The Summer Suiting Guide for Men

Whether attending waterfront gatherings in St Tropez or countryside evening nuptials in Tuscany, warm-weather wardrobe versatility is paramount.

By Paul Jebara

When temperatures soar and social calendars overflow with garden parties, beach weddings and yacht charters, the worldly gentleman requires a warm-weather wardrobe that balances refinement with effortless wearability. Enter the ideal summer suit, which skillfully walks the line between sharp tailoring and relaxed, heat-defying comfort.

This is where lightweight, breathable fabrics like linen, silk, wool blends and seersucker truly excel. Whether crafted in featherweight linen suited for languorous Tuscan vineyard tours or crisp woven blends made to withstand impromptu splashes of rosé, premium natural fibers allow you to stay aerated and impeccable even in sweltering climes. But reaching summer suiting mastery lies in the discreet signature flourishes.

The soft construction and languid drape that signals a Capri-inspired indolence. Design details both dapper and functional, from slashed pockets that smoothly transfer from ceremonies to reveries, to vented backs that release stifling heat. Muted tones with judicious pops of sun-soaked vibrancy, palettes that partner equally with blush pocket squares or crisply casual camp shirts.

The Best Men’s Suits for Summer

Suitsupply Tailored Fit Havana Suit

Smoldering in a rich orange tone, Suitsupply's double-breasted suit exudes a rugged yet refined attitude. The widened six-button stance provides a bold, confident look as you stride into the venue. But the luxurious Italian wool/silk/linen blend and half-canvas construction reveal an underlying elegance.

$859, SHOP NOW

Suit Supply. Suit Supply

J. Press Grey Cool Cloth Suit

Preserve your preppy poise even on sweltering summer days with J. Press's Cool Cloth Suit. The signature jacket features a natural shoulder and trim details reminiscent of East Coast traditions, while the flat-front trousers flaunting a classic coin pocket maintain an air of nonchalant sophistication. 

$895, SHOP NOW

J. Press. J. Press

Brioni Light Brown Super 150s Wool Amalfi Suit

Fusing Continental flair and Riviera revelry, Brioni’s Super 150s wool Amalfi suit exudes a charismatic, well-traveled aesthetic. The subtle iridescent finish catches the eye, while the lightly-constructed jacket with pick stitching and the sleek flat-front trousers create a nonchalant drape.

$7,850, SHOP NOW

Brioni. Brioni

Bonobos Jetsetter Italian Linen Suit

Whether hopping Mediterranean islands or dressing for hometown summer weddings suits, Bonobos' super-breathable linen Jetsetter suit masters warm-weather sophistication. The unconstructed blazer looks sharp yet relaxed over a polo, while the full suit with flat-front trousers exudes refined poise.

$750, SHOP NOW

Bonobos. Bonobos

Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone Sutton Suit

Todd Snyder's Italian herringbone Sutton suit set masters a sophisticated yet easy going summer style. Wear it complete for dressier occasions or split up the pieces with denim and t-shirts for laid-back panache. Made of linen, this versatile suit transitions seamlessly through summer's casual and celebratory moments.

$866, SHOP NOW

Todd Snyder. Todd Snyder

Wax London Fintry Blazer and Alp Trouser in Pale Blue Linen

Wax London's linen and seersucker suits fit the bill for those who prefer a relaxed yet stylish presence at garden parties and sidewalk cafes. Constructed from linen, the Fintry linen suit jacket's notched lapels and two-button stance create an easygoing vibe, perfect for loosening up after sailing regattas. Pair it with the slim Alp silhouette for the trousers, complete with rear welt pockets, for evening strolls and spontaneous summer revelry.

$290 FOR JACKET, $185 FOR PANTS, SHOP NOW

Wax London. Wax London

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Unstructured Irish Linen Suit

Channel your inner summertime intellectual in this unstructured Ludlow linen slim-fit suit cut from prized Irish fabric. The slim, unpadded silhouette with natural shoulders creates an unhurried yet tailored look. Dress it up for formal weddings or down for idle weekends—the breathable fabric epitomizes warm-weather ease.

$248 FOR JACKET, $168 FOR PANTS, SHOP NOW

J. Crew. J. Crew

Banana Republic Ventana Italian Linen-Blend Suit

Crafted in Italy from a luxurious linen-viscose blend, Banana Republic's Ventana pieces glide from beaches to upscale shindigs with ease. The subtly textured fabric and slim-cut silhouettes give a contemporary bent to this otherwise classic menswear suit.

$400 FOR JACKET, $200 FOR PANTS, SHOP NOW

Banana Republic. Banana Republic

Zegna Avio Blue Centoventimila Wool Suit

For the tastemaker who savors sartorial luxury, this Zegna suit is a peerless pedigree symbol. Woven from prized thread count Centoventimila wool, the silken lightweight fabric cascades with an unparalleled hand-made fluidity. The sophisticated Prince of Wales patterning lends a dignified artisanal spirit, while the fully-lined jacket construction and double vents signal this piece's exalted Italian tailoring lineage. 

$6,450, SHOP NOW

Zegna. Zegna

Reiss Kin Linen Blazer and Trousers

Reiss puts a modern spin on lightweight linen tailoring with their slim-fitting Kin pieces. The single-breasted blazer has a sleek, streamlined look, while the trousers feature adjustable side tabs for getting just the right fitted profile. Available in six colorways from blush pink to navy blue, you can split them up as separates or coordinate the full suit look for summer occasions.

$515 FOR JACKET, $240 FOR PANTS, SHOP NOW

Reiss. Reiss

Percival Linen Suit

British brand Percival brings their contemporary aesthetic to the best summer suiting with this dapper yet deconstructed 100 percent linen suit. The blazer features a structured yet lightweight build with unique interior pockets. The straight-leg trousers allow for customized hem lengths, courtesy of a 4.5-inch cuff detail. Mix and match the pieces, or coordinate together for a modern linen suit with signature Percival flair.

$345 FOR JACKET, $195 FOR PANTS, SHOP NOW

Percival. Percival

Canali Natural Linen And Silk Suit

Canali's linen and silk blend creates a relaxed, comfortable drape ideal for warmer climates. The single-breasted jacket has a slightly roomier silhouette with stylish flapped pockets and a sleek slashed pocket. The pleated dress trousers add a refined touch while allowing for easy movement.

$3,150, SHOP NOW

Canali. Canali

Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Linen-Blend Herringbone Suit

Brooks Brothers' linen-blend herringbone suit masters dapper warm-weather style for the modern renaissance man. The airy Italian linen and hemp fabric from the esteemed Subalpino mill drapes with a slight rumpled ease, perfect for lecturing salons or Tuscan fresco tours. The slim jacket's trim cut pairs with East Coast inspired details like a 3/2 lapel roll and patch pockets for preppy panache.

$548 FOR JACKET, $248 FOR PANTS, SHOP NOW

Brooks Brothers. Brooks Brothers

