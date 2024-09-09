As the changing seasons bring cooler weather, many wine lovers make the switch from a crisp white to a rich red. While cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir get most of the attention from red wine aficionados, syrah is a wonderful, deep-bodied varietal that typically boasts dark fruit flavors like blackberry and blueberry alongside savory notes; its high acidity and tannins make this vino particularly well-suited for meaty dishes. Also referred to as shiraz, syrah grapes are often used in red blends and for rosé wines, but a pure bottle of syrah showcases the complexity of this bold varietal. That said, you’ll often find a very small amount of viognier in syrah labels, as it provides delicacy and balance. This dark-skinned grape originally hails from France’s northern Rhône Valley, but over the last 40 years, California’s Central Coast, Napa and even Washington’s Columbia Valley have mastered the art of syrah on American soil.

While a nice bottle of syrah can be enjoyed year-round, its robust and intense flavor profile makes it a great contender for cooler months. Whether you’re planning a girls’ trip to wine country or have plans for a jaunt to the Pacific Northwest, stock up on a few bottles of syrah to give as the perfect gift or serve to drink at your next steak dinner party. From Santa Barbara and San Luis Obisbo to Woodinville and Napa Valley, these are the best West Coast wineries for syrah.