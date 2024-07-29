22 Pairs of Men’s Sunglasses Bringing Serious Swagger
It's a scientific fact—looking outrageously cool is simply impossible without the perfect pair of sunglasses. These indispensable warm-weather accessories channel summer's intoxicating blend of relaxed indolence and carefree style like nothing else. But we're not just talking about any old basic drugstore cheap sunglasses or overly trendy seasonal fads. This is the definitive guide to the height of elevated craftsmanship and refined execution in men's sunglasses.
From continental European luxury houses blending centuries of artisanal heritage with contemporary design to cutting-edge fashion vanguards pioneering entirely new aesthetic frontiers, this season's essential shades run the full sartorial spectrum. You'll find covetable eyewear from iconic American labels like Oliver Peoples paying homage to cinematic legends. Artisan-crafted frames from boutique brands like Barton Perreira and Cubitts deliver an air of rebellious sophistication through avant-garde shapes and intricate detailing. And style titans like bottega veneta and Tom Ford ensure your summer accessory game is slick with technical innovations and provocative statement pieces.
But beyond their undeniable ability to make you look damn good, 2024’s top sunglasses are really about embracing a less materialistic mindset—prioritizing true quality and craftsmanship over gimmicky trends. An appreciation for the slow burn of lovingly honed artistry and consideration behind each refined yet audacious detail. Because looking this cool should never be disposable or fleeting. It's a permanent lifestyle...one best enjoyed while squinting into the sun through a dapper lens, cocktail in hand, at your favorite Mediterranean villa. Now try on the season's sharpest new shades and let's go chase that endless summer vibe.
The Best Sunglasses for Men
- Mykita Helmi Sunglasses
- Anne Et Valentin Ocean Drive Sue Sunglasses
- Garrett Leight Clune X Sun
- Dita Venzyn Sunglasses
- Moscot Tinif Sun
- Matsuda 2903H Sunglasses
- Persol PO3309S Sunglasses
- Jacques Marie Mage Duke Sunglasses
- Raen Rune 48mm Square Sunglasses
- Cutler and Ross 9782 Aviator Sunglasses
- Cubitts Handel
- Barton Perreira Louie
- Bottega Veneta Glaze Metal Aviator Sunglasses
- Montblanc Eyewear Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Sunglasses
- Brunello Cucinelli Eyewear Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses
- TAG Heuer Line Pilot Sunglasses
- Maui Jim ‘Ōpio Classic Square Sunglasses, 56mm
- Prada 52MM Round Sunglasses
- Bvlgari B.Zero1 55mm Square Sunglasses
- Zegna Foliage Orizzonte Ii Acetate And Metal Sunglasses
- Moscot Lemtosh Sport
- Oliver Peoples Gregory Peck Sunglasses
Mykita Helmi Sunglasses
Experience minimalist elegance with Mykita's Lite Helmi sunglasses. Handcrafted in Berlin, these panto-shaped frames fuse sleek stainless steel and refined acetate, showcasing the sunglass brand's impeccable craftsmanship and innovative technology.
Anne Et Valentin Ocean Drive Sue Sunglasses
Drawing inspiration from the glamour of the Roaring Twenties, the titanium Ocean Drive Sue sunglasses by Anne Et Valentin are exquisite works of art, designed and handmade in Toulouse, France. The frames showcase intricate details, embossments and goldsmith influences, radiating elegance and sophistication, perfect for a top-down ride along the Riviera.
Garrett Leight Clune X Sun
Celebrate Garrett Leight's 10-year anniversary with the ever-popular, mid-century-inspired Clune X Sun. These updated P3 frames feature thicker acetate, premium glass lenses and an array of fresh lens colors, including a retro spotted brown tortoise. Custom 3D cube filigree and double pins elevate the look.
Dita Venzyn Sunglasses
Dita's Venzyn sunglasses stand out with their lightweight, square design and unique temple serrations. Crafted from high-quality Japanese acetate and titanium wire core temples, these frames seamlessly blend style and substance.
Moscot Tinif Sun
Moscot's Tinif Sun unisex sunglasses are expertly crafted. These metal-acetate browline frames feature striped metal, Italian acetate and titanium nose pads. The eye-catching geometric wire core and signature Custom-Made Tints transform these glasses into true style icons.
Matsuda 2903H Sunglasses
First released in 1995, the Matsuda 2903H sunglasses boast a bold, industrial style with ribbed detailing, visors and a lacquered top bar. Handmade in Japan, these Machine Age-inspired shades are the epitome of edgy dapperness.
Persol PO3309S Sunglasses
Sporting Persol’s modern panto shape, the PO3309S sunglasses exude Italian dolce vita and lasting durability. These stylish frames feature an acetate front and temple tips, metal bridge and temples, and integrated flex hinges for a comfortable fit—perfect for both the race track and the red carpet. For those that require it, you can also have these made as prescription sunglasses. Plus, they come with a two-year warranty.
Jacques Marie Mage Duke Sunglasses
Created in collaboration with the Gonzo Foundation, the Gonzo Duke by Jacques Marie Mage pays tribute to the legendary Hunter S. Thompson with just 500 limited-edition pairs. These stylized shooter-design sunglasses feature exaggerated proportions, making a bold statement. Lightweight titanium construction and adjustable nose pads ensure comfortable all-day wear, perfect for larger face shapes or an oversized look.
Raen Rune 48mm Square Sunglasses
Channel laid-back SoCal vibes with Raen's Rune sunglasses, designed by surfing enthusiasts Justin and Jeremy Heit. These modern classic frames feature brown polarized lenses, with distinctive angles, unique sculptural touches, and a keyhole bridge for a fresh, affordable take on a timeless look.
Cutler and Ross 9782 Aviator Sunglasses
These 9782 aviators from Cutler and Gross are a bold homage to the brand's wild heyday, when legends like Iggy Pop and Grace Jones were regulars at Studio 54 while rocking their shades. The frame pulls inspiration from the best-seller 1394 sunglasses style, but is reimagined with a more refined, narrower bridge and teardrop lenses. But the real star details? Those signature compass star pins and Art Deco core wires that add just a touch of subtle, distinctive swagger.
Cubitts Handel
These Cubitts Handel frames exude modernist sophistication through delicately curved acetate. The panto silhouette flaunts subtle artistic flair like the swooping saddle bridge inspired by Gerald Summers' iconic plywood furniture. Intricate signature details—from the pin-drilled rivets to custom bent lugs—lend distinctive character. Each pair comes equipped with ZEISS ClearView lenses (prescription optional) featuring DuraVision coatings for superior clarity and protection.
Barton Perreira Louie
Want to experience true artisan mastery? Meet the Barton Perreira Louie sunglasses. Handmade in Japan, these frames flaunt meticulous construction, pairing ultra-thin acetate with impeccably crafted titanium. But it's the lightly tinted ombré lenses that are the real showstoppers, adding a touch of subtle, curated sophistication. We're talking next-level refined luxury.
Bottega Veneta Glaze Metal Aviator Sunglasses
Trust Bottega to turn the iconic aviator into a masterclass of modern Italian minimalism. The lightweight gold metal frames rock the house's signature infinite lenses in a rich brown tint across the whole front. Metal and recycled acetate team up on the temples for a luxury finish you'd expect from the masters of Italian craft.
Montblanc Eyewear Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Sunglasses
You know Montblanc for its exquisite pens, but wait till you get a load of these quality sunglasses. Those decorative nib details on the temples are an elegant nod to the brand's iconic writing instruments. The timeless tortoiseshell acetate frames get a laser-engraved upgrade at the temple tips for a killer, secure fit. It's just pure European refined craftsmanship.
Brunello Cucinelli Eyewear Aviator-Style Gold-Tone Sunglasses
So you dig vintage aesthetics but won't settle for some played-out throwback shades? Skip Ray-Ban and consider Brunello Cucinelli's sweet aviators, with an 80s-inspired double bridge twist on the classic teardrop shape, with polished gold-tone metal frames that were made to stun.
TAG Heuer Line Pilot Sunglasses
Leave it to TAG Heuer to perfectly blend elegance and performance. These Italian-made pilot stunners combine featherweight carbon fiber and titanium construction with advanced vision tech like UV-protection mirrored lenses and clarity-enhancing infrared-coated bio-nylon lenses with polarization. The Dyneema cable ensures a custom fit built for serious endurance in peak '90s Top Gun style.
Maui Jim ‘Ōpio Classic Square Sunglasses, 56mm
The ‘Ōpio from Maui Jim is all about versatile style that slays city streets or mountain trails. The timeless square silhouette is made from the brand's optically superior SuperThin Glass that delivers razor-crisp vision. Subtle branding pops from the lens logo and signature slash accents on the temples and nose pads for a refined touch.
Prada 52MM Round Sunglasses
Since 1913, Prada has sat at the vanguard of Italy's intellectual fashion vibe, blending visionary concept with impeccable construction. Their refined round sunnies capture that essence perfectly. The elegant pantos front gets a slick triangular rivet detail, while the lettering logos on the temples project signature Prada luxury on the low. Best part? They're made from recycled acetate and plant-based nylon lenses.
Bvlgari B.Zero1 55mm Square Sunglasses
The prestigious Roman jewelers flex their expertise in luxury accessories with these slick square-framed sunglasses. The laser-etched logo branding on the frames and lenses screams signature Bvlgari opulence. Plus, the flexible rubber temples and solid adjustable nose pads ensure a custom Italian-made fit. Refined yet undeniably modern jewelry house flex.
Zegna Foliage Orizzonte Ii Acetate And Metal Sunglasses
Effortless Italian sprezzatura meets technical precision—that's the Zegna Foliage Orizzonte II sunglasses designed by artistic director Alessandro Sartori. These monochrome rounded acetate and matte metal frames are so minimal the sleek brow bar looks like it's floating over the lenses. Peep the iconic 232 Road logo hits on the subtly rubberized temples and you've got mountain-inspired elegance locked.
Moscot Lemtosh Sport
Moscot has been crafting premium eyewear in NYC for over a century, so they know a thing or two about optical excellence. Their Lemtosh Sport sunglasses keep that heritage alive with some modern performance upgrades. We're talking rubber grip nose pads and adjustable wraparound temples to keep these ultra-lightweight polarized nylon lenses locked in place, no matter how active you get. Little signature details like the diamond rivets, keyhole nose bridge and that iconic Moscot temple engraving add just the right touch of classic New York City flair. They're crafted from unique patterned Italian acetates, because why settle for basic?
Oliver Peoples Gregory Peck Sunglasses
Let's be honest—Gregory Peck's signature specs in To Kill A Mockingbird are so iconic, so effortlessly stylish, that they deserved their own collab with the eyewear masters at Oliver Peoples. The Gregory Peck frames pay perfect tribute to that timeless look, expertly crafted in Italy from premium acetate with hand-laid plaques on the front. They kept those 3-barrel hinges and core wire temples for added durability because respecting the classics is kinda OP's whole thing. Each pair comes with all the fancy accessories like a case and cleaning cloth to keep your investment looking fresh for years to come.