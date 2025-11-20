The Best Tequila and Mezcal Gifts to Keep Spirits Bright This Holiday Season

High-end spirits are a crowd-pleasing gift to fall back on during the holidays. Whether you’ve got an uncle who likes to collect rare whiskeys or a friend trying to spruce up their bar cart, nothing says “celebrate” like a premium bottle of liquor.

Agave spirits like tequila and mezcal are just as diverse as they are delicious, but their subtle sweetness and smooth richness make them a consistent favorite among cocktail lovers and spirit connoisseurs. From a balanced joven to a complex añejo, tequila boasts versatility and vibrancy. Mezcal, on the other hand, is known for its signature smokiness that tends to appeal to mature palates.

While big brands like Clase Azul and Herradura have created cult-favorite bottles, smaller purveyors such as family-owned Madre Mezcal have also made a significant impression on consumers, cornering the market with design-forward labels and pure products. Those looking to impress the most discerning spirit-lovers in their life can explore limited-edition releases, some of which cost over $2,000 per bottle.

From naturally fermented and distilled tequilas to micro-batched mezcals, these are the best agave spirits to gift or put on your wish list this holiday season.

