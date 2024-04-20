11 Pairs of Men’s Trail Running Shoes for All Your Upcoming Adventures
No matter your speed, when the wild comes calling, you’d better be strapped into a pair of kicks that will carry you from rugged trailhead to jaw-dropping summit in uncompromising style and comfort.Read More
Each spring, a primal urge stirs within every runner's soul: the yearning to ditch the treadmill and asphalt grid and immerse themselves in nature's rugged, dirt-carved cathedral. From the sprawling alpine gardens to those butter-smooth ribbons of singletrack weaving through shadowy forests, the trails are calling—and you'd better be prepared to answer the summons with some proper off-road artillery strapped to your feet.
While basic entry-level trainers can handle well-groomed towpaths, only a burly pair of trail runners packs the grit to conquer rowdier terrain. We're talking aggressive, multi-directional rubber grippy fangs for clawing up muddy chutes and braking on scree slopes. Reinforced toe caps to shield your toes from stomach-churning rock strikes. And rugged, abrasion-shrugging uppers that laugh at overgrown bushwhacks. Lace 'em up and stay tied no matter how wild the miles get, and no matter what type of trail you're on.
The trail world offers a bloated bevy of shoe philosophies, spanning barely-there ground scorchers for runners chasing that intimate terra firma connection, to plush, maximal cruisers engineered to tackle ultra long distances in pillowy comfort. Trailblazing OGs like Salomon have been crafting capable dirt devourers for decades. But a new crop of startups like Xero (featured on Shark Tank) and La Sportiva are turning heads by amplifying old-school principles or pioneering innovative cushioning theories.
No matter your speed, when the wild comes calling, you'd better be strapped into a pair of kicks that will carry you from rugged trailhead to jaw-dropping summit in uncompromising style and comfort. Preparing for the church of trails has never looked (or felt) so spiritually good. Below, our favorite men’s trail running shoes to try now.
The Best Trail Running Shoes for Men
- Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Adventure
- Salomon x Ciele Glide Max TR
- Hoka Challenger 7 GTX
- Craft Pure Trail Running Shoe
- Topo Athletic MTN Racer 3
- Merrell Men's Trail Glove 7
- La Sportiva Prodigio Trail-Running Shoes
- Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex
- Brooks Catamount Agil
- Saucony Men's Peregrine 14
- Xero Ridgeway Mesh Low Multi-Purpose Hiker
Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Adventure
The Floatride Energy 5 Adventure is Reebok's ultra-versatile trail warrior for runners who refuse to be boxed in. The aggressive lugs, toe protection and water-resistant Cordura upper make it an absolute unit for going full-send on gnarly singletrack. But it's just as at home pounding pavement thanks to the cloud-like Floatride Energy foam. Whether you're a door-to-trail runner squeezing miles in before or after work, a hybrid road-trail racer or just like keeping one shoe prepped for any terrain, this rugged kick has you covered.
Salomon x Ciele Glide Max TR
Whether you're tackling a 100-miler or just craving stupid-level comfort on an all-day adventure run, let the Glide Max TR spoil you rotten. The Salomon Speedcross is perhaps the most famous of the brand’s trail running gear, but this Salomon collab with Canadian running brand Ciele delivers maximal cushioning thanks to its generous Energy Foam midsole and elevated stack height—cradling your feet in pillowy landings even as the miles stack up. Plus, the Glide Max TR keeps things lively at just 10 oz. The signature R.Camber geometry ensures quick, smooth transitions so you keep eating up terrain. And with its All Terrain Contagrip outsole, you'll string together buttery lines across technical terrain.
Hoka Challenger 7 GTX
The Challenger 7 GTX is Hoka's ultra-versatile trail workhorse for runners who crave one shoe to rule them all. Whether you're a road-running enthusiast dipping your toes into the dirt, a total trail greenhorn or a grizzled ultra-veteran logging massive training miles, this plush kick has you covered on mild to moderate terrain. Created to function as road running shoes and trail running lace-ups, the thicker, more durable compression-molded EVA foam midsole serves up a plush, energetic ride that can hang for the long haul. And while it's no mountain goat, the outsole grips well enough on basic trails to get you gate-to-gate safely.
Craft Pure Trail Running Shoe
The Pure Trail is Craft's minimalist trail missile for runners who crave no-frills speed and an intimate connection to the terrain. This stripped-down Swedish rocket wraps your foot in a barely-there TPU mesh upper that's more air than material, keeping you cool and locked-in whether you're grinding out pre-dawn miles or chasing the golden hour. Underfoot, the proprietary foam midsole delivers a lively yet protective ride, with just enough cushion to tame gnarly terrain without losing electrifying response. A semi-exposed rock plate adds underfoot armor without killing ground feel. And that ultra-wide platform? It keeps you planted and stable for confident bombing of technical trails
Topo Athletic MTN Racer 3
The lightweight yet tenacious engineered mesh upper of this Topo updated racing shoe wraps your foot in secure lockdown through the heel and midfoot, while allowing the roomy, wide toebox to relax and splay naturally. Underfoot, the goldilocks-tuned ZipFoam midsole delivers a lively yet protective ride that'll keep your legs fresh as the miles stack up, plus a comfortable insole. A subtle rocker smooths transitions, while the stout heel counter keeps you planted on rugged terrain while that legendary Vibram Megagrip outsole grips and rips over any surface, from buff singletrack to crusty screen. Plus, these are available to shop at Amazon.
Merrell Men's Trail Glove 7
For purists craving that sacred connection to the trail, the Trail Glove 7 delivers a barely-there, minimalist transcendence. The featherlight build of these zero-drop shoes let your feet move as nature intended, while the Vibram outsole provides just enough protection for off-road exploration. Whether you're a veteran barefoot disciple or seeking to unlock a more grounded running experience, these kicks bring you one with every root and rock. And thanks to the recycled mesh upper, you can embrace your primordial side without compromising modern durability.
La Sportiva Prodigio Trail-Running Shoes
This mountain monster packs a bouncy 34mm XFLOW nitrogen-infused midsole that'll keep your legs feeling fresh even when the miles get absurd. But it's no fragile flower—the full-length Flowfilm rock plate and 4mm claw-like lugs ensure you can scramble across technical terrain without wasting energy dodging every little obstacle. Up top, the breathable knit mesh dries quickly and vents heat so your toes don't stew even on swampy days, while the secure midfoot wrap locks you in so you can rally rugged descents without your feet going sideways.
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex
When the weather turns dour, this latest iteration of Nike’s Pegasus Trail is the all-terrain runner equivalent of a perfectly insulating rain jacket. These waterproof trail running shoes feature a Gore-Tex upper that protects your feet like an axe handle hewing through the pine forests even in wet conditions, while the foam midsole provides pillowy cushioning akin to a happiness-stuffed duvet. A 9.5mm heel-to-toe drop and less rubber on the outsole than previous versions allows smooth heel-toe transitions whether you're dodging rain puddles in the wilderness or navigating slick crosswalks on a coffee run.
Brooks Catamount Agil
The Catamount Agil is Brooks' meticulously engineered trail ninja, built for lightweight, nimble dominance. The precision-knit upper contours to your foot shape and locks your foot in a dialed, sock-like fit. Underfoot, nitrogen-infused DNA Flash foam and a snappy Speedvault plate deliver the ultimate blend of cushioned landings, energetic pop and tuned-in trail feel. Whether you're mashing technical climbs, slashing descents or just want a low-profile trail weapon that blends responsiveness and protection, the Catamount Agil is your stealthy new spirit animal.
Saucony Men's Peregrine 14
A go-to daily trail warrior for runners who crave no-nonsense grip and a lightweight, supremely dialed fit. This is the next update from the Saucony Peregrine 13, and these kicks nail the basics with a drop that accommodates different footstrikes and a blessedly flexible forefoot that won't fight reduced ankle mobility. The tacky lugs and trail-hungry outsole deliver tenacious traction for charging hard-packed singletrack, mud pits and rocky terrain and descents. Up top, breathable mesh keeps your feet cool on summer scorchers, while quickly shedding water from unexpected puddle stomps. And with built-in debris protection and a locked-in fit, you can rally rugged trails without hiking up your socks every 5 minutes.
Xero Ridgeway Mesh Low Multi-Purpose Hiker
One minute, the Ridgeway Mesh Low hiking shoe tackles rocky scrambles and rooty singletrack with its aggressive traction. The next, it's rocking a kickass street style with jeans and a tee. This lightweight leather chameleon seamlessly transitions from trail beast to city slicker while keeping your feet fresh in its breathable mesh. Morning hike? Done. Afternoon microbrews? Why not? The Ridgeway is made for the modern explorer unwilling to choose between wilderness and convenience.