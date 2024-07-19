Raise a Glass to Summer With These 14 Inventive Takes on the Classic Spritz

At its core, a spritz is a wine-based beverage cut with some type of bubbles, which can range from non-alcoholic soda water to sparkling wine. Some may argue the ubiquitous Aperol Spritz stole the spotlight from the original (unfairly maligned) wine spritzer (they were very popular in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s), while others may petition that it raised the metaphorical tides for spritz culture to spread across America (and around the globe!). While there’s never a bad time to indulge in a fizzy spritz, the drink is particularly fitting for the long, lazy, hazy days of summer.

Case in point, there’s now even a petitioned holiday for the beloved bubbly beverage. August 1 is National Spritz Day; an opportunity to indulge and appreciate the spritz in all its forms. After all, the spritz is a low-ABV, refreshing beverage that is as ideal on a warm summer day as it is as a pre-dinner drink during the festive season in the winter. The reason why? Besides playing into key trends of modern drinking culture, like the no- and low-alcohol movement and nostalgia, the botanical base most associated with a spritz—like Aperol’s use of gentian, cinchona and rhubarb roots—supports digestion. This can be traced back to the origins of bitter tonics created with wormwood that were once used medicinally, before it evolved to the casual category of cocktails as we know it today. That’s why a spritz is classified as an aperitif: a beverage that helps stimulate the appetite, typically sipped before a meal.

Sipping an aperitif may be most popular in Europe, and particularly so in Italy, where there isn’t a free seat in the piazzas from Torino to Palermo in the hours after work and before dinner, but it’s caught on stateside, with newcomers on the market offering variations on the classic bitter spritz. From floral to fruity, boozy to bitter, raise a glass with the best spritz cocktail recipes.