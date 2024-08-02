The Stylish Tennis Skirts to Sport on and Off the Court

Whether you're a longtime tennis fan or newly obsessed with the sport—or at least, its aesthetic—post-Zendaya's Challengers press tour, there's no denying that tennis is having a serious sartorial impact right now. Tenniscore is here to stay, and while tennis skirts aren’t anything new, especially for those who, you know, actually head onto the court to play a tennis (or pickleball!) game or two, they’ve become more and more popular, even for those who aren’t picking up a racket.

A Wimbledon-worthy crisp white tennis outfit is a forever classic, and while there are plenty of white tennis skirts and skorts out there, there are also now tons of other options for those that want to brighten up their look, in countless colorways and silhouettes. It's quite possibly the most polished way to sport activewear.

And these skirts aren't just for tennis players; you can wear a tennis skirt for all your favorite workouts, whether you’re off to a Pilates session, a yoga class or a cardio moment.

In fact, a tennis skirt is also just as suitable for a daytime stroll—no athletic activity needed. Wear your favorite tennis skirt with a simple tee or sweater if you don't have any exercise plans on the schedule, or dress up your look à la Zendaya. Now that you're convinced it's time to incorporate a tennis skirt into your routine, we've got you covered with the best styles out there. Below, see the cutest tennis skirts to wear on and off the court.