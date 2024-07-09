Jet Set: New Summer Suitcases
From a neoprene olive carry-on and exciting soft-side launch to a splurge-worthy hard-case bag and glossy checked roller, these are the most exciting new suitcases launches for summer that we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Summer has arrived, and if you have travel plans on the agenda this season, you might want a new suitcase for your jaunt. Whether you're heading on a weekend beach trip or planning a longer European getaway, we've got you covered with the best new suitcase launches of the summer, for every type of traveler. From a neoprene olive carry-on and exciting soft-side launch to a splurge-worthy hard-case bag and glossy checked roller, these are the most exciting new suitcases for summer that we're loving and coveting right now.
Away The Softside Bigger Carry-On
While Away is perhaps best known for their polycarbonate hard-shell suitcases, the brand is expanding their repertoire with their newly launched "Softside" luggage. This is technically the brand's second foray into soft-sided bags; Away briefly offered a soft-side suitcase in 2019, but eventually decided to remove it from the line-up until this new and improved version. And it does not disappoint—the new soft-side bags are durable and water-resistant; made with a nylon exterior that's sturdy yet pliable, which is sure to appeal to overpackers. At present, it's available the Carry On, the Bigger Carry On, the Medium, and the Large, all of which feature the expansion zipper. It's perfect for summer travels, especially in a pretty dusty pink—you can easily fit all your summer getaway must-haves in this bigger carry-on, though the aforementioned expansion zipper means you'll have even more room if you happen to pick up a few things on your journey.
Monos Expandable Carry-On
Monos just debuted an expandable version of its Classic Collection suitcases, making this exceptionally sturdy bag an ideal choice for those considering scooping up a new suitcase ahead of their summer travels—especially those of us who tend to be a little rough on our luggage. This particular carry-on features the new expandable wraparound zipper, adding 1.6 inches of depth to the bag—it's up to you whether you want to use that extra room for throwing in an extra pair of shoes or for storing the souvenirs from your getaway. Aside from the new expansion, the carry-on still has all the little details Monos is known for, including a TSA-approved lock, vegan leather details and a telescopic handle, plus freshly redesigned, ultra-quiet wheels.
Beis The Medium Check-In Roller in Glossy Beige
I'm a die-hard carry-on suitcase traveler, but for those that prefer checked bags, Beis' new glossy suitcase is perfect for warm-weather getaways. Not only is the chic exterior the suitcase equivalent of a glazed donut, but it's also quite practical, too, with an expandable interior, compression tech features and ultra-smooth wheels.
Dagne Dover Seattle Carry-On Luggage
Dagne Dover is known for their cult-favorite travel accessories, and this year, the brand finally delved into luggage, debuting both a carry-on bag and a checked bag, each of which comes in two sizes. The larger carry-on is adorable for summer; it's made with the brand's signature neoprene, with 360-degree gliding wheels and multiple pockets (including a special tech slot for laptops and tablets).
Tumi Extended Trip 4 Wheel Packing Case
You can't go wrong with Tumi, and if you're ready to commit to a major splurge, try the brand's new polycarbonate suitcase in this gorgeous pearl gray. This checked bag is perfect for those that tend to go more on the overpacking side, and it's also equipped with two TSA-approved locks, a telescoping handle and a retractable top and side carry handle.