The Timeless Trench Coats You’ll Wear Year After Year

Fashion trends come and go, but certain timeless wardrobe staples never go out of style. Take the classic trench coat, for example, which was first developed in the 1800s and came into use as practical military attire around World War I. It was designed to be worn in the trenches; hence, the name "trench coat."

Despite its menswear origins, the jacket was popular in women's fashion, too. The trench coat soon trickled into mainstream fashion, including by stars in major Hollywood films; notably, Humphrey Bogart's Rick Blaine in Casablanca and Marlene Dietrich A Foreign Affair. Ad, of course, perhaps one of the most iconic cinematic wardrobe pieces of all time: the trench worn by Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

It’s no surprise that the trench coat has remained a staple of any capsule wardrobe over the years; it's a dream piece of transitional attire for spring and fall, though if you select a trench in a heavier fabric, you could easily wear it into colder temperatures. Depending on the style and silhouette, a trench coats is incredibly versatile and can be worn with almost anything, whether you throw it on over your workout clothes, pair it with a lightweight summer dress or wear it with jeans and a t-shirt.

Layering a trench coat can also elevate even the sloppiest of ensembles into a more tailored and sophisticated outfit. While you can’t go wrong with a traditional tan trench coat à la Holly Golightly, the trench coat has been updated and reimagined in different silhouettes, fabrics and colorways over the years, with options ranging from silky trench coats and cropped styles to leather versions and classic wools.

There’s a trench coat out there for every kind of style and occasion, whether you’re in the market for a more formal look, an everyday jacket or a statement piece. Below, see the best trench coats to shop right now.