, curators and art foundations; Major art fairs, biennials and cultural institutions; Luxury brands collaborating with artists on high-profile partnerships; Exhibition launches, private collection unveiling and market-shaping sales; Critical press coverage, thought leadership and crisis communications in an industry where reputation and perception define value as much as the work itself.

Sutton

"When you work with clients for the long-term, success looks different year-on-year, and creativity comes from being nimble, responsive and by bringing people together to tell stories that matter." — President & Managing Director Jennifer Joy

It’s been a busy year for this very plugged-in agency. New clients included Hong Kong Tourism Board, Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, Museum of Contemporary Art, Detroit, National Gallery of Athens, Sharjah Art Foundation, The Contemporary Austin, Skarstedt, Toledo Museum of Art, Wexner Center for the Arts and the Wellcome Trust—plus U.S. representation of Art Basel and the launch of Art Basel Paris in the Grand Palais.

Two long-term museum clients celebrated milestone anniversaries, with the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in D.C. celebrating 50 years and The Bass in Miami Beach turning sixty. Sutton also launched the Little Village arts hub in Detroit, the inaugural Atlanta Art Fair and Widening the Lens: Photography, Ecology and the Contemporary Landscape, a podcast from Carnegie Museum of Art hosted by tennis champion, entrepreneur and arts advocate Venus Williams.

Founded in London by Calum Sutton and led in the U.S. by President and Managing Director Jennifer Joy, Sutton also operates from Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong and Miami. Over the past year, Sutton has promoted Allison Thorpe to Senior Vice President and also hired freelance writer and essayist Shaquille Heath as an Account Director.

"Creativity is our compass," Thorpe tells Observer. "We’re all about big ideas and connecting through culture to inspire not just our clients but also our team. We know how to mix work with a good time; fun fuels us. But make no mistake: we’re pros at delivering. This defines our culture and keeps our relationships thriving."

Cultural Counsel

"I like to walk a mile in a client's shoes. We curate exhibitions. We publish books. We organize lectures, and sometimes we give them. We throw parties just because. You can’t relate to creatives if you don’t take creative risks yourself." — President Adam Abdalla

Adam Abdalla's Cultural Counsel has always operated at the intersection of art, ideas and power, but in 2024, the firm’s influence extended beyond the art world to shaping entire cities. With engagements from the Mayor’s Office in Boston, the City of Miami Beach and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Cultural Counsel is now defining how municipalities position themselves as cultural capitals.

At the institutional level, the firm delivered national press for the Art Dealers Association of America’s collaboration with Henry Street Settlement and spearheaded media strategy forThe Great Elephant Migration, an awe-inspiring conservation initiative sending 100 handcrafted elephant sculptures across the country, from Blackfeet Nation to Art Basel Miami Beach, securing high-profile coverage in The New York Times, CBS Sunday Morning, Vogue and NBC. For Theaster Gates’ blockbuster exhibition at CAMH, Cultural Counsel landed him a T Magazine cover, while its campaign for Counterpublic’s transfer of Sugarloaf Mound to the Osage Nation applied national pressure for the final parcel of land to be returned.

The firm’s reach was equally evident during Art Basel Miami Beach, orchestrating a Pérez Art Museum Miami presentation featuring Kate Capshaw, director Franklin Sirmans and Miami barber Sergei Grant. Meanwhile, it led the media push for the American Academy of Arts and Letters’ public launch and the Columbus Museum of Art’s first solo show for painter Robin F. Williams. Harmony Korine’s EDGLRD tapped Cultural Counsel for its launch and the rollout of AGGRO DR1FT, a neon-drenched cinematic experiment that has become an underground phenomenon and the firm managed the publicity blitz for Making Their Mark, the Komal Shah and Shah Garg Foundation’s ambitious exhibition highlighting 84 women artists, curated by Cecilia Alemani.

"The quality of your work is characterized by your broader frame of reference," Abdalla tells Observer. Approaching its 10th anniversary in 2025, Cultural Counsel has cemented itself as the firm that bridges artists, institutions and the broader cultural discourse.

Blue Medium

"Don’t be gimmicky. Tell your client’s story before it gets distorted by other engines of information. 'No comment' is not a strategy; it allows clickbait warriors to fill the void." — Founder John Melick

Blue Medium has long been a powerhouse in art, design and architecture, but 2024 marked a defining year with the addition of major new clients—including superstar artist KAWS and Australia’s leading First Nations art gallery, D’Lan Contemporary, with locations in Melbourne, Sydney and New York.

Founder John Melick’s agency continues to shape the cultural landscape, representing the Andy Warhol Museum, the Outsider Art Fair, Mystic Seaport Museum, Andrew Edlin Gallery, Greensboro’s Weatherspoon Art Museum and the Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation, alongside an expanding roster of institutions such as MCA Australia, the Kallir Research Institute and the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural Center, which champions Puerto Rican and Latinx artists. The firm’s design and architecture practice remains just as formidable, with clients like Beyer Blinder Belle, the Rhode Island School of Design, the Miami Center for Architecture and Design and Friedman Benda, one of NYC’s premier design galleries.

Blue Medium helped the American Australian Association launch the Beverley Art Writers Travel Grant—which supports American art writers looking to explore Australia’s art scene—further cementing its role as a bridge between cultural spheres. Looking ahead, the firm is sharpening its focus on international expansion, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, where Melick hails from. With its partner agency, Bower Blue, Blue Medium is also doubling down on digital content, ensuring its clients’ narratives aren’t just well-placed but well-told across platforms.

Melick's guiding philosophy? "Become deeply familiar with the editorial direction of an outlet, and then get to know, personally, the individuals who dedicate their careers to covering our spectacular communities."

Bow Bridge Communications

“We needed to make sure that over 30 visiting journalists could experience artwork at a new biennial spread across 15 sites in the greater Toronto area in one day. So, we hired a bus and provided boxed lunches on board with the curators, who shared details about the various projects and were available for questions at and between sites. It’s an indication of the respect we have for journalists’ time, what they each want to focus on, and how we can best deliver useful information to them to craft their stories." — Principal Heather Meltzer

Based in New York and Toronto, Heather Meltzer and Libby Mark's tiny boutique firm punches above its weight with clients including Toronto’s Contact Photography Festival, Nashville’s Frist Museum, the Friends of Florence Foundation, UCI Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art, Asian Cultural Council, Toronto’s Gardiner Museum, Toronto Biennial of Art and the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, a world-class botanical research and conservation institution in Sarasota, Florida—where long-awaited exhibition George Harrison: A Gardener’s Life opens this spring. The first net-positive energy botanical garden in the world, Selby Gardens blends sustainability and architectural innovation and expands public access to its renowned collection of epiphytes.

Also on the horizon is the opening of The Wanlass Center for Art Education & Research at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art at USU and the exhibition Venice and the Ottoman Empire opening at the Frist Art Museum in May.

As to how the team balances creativity with a pressure to deliver results? "That really depends on the client and their appetite for exploring new ideas and different ways of doing things," Mark tells Observer. "Sometimes it’s a matter of offering options."

"Having worked together for over 12 years as a team with either Libby or me taking the lead with each project, we know that this model gives our clients the support needed to promote their institutions and newsworthy moments,” Meltzer adds.

Resnicow and Associates

“The arts and culture sector is facing pressure from every direction during this particularly volatile moment. Over the past few years, we’ve seen an increasing need for support in crisis communications, issues management, change communications, and internal communications. We anticipate that this critical, behind-the-scenes work will continue to be a major focus in 2025, in tandem with our work to advance audience engagement and impact.” Founder & President David Resnicow

It took four years for Michelangelo to complete the Sistine Chapel, but only one year—2024—for this dynamic firm to win a dazzling display of new business, including returning client the Metropolitan Museum of Art, American Academy in Rome, Gladstone Gallery, National Gallery of Art, Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, John Michael Kohler Arts Center and SCOPE Art Show. They join a powerhouse list of current clients, including the Rubell Museum, Smithsonian American Art Museum, The Frick Collection, Park Avenue Armory and the San Francisco Ballet.

For the U.S. Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale, the firm led an 18-month media blitz around the space in which to place me, Jeffrey Gibson’s groundbreaking solo exhibition—the first by an Indigenous artist to represent the U.S. in Venice. With 11 international cover stories and over 760 pieces of coverage, R+A catalyzed a global conversation on Indigenous art’s place in contemporary culture. This marks the ninth time in 14 years that R+A has represented the U.S. Pavilion, a streak that speaks for itself.

Back home, R+A played a critical role in shaping the public narrative around The Apollo’s 90th anniversary season, securing major coverage for a milestone-packed year—The Apollo’s first-ever expansion, the 90th anniversary of Amateur Night, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds’ Walk of Fame induction and its history-making Kennedy Center Honor. The result? National and international attention, including CBS Sunday Morning, CBS Mornings and a four-page Washington Post feature.

Capping off five consecutive years of record-breaking growth, R+A hit its highest revenue in 2024 and expanded to a team of 39. With a focus on its digital practice and team, R+A hired digital coordinator Lila Tulp. Director Claire Hurley returned to R+A after four years at Pace Gallery, where she worked closely with leading contemporary artists as well as major foundations and estates on campaigns. In the world of cultural communications, R+A remains the firm to beat.

