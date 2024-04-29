The Finest Men’s Swimwear for Summer

For those who move through the world with an unbridled lust for adventure and insatiable appetite for life's decadent detours, summer is not a fleeting reverie to be squandered poolside. No, the summer season demands to be indulged with the same passionate intensity as a grand Mediterranean love affair—chasing that wild-eyed fervor from dawn until the beachside bonfire flickers its final embers.

Newsflash for the intrepid souls who crave more from their warm weather dalliances than a pedestrian array of colorblocked prints and banal patterns—only the most distinctive and masterfully-designed men’s swimwear will do, whether your summer constitutes boho soirees in Positano, new wave happenings in Hydra, or rum-drenched sybaritism in off-season St. Barth.

This is a summer style guide tailored for those who prefer their hair inflected with ocean spray and Persols permanently balanced on the bridge of their nose—chasing the shimmering fantasy of endless sun-drenched escapades, always cutting a debonair figure whether sauntering from cabana to beachside trattoria or executing ungodly underwater breath holds. You'll encounter it all: Bold expressions of Mediterranean verve, coded pedigree status symbols from Italy’s legendary purveyors and up-and-coming labels born from the simple truth that life's great unifier is, in fact, the chance to languish in the daze of summertime.

These are the marine wardrobe essentials donned by discerning globetrotters who summer across the rivieras of the world and cultured iconoclasts who convene at sundown happy hours on the beach. It's time to dive into summer's deepest indulgences without restraint—of both the spiritual and wearable sort.