The 10 Best Men’s Suits for a Relaxed, Well-Dressed Spring
Soft shoulders, natural fabrics and generous cuts have replaced the structured skinny suit as menswear’s default. Here are 10 worth buying right now.Read More
Armani ripped the lining out of a suit jacket on camera for Scorsese in 1990, and it took the rest of menswear roughly 35 years to stop pretending he was wrong. Spring 2026 collections made the capitulation official: every significant runway last June, from Zegna in Dubai to Cucinelli in Milan to Hermès in Paris, showed soft shoulders, dropped armholes, pleated trousers at the natural waist, and fabrics so light they weigh less than a dress shirt. The word circulating at Pitti Uomo was "deformalization," which sounds like an HR seminar but describes something men actually need: a suit that makes as much sense at a boardroom table at 10 a.m. as on a limestone terrace at 9 p.m., without changing. The slim suit, meanwhile, has been retired to the same wing of the menswear museum as square-toed shoes, assisted by the biological reality that a generation of men who wore skinny trousers in their 20s now have quads.
If you're buying a suit this spring, fabric matters more than the label. Linen-cotton and linen-silk blends are the warm-weather baseline. High-twist tropical wools resist wrinkles better than linen alone. Hopsack weaves add texture without losing shape. Mohair blends travel well and come alive under evening light. Construction splits two ways: half-canvas, where the jacket molds to your chest over a few seasons, or fully unstructured, where it feels like a good shirt from day one. Both are correct. Neither requires a tie.
Here, we’ve curated a selection of the 10 suits that are worth buying right now. Every one of them is built for warm weather, designed to look better slightly rumpled than pressed and engineered around the basic proposition that comfort and looking sharp stopped being competing interests about three runway seasons ago.
The Best Men's Suiting for Spring
- Buck Mason Capitola Linen Carry-On Suit
- Todd Snyder Italian Linen Cupro Floral Tuxedo
- J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Suit in Italian Cotton-Linen Twill
- Boglioli Double-Breasted Linen, Wool and Mohair Suit
- Saman Amel Unstructured Linen Suit
- Brunello Cucinelli Hopsack Deconstructed Cavallo Suit
- Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Soft Slub Linen Suit
- Sunspel Cotton Linen Two-Piece Suit
- Drake's Navy Herringbone Twill Cotton Games Blazer Mk. I
- Suitsupply Mid Green Milano Suit
Buck Mason Capitola Linen Carry-On Suit
Your buddy who always looks annoyingly put-together at beach weekends owns this suit, or something very close to it. The linen-cotton herringbone is unlined, unpadded and machine washable. Toss it in a carry-on, pull it out wrinkled, throw it on over a white tee and loafers, and watch people at dinner assume you've been dressing this way for years.
Todd Snyder Italian Linen Cupro Floral Tuxedo
Somebody at the summer wedding is going to wear a floral suit—this is as certain as the open bar running out of decent bourbon by 10 p.m. The only variable is whether that person looks like he just headlined a Carnival cruise, or like this: Italian linen-cupro with a tonal pattern you only notice at conversation distance, shawl lapel, double-pleated trousers, double vents.
J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Suit in Italian Cotton-Linen Twill
After 18 years of insisting that Ludlow's slim cut was the only civilized option, J.Crew discovered relaxed tailoring and hoped nobody would mention the whiplash. The Kenmare-inspired proportions in 60/40 cotton-linen from Olimpias will make you resent every skinny suit you've ever buttoned with a lower armhole, fuller chest and patch pockets. Try on the khaki. It has a washed warmth that looks like it already survived a few summers without you.
Boglioli Double-Breasted Linen, Wool and Mohair Suit
Wearing a green double-breasted blazer to an event like the Kentucky Derby or an art fair requires either impeccable judgment or total delusion, and Boglioli's K-Jacket has been landing men on the right side of that question since 1987. That's when the Boglioli brothers debuted garment-dyeing on finished tailored jackets at Pitti Uomo, building the whole unstructured piece first, then dyeing it whole, a technique so technically unhinged that almost nobody else has cracked it at scale.
Saman Amel Unstructured Linen Suit
This Stockholm atelier produces through two family-run workshops in Naples and Tuscany on a single-unit, zero-overproduction model, and has been growing 40 percent year-on-year without running a single ad. GQ called them the ball-knower's tailoring brand. The all-linen jacket has wide notch lapels, functioning cuffs and a satin lining that keeps the interior clean despite the deconstructed build.
Brunello Cucinelli Hopsack Deconstructed Cavallo Suit
This Cucinelli suit calls to mind a corner table, canvas espadrilles, linen tee, no socks, the maître d' using your first name. The hopsack is virgin wool, silk and linen with an irregular shimmer that happens when three fibers compete. Cucinelli's Solomeo Shoulder creates structure through cutting, not padding, because nobody in Umbria believes your jacket should do what your posture won't. The leisure-fit pleated trousers are soft through the seat.
Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Soft Slub Linen Suit
Ralph Lauren has been selling a Kennedys-at-the-compound fantasy for 50 years, and this is as close as the dream has come to wearable reality. 3x2 double-breasted, 4.25-inch peak lapels, mother-of-pearl buttons and half-lined in cupro (also known as vegan silk). The Spring 2026 Paris show styled it with shell necklaces and open collars, which confirms Ralph's team has been spending August in the right towns. It looks like something shot at Hyannis Port in 1963 and works the same way JFK's wardrobe always did.
Sunspel Cotton Linen Two-Piece Suit
Sunspel invented the T-shirt in 1860 and put one on Daniel Craig in Casino Royale in 2006, and their approach to suiting carries that same energy: do less, but do it so well that people speculate about your secret to effortlessness. Thanks to the French cotton-linen, it gives you that broken-in hand from the first wear. No adjustment period needed.
Drake's Navy Herringbone Twill Cotton Games Blazer Mk. I
If you've spent any time on the menswear corners of the internet, you've already been told to buy this blazer by at least three strangers and one suspiciously well-dressed coworker. Take their advice. The silhouette, constructed from 8.8-ounce Japanese herringbone twill based on a 1940s U.S. military cloth, borrows from workwear as much as Savile Row with twin needle seams, a ventless back and a natural shoulder with zero padding.
Suitsupply Mid Green Milano Suit
Your friend who works in finance and always looks appropriate has been recommending SuitSupply for years. It's time to listen to him. The linen-wool-mohair blend comes from Vitale Barberis Canonico, a Biella mill that has been weaving since 1663 and runs vertically from its own sheep station in New South Wales to finished cloth. Linen breathes, wool holds a line and the mohair picks up a sheen after sundown. Plus, their 150 stores have in-house tailors who can alter it while you grab a coffee.