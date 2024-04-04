The Fashionable Blazers That Pull Together Any Outfit

Throwing on a blazer adds an instant air of sophistication and style.

Read More
By Morgan Halberg
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski is seen in Tribeca on November 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

When it comes to polished layering pieces, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a harder-working item than a quality blazer. The menswear-inspired garment, which was once synonymous with stuffy and frumpy corporate attire and office wear, has evolved into an essential wardrobe staple, with the ability to seamlessly pull together even the sloppiest of ensembles. Throwing on a blazer adds an instant air of sophistication and style, whether it’s elevating jeans and a white tee, spicing up a slip dress or going the suiting route with a pair of wide-legged pants.

Blazers are one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe since you can style them in so many different ways. You can go the professional, business casual route or opt for a more street style-esque vibe, and pair your blazer with relaxed denim and or breezy dress. An elegant, tailored blazer can easily take you into evening, while a slouchy, oversized silhouette adds a little edge to your ensemble. You can even throw one on with leggings and a tank.

While blazers are a key wardrobe staple all year long, they’re another example of a powerhouse transitional piece, since they’re ideal as outerwear for that awkward, in-between weather when a winter jacket is far too much, but it’s not quite time to head out without a light layer.

There’s truly a blazer for every type of dresser and all kinds of occasions, whether you’re seeking an edgy leather silhouette, a lightweight linen version, a fitted double breasted style or a loose cotton number. Below, see the best blazers to shop right now.

The Best Women's Blazers to Shop Now

Favorite Daughter Favorite Blazer

Anyone building a minimalist capsule wardrobe knows that a go-to black blazer is a must. This classic one-button blazer features a slightly cinched waist, for an ultra-flattering fit. Wear it with a wide-legged dress pant for a workwear vibe, or throw it on over jeans and a t-shirt for an everyday look.

$328, SHOP Now

Favorite Daughter Favorite Blazer. Favorite Daughter.

Polo Ralph Lauren Lambskin Hacking Blazer

Leave it to Ralph Lauren to create the perfect leather blazer. The equestrian-inspired jacket is made of the softest lambskin, with two right flap waist pockets and one on the left, plus a left chest pocket. This is a slim-fit, single-breasted silhouette, and is right at the top of our wardrobe wish list.

$1,498, SHOP Now

Polo Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren

Bleusalt The Big Rock Boyfriend Blazer

This comfortable yet chic wool-blend casual blazer jacket comes in a few different neutral hues, but you can't go wrong with this pretty tan.

$350, SHOP Now

Bleusalt. Bleusalt

Cinq à Sept Khloe Bouclé Blazer

This feminine tweed blazer has ruched three-quarter sleeves, notch lapels and piped trimming, for a ladylike aesthetic.

$495, SHOP Now

Cinq à Sept.

G. Label by Goop Cata Corduroy Blazer

Of course Gwyneth Paltrow designed the perfect corduroy blazer, with structured soldiers, a slightly cinched waist and longer silhouette, with just the smallest bit of stretch for extra comfort. Wear it with anything from '90s-inspired denim to a casual dress.

$725, SHOP Now

G. Label by Goop. G. Label by Goop

Acne Studios Blue Jokil Double-Breasted Twill Blazer

Acne’s elegant blue double-breasted blazer is perfect for spring; it has sharp lines and clean tailoring, but with a just-relaxed enough fit that keeps it from looking too business-y.

$540, SHOP Now

Acne Blue Jokil Double-breasted Twill Blazer. Acne Studios.

J. Crew Greta Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend

Add a splash of color to your everyday look with the double-breasted long-sleeve pink blazer from J. Crew, complete with elegant gold buttons.

$248, SHOP Now

J. Crew. J. Crew

Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Blazer

This taupe long-sleeve blazer from celeb-adored Frankie Shop has an oversized fit, making it perfect to pair over a sweater, with relaxed yet polished tailoring and shoulder pads.

$399, SHOP Now

The Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Blazer. The Frankie Shop.

Veronica Beard Classic Dickey Jacket

You can’t go wrong with one of Veronica Beard’s classic blazers; you can spice them up and add your own unique twist by adding any of the brand’s Dickeys. This navy colorway is a versatile alternative to basic black.

$595, SHOP Now

Veronica Beard Classic Dickey Jacket. Veronica Beard.

Everlane The Tencel Oversized Blazer

Plaid blazers aren’t just for academia fashion anymore; this oversized Everlane piece is both prepster-approved and effortlessly cool.

$198, SHOP Now

Everlane. Everlane

Totême Overlay Suit Jacket Blazer

This minimalist topper has more of a collarless look; it's just oversized enough, and would look so chic paired with matching trousers or over a simple blouse.

$960, SHOP Now

Totême. Totême

L'Agence Kenzie Blazer

It's no surprise that this slim-fit blazer is a best-seller for L'Agence—it's the ideal layer, with pristine gold buttons and peaked lapels. Pair it with jeans for a more casual look, or dress it up with a matching trouser.

$675, SHOP Now

L'Agence. L'agence

Wardrobe.Nyc Single-Breasted Wool Tuxedo Blazer

If you want to try out the tuxedo look, consider this single-breasted option.

$995, SHOP Now

Wardrobe.nyc.

Rails Stanton Pinstripe Linen Blend Blazer

For a more low-key take on the traditional pinstripe suit blazer, look no further than this ivory jacket.

$298, SHOP Now

Rails Stanton Pinstripe Linen Blend Blazer. Rails.

Commando Neoprene CEO Blazer

Give the neoprene look a try with this wrinkle-resistant, single-breasted white blazer.

$348, SHOP Now

Commando Neoprene CEO Blazer. Commando.

Saint Laurent Houndstooth Wool-Blend Blazer

If you’re ready to splurge on a houndstooth blazer, look no further than Saint Laurent’s timeless topper. The tailoring is absolute perfection, and while this is definitely on the pricier side, you’ll wear this wool blazer year after year.

$3,290, SHOP Now

Saint Laurent Houndstooth Wool-Blend Blazer. Saint Laurent.

A.L.C. Axel Satin Crepe Blazer

The almost silky satin-crepe material of this loose-fitting blazer adds a glamorous touch to the workwear-inspired piece of clothing.

$695, SHOP Now

A.L.C.

TWP Husband Blazer in Cotton Linen

This borrowed-from-the-boys inspired cotton-linen blazer is just oversized enough, for an ultra-versatile topper you can wear all season long.

$850, SHOP Now

TWP. TWP

The Row Obine Crepe Blazer

The Row is known for their impeccable tailoring and flawless fit, so if you want to add a major investment piece to your capsule wardrobe, consider their relaxed fit black crepe blazer.

$2,390, SHOP Now

The Row Obine Crepe Blazer. The Row.

Frank & Eileen Dublin Tailored Blazer

For a more elevated take on the classic denim jacket, try this denim open front blazer.

$478, SHOP Now

Frank & Eileen. Frank & Eileen

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page