The Most Delightful Spring Candles to Light This Season
It was a long, cold and dreary winter, but spring is finally in the air. It might still be a little early to trade in all our sweaters and layers for sundresses and sandals, but it’s the perfect time to usher in the new season with an easy home decor swap. Nothing elevates the atmosphere and refreshes a space like a luxe scented candle, especially one in a wonderfully spring-y aroma, so take this as a sign to light up a fresh new fragrance at home right now.
Finding the perfect scented candle for your home fragrance is a personal choice, but there are so many lovely options that embody the fresh arrival of spring. While some prefer a delicate bouquet of roses, others are partial to earthy and herbaceous scents, or favor a zesty citrus aroma. Springtime is all about new beginnings, so welcome the season with a refreshing spring scent to lift your mood and brighten up your home. Below, see the best spring candles to light up right now, including delightful floral, fruity, fresh and woodsy aromas that will immediately liven up any space.
The Best Luxury Candles to Usher in the New Season
Carrière Frères La Rose Aime La Menthe
For a soft rose candle, look no further than this pretty floral bougie, which was previously a limited edition scent for the brand, and recently became a permanent part of the candle collection. An undercurrent of fresh mint keeps the floral rose from overwhelming the nose, and the pink-tinted wax is just *chef's kiss.*
Voluspa XXV French Cade Lavender Classic Candle Anniversary Edition
Try a woodsy lavender candle this season; this Voluspa votive is inspired by a sunny day in Provence, with a combination of lavender, French cade wood and lemon verbena.
Lafco Jungle Bloom Candle
Transport yourself to a magical jungle getaway with this fresh green fragrance, which has notes of coconut water, cucumber, sandalwood, bergamot, lily and mango wood. The soy wax candle is made using essential oil-based fragrance scents, with a 100 percent cotton wick, and we love the pretty green vessel.
Acqua di Parma La Casa Sul Lago Candle
Take a sensory trip to Italy with this lovely floral candle that features a delightful fresh floral scent of bergamot, lily of the valley, musk and amber.
Trudon Dada Candle
You simply cannot go wrong with any of Trudon's dreamy candles, but Dada feels particularly fitting for spring. With notes of tea, vetiver, mint leaves and uplifting eucalyptus, this herb-forward votive is refreshing yet cozy. it comes in a gorgeous hand-crafted glass vessel, which we highly recommend repurposing after you finish the candle.
Boy Smells Cashmere Kush Candle
Cashmere Kush is inspired by Southern springtime, with an earthy amalgamation of white germanium blossom, spring tulip, powdered musk and, perhaps most unexpectedly, cannabis flower. The paraffin-free, beeswax and coconut wax blend candle boasts an approximately 50-hour burn time.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Ceramic Candle
Not everyone wants a straightforward, über-flowery candle for spring. This luxe votive combines oud wood with light roses and violet accord, along with amber vanilla accord and hints of cinnamon.
Otherland Purple Petals Candle
For a bougie that’s unapologetically feminine, fresh and floral, try Otherland’s Purple Petals candle scent, which features a mixture of lilac, hyacinth and lychee.
Tom Ford Rose Prick Candle
This cheeky Rose Prick candle is worth the splurge, thanks to an intoxicating and complex aroma that is both warm and spicy. Inspired by Tom Ford's private rose garden, this pink candle features both high-quality Bulgarian rose and rose de Mai, along with hints of pepper, spice and Indonesian patchouli.
La Jolie Rose Maelyn Scented Candle
Light up this soothing glass jar candle and breathe in a relaxing and romantic bouquet with top notes of lavender, red berries and violet, and then complemented by gardenia, tuberose, jasmine and amber.
AveSeena Neroli Madeleine
Warm up any space with this delicious candle, with its blend of neroli and fresh French madeleines—it’s way less expensive than a plane ticket to Paris.
Tocca Cleopatra Candle
This fresh and clean hand-poured candle is inspired by Cleopatra’s beauty rituals, with notes of cucumber and grapefruit.
Glasshouse Fragrances Rendezvous Candle
Bring on all the floral spring vibes with this delightful two-wick candle. It’s a sophisticated combination of white florals and sugar cane, with orchid, gardenia and neroli, and finally base notes of amber and vanilla. We love that Glasshouse Fragrances’ soy candles are potent in the best way.
Diptyque Tubéreuse
The classic Diptyque tuberose candle is always a best-seller for the brand, but why not elevate your votive game with the luxurious larger version, in a perfectly seasonal brightly colored vessel? The larger size also means a longer burn time—approximately 75 hours.
Byredo Vanquish Candle
Byredo's Vanquish candle is composed of green rosebud, rosewater, incense and ginger, with base notes of cedarwood and labdanum.
Malin + Goetz Tomato Candle
This hand-poured candle exudes an aroma of tomato along with basil, lavender and mint, as well as cedarwood, green pepper and mandarin.
Aerin Megève's Rose Candle
Keep it classic with Aerin’s soft rose votive, which has hints of lemon zest, greens, musk and sandalwood.
Aromatique The Smell of Spring Cube Glass Candle
Embrace all the florals with this hyacinth, jasmine, rose and lily of the valley hand-poured candle, which also features subtle notes of pineapple, balsamic and vanilla.
Nest New York Wild Mint and Eucalyptus Scented Classic Candle
This vibrant, minty eucalyptus candle is fresh and grounding, with notes of basil and ginger.
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Home Candle
Bring an ocean-ready freshness into your home with a sea salt and wood sage Jo Malone votive.