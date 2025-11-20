The Best Tequila and Mezcal Gifts to Keep Spirits Bright This Holiday Season
From naturally-fermented and distilled tequilas to micro-batched mezcals, these are the best agave spirits to gift—or put on your personal wish list.Read More
High-end spirits are a crowd-pleasing gift to fall back on during the holidays. Whether you’ve got an uncle who likes to collect rare whiskeys or a friend trying to spruce up their bar cart, nothing says “celebrate” like a premium bottle of liquor.
Agave spirits like tequila and mezcal are just as diverse as they are delicious, but their subtle sweetness and smooth richness make them a consistent favorite among cocktail lovers and spirit connoisseurs. From a balanced joven to a complex añejo, tequila boasts versatility and vibrancy. Mezcal, on the other hand, is known for its signature smokiness that tends to appeal to mature palates.
While big brands like Clase Azul and Herradura have created cult-favorite bottles, smaller purveyors such as family-owned Madre Mezcal have also made a significant impression on consumers, cornering the market with design-forward labels and pure products. Those looking to impress the most discerning spirit-lovers in their life can explore limited-edition releases, some of which cost over $2,000 per bottle.
From naturally fermented and distilled tequilas to micro-batched mezcals, these are the best agave spirits to gift or put on your wish list this holiday season.
The Best Mezcal and Tequila Gifts for the Holidays
The Last Drop Release No. 40 Extra Añejo Tequila
The Last Drop’s 40 Extra Añejo Tequila is an extremely limited release, with only 435 bottles available worldwide. This rare bottle, aged across three casks for more than twice the standard time required of an extra añejo, was crafted by pioneering tequilera Carmen Villarreal. Two batches were aged for 10 years in ex-bourbon barrels, and one was aged for seven years in a port pipe. Given its high price point and exclusive nature, this tequila is best reserved for special occasions and passionate collectors. Upon being poured, a golden amber liquid flows from the glass bottle, releasing aromas of roasted nuts, spiced oak, tropical fruit and uplifting jasmine. Cooked agave notes dominate the palate, followed by flavors of plum, date, green jalapeño skin and warm clove. A perfect gift for the ultimate tequila lover.
The Ilegal Mezcal Collection
Treat the mezcal lover in your life to a trio of Ilegal’s finest offerings this holiday season. Each collection includes Ilegal Mezcal Joven, Reposado and Añejo, all of which are made with 100 percent Espadín agave and double-distilled in Oaxaca, Mexico, available in your choice of 373 ml or 750 ml wax-sealed bottles. The joven is a light-bodied, un-aged spirit with subtle green apple, fresh citrus and red chiltepe notes, ideal for mixed drinks like margaritas and palomas. The reposado is more robust, having undergone a six-month aging process that yields a palate of clove, butterscotch and vanilla. The most complex is the añejo, which is aged for 13 months, bringing maple and bitter orange aromas to the table. It’s the ultimate mezcal gift set.
Casa Obsidiana Blanco Tequila
If you’re looking to give a spectacular spirit that doubles as a piece of art, opt for Casa Obsidiana. This fresh and fruity blanco is crafted at the base of Tequila’s famous conical-shaped volcano, and is named after the ancient volcanic obsidian stone. Inspired by the pineapple-like core of the agave plant, Casa Obsidiana Blanco is finished in French oak chardonnay casks for 16 days, giving it a nose of papaya, white flowers, vanilla and allspice. The palate is more peppery, featuring earthy flavors and a lush texture. Though the tall, feminine-shaped bottle is primarily white, a round piece of pure obsidian catches the eye near the bottom.
Centinela Tequila Tres Años
Nicknamed the “Guardian of True Tequila,” Centinela has been crafting traditional tequila using one of the world’s largest barrel-aging cellars since 1904. Their three-year añejo is made from 100 percent estate-grown agave and aged 36 months in American oak barrels. This is the oldest tequila that Centinela crafts, allowing you to bestow the gift of time-honored tradition. The bottling is simple yet classic, and though you can certainly use it in a variety of cocktails or mixed drinks, it is best appreciated on the rocks.
Madre Ancestral Ensamble
Madre is a household name when it comes to mezcal, but the unique maguey Espadin and Tobasiche blend stands out as a premium option for a high-quality holiday gift. Each bottle is micro-batched and hand-crushed before being distilled in clay pots over an open flame. The dedication to detail and craftsmanship bursts from every smoky sip, and since Madre Ancestral is shipped in a gift box, you won’t need to worry about wrapping or presentation. In addition to mezcal’s signature smokiness, this blend features layered earthiness and minerality with undertones of sweet botanicals.
Tequila Herradura Legend
After being naturally fermented and distilled, this 100 percent blue agave añejo is matured in heavily charred, new American white oak barrels for 14 months. Thanks to strategic grooves along the barrels, the tequila is better exposed to the toasted oak layers, resulting in a dark color, complex palate and velvety mouthfeel. Herradura’s signature horseshoe logo sits front and center, but it is the bottle's sleek onyx body and gold accenting that allow this spirit to stand out on a bar cart.
Clase Azul Mezcal San Luis Potosí
Though Clase Azul is best known for its premium tequila offerings, this internationally recognized brand also crafts a distinguished line of mezcal. The San Luis Potosí mezcal is crafted from green agave, yielding a crystal-clear spirit with caramel, green chile, sweet fruit and grassy aromas on the nose. At first sip, herbaceous notes take center stage while caramel, lime zest and clove pave the way to a mineral-laced finish. Rather than the signature blue and white bottle with a silver dome cap, the San Luis Potosí mezcal features a crimson red exterior and a hand-sewn, yarn-embroidered decanter cap, with design details that capture the Mexican state’s mystical desert landscape.
Fortaleza Reposado Tequila
Whether you’re new to tequila or a seasoned sipper, Fortaleza Reposado is a statement-making spirit from a small-batch Mexican distillery that’s great for enjoying on the rocks. Distinct scents of citrus, butter and sage leap from the glass, while vanilla, apple, earth and cinnamon flavors take your taste buds on a complex journey that culminates in a long, rich and subtly spicy finish. The hand-blown bottle is classic and timeless, featuring an intricate label that belongs on any high-end bar shelf.
Casa Dragones x Karol G 200 Copas Cristalino
A limited edition collaboration between artist Karol G and Bertha González Nieves, this cristalino is a beautiful sipping tequila inspired by the musician’s song “200 Copas.” Despite being an añejo, an intense filtration process removes all the amber coloring, leaving a crystal-clear spirit that is clean, smooth and easy to enjoy. Rich oak, honey and sweet roasted agave notes hit both the nose and palate, showcasing the purity of 100 percent blue agave. Aesthetically, the midnight blue bottle boasts an eye-catching sheen and an engraved “200” resting over a martini glass, paying homage to the Karol G anthem.