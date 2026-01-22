Where to Go Next: 11 Destinations Having Their Moment in 2026

Every year has its reasons to travel. But 2026 arrives with an unusual density of things that won't happen again—at least not in our lifetimes. A tapestry leaves France for the first time in nearly 1,000 years. A total solar eclipse crosses Mallorca at sunset, the sun just two degrees above the Mediterranean horizon. Architect Frank Gehry's final museum opens on a peninsula on the Arabian Gulf, two decades after he first sketched the plans. Route 66 turns 100. The Winter Olympics scatter across the Italian Alps in the most ambitious format the Games have ever attempted. And in September, Seoul becomes the only city where three major international art fairs run simultaneously, staking its claim as Asia's new cultural capital.

The infrastructure is keeping pace. Getting there has never been easier. Delta is flying its most extensive transatlantic schedule in history this summer, United is pushing into European cities that have never seen a U.S. carrier, and Alaska Airlines—newly armed with Hawaiian's widebody fleet—crosses the Atlantic for the first time. Meanwhile, ultra-luxe hotels are opening in places that have long deserved them and cities that already have everything except the right address. We sorted through the noise and landed on 11 destinations where timing, access and occasion align in ways worth acting on. Here's where to go in 2026.