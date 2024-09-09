The Best West Coast Wineries for Syrah
As the changing seasons bring cooler weather, many wine lovers make the switch from a crisp white to a rich red. While cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir get most of the attention from red wine aficionados, syrah is a wonderful, deep-bodied varietal that typically boasts dark fruit flavors like blackberry and blueberry alongside savory notes; its high acidity and tannins make this vino particularly well-suited for meaty dishes. Also referred to as shiraz, syrah grapes are often used in red blends and for rosé wines, but a pure bottle of syrah showcases the complexity of this bold varietal. That said, you’ll often find a very small amount of viognier in syrah labels, as it provides delicacy and balance. This dark-skinned grape originally hails from France’s northern Rhône Valley, but over the last 40 years, California’s Central Coast, Napa and even Washington’s Columbia Valley have mastered the art of syrah on American soil.
While a nice bottle of syrah can be enjoyed year-round, its robust and intense flavor profile makes it a great contender for cooler months. Whether you’re planning a girls’ trip to wine country or have plans for a jaunt to the Pacific Northwest, stock up on a few bottles of syrah to give as the perfect gift or serve to drink at your next steak dinner party. From Santa Barbara and San Luis Obisbo to Woodinville and Napa Valley, these are the best West Coast wineries for syrah.
Andrew Murray Vineyards
- 5249 Foxen Canyon Rd, Los Olivos, CA 93441
Tucked away on a quiet road in Santa Ynez Valley, Andrew Murray Vineyards specializes in all things syrah. The massive outdoor seating enclave sits under sprawling oak trees on loose gravel, while the indoor area has a more modern and sleek style. Don’t forget to stop at the quaint gift shop. Embark on the $30 estate tasting experience while admiring the next-door vineyards and vines, which you can walk through at your leisure. Andrew Murray also offers a wine and truffle experience featuring treats from local business Jessica Foster Confections, yielding the most decadent tasting in town. Inspired by the "LaLa" Guigal wines from Cote-Rotie, the $100 2020 Estate Syrah Lot E is the perfect bottle to take home thanks to its boisterous, intense and slightly floral palate, which is curated by using 10 percent viognier.
DeLille Cellars
- 14300 NE 145th St Suite 101, Woodinville, WA 98072
DeLille Cellars has been a premier selection for Bordeaux and Rhône-style wines in the Red Mountain AVA of Washington State for over 30 years. Visitors to the charming Woodinville tasting room have the choice of sitting inside or out on the patio, where a tasting includes five different pours that change each month. DeLille Cellars also offers more elevated experiences, like a blind tasting or a winery tour and food pairing that is only available on the weekends. You can’t go wrong with the $85 2021 Grand Ciel Syrah, which is aged in new French barrels and boasts a juicy palate of raspberry, dark red fruit, black pepper and toasted cumin.
Ramey Wine Cellars
- 25 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Heading to Healdsburg? Ramey Wine Cellars is a renowned winery that has been producing chardonnay, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon and syrah since 1996. Sourcing from the best vineyards is at the forefront of Ramey’s priorities, with grapes coming from both Napa and Sonoma. The winery can be visited exclusively by appointment, providing a private experience for guests near downtown Healdsburg. The $75 2017 Rodgers Creek Vineyard Syrah is crafted using native-yeast and malolactic fermentation, and thanks to the vineyard's cool climate and proximity to the Pacific Ocean in northern Sonoma County, savory flavors like white pepper, smoked meat and green olive are noticeable.
Tensley Wines
- 2900 Grand Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441
Tensley Wines is another Santa Ynez Valley winery that focuses mostly on syrah within Santa Barbara County. The charming and cozy tasting room in Los Olivos is located in the heart of town, allowing you to walk from winery to winery with ease. Los Angeles locals and travelers, however, also have access to a small tasting room in Brentwood, which opened in 2023. Named after owner Joe Tensley’s son Oliver, the $115 2023 OGT is composed of grapes from three different vineyards and features dark blue and black fruit flavors that pack a punch.
Hedges Family Estate
- 53511 N Sunset Rd, Benton City, WA 99320
Hedges Family Estate is a Washington winery that blends modern biodynamic farming with timeless techniques. This organic and family-owned operation was established by the Hedges in 1987 with a mission to produce estate-grown and bottled wines. The chateaux-esque courtyard features cobblestone steps and a trickling fountain, transporting guests to France as they customize their own tasting flight. The $70 2019 HFE Bio Syrah is a 100 percent syrah that has a silky palate of dried herbs, chicory, graham cracker and dark chocolate.
Epoch Estate Wines
- 7505 York Mountain Rd, Templeton, CA 93465
Just outside of Paso Robles near San Luis Obispo, the winemakers at Epoch Estate craft artisanal bottles sourced from their very own estate vineyards. The rustic, exposed brick tasting room can be visited by appointment; choose between the $40 signature tasting or $50 elevated library tasting of 2014 vintages. Wave your tasting fees by purchasing a couple of bottles of the 2018 York Syrah. This $90 bottle is 99 percent syrah and one percent viognier, giving it a balanced blend of savory, spicy and mineral-forward notes of licorice, black pepper, rose petal, dark fruits and cured meats.
Lewis Cellars
- 4101 Big Ranch Rd, Napa, CA 94558
In true Napa fashion, Lewis Cellars specializes in chardonnay and bold, heavy reds. Though their cabernet sauvignon often steals the show, the California syrah should not be overlooked. Lewis Cellars is currently preparing to open a new tasting room on Napa’s Silverado Trail, where visitors will be treated to an indulgent food parking by Michelin-starred chef Rachel Haggstrom. In the meantime, visitors can check out the original tasting room on Big Ranch Road for a private, indoor tasting. The 2022 Syrah is a newer release that is 100 percent syrah and costs $90. 2022 was considered a very unique year in Napa Valley, and this barrel-selected wine features concentrated blackberry fruit aromas with earthy and grippy tannins on the palate.
VanArnam Vineyards
- 1305 Gilbert Rd, Zillah, WA 98953
Situated on 40 lush acres of Washington wine country, VanArnam Vineyards is home to a beautiful tasting room, the Tin Roof Grill restaurant and a spacious lawn where guests can watch the sunset with a glass of syrah in hand. Nothing beats admiring the vineyard views and Yakima Valley from the courtyard at Tin Roof Grill, where you can enjoy sharable bites like charcuterie and sandwiches as you explore VanArnam’s robust offerings. Consider leaving with their 2018 Grand Reserve Syrah, which boasts bold fruit flavors alongside oaky essences. Expect a luxurious, full-bodied texture and velvety tannins in this $80 bottle.