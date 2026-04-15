The West Coast Wineries Taking Sustainability Seriously
The 13 most noteworthy sustainable wineries in Oregon, Washington and California.Read More
Even for casual wine drinkers, sustainability should be a priority. Strictly from a quality standpoint, wine made using sustainable techniques tends to be the best-tasting vino. Biodynamic farming practices that treat soil health, animals, and crops as a single system produce bountiful harvests year after year, which in turn helps wineries stay in business. Sustainable, biodynamic and regenerative farming all share the common goal of preserving the planet and minimizing human intervention so the land and all the organisms it supports will continue to thrive for years to come.
It’s not a stretch to say the future of winemaking as we know it relies on the way growers choose to farm their vines today. Look beyond cookie-cutter labels like “organic” or simple avoidance of pesticides and instead focus on deeper changes, like holistic farming practices that seek to restore soil health by using cover crops, no-till farming, rotational grazing and composting. Many producers are also adopting techniques that reduce their overall carbon footprint, such as switching to lightweight bottles, implementing solar power to avoid using fossil fuels, and prioritizing extensive water recycling.
Winemakers who practice regenerative farming aren’t just making better wine; they’re doing their part to preserve the planet for future generations. At Bouchaine Vineyards in Carneros, for example, winemaker Chris Kajani knows the estate’s close proximity to San Francisco has the ability to impact the city’s climate.
“At Bouchaine Vineyards, we’re a fully estate property and live and breathe grapes and wine, but also live on this dirt, breathe this air, and drink this water,” she says. “We’ve been here for more than 40 years, right next to the San Francisco Bay, and anything we do in our vineyards can affect the natural ecosystem. We’re committed to sustainable and fish-friendly farming, water conservation, using beneficial insects and sheep to mow in the vineyard, and a focus on green vineyard and winery standards.”
Seeking out small wine labels and independent producers who focus on sustainability is one way to help push the rest of the industry toward these methods. Because as much as the wine world has recently bent toward eco-friendly standards, there’s still a considerable amount of work to be done. Corporate winemaking is notorious for using additives and pesticides, and green-washing runs rampant, meaning labels pretend to be eco-conscious while hiding their harmful practices behind buzzwords.
On the other end of the spectrum, some labels are devoted to rewilding their land. Will Henry, co-owner and winemaker at Lumen Wines in Santa Barbara County, goes above and beyond industry standards. “At Lumen, it starts with farming, and sustainably-farmed doesn’t go nearly far enough to describe what we do,” he says. “We’re certified organic, but also use regenerative practices. The ultimate goal of which is long-term soil health. We don’t use any chemical sprays and have to do much of the work by hand.”
Lumen also cares for the animals that graze the vineyards and makes their own compost. “We use winery waste—skins, stems, etc.—and food waste from our restaurant. There’s almost no waste that our vineyard or winery produces; almost everything is recycled back into the system,” he explains.
California makes up 85 percent of American wine production, and Oregon and Washington aren’t far behind. A great number of West Coast producers, in particular, have taken steps to implement sustainable practices as the regions here grow in stature. Ahead of Earth Day, here’s a selection of bottles from winemakers who are prioritizing the health of the planet while also making fantastic wine in the process.
The Best Sustainable Wines From the West Coast
- 2024 Frank Family Carneros Chardonnay
- McCollum Heritage 91 2022 Pinot Noir
- Pali Wine Co. 2025 ‘Harvest Moon’ White Wine Blend
- The Walls 2024 Cruel Summer Rosé Pouch
- 2023 Bouchaine Estate Pinot Noir
- Hundred Suns Lone Feather Pinot Noir 2024
- 2023 Alma Rosa Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir
- Grgich Hills Estate 2023 Napa Valley Chardonnay
- Evening Land 2024 Seven Springs Pinot Noir
- 2023 Demetria Estate North Slope Syrah
- Erath 2023 Willakia Pinot Noir
- Lumen 2022 The Mad King Pinot Noir
- Rex Hill 2022 Willamette Valley Seven Soils Chardonnay
2024 Frank Family Carneros Chardonnay
- Napa Valley, California
A longtime Napa Valley favorite, this winery is run on 100 percent renewable energy from local wind and solar power while practicing what they call “earth-to-bottle stewardship.” Founders Rich and Leslie Frank have maintained sustainability practices across the board, employing regenerative methods like low- and no-till farming, cover cropping, compost application, and animal integration. It’s easy to see why their tagline has long been “our roots are green.” To make it all official, their vineyards are certified sustainable by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Association and Napa Green.
All that lays the foundation for some truly remarkable cool-climate chardonnay, with fruit taken from estate sites like their own Lewis Vineyard and historic Winery Lake Vineyard. Lemon and guava are the top notes on the 2024 vintage, which is particularly reflective of the Carneros region. Currently, the winery is also partnering with 4ocean through its “Frank for a Cause” philanthropy, donating a portion of proceeds from each bottle sold to help remove plastic litter from the ocean through July 2026.
McCollum Heritage 91 2022 Pinot Noir
- Willamette Valley, Oregon
A former player for the Portland Trail Blazers, CJ McCollum was introduced to the world of wine by his wife, Elise. Proximity to the Willamette Valley during his tenure on the Blazers deepened his appreciation, and in 2020, the couple launched their wine brand, McCollum Heritage 91, with an inaugural 2018 pinot noir made in partnership with Adelsheim. Since then, the McCollums acquired 318 acres in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA and planted seven acres to vines, with plans to keep expanding. In the process, sustainability has been at the forefront of their estate.
Their wines are independently appraised by LIVE Certified, a nonprofit organization that annually inspects for sustainability practices, and they’ve also been deemed salmon-safe, meaning water management doesn’t harm the local fish habitats. McCollum himself has also joined LIVE’s board of directors, investing time and energy in the organization. Their 2022 Pinot Noir is a continuation of that first release; it’s their sixth pinot noir vintage so far, along with some chardonnays and rosé. They’ve continued to source fruit from Adelsheim for a pinot noir that’s silky on the palate and defined by notes of cocoa, lavender and black cherry.
Pali Wine Co. 2025 ‘Harvest Moon’ White Wine Blend
- Santa Barbara, California
Founded in 2005 by Tim and Judy Perr, Pali Wine Co. is named after the couple’s hometown of Pacific Palisades, but their own 50-acre vineyard is firmly rooted in the Sta. Rita Hills. Certified sustainable while also advancing regenerative farming practices, the vineyard maintains cover crops, composts grape pomace, and promotes beneficial insects to eliminate herbicide use. Along with their own fruit, the label only sources grapes from Central Coast growers who have similarly embraced organic and regenerative farming and use sustainable and biodynamic practices.
Known for cool-climate wines like pinot noir and chardonnay, plus rare varietals like dornfelder, gamay, syrah and chenin blanc, they launched a sister label, Neighborhood, in 2019 to focus exclusively on natural winemaking practices. Both labels are available at tasting rooms across Southern California in Santa Barbara, San Diego, Anaheim and Lompoc, so there’s something for everyone. Lightweight glass bottles and recyclable, compostable packaging are used to reduce shipping waste and emissions and minimize their ecological footprint. Additionally, a “wine on tap” program saves thousands of bottles annually and offers an energy-efficient alternative for restaurants and bars that carry their wine locally.
Vinho Verde fans will love the Harvest Moon white blend, a crisp, refreshing estate vintage that’s 50 percent pinot noir and 50 percent chardonnay. A faint natural spritz and notes of jasmine, pear and green apple make this a reliable pick for nearly any palate.
The Walls 2024 Cruel Summer Rosé Pouch
- Walla Walla, Washington
The Walls Vineyards in Walla Walla, Washington, follows organic farming practices and relies on solar power for its sustainably grown grapes in the Columbia Valley. And before balking at the price for their rosé, keep in mind this format is equivalent to four standard bottles of wine (!) and is the perfect example of how sustainability takes on all different shapes. Plenty of winemakers are experimenting with alternatives to bottles, but this pouch, affectionately called the “bagnum,” a tongue-in-cheek reference to large-format magnums, is one of the most inventive (and sustainable) on the market.
Since it replaces multiple bottles, the packaging lowers the brand’s overall carbon emissions by a whopping 80 percent comparatively. Around 8 to 10 percent of the winery’s overall production uses alt packaging, including kegged wine in partnership with local restaurants. White peach and grapefruit jump out when pouring a glass of the Cruel Summer Rosé, which is made entirely from estate-grown grenache and mourvèdre. This is a fitting picnic wine, and it’s also great for heading to the beach. Go green and crush some rosé directly out of this convenient pouch while unwittingly getting hooked on the Pacific Northwest’s next big wine region.
2023 Bouchaine Estate Pinot Noir
- Napa Valley, California
The health of local fish might seem completely unrelated to sustainability efforts in winemaking, but in reality, the connection runs deep. Vineyards use and reuse a whole lot of water, so any runoff that makes its way into the soil can have long-term consequences for local species. Long recognized as one of the leaders for sustainability in the region, Bouchaine was the first Fish Friendly Certified vineyard in Napa Valley. Their water management practices are designed to keep the surrounding groundwater and aquatic habitats safe and livable for local fish.
The winery has also been recognized with a Napa Green Certification, which highlights regenerative vineyards. With this kind of farming in place, winemaker Chris Kajani is well-positioned for success. For the brand’s estate pinot noir, she carefully selects fruit from each vineyard block across the 100-acre property. Encompassing nine different clones, the blocks are fermented and aged separately before they’re blended into a vibrant, beautiful wine that pairs incredibly well with food. The estate pinot noir represents the best, most expressive wine from the Carneros region. Cola, nutmeg and smooth tannins are at the forefront in the 2023 vintage.
Hundred Suns Lone Feather Pinot Noir 2024
- McMinnville, Oregon
Hundred Suns is a small, family-run label based in McMinnville, Oregon, helmed by partners Grant Coulter and Renée Saint-Amour. It’s known for thoughtful sourcing from local growers with a history in the region who frequently use dry farming and organic practices. Coulter spent the bulk of his career as an assistant and then head winemaker at the esteemed Beaux Frères for a decade, followed by a stint at Flâneur before shifting his focus to the Hundred Suns. Working completely independently, the couple has built up a massive reputation for such a tiny label, and are regularly entrusted with excellent, rare grapes in Willamette Valley to make their wines.
Such is the case with their Lone Feather Pinot Noir, which is made from fruit sourced from an old-vine, own-rooted site now organically farmed and carefully preserved by Warren and Jennifer Feather. The old Pommard and Wädenswil vines were planted back in 1989 and are among fewer than 100 acres of their kind still standing and untouched by the phylloxera pest. “This is a really special site and [makes] very distinct wines,” Coulter said of the vineyard. The 2024 season was about as good a growing season as winemakers can get, and the resulting wine balances dark berry and licorice notes with acidity and candied fruit.
2023 Alma Rosa Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir
- Santa Ynez Valley, California
Alma Rosa is a sprawling 600-acre estate that has just under 50 acres of planted vineyards, leaving the rest of the land teeming with native wildlife and plant species. The natural setting is not just a boon for visiting guests; the surrounding wilderness also enhances the terroir and preserves the integrity of the land. Those who want to get a look at the beauty of the estate can embark on the guided Caracol hike (don’t worry, it’s only one mile), which culminates in a private tasting at the historic Ranch House with delicacies like caviar and locally sourced meats and cheeses. Get a taste of just how the terroir at Alma Rosa shines through with their 2023 Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir, which is sourced almost entirely from their El Jabali vineyard. Tart and black cherry notes, plus black tea, lead to an expressive finish.
Grgich Hills Estate 2023 Napa Valley Chardonnay
- Napa Valley, California
Founded by the legendary Mike Grgich, who came to prominence as the winemaker who took first place with a Napa chardonnay at the Judgment of Paris, this Napa estate is a regenerative farming pioneer. Going organic in 2000, they began implementing biodynamic and regenerative farming practices ahead of the curve, and were early adopters of what are now standardized sustainable techniques. Currently, the estate has achieved a carbon-negative farming practice, minimizing its footprint through solar energy, water conservation, and waste reduction. Grgich is 100 percent certified regenerative organic across all five vineyards, and the outstanding quality of their wine showcases just how much these practices impact the fruit. While their 2023 Estate Napa Valley Chardonnay hasn’t gone up against any white Burgundy in a formal competition, the subtle notes of ginger, white pepper and cardamom are exquisite. This chardonnay doesn’t undergo full malolactic fermentation, keeping it naturally acidic and making it a good option for those who generally prefer sharper, crisper whites.
Evening Land 2024 Seven Springs Pinot Noir
- Willamette Valley, Oregon
Evening Land Vineyards is a biodynamic winery that’s bee-friendly and has been dry-farmed since inception. Here, sheep grazing and a 165-acre forest on the property offer built-in support. Verified carbon neutral, thanks in part to the forest’s role as a carbon sink, they’re also LIVE certified and salmon-safe, and have worked to eliminate copper and glyphosate (a herbicide) from their farming practices. Based in the Eola-Amity Hills, these pinot noir wines show the influence of the ocean winds flowing through a break in the Coast Range mountains called the Van Duzer Corridor. The coastal wind imparts a complex, energetic character that makes wine produced from grapes grown in the region immediately distinguishable. Their 2024 vintage shows red plum fruit and the signature elegance that’s made Oregon pinot a global phenomenon. Great for any pinot noir lover, anyone who has a preference for quintessential Oregon reds, or drinkers with old-world palates who will be won over by the best of the new world.
2023 Demetria Estate North Slope Syrah
- Santa Ynez Valley, California
The typical response when driving through the final gate at Demetria Estate is to gasp—the rolling green hills are so beautiful they inspire a physical response. The family-owned estate has carefully respected the living ecosystem, using classical biodynamic practices like cover crops, composting and sheep grazing to build soil health. Similarly, Ryan Roark's winemaking is minimal intervention, mostly prioritizing Rhône and Burgundy varietal wines. Syrah, one of the foremost Rhône varietals, is the dominant grape grown on the land. Each year, the Demetria Estate North Slope Syrah is a blend of all the highest-quality vineyard blocks on the 213-acre estate. A culmination of the best of this vineyard, the 2023 vintage is a bold, savory wine reminiscent of black pepper and dark chocolate. Powerful and restrained, it showcases the best of a still-emerging region in California’s Santa Ynez Valley.
Erath 2023 Willakia Pinot Noir
- Willamette Valley, Oregon
One of the oldest wineries in Willamette Valley, Erath was founded back in 1968 as a 49-acre plot in the Chehalem Mountains and developed a reputation as a world-class producer in the region. As one of the brands that helped put Oregon on the map, Erath is also a certified B Corporation, committed to treating employees with as much respect as it does its land and the fruit it produces. Their pinot noir is a standout here, with production now helmed by winemaker Leah Adint, and the 2023 Willakia Pinot Noir is full of lovely cherry notes with layers of Provencal herbs and dark chocolate.
Lumen 2022 The Mad King Pinot Noir
- Santa Maria Valley, California
Co-owner Will Henry, who was originally mentored by Lane Tanner, one of the first independent female winemakers in Santa Barbara County, has made sustainability a top priority at Lumen. Low-intervention winemaking is the main event at this winery, which takes its name from the Latin word for “light." The title traces back to a quote attributed to Galileo: “Wine is sunlight, held together by water.”
Lumen crafts a range of sulfite-free wines produced only from fruit grown in certified sustainable, organic, biodynamic, or regenerative vineyards. Part of the 1% For the Planet organization, Lumen donates 1 percent of all sales (not just profits) to environmental causes. Partially inspired to start the business by his experience with pinot noir grown in Santa Barbara, Lumen now farms the Wild King vineyard using non-pruning techniques that allow the fruit to follow natural growing patterns. The resulting wine is as wild and mad as the name suggests, lovingly called “semi feral” by Wine Enthusiast. It’s a California pinot noir for the ages, and will likely taste just as regal for years to come.
Rex Hill 2022 Willamette Valley Seven Soils Chardonnay
- Willamette Valley, Oregon
Hand-harvesting their grapes in order to carefully select the best clusters is just one of many techniques that have made Rex Hill a frontrunner in the Oregon winemaking scene. B Corp-certified with a commitment to their employees, the environment, and, of course, the wine, this legacy vineyard has established itself as an industry leader in the Willamette Valley. Organically and biodynamically farmed, their distinctive pinot noirs are known for their elegance, but their chardonnay is quickly becoming just as coveted. The 2022 Willamette Valley Seven Soils Chardonnay is the perfect example, as lemon curd and a deep minerality mingle to present a fine-tuned white that’s textured and complex but not overbearing.