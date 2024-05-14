Jet Set: The Best Travel Wraps
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A dependable, comfortable and still stylish travel outfit is a must for any jet-setter, but it's the accessories that really bring your on-the-go wardrobe to the next level—and not just in the sartorial sense. Anyone who has spent any amount of extended time on a plane or train knows that too often, the AC is absolutely blasting and bringing the air down to insufferable arctic temperatures. Unless you're on an overnight flight, you're left to fend for yourself—and even if you are on a red-eye, those thin blankets they hand out are a whole other issue (germaphobes understand).
And that's where the travel wrap comes into play. This versatile item just might be the perfect travel accessory, offering a stylish and comfortable way to curl up and get cozy. The best travel wraps are the ultimate layers, so you can easily stow them in your carry-on and take them out when needed—that is, if you don't want to just wear yours. From organic cotton shawls to cashmere ponchos, these are the best travel wraps we're loving and coveting right now.
White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap
It's no surprise that the ridiculously soft and versatile White + Warren cashmere travel wrap has been a best-seller for years. It's lightweight yet cozy, and comes in a rainbow of colors. You can wear it as a classic cashmere scarf or perhaps as a shawl wrap, and can use it as a luxe travel blanket to snuggle yourself up in while en route. If you want an even lighter option, try the brand's cashmere silk version.
Mersea Classic Travel Wrap
If you want a less heavy wrap, try Mersea's breezy version, which was designed specifically for travel—it even comes in a coordinating, supremely packable bag that the brand points out is perfect as a mini pillow. The acrylic material is breathable and lightweight, with a carefree fringe that adds a touch of whimsy. Plus, it's machine-washable.
Johnstons of Elgin Cashmere Poncho
If you want to go the full comfy poncho route, might we suggest this cashmere piece? Throw it on over a t-shirt and pair it with jeans or wear it with leggings on a flight; it easily folds up to fit into your travel bag if you get too warm, too.
J. Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap
If you really want to wrap yourself up in what feels like an endless cloud, look no further than J. Crew's classic oversized cashmere wrap. It's practical but still oh-so-chic, so you can fully cover up on a chilly plane or accessorize it once you've arrived to your destination. It comes in a few neutral hues, and is perfect for brisk summer eves.
Zestt Organics The Dreamsoft Travel Scarf
Zestt's organic cotton number is a blanket scarf, shawl and travel wrap all in one. It's perfect for those that tend to run a bit warmer and want a more lightweight material; it's sure to be a go-to travel accessory for summer.