The Only St. Barths Restaurants That Matter This Season

Saint Barthélemy is just 11 miles long and 2.5 miles wide, but the Caribbean island is home to a culinary scene that far exceeds its physical size—one where the food is just as much a reason to visit as the sun and the sea.

St. Barths has a reputation as a billionaire’s playground, and there’s certainly no shortage of caviar, champagne, foie gras and other delicacies on the island. However, the island isn’t just powered by luxe imports—the surrounding sea also offers a delightful fresh bounty of wahoo, red snapper and lobsters; a dream for fresh seafood lovers. You’ll find some of the biggest names in global hospitality alongside charming local spots, all with lush greenery and pristine beaches providing a picture-perfect backdrop to your meal.

St. Barths simultaneously offers a taste of the tropics and of Europe. The island is a French overseas collectivity, and a freshly baked croissant can be eaten alongside a plate of freshly sliced mango, or a seafood ceviche may be adorned with black truffle from Périgord to give it a luxurious twist. You can choose between a house-made passion fruit cocktail or a glass of exquisite French wine—ideally sampling both to get the best of each world.

The main season in St. Barths (December to April) is the opposite of peak season in the South of France, which has led many restaurants to open in both destinations to capture jet-setters year-round. You’ll see names like Nikki Beach, Bagatelle and Shellona in both destinations, though during your time on the island, you can also keep things local and sample Creole flavors at St. Barths-only spots. With a wide array of beach clubs and restaurants to choose from, you’ll want to book reservations in advance to not miss out on the abundant eats on this beautiful fleck of land. From tasty beach shacks serving fresh fish to gourmet gastronomy hot spots, there’s something for everyone on the island. Here are the 15 spots to know in St. Barths this year.