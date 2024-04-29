The Finest Men’s Swimwear for Summer
This is a summer style guide tailored for those who prefer their hair inflected with ocean spray and Persols permanently balanced on the bridge of their nose.Read More
For those who move through the world with an unbridled lust for adventure and insatiable appetite for life's decadent detours, summer is not a fleeting reverie to be squandered poolside. No, the summer season demands to be indulged with the same passionate intensity as a grand Mediterranean love affair—chasing that wild-eyed fervor from dawn until the beachside bonfire flickers its final embers.
Newsflash for the intrepid souls who crave more from their warm weather dalliances than a pedestrian array of colorblocked prints and banal patterns—only the most distinctive and masterfully-designed men’s swimwear will do, whether your summer constitutes boho soirees in Positano, new wave happenings in Hydra, or rum-drenched sybaritism in off-season St. Barth.
This is a summer style guide tailored for those who prefer their hair inflected with ocean spray and Persols permanently balanced on the bridge of their nose—chasing the shimmering fantasy of endless sun-drenched escapades, always cutting a debonair figure whether sauntering from cabana to beachside trattoria or executing ungodly underwater breath holds. You'll encounter it all: Bold expressions of Mediterranean verve, coded pedigree status symbols from Italy’s legendary purveyors and up-and-coming labels born from the simple truth that life's great unifier is, in fact, the chance to languish in the daze of summertime.
These are the marine wardrobe essentials donned by discerning globetrotters who summer across the rivieras of the world and cultured iconoclasts who convene at sundown happy hours on the beach. It's time to dive into summer's deepest indulgences without restraint—of both the spiritual and wearable sort.
The Best Men’s Swim Trunks
- Frescobol Carioca Seascape Sport Swim Shorts
- Rubinacci Yellow Surf Swim Trunks
- Brioni Black Beach Shorts
- CDLP Bermuda Swim Shorts
- Faherty Shorelite Recycled Swim Shorts
- Orlebar Brown Springer Swim Short
- Brunello Cucinelli Swim Shorts
- A Kind Of Guise Gili Swim Shorts
- Peter Millar Linework Monstera Swim Trunk
- Wellen Ripstop Stretch Everyday Short
- Onia Comfort Lined 6" Swim Trunk
- Vilebrequin Micro Ronde des Tortues Rayée Swim Trunk
- PS Paul Smith Ink Square Swim Shorts
- JW Anderson Jwa Orange Print Swim Shorts
- Sandro Squarecross Swim Shorts
Frescobol Carioca Seascape Sport Swim Shorts
To truly embody Rio's spirit-lifting, kaleidoscopic energy, you need apparel that instantly transports you to an elevated state of cool, like Frescobol Carioca's bold Seascape Sport swimmers. The lightweight recycled shell construction and short inseam permit barefoot cavorting from beach to pool bar without constriction. The earthy print palms up seamlessly to even your wildest Neo-Tropicalia linen campshirts and beach smocks.
Rubinacci Yellow Surf Swim Trunks
Handcrafted from a quick-drying tech shell in Italy, the printed surfboards and swaying palms on these Rubinacci shorts evoke endless summer escapes. The mid-length cut strikes that sweet spot between coverage and too much thigh exposure, while the grosgrain sunglasses loop maintains a whimsical practicality for keeping those spectacles on hand.
Brioni Black Beach Shorts
Brioni's Italian-made beach shorts are a paragon of aquatic sophistication, with an abstract botanicals pattern and clever logo integration. Yet the elasticized drawstring waist and rapid-drying construction ensure uncompromising comfort, when you're whisked from that cabana-shaded lounger for an impromptu plunge into the azure Sardinian waters.
CDLP Bermuda Swim Shorts
The sartorial wayfarer's ultimate warm-weather companion, CDLP's Bermuda Swim Shorts transition seamlessly from poolside indulgence in Santorini to rambunctious beach revelry in Saint-Tropez. The recycled nylon poplin construction caresses the skin with silk-kissed softness in a relaxed knee-length cut. An elasticated waist and secure belt closure ensure a debonair drape, while the signature mesh lining cocoons you in supportive, anti-chafing luxury. Branded metal eyelets and secure zippered pockets lend a hint of rakish utilitarianism.
Faherty Shorelite Recycled Swim Shorts
Whether chartering catamarans off Mustique or teaching the young'uns bodysurfing in Cabo, the active waterman demands performance that never compromises style with Faherty's amphibious Shorelite shorts. Constructed from water-repellent recycled stretch shell with UPF50 protection, these gusseted mid-length shorts boast a breathable compression liner that ensures unrestricted mobility, while a discreet zipped pocket safeguards your beach essentials.
Orlebar Brown Springer Swim Short
Like a debonair Riviera rakehell transiting from blue-blooded regattas to contraband raves, Orlebar Brown's iconic, best-selling Springer shorts toggle between Continental tailoring and sun-drenched rebellion. Made in Portugal, the bold Aqua Blue hue sets the tone for cabana commandeering from Porto Cervo to Cannes, yet the traditional suiting inspiration—reflected in the trim tailored fit, side fasteners and 60-plus construction elements— ensures a refined silhouette that transcends fleeting trends. Crafted from recycled plastics and guaranteed for five years, they're an elegant calling card for the discerning globetrotter who summers across the Grand Tour.
Brunello Cucinelli Swim Shorts
Capturing the hallmarks of Continental sprezzatura, these Brunello Cucinelli shells exude a seasoned Milanese's inherent grasp of summer's leisurely cadences. The timeless mid-length cut and quick-drying fabric construction ensure seamless transitions from beachside cabana intrigues to that cliffside osteria overlooking the Tyrrhenian for a languorous evening devolution. Wear the drawstring waist low (because why not?), untucking a linen button-down for maximum Riviera abandon.
A Kind Of Guise Gili Swim Shorts
For the environmentally-conscious yet aesthetically uncompromising resort denizen, these men’s swim shorts fuse sustainability and ethical production with avant-garde style. Crafted from shell fabric with 70 percent upcycled ocean plastic, these short-length rebels blaze with a vibrant coral motif that upends resortwear convention.
Peter Millar Linework Monstera Swim Trunk
The lush, hand-drawn monstera print splashed across these swimshorts radiates exactly the uninhibited tropical panache required to stand out among the summertime creative diaspora. The adjustable drawstring waistband and discreet mesh liner keep everything in place as you rise to introduce yourself. When even your poolside lounging uniform exudes charismatic originality, see what other brushes with inspiration await.
Wellen Ripstop Stretch Everyday Short
For the trail-to-surf adventurer, these amphibious multitaskers are engineered to transition seamlessly from backcountry treks to post-hike plunges—like a fashionable version of board shorts. Crafted from a lightweight yet burly ripstop fabric infused with active spandex stretch and an elastic waistband, they offer unrestricted mobility whether you're clambering over boulders or bodysurfing rolling swells. Roomy front pockets stash snacks and gear, while a hidden zipper compartment and buttoned bungee-cord back pocket secure your most prized caches.
Onia Comfort Lined 6" Swim Trunk
Onia's Comfort Lined Swim Trunk deploys premium stretch fabric and an inner compression-short lining to facilitate your most ambitious marine exploits. The quick-drying fabric construction transitions seamlessly from laps to bodysurfing, while the compression lining provides firm yet flexible support to keep everything locked down amid the choppiest conditions.
Vilebrequin Micro Ronde des Tortues Rayée Swim Trunk
Cut in a lean European fit from recycled polyamide with an adjustable drawcord rise, these trunks from one of France’s most iconic men’s swim brands are a must-pack for your supper exploits. The signature side pockets and back zip compartment allow discreet stashing of roll-threaded valet keys and SPF chapstick while slant eyelets prevent your bottoms from getting waterlogged.
PS Paul Smith Ink Square Swim Shorts
When the Eurostar whisks you away to the azure waters of the French Riviera, make sure PS Paul Smith's "Ink Square" swimmers are tucked in your weekender bag. These multi-colored bold boys channel the abstract, splashed spontaneity of the artist's studio with their vibrant, kaleidoscopic print. Crafted from recycled fast-drying cloth, this bathing suit is purpose-built for transiting seamlessly from pool aperitifs in Antibes to bodysurfing the swell off Pampelonne Beach.
JW Anderson Jwa Orange Print Swim Shorts
A refined yet subversive spirit courses through JW Anderson's bold, printed luxury swimmers—just the prescription for Hamptons pool circuiting or eccentric garden fêtes in Hydra. The relaxed recycled poly plain-weave construction drapes insouciantly, while the signature logo graphic of this swimsuit signals you're part of fashion's intellectual vanguard. A concealed drawstring waist and triple pockets keep wallets and coins secure whether you're aquaplaning or downing sundowners Sancerre-side.
Sandro Squarecross Swim Shorts
When the soleil shines and city streets empty for more scenic shores, ensure you've packed Sandro's timeless trunks. The intricate, mosaic-inspired geometric print emanates a refined cosmopolitan spirit equally at home sauntering Ile de Ré as the blushed sands of Formentera. The signature square cross motif has underscored the French label's offerings for decades, a hallmark of their unwavering belief in lasting elegance over seasonal caprices. Pair them with the matching jacket for a real estatement, or opt for a classic t-shirt.