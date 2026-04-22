The 10 Best Men’s Suits for a Relaxed, Well-Dressed Spring

Armani ripped the lining out of a suit jacket on camera for Scorsese in 1990, and it took the rest of menswear roughly 35 years to stop pretending he was wrong. Spring 2026 collections made the capitulation official: every significant runway last June, from Zegna in Dubai to Cucinelli in Milan to Hermès in Paris, showed soft shoulders, dropped armholes, pleated trousers at the natural waist, and fabrics so light they weigh less than a dress shirt. The word circulating at Pitti Uomo was "deformalization," which sounds like an HR seminar but describes something men actually need: a suit that makes as much sense at a boardroom table at 10 a.m. as on a limestone terrace at 9 p.m., without changing. The slim suit, meanwhile, has been retired to the same wing of the menswear museum as square-toed shoes, assisted by the biological reality that a generation of men who wore skinny trousers in their 20s now have quads.

If you're buying a suit this spring, fabric matters more than the label. Linen-cotton and linen-silk blends are the warm-weather baseline. High-twist tropical wools resist wrinkles better than linen alone. Hopsack weaves add texture without losing shape. Mohair blends travel well and come alive under evening light. Construction splits two ways: half-canvas, where the jacket molds to your chest over a few seasons, or fully unstructured, where it feels like a good shirt from day one. Both are correct. Neither requires a tie.

Here, we’ve curated a selection of the 10 suits that are worth buying right now. Every one of them is built for warm weather, designed to look better slightly rumpled than pressed and engineered around the basic proposition that comfort and looking sharp stopped being competing interests about three runway seasons ago.