The Stylish Tennis Skirts to Sport on and Off the Court
Serve looks in these fashionable tennis skirts.Read More
Whether you're a longtime tennis fan or newly obsessed with the sport—or at least, its aesthetic—post-Zendaya's Challengers press tour, there's no denying that tennis is having a serious sartorial impact right now. Tenniscore is here to stay, and while tennis skirts aren’t anything new, especially for those who, you know, actually head onto the court to play a tennis (or pickleball!) game or two, they’ve become more and more popular, even for those who aren’t picking up a racket.
A Wimbledon-worthy crisp white tennis outfit is a forever classic, and while there are plenty of white tennis skirts and skorts out there, there are also now tons of other options for those that want to brighten up their look, in countless colorways and silhouettes. It's quite possibly the most polished way to sport activewear.
And these skirts aren't just for tennis players; you can wear a tennis skirt for all your favorite workouts, whether you’re off to a Pilates session, a yoga class or a cardio moment.
In fact, a tennis skirt is also just as suitable for a daytime stroll—no athletic activity needed. Wear your favorite tennis skirt with a simple tee or sweater if you don't have any exercise plans on the schedule, or dress up your look à la Zendaya. Now that you're convinced it's time to incorporate a tennis skirt into your routine, we've got you covered with the best styles out there. Below, see the cutest tennis skirts to wear on and off the court.
The Best Tennis Skirts to Shop Now
Alo Yoga Varsity Tennis Skirt
Let’s start with a classic, crisp white tennis skirt, because you can’t go wrong with this traditional silhouette and colorway. It’s one of the most versatile options out there, since it goes with absolutely everything, whether you’re heading to a tennis match or simply strolling around the city.
Athleta Ace Tennis Skort
This adorable skort is super lightweight, with whimsical, subtle pleats and three pockets, including compartments specifically to hold onto tennis balls as you wind up for that serve.
Vuori Volley Skirt
Vuori’s tennis attire is just as chic on the court as it is for a Pilates class or just a stroll around town. This effortless skirt has a built-in short with pockets for tennis balls (or just your phone!), and a flattering high-rise fit and sweat-wicking fabric.
Outdoor Voices Warmup 2.5" Skort
The durable, textured compression fabric of this skort ensures you'll get extra support, and don't let the stylish cut or mini nature of this piece fool you—it's perfect for medium- to high-impact sweat sessions, and also features slit details so you can easily move around the court, plus a built-in liner with hidden pockets.
Splits59 Ella Airweight Skort
Who could resist this sporty white skort? Composed of Splits59's soft Airweight fabric, it's quick-drying, moisture-wicking and, of course, stretchy and flexible so you can run around the court.
Wilson Sportswear Wrap It Up Tennis Skirt
If you're looking for something other than classic tennis whites, consider this green pleated skirt—the hue perfectly complements the color of the court. Wilson's Wrap It Up skirt is a standout from some of the other styles out there; it's a wrap silhouette with micro pleats, but don't think that these adorable details get in the way of function—the inner shorts feature ball pockets, while the mesh waistband is comfortable and breathable.
Lululemon Side-Pleat High-Rise Tennis Skirt
This lightweight white skirt is as functional as it is fashionable, thanks to accordion-style side pleats and mesh panels for ventilation, plus sweat-wicking and four-way stretch fabric. This is a classic white tennis mini skirt that's perfect to wear on the court, but it's also well-suited for other cardio, thanks to its high-performance attributes.
Reformation Tiffany Ecostretch Active Skort
Is it a workout skirt? Is it a mini to wear out on the town? We think this Reformation number is both; it’s high-waisted, stretchy and has built-in shorts. We sure do love a multitasker, and this works for so many occasions.
Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Luxletic Miesha Scallop Skort
Embrace an unapologetically feminine aesthetic with Lilly Pulitzer's ruffle tennis mini skirt, complete with a scalloped hem, attached undershorts with pockets and UPF50+ protection.
Offline By Aerie Keep It Cool Pleated Skort
This pleated tennis skirt has a school girl-esque slant, but with performance details like built-in shorts. It's super lightweight and made of a sweat-wicking, perforated material. It's just as suitable for a game of tennis as for running errands.
Marysia Steffi Tennis Skort
This adorable tennis skirt has delicate scallop detailing and a flattering wrap fit, plus technical attributes like durable, quick-drying fabric.
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Don’t sleep on Nike’s classic women's tennis skirts, which are a favorite of champion players for good reason. This stretchy skirt is made of a lightweight, sweat-wicking combination of spandex and polyester. Drop-in pockets on the internal shorts are perfect for tennis balls or your other essentials, while the subtle side slit allows for extra movement.
Lacoste Women's Piqué Sport Skirt
It's no surprise that beloved preppy brand Lacoste is behind some of the most stylish tennis clothes out there, and you can trust this piece on the court—it's been tested and reviewed by players. This particular skirt features retro wide pleats and a striped elastic waistband, with integrated shorts and moisture-wicking technology. And, of course, the brand's signature silicone croc is subtly emblazoned on the front.
Halara Everyday Softlyzero Airy 2-in-1 Cool Touch Tennis Skirt Marvelous UPF50+
We'd recommend this pretty pink skirt for days when you're not going to be in too intense of a match on the tennis court; it's definitely more for lower-impact exercise. The high-waist is super flattering, while the built-in shorts feature a pocket that, if not being used for tennis balls, is perfect for stowing a credit card, phone or must-haves while on a stroll.
Addison Bay Court Skort
For a classic yet fun tennis skirt, try this crisp white silhouette from Addison Bay, which has a pleated hem and side pockets.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Hot Shot Circle Skirt
This pristine white athletic skirt is made of Beyond Yoga’s signature ultra-soft, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric. It’s comfortable and chic, and we like that it hits a touch longer on the leg than some of the shorter options out there.
Adidas Tennis Match Skirt
This Adidas navy tennis skirt is part of the brand's performance-focused Gameset collection, intended to keep you cool even when it's sweltering. This comfy and cute skirt features built-in shorts, inverted side-pleats and a very subtle flared silhouette, with a mid-rise waist.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Performance Jersey Tennis Skirt
Tory Sport's monochrome black-and-white tennis skirt is all about that country club-prepster vibe. The pleated skort featured a stretch-knit waistband, crisp pleats and built-in mesh shorts. Wear it with a sports bra and tank top on the court, or pair it with a preppy polo for trotting around town.