The Fashionable Blazers That Pull Together Any Outfit

When it comes to polished layering pieces, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a harder-working item than a quality blazer. The menswear-inspired garment, which was once synonymous with stuffy and frumpy corporate attire and office wear, has evolved into an essential wardrobe staple, with the ability to seamlessly pull together even the sloppiest of ensembles. Throwing on a blazer adds an instant air of sophistication and style, whether it’s elevating jeans and a white tee, spicing up a slip dress or going the suiting route with a pair of wide-legged pants.

Blazers are one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe since you can style them in so many different ways. You can go the professional, business casual route or opt for a more street style-esque vibe, and pair your blazer with relaxed denim and or breezy dress. An elegant, tailored blazer can easily take you into evening, while a slouchy, oversized silhouette adds a little edge to your ensemble. You can even throw one on with leggings and a tank.

While blazers are a key wardrobe staple all year long, they’re another example of a powerhouse transitional piece, since they’re ideal as outerwear for that awkward, in-between weather when a winter jacket is far too much, but it’s not quite time to head out without a light layer.

There’s truly a blazer for every type of dresser and all kinds of occasions, whether you’re seeking an edgy leather silhouette, a lightweight linen version, a fitted double breasted style or a loose cotton number. Below, see the best blazers to shop right now.