15 Pairs of Travel Pants That Make Coach Feel Like First Class
The secret to upgrading your flight isn’t points or status—it’s what you’re wearing. These pants cracked the code on handling everything from red-eyes to room upgradesRead More
Remember when "travel pants" meant choosing between looking like you're headed to Everest base camp or squeezing into jeans that turn into torture devices at 30,000 feet? Those dark days are behind us. In 2025, as airlines squeeze more seats into premium economy and business travel bounces back to pre-pandemic levels, the quest for the perfect travel pant has reached its golden age.
Today's best options solve what we'll call the Terminal Paradox: How do you look sharp enough for an impromptu upgrade while staying comfortable enough to survive a 12-hour flight in coach? The answer lies in technical fabrics that don't look technical (think cashmere-cotton blends that regulate temperature better than merino), cuts that conceal their comfort (hidden drawstrings, strategic stretch panels) and sophisticated details that separate them from the athleisure pack.
With the rise of the four-day workweek and the continued evolution of hybrid office culture, these pants need to transition seamlessly from a long flight to meeting to dinner. The best ones incorporate features like anti-wrinkle properties, hidden security pockets (sized for today's massive phones) and materials that handle everything from desert heat to arctic airport AC. Whether you're dropping $50 or $2,500, these are the best pairs of pants that'll have you floating through TSA PreCheck looking like you just stepped out of a Tom Ford campaign—even if you're flying… Spirit.
The Best Travel Pants for Men that Blend Style, Comfort and Functionality
- Proof 72-Hour Merino Pant
- Todd Snyder Travel Terry Pintuck Jogger
- On Club Pants
- Rhone Range Sweatpant
- Huckberry Flint and Tinder 5-Pocket Pants
- OrSlow French Work Pants
- Bonobos Navigator Pant
- Engineered Garments Fatigue Pant
- Folk Assembly Pant
- Ten Thousand Session Jogger
- Mack Weldon Atlas Jogger
- Vuori Meta Pant Classic
- James Perse Cashmere Touch 5-Pocket
- Fear of God Eternal Drawstring Pant
- Tom Ford Track Pants
Proof 72-Hour Merino Pant
Merino wool works for three straight days without looking (or smelling) like it. The proof? Two years of R&D yielded a temperature-regulating, moisture-wicking blend that handles everything from Tokyo humidity to Arctic airport AC. The athletic tapered fit keeps things business-appropriate while a stealth zip pocket secures your passport. Water-repellent DWR coating shrugs off spring showers and coffee spills with equal grace.
Todd Snyder Travel Terry Pintuck Jogger
These aren't your standard-issue sweats. Turkish terry cotton feels like luxury hotel sheets against your skin, while pintuck detailing adds corner-office polish to the athletic silhouette and relaxed fit. The wrinkle-resistant blend emerges from your carry-on looking pressed and the concealed drawstring at the elastic waistband means one less thing to remove at security.
On Club Pants
These minimalist performers handle 14-hour flights and impromptu business dinners with equal finesse. The preferred cotton blend feels softer with each wear, while three strategically placed pockets, including a back pocket, keep your travel essentials within easy reach. A dream for those who pack light but travel heavy.
Rhone Range Sweatpant
Technical enough for your morning hotel gym session, refined enough for the rooftop bar at sunset. The tailored cut strikes that elusive balance between comfort and style, while the fabric maintains its shape whether you're sprinting through terminals or lounging in lounges. Handles jet lag better than your third espresso.
Huckberry Flint and Tinder 5-Pocket Pants
These trousers combine the familiar comfort of your favorite jeans with technical features designed for life on the move. The addition of two percent spandex to the cotton blend offers just enough stretch for airplane seat comfort, while the classic five-pocket design keeps everything within easy reach.
OrSlow French Work Pants
File this under: "why didn't anyone think of this sooner?" Japanese craftsmanship reimagines classic French workwear for the jet set. The secret weapon here is a partially elasticated waist that lets you feast through three countries without looking—or feeling—like you did. High-grade herringbone twill cotton means these classic-fit pants breathe like linen but hold their shape like denim.
Bonobos Navigator Pant
Remember when "travel pants" meant choosing between looking good and feeling good? The Navigator solves that particular wardrobe crisis. This stealth-comfort champion rocks a button fly and welted pockets that whisper "grown-up" while hiding a secret drawstring that handles everything from rushed airport breakfast to long-haul flight swelling.
Engineered Garments Fatigue Pant
Designer Daiki Suzuki doesn't do basic, and these USA-made fatigue pants are exactly why we love him for it. Yes, they've got the military DNA, but this is more James Bond's day off than actual fatigues. The Java Cloth fabric feels substantial without weight, while strategically placed back and front pockets hold your phone, passport and boarding pass—all without making you look like you're headed to a safari in cargo pants.
Folk Assembly Pant
That relaxed-but-tailored silhouette you see? It's what your other pants wish they looked like. The breathable herringbone cotton breaks in like raw denim but feels like your favorite chino pants. Triple-stitched seams and Italian corozo buttons are the kind of details you notice on day 100, not day one.
Ten Thousand Session Jogger
Think of these as your personal jet-lag assassins. The laser-cut ventilation and perforated zones work like a high-tech climate control system, while the Every Session Carry pockets actually fit your phone without making you look like you're smuggling a tablet. Ankle zips mean you can go from check-in to terminal sprint without a wardrobe malfunction. And that 4-way stretch fabric? It handles everything from red-eye yoga to rental car marathons.
Mack Weldon Atlas Jogger
Finally, someone made travel pants for people who don't want to look like they're wearing travel pants. These sleek joggers are secretly built from recycled plastic bottles (20 of them, to be exact), but feel more "luxury lounge" than "eco warrior." Water-resistant enough for coffee spills, stretchy enough for overhead bin reaches and sharp enough for impromptu client dinners.
Vuori Meta Pant Classic
The perfect pants don't exi— wait, scratch that. With its four-way stretch fabric, back zippered pockets and tailored fit, Vuori's quick-drying Meta manages to nail the impossible: technical enough for a morning workout, polished enough for lunch meetings and comfortable enough to forget you're wearing anything at all.
James Perse Cashmere Touch 5-Pocket
Engineered for the business traveler who refuses to compromise, these high-quality men’s travel pants blend Italian cotton with just enough cashmere to achieve a smart balance of structure and temperature-regulating properties, plus a touch of elastane for comfort. The slim fit and clean waistband maintain their crisp lines from takeoff to touchdown, while classic 5-pocket styling transitions seamlessly from airport to office.
Fear of God Eternal Drawstring Pant
Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo's masterful blend of cotton and virgin wool achieves what few luxury sweats have managed: genuine versatility. The fabric drapes with tailored precision while maintaining athletic ease, creating a silhouette with a relaxed inseam that works equally well with sneakers or loafers. Thoughtful details—like premium wool drawstrings and minimal branding—elevate these beyond standard loungewear.
Tom Ford Track Pants
When Tom Ford does athleisure, you know it's going to be extra. The tech-jersey fabric moves like liquid mercury, with a weight and drape that transforms the humble track pant into something worthy of a coastal Italian weekend. Yes, they're track pants—but they're track pants that make you want to book a flight just to wear them.