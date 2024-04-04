The Fashionable Blazers That Pull Together Any Outfit
When it comes to polished layering pieces, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a harder-working item than a quality blazer. The menswear-inspired garment, which was once synonymous with stuffy and frumpy corporate attire and office wear, has evolved into an essential wardrobe staple, with the ability to seamlessly pull together even the sloppiest of ensembles. Throwing on a blazer adds an instant air of sophistication and style, whether it’s elevating jeans and a white tee, spicing up a slip dress or going the suiting route with a pair of wide-legged pants.
Blazers are one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe since you can style them in so many different ways. You can go the professional, business casual route or opt for a more street style-esque vibe, and pair your blazer with relaxed denim and or breezy dress. An elegant, tailored blazer can easily take you into evening, while a slouchy, oversized silhouette adds a little edge to your ensemble. You can even throw one on with leggings and a tank.
While blazers are a key wardrobe staple all year long, they’re another example of a powerhouse transitional piece, since they’re ideal as outerwear for that awkward, in-between weather when a winter jacket is far too much, but it’s not quite time to head out without a light layer.
There’s truly a blazer for every type of dresser and all kinds of occasions, whether you’re seeking an edgy leather silhouette, a lightweight linen version, a fitted double breasted style or a loose cotton number. Below, see the best blazers to shop right now.
The Best Women's Blazers to Shop Now
- Favorite Daughter Favorite Blazer
- Polo Ralph Lauren Lambskin Hacking Blazer
- Bleusalt The Big Rock Boyfriend Blazer
- Cinq à Sept Khloe Bouclé Blazer
- G. Label by Goop Cata Corduroy Blazer
- Acne Studios Blue Jokil Double-Breasted Twill Blazer
- J. Crew Greta Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend
- Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Blazer
- Veronica Beard Classic Dickey Jacket
- Everlane The Tencel Oversized Blazer
- Totême Overlay Suit Jacket Blazer
- L'Agence Kenzie Blazer
- Wardrobe.Nyc Single-Breasted Wool Tuxedo Blazer
- Rails Stanton Pinstripe Linen Blend Blazer
- Commando Neoprene CEO Blazer
- Saint Laurent Houndstooth Wool-Blend Blazer
- A.L.C. Axel Satin Crepe Blazer
- TWP Husband Blazer in Cotton Linen
- The Row Obine Crepe Blazer
- Frank & Eileen Dublin Tailored Blazer
Favorite Daughter Favorite Blazer
Anyone building a minimalist capsule wardrobe knows that a go-to black blazer is a must. This classic one-button blazer features a slightly cinched waist, for an ultra-flattering fit. Wear it with a wide-legged dress pant for a workwear vibe, or throw it on over jeans and a t-shirt for an everyday look.
Polo Ralph Lauren Lambskin Hacking Blazer
Leave it to Ralph Lauren to create the perfect leather blazer. The equestrian-inspired jacket is made of the softest lambskin, with two right flap waist pockets and one on the left, plus a left chest pocket. This is a slim-fit, single-breasted silhouette, and is right at the top of our wardrobe wish list.
Bleusalt The Big Rock Boyfriend Blazer
This comfortable yet chic wool-blend casual blazer jacket comes in a few different neutral hues, but you can't go wrong with this pretty tan.
Cinq à Sept Khloe Bouclé Blazer
This feminine tweed blazer has ruched three-quarter sleeves, notch lapels and piped trimming, for a ladylike aesthetic.
G. Label by Goop Cata Corduroy Blazer
Of course Gwyneth Paltrow designed the perfect corduroy blazer, with structured soldiers, a slightly cinched waist and longer silhouette, with just the smallest bit of stretch for extra comfort. Wear it with anything from '90s-inspired denim to a casual dress.
Acne Studios Blue Jokil Double-Breasted Twill Blazer
Acne’s elegant blue double-breasted blazer is perfect for spring; it has sharp lines and clean tailoring, but with a just-relaxed enough fit that keeps it from looking too business-y.
J. Crew Greta Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend
Add a splash of color to your everyday look with the double-breasted long-sleeve pink blazer from J. Crew, complete with elegant gold buttons.
Frankie Shop Gelso Oversized Blazer
This taupe long-sleeve blazer from celeb-adored Frankie Shop has an oversized fit, making it perfect to pair over a sweater, with relaxed yet polished tailoring and shoulder pads.
Veronica Beard Classic Dickey Jacket
You can’t go wrong with one of Veronica Beard’s classic blazers; you can spice them up and add your own unique twist by adding any of the brand’s Dickeys. This navy colorway is a versatile alternative to basic black.
Everlane The Tencel Oversized Blazer
Plaid blazers aren’t just for academia fashion anymore; this oversized Everlane piece is both prepster-approved and effortlessly cool.
Totême Overlay Suit Jacket Blazer
This minimalist topper has more of a collarless look; it's just oversized enough, and would look so chic paired with matching trousers or over a simple blouse.
L'Agence Kenzie Blazer
It's no surprise that this slim-fit blazer is a best-seller for L'Agence—it's the ideal layer, with pristine gold buttons and peaked lapels. Pair it with jeans for a more casual look, or dress it up with a matching trouser.
Wardrobe.Nyc Single-Breasted Wool Tuxedo Blazer
If you want to try out the tuxedo look, consider this single-breasted option.
Rails Stanton Pinstripe Linen Blend Blazer
For a more low-key take on the traditional pinstripe suit blazer, look no further than this ivory jacket.
Commando Neoprene CEO Blazer
Give the neoprene look a try with this wrinkle-resistant, single-breasted white blazer.
Saint Laurent Houndstooth Wool-Blend Blazer
If you’re ready to splurge on a houndstooth blazer, look no further than Saint Laurent’s timeless topper. The tailoring is absolute perfection, and while this is definitely on the pricier side, you’ll wear this wool blazer year after year.
A.L.C. Axel Satin Crepe Blazer
The almost silky satin-crepe material of this loose-fitting blazer adds a glamorous touch to the workwear-inspired piece of clothing.
TWP Husband Blazer in Cotton Linen
This borrowed-from-the-boys inspired cotton-linen blazer is just oversized enough, for an ultra-versatile topper you can wear all season long.
The Row Obine Crepe Blazer
The Row is known for their impeccable tailoring and flawless fit, so if you want to add a major investment piece to your capsule wardrobe, consider their relaxed fit black crepe blazer.
Frank & Eileen Dublin Tailored Blazer
For a more elevated take on the classic denim jacket, try this denim open front blazer.