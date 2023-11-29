Jet Set: The Best Travel Gifts
From a wanderlust-worthy coffee table book and the coziest travel pants to high-tech gadgets and packing essentials, these are the best travel gifts to buy your loved ones this year.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. The holidays are just around the corner, and if you're not sure what to get the travel lover in your life this year, you're in the right place. We found all the best travel gift ideas for the jet-setter that they're sure to love this holiday season. From a wanderlust-worthy coffee table book and the coziest travel pants to high-tech gadgets and packing essentials, these are the best travel gifts to buy your loved ones this year.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
A Kindle is the perfect gift for the jet-setting bookworm in your life, so they can easily store as many books as they want in this slim, rechargable e-reader.
Away The Carry-on Flex
The world traveler will adore a new carry-on, like Away's best-selling expandable polycarbonate suitcase. It comes with a TSA-approved lock, 360-degree spinner wheels and an interior compression system, as well as a leather luggage tag.
Papier Travel Journal
A customized travel journal is such a great gift for someone always on the go.
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple's high-quality AirPod Pros have all the power of bigger noise-cancelling headphones, but in a more compact earbuds size, so your pal can easily throw them into their go-to travel bag. They also feature Bluetooth wireless technology.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eye Mask
A silk eye mask promises they'll have the best night's sleep no matter where they are, from road trips to long flights.
Larq PureVis Water Bottle
A water bottle is a must-have travel accessory for any frequent jet-setter, but Larq takes it up a notch. This insulated water bottle is self-cleaning, with a special water purification system to ensure clean water free of contaminants. It has a super long-lasting battery life of up to a month, too.
Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set
This cozy pair of ultra-soft, plush PJs is sure to become her new favorite travel sleep set.
Dagne Dover Neoprene Toiletry Bag
A dependable toiletry bag is an essential item of travel gear, like this neoprene option from Dagne Dover, with plenty of space for all the travel-sized necessities. The soft, bendable shape makes it easily packable, too.
Bombas Women's Everyday Compression Sock 3-Pack
While compression socks might not seem like the most exciting of gifts, these can be a true life saver for long-haul flights, offering support and comfort for their next trip. Plus, Bombas offers these in plenty of fun and stylish shades, proving that a practical gift doesn't have to be boring, and making for a perfect Christmas stocking stuffer.
July Packing Cubes
Packing cubes make travel so much easier, so you can organize and compress all your belongings within your suitcase. They're a must for any frequent traveler.
Assouline Eden Rock - St. Barths Book
Indulge you loved one's wanderlust even when they're not en route to their next destination with a glossy travel book, like this tome in honor of the Eden Rock St. Barths' 70th anniversary.
Epicka Universal Travel Adapter
When it comes to must-have travel gadgets, a good adapter is key. This particular universal adapter works for most countries in Europe, North America, Australia and several countries in Asia, with multiple USB ports so you can charge your iPhone, iPad, Android or any other devices.
Michael Stars Zeta Ribbed Straight Leg Pant
Gift her a comfortable yet chic update to her travel uniform, like these adorable brown ribbed pants.