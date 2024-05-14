Jet Set: The Best Travel Wraps

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A dependable, comfortable and still stylish travel outfit is a must for any jet-setter, but it's the accessories that really bring your on-the-go wardrobe to the next level—and not just in the sartorial sense. Anyone who has spent any amount of extended time on a plane or train knows that too often, the AC is absolutely blasting and bringing the air down to insufferable arctic temperatures. Unless you're on an overnight flight, you're left to fend for yourself—and even if you are on a red-eye, those thin blankets they hand out are a whole other issue (germaphobes understand).

And that's where the travel wrap comes into play. This versatile item just might be the perfect travel accessory, offering a stylish and comfortable way to curl up and get cozy. The best travel wraps are the ultimate layers, so you can easily stow them in your carry-on and take them out when needed—that is, if you don't want to just wear yours. From organic cotton shawls to cashmere ponchos, these are the best travel wraps we're loving and coveting right now.