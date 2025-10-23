The Men’s Cashmere Sweaters Under $500 That Are Actually Worth It

Cashmere has been having a moment since Mongolian herders discovered their goats were wearing the secret to human happiness under all that regular hair. Each goat produces about four ounces of the good stuff annually—enough for a third of a sweater—which explains why your "cashmere blend" is 90 percent wishful thinking. The appeal is simple math: cashmere insulates eight times better than wool while weighing half as much, meaning you stay warm without looking like a startled marshmallow. It breathes, wicks and somehow regulates temperature whether you're frigid outside or schvitzing in your overheated office.

Now for the decoder ring. Micron count measures fiber diameter—14-16 microns is the sweet spot where softness meets structure. Lower means handle-with-gloves precious; higher means just buy merino and save yourself the heartbreak. Gauge indicates knit density: 7 is chunky, 12 is Goldilocks, anything finer is for people who alphabetize their sock drawer. Grades run A through C, though most brands would rather discuss their carbon footprint than admit they're hawking Grade B. Grade A means longer fibers, less pilling and the difference between distinguished patina and "do you not own a mirror?"

The uncomfortable truth? Most "cashmere" contains about as much cashmere as your green juice contains joy. Brands pad their blends with wool, synthetics, or garbage-tier short-staple fibers that pill if you breathe wrong. Meanwhile, Scottish and Italian mills keep doing things the expensive way because—perhaps infuriatingly—it works. From $60 steals to $500 perfection, these are the best cashmere sweaters that separate smart money from suckers.