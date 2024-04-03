From the Boardroom to the Bar: Men’s Spring Jackets for Every Occasion
Ah, spring—a season that doesn't just wake up the flowers, but also shakes up the men's style game with a burst of lightness and layering. Gone are the days of bulky winter wear, making way for the kings of spring: versatile, stylish jackets that are the cornerstone of any dapper ensemble.
As the days stretch out and spring weather causes the chill of winter becomes a distant memory, it's time to retire the heavy-duty winter coats and welcome the best spring jackets that are versatile, stylish and the cornerstone of the season's wardrobe. This spring, men's fashion is all about striking the perfect balance between comfort and flair, with a focus on lightweight fabrics that can keep you cool when the sun's out and cozy when the clouds roll in.
From the classic charm of denim jackets to the urban edge of bombers, there's a spring jacket for every taste and occasion. Overshirts are having their moment in the spotlight, offering a relaxed yet polished look that can easily transition from a casual brunch to a night out on the town. And for those who prefer a more technical approach, lightweight parkas and windbreakers are your allies in the battle against the elements.
So whether you're running errands around town, heading to the office or enjoying a weekend getaway, a spring jacket is an essential piece of your wardrobe. With so many styles and options to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect jacket to suit your personal style and keep you looking and feeling your best all season long.
The Best Men’s Spring Jackets
The Row Frank Jacket in Cotton Frank
The Row's Frank field jacket is classic New York style that's taken a detour through the streets of Milan. This cotton-twill masterpiece is loaded with pockets for all your essentials, and topped with a plush corduroy collar that's softer than a baby's bottom. Throw it on and instantly elevate your coffee run to runway status.
Folk Prism Crinkled Cotton-Blend Poplin Jacket
Cathal McAteer's Folk brand embodies today’s best relaxed tailoring with a quintessentially British twist. The Prism's crinkled cotton-blend fabric and relaxed silhouette exudes an effortless cool, while thoughtful details like adjustable cuffs and a curved hem show McAteer's tailoring genius. It's the perfect lightweight jacket layer for nailing that laid-back London look.
Boglioli Cotton Blend Twill K-Jacket
When Italian sprezzatura meets modern minimalism, you get Boglioli's K-Jacket. This unstructured, unlined beauty is tailoring at its finest—the notch lapels and 3-button closure exude classic charm, while the patch pockets and double vents keep it utterly wearable. It's the sartorial equivalent of an Aperol spritz on a sunny Milanese afternoon.
Zegna Linen and Wool Chore Jacket
Zegna has crafted the Mona Lisa of chore coats with this linen and wool wonder. The dark beige and black hues give it an air of sophisticated nonchalance, while the full button front and patch pockets keep it utterly utilitarian. Leather details add a final flourish of Italian luxury to this deceptively simple piece. Bellissimo!
Missoni Cotton and Nylon Quilted Jacket With Hood
Who says outerwear can't be a work of art? Missoni's iconic zigzags dance across this quilted cotton-nylon jacket, adding eye-catching texture and pattern. Throw on the hood for an artsy, incognito vibe and get ready to turn heads while staying warm and dry.
Nobis Hedge Men's Performance Hoodie
Nobis' Hedge is a high-performance layer crafted from premium merino wool with a water-resistant coating, yet it still manages to remain breathable. With a bicep pocket and side zips, this casual jacket is a slam dunk for the modern man who demands equal parts style and function. An investment piece that will keep up, no matter where your adventures take you.
Suitsupply Dark Brown Roma Blazer
Sartorial excellence, tailored to perfection—that's Suitsupply's lightweight blazer in a nutshell. This dark brown wool beauty from Italy's famed, family-run E. Thomas mill offers a relaxed yet refined fit with a natural shoulder and sleek jetted pockets. Whether dressing it up or down, you'll look like you just stepped out of a Roman atelier.
Montedoro Regular-Fit Suede Bomber Jacket
When classic cool meets Italian luxury, you get this Montedoro bomber. The soft suede construction gets an edgy contrast from the tailored knit details, while the regular fit and double zippers keep it utterly wearable. In a rich medium blue hue, it's the perfect way to breathe new life into the iconic bomber silhouette.
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Field Jacket in Tan
Todd Snyder's field jacket just got a serious upgrade. This buttery soft Italian lamb suede version of the menswear staple is lightweight yet luxurious, with a bevy of pockets for all your essentials. The genuine horn buttons are just *chef's kiss,* and the tan hue is utterly versatile. Layer this shacket over a tee or under a coat for transitional weather perfection.
Moncler Chaberton Jacket
Though ski season is over, leave it to Moncler to craft the ultimate transitional jacket. The Chaberton's sleek micro chic fabric and leather trim give it a sophisticated edge, while the slim fit keeps it looking sharp. Whether hitting the office or the town, this contemporary classic, akin to a Harrington jacket, will be your go-to spring topper.
Dries Van Noten Fluffy Jacket
Dries Van Noten’s departure from his namesake brand got you feeling a little fuzzy? Celebrate his final collection with the aptly named Fluffy Jacket, to add some whimsy to your spring wardrobe. The cotton-blend fabric and camel hue of this trucker jacket-esque piece are perfect for pairing with white denim and loafers for a fresh seasonal vibe. Button it up and prepare to turn heads in the best way possible.
Jil Sander Cotton Full Zip Jacket
Minimalism has never looked so good. Jil Sander's organic cotton jacket is an exemplar of modish simplicity with its oversized fit, dropped shoulders and embossed logo. The stand collar and front zip give it a sporty yet sophisticated edge, for the man who appreciates pared-back perfection.
Vince Double Face Workwear Button-Up Shirt
Workwear, but make it fashion. Vince's double-face cotton-blend button-up takes the no-nonsense vibe of utility wear and injects a dose of sophistication. Crafted from breathable twill fabric, this shirt jacket style boasts tailored touches like flap pockets and barrel cuffs, striking the perfect balance between rugged charm and polished finesse. It's the ideal layer over a t-shirt for navigating spring's unpredictable wardrobe landscape.
Ralph Lauren Leather-Trim Cotton Bomber Jacket
Introducing a bomber jacket that salutes the spirit of American flight heritage with a stylish twist. Crafted from robust grosgrain-weave fabric, this piece is the epitome of form meeting function. With pockets trimmed in luxe leather and a mélange ribbed collar and cuffs, it's where comfort unites with class. Inside, you're cocooned in quilted sateen and wrapped in down-alternative warmth, making it the perfect ally for those brisk spring adventures.