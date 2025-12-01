The Only St. Barths Restaurants That Matter This Season
The island’s essential mix of chic beach clubs, insider haunts and splashy hotspots where the food is as memorable as the crowd.Read More
Saint Barthélemy is just 11 miles long and 2.5 miles wide, but the Caribbean island is home to a culinary scene that far exceeds its physical size—one where the food is just as much a reason to visit as the sun and the sea.
St. Barths has a reputation as a billionaire’s playground, and there’s certainly no shortage of caviar, champagne, foie gras and other delicacies on the island. However, the island isn’t just powered by luxe imports—the surrounding sea also offers a delightful fresh bounty of wahoo, red snapper and lobsters; a dream for fresh seafood lovers. You’ll find some of the biggest names in global hospitality alongside charming local spots, all with lush greenery and pristine beaches providing a picture-perfect backdrop to your meal.
St. Barths simultaneously offers a taste of the tropics and of Europe. The island is a French overseas collectivity, and a freshly baked croissant can be eaten alongside a plate of freshly sliced mango, or a seafood ceviche may be adorned with black truffle from Périgord to give it a luxurious twist. You can choose between a house-made passion fruit cocktail or a glass of exquisite French wine—ideally sampling both to get the best of each world.
The main season in St. Barths (December to April) is the opposite of peak season in the South of France, which has led many restaurants to open in both destinations to capture jet-setters year-round. You’ll see names like Nikki Beach, Bagatelle and Shellona in both destinations, though during your time on the island, you can also keep things local and sample Creole flavors at St. Barths-only spots. With a wide array of beach clubs and restaurants to choose from, you’ll want to book reservations in advance to not miss out on the abundant eats on this beautiful fleck of land. From tasty beach shacks serving fresh fish to gourmet gastronomy hot spots, there’s something for everyone on the island. Here are the 15 spots to know in St. Barths this year.
The Best Restaurants in St. Barths
Le Tamarin
- Saline Saint-Barthélemy BL 97133, St. Barthélemy
Impossibly romantic, Le Tamarin is a tropical culinary getaway surrounded by ponds, ylang-ylang and banana trees. Far away from the thumping bass of the beach clubs, this tranquil oasis is perfect for a date night in St. Barths or a memorable evening with friends. Kick things off with their herbaceous El Camino del Sol cocktail made with Italicus, mezcal, lime juice and ginger bitters. The menu features a mix of light vegetable appetizers, like their candied beetroot with mint, and richer starters like their vitello tonnato glistening under a mayo, tuna and anchovy sauce. For mains, you’ll love their black truffle risotto and perfectly prepared beef Wellington. Yes, these are indulgent bites, but make sure to leave a little room for their lemon dessert which features a lemon and cream cheese mousse to refresh your palate. On a cold winter night, you’ll fondly reminisce about your lush outdoor dinner at Le Tamarin.
Eddy’s
- Rue Samuel Fahlberg Gustavia, Gustavia 97133, St. Barthélemy
Step inside a lush tropical garden in the heart of Gustavia to enjoy French and Creole cuisine at Eddy’s. In a sea of big hospitality brands on the island, this is a beloved local spot drawing St. Barths islanders and visitors alike. Tuna lovers will love the tuna plate appetizer, which serves the fish four ways: tartare, sashimi, tataki and tempura. The goat cheese samosas are a tasty bite, combining rich, melted cheese with a delightful, crunchy dough. If you’re in the mood for a little Caribbean spice, the wild prawns with curry and coconut will satisfy your piquant cravings. Pair your meal with a crisp white burgundy from the restaurant’s extensive wine selection (their expansive cellar holds a staggering number of vinos) and you’ll have a memorable evening of island flavors and serene ambiance.
L'Isola
- Rue du Roi Oscar II, Gustavia 97133, St. Barthélemy
For refined Italian cuisine in an elegant setting, come to L’Isola in the heart of Gustavia. The candlelit dining room is intimate and romantic; a great spot to catch up and connect over handmade pastas and wine. You should also sample one of their signature cocktails, like the Il Siciliano, made with vodka, fresh orange juice, basil and lemon, or opt for a classic like the Moscow Mule. The veal chop Milanese is a favorite on the menu, as is their dry-aged beef fillet with mushroom or green pepper sauce, both channeling the rich, comforting flavors of an Italian steakhouse. End your dinner with a classic tiramisu or panna cotta and you have yourself a sophisticated Italian evening out on the town.
Le Ti
- La Pointe Milou, 97133, St. Barthélemy
Unlike many other Caribbean islands, St. Barths is a major nightlife destination, and Le Ti has been one of the premier spots to enjoy dinner, a show and late-night dancing since it opened in 1995. Once you step inside the opulent dining room and admire the crystal-adorned performers waiting in the wings to take the stage, you know you’re in for a good night.
The main event of Le Ti is the cabaret-style show with singing and sexy dance numbers, but while the entertainment comes first, you can still enjoy succulent dishes like their red prawn carpaccio and tournedos Rossini with black truffle, best paired with a potato mille-feuille. If you’re with a group, you may also want to split their caviar offerings, which are served with dry ice for some additional visual pizzazz. The show has interactive moments, and you may get invited to their costume room, where you can change up your look to match the playful vibe. Once the show ends, the space turns into a dance floor where you can show off your moves alongside the cast of the cabaret.
Nikki Beach
- Baie de Saint Jean, 97133, St. Barthélemy
Nikki Beach was one of the first luxury beach clubs to open in St. Barths, and even after 23 years in business, it’s still the toes-in-the-sand temple of joie de vivre. Located on St. Jean Beach, the restaurant and party hot spot attracts well-heeled guests from around the world who come for leisurely early lunches or lively late afternoon seatings, which turn into sunset dancing on tables on weekends. The food here is seafood-centric with global flavors, from delicate yet flavorful Hamachi crudos to rich lobster linguini to colorful sushi boats to serve an entire table. Drinks are also flowing here; start your lunch with a vitamin-packed Sunny Detox drink with carrot and orange juice mixed with ginger and turmeric before you move on to the fun stuff like their spicy Jalisco Margarita. During their second seating on Sunday, you’ll sip champagne and may witness one of their famous champagne showers as the evening turns into an all-out rager.
Naō Beach
- Baie de Saint-Jean, 97133, St. Barthélemy
If you’ve yearned for a lunch with your toes in the sand staring at turquoise water, you’ll want to make a lunch reservation at Naō Beach. Decked out with white furniture and dreamcatchers, this beach club is reminiscent of Tulum, and a place where you can refresh after a night out, sipping one of their bloody umami cocktails to bring you back to life. Start with their refreshing eggplant appetizer dressed with feta yogurt and mint, and also try their tasty dragon roll, made with shrimp tempura, salmon tataki and spicy mayo. It might not be as varied as other dishes on the menu, but their cheesy corn with kimchi is a gooey delight perfect for lovers of fromage. You’ll also enjoy their juicy wagyu burgers, and if you’re there for their later seating on a Friday, you can segue from buns to bottle service as their Naomad party kicks off with electronic music and table dancing.
Shellona
- Shell Beach Gustavia, 97133, St. Barthélemy
Located on the island’s famous Shell Beach, Shellona is a stylish restaurant serving Greek-Mediterranean cuisine. Run in partnership with Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf, the relaxed yet glamorous Shellona sits above a cliff-framed cove with multiple levels overlooking one of St. Barths’ most picturesque spots. Guests dine on dishes like prawns saganaki, grilled octopus, and red snapper cooked Spetses-style in a nod to the Greek islands. Chef Yiannis Kioroglou blends his Greek culinary heritage with St. Barths’ coastal treasures, creating vibrant dishes perfect for a leisurely lunch while sipping rosé. As the afternoon progresses, a DJ sets the mood for golden hour, best enjoyed with a cocktail in hand.
Gyp Sea
- Baie de Saint-Jean, 97133, St. Barthélemy
Gyp Sea is a lively bohemian-chic beach club and restaurant located on the famed Pélican Beach. Decked out with blue décor in homage to the sea, you’ll settle into one of their low-slung wooden tables with your toes in the sand to enjoy the restaurant’s signature open-fire cooking style. Tuck into smoky lobster, spicy prawn skewers and truffle pinsa alongside bright and refreshing salads. Enjoy porn star martinis, their Identiki cocktail made with Havana rum, pineapple and cinnamon, or try one of their tiki-inspired mocktails. After a few drinks, you’ll want to dance barefoot in the sand as the DJ plays Franco-Caribbean tunes, then cool off with a quick dip before returning to the party as day turns into night.
The Beach Club at Le Toiny
- Toiny 97133, St. Barthélemy
For a relaxing yet luxurious lunch that does not turn into a dance party as the afternoon progresses, head to The Beach Club at Le Toiny. Located on the eastern, more secluded part of St. Barths, this barefoot restaurant overlooks Anse Toiny, the best spot for surfing in St. Barths. Watch the reef break as you enjoy fresh seafood like their grilled mahi mahi ,served with smoked eggplant and zucchini, for a taste of the mouthwatering fish in the region. Other tasty dishes include their grilled octopus, Greek salad and king crab roll, keeping things light and colorful for your midday meal. The nearby boutique is perfect for a mid-meal fashion perusal, stocked with colorful beachwear that you’ll want to wear immediately. The Beach Club is the ideal place to revel in true island vibes as you bask in the sun, admire the water and enjoy a delicious meal.
Bonito
- Rue Lubin Brin, Gustavia 97133, St. Barthélemy
Set on a hillside in Gustavia, you’ll first fall in love with the view, then the decor, and lastly, the food at Bonito. The aesthetic is reminiscent of a stylish beach house with whitewashed wood and low lighting, and the restaurant is filled with a glamorous crowd especially during the high season. The cuisine is French Pan-American, blending French technique with South American flavors with dishes like ceviches, tiraditos and tacos. The lomo saltado is a classic Peruvian dish, marrying wagyu beef, yuca fries and aji limo into a must-try main. The suckling pig confit is another shareable favorite, blending a variety of flavors including sweet tonka bean spuma, chalaquita sweet and sour sauce, and shimeji pickles. At Bonito, the cocktails are just as creative as the cuisine—think Caribbean-inspired tipples served in coconut or conch shell glassware. After a few sips you’ll be ready for later, when the restaurant turns clubby with a DJ setting the party mood.
La Langouste
- Gustavia 97133, St. Barthélemy
Overlooking the pristine sands of Flamands beach, you’ll find La Langouste, an open-air restaurant merging French technique with Creole accents. As the name implies (langouste is the French word for lobster), the crustacean is the star of the show here, and can be selected by diners from a tank to be grilled fresh with three bespoke sauces. You can also enjoy lobster in appetizer form as a salad with citrus fruits and avocado, or in a lobster, mahi mahi and tuna trilogy. If you’re not a big seafood eater, fear not, there’s plenty for you to choose from, including French onion soup, beef tenderloin and lamb shank. Perfect for a breezy lunch or dinner in a serene coastal setting, La Langouste is beloved for its relaxed elegance and beachfront location.
Beefbar
- Rue des Normands, Gustavia 97133, St. Barthélemy
Catch a magical sunset overlooking St. Barths' capital, Gustavia, with an ice-cold martini in hand at Beefbar. Located in the Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf Saint-Barth, you’ll settle in for a delightful terrace dinner enveloped by a soft tropical breeze. Their gambas aguachile are perfect to start your meal—a chilled spicy bite with melon, cilantro, jalapeño and lime to whet your palate. At Beefbar, you probably came for the beef, but it’s the center-cut veal, Riccardo Giraudi’s original claim to fame, that you absolutely have to try. You can still get your beef fix with their braised Wagyu beef quesadillas, which ooze with Oaxaca cheese and are doused with seasonal truffle, that will never let you look at this casual snack dish the same way. End your meal with their burnt exotic cheesecake, topped with mango and passion fruit as a tasty final bite, where tropical meets traditional.
Bagatelle
- 24 rue Samuel Fahlberg Gustavia Harbor, 97133, St. Barthélemy
Another internationally recognized name on this list, Bagatelle St. Barths is located in the harbor of Gustavia, ideal for a romantic dinner overlooking the water. Toast with a glass of champagne from their extensive wine list, then sample their signature appetizer, spunta potatoes stuffed with pan-fried foie gras, topped with Albufera truffle sauce. Other favorites include pan-seared scallops with a confit celery flower and fire-grilled pork ribs dressed up with spices and citrus honey. Don’t let dessert be an afterthought while you’re here, because their lace pancakes with dark chocolate ganache are almost too beautiful to eat, and guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth. While you can have a quiet meal at Bagatelle, you can also turn up during their Saturday white parties. Like many establishments on this island, this restaurant is also a nighttime hot spot.
Ti Corail
- Anse Grand Cul de Sac, 97133, St. Barthélemy
Probably the most relaxed restaurant on the list, Ti Corail is a food truck without wheels located on the Grand Cul de Sac beach. Only open for lunch Wednesday through Sunday, you can stop by to grab fish, salads and sandwiches to go, or admire the view with your toes in the sand at one of their six outdoor tables. On a hot day you’ll enjoy their refreshing chilled tomato soup with oranges and feta or tataki with local wahoo. Patrons also rave about the desserts here, like the chocolate mousse or mango and almond tart. Even though this spot is very low-key, it’s also very popular so call ahead to make a reservation. On an island with many expensive white tablecloth establishments, Ti Corail is a delicious moderately-priced beach lunch with an unparalleled view.
L’Esprit
- Vitet 97133, St. Barthélemy
This open-air restaurant near Saline Beach is effortlessly romantic as St. Barths regulars and visitors sit in a tropical garden surrounded by glowing lanterns. Chef Jean-Claude Dufour serves up imaginative French cuisine, based on what he finds in the market that day and seasonal products from France. His ever-changing menu could feature dishes like delicate mushroom tortellini with roasted shrimp, homemade foie gras with apple chutney or roasted sea scallops with onion compote. Each dish is carefully composed to balance color and texture, thoughtfully aligned like a culinary work of art. Unpretentious yet elegant, this local restaurant will charm you with its ambiance and cuisine that merges French technique with island ingredients.