The Timeless Trench Coats You’ll Wear Year After Year
A trench coat is a timeless wardrobe staple.
Fashion trends come and go, but certain timeless wardrobe staples never go out of style. Take the classic trench coat, for example, which was first developed in the 1800s and came into use as practical military attire around World War I. It was designed to be worn in the trenches; hence, the name "trench coat."
Despite its menswear origins, the jacket was popular in women's fashion, too. The trench coat soon trickled into mainstream fashion, including by stars in major Hollywood films; notably, Humphrey Bogart's Rick Blaine in Casablanca and Marlene Dietrich A Foreign Affair. Ad, of course, perhaps one of the most iconic cinematic wardrobe pieces of all time: the trench worn by Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
It’s no surprise that the trench coat has remained a staple of any capsule wardrobe over the years; it's a dream piece of transitional attire for spring and fall, though if you select a trench in a heavier fabric, you could easily wear it into colder temperatures. Depending on the style and silhouette, a trench coats is incredibly versatile and can be worn with almost anything, whether you throw it on over your workout clothes, pair it with a lightweight summer dress or wear it with jeans and a t-shirt.
Layering a trench coat can also elevate even the sloppiest of ensembles into a more tailored and sophisticated outfit. While you can’t go wrong with a traditional tan trench coat à la Holly Golightly, the trench coat has been updated and reimagined in different silhouettes, fabrics and colorways over the years, with options ranging from silky trench coats and cropped styles to leather versions and classic wools.
There’s a trench coat out there for every kind of style and occasion, whether you’re in the market for a more formal look, an everyday jacket or a statement piece. Below, see the best trench coats to shop right now.
The Best Trench Coats for Women
- London Fog Double Breasted Raglan Trench
- Burberry Mid-Length Chelsea Heritage Trench Coat
- The Row Badva Hooded Coated Linen-blend Trench Coat
- J. Crew New Icon Trench
- Polo Ralph Lauren Lambskin Suede Trench Coat
- Rag & Bone Beverly Cropped Trench
- Sezane Scott Trench Coat
- Mackage Gael-Z Belted Leather Trench Coat
- Reformation Kensington Trench
- Favorite Daughter The Charles Trench
- The Frankie Shop Salem Trench Coat
- Mango Classic Trench Coat
- Anine Bing Layton Trench
- Cuyana Silk Classic Trench
- Barbour Gwyn Showerproof Trench Coat
- Darling Overcast Trench
- Khaite Roth Trench
London Fog Double Breasted Raglan Trench
For a classic double-breasted trench coat that is sure to stand the test of time, look no further than London Fog’s iconic belted khaki silhouette. This is a rainy day savior, thanks to a (removable) hood, and it’s also water-repellant.
Burberry Mid-Length Chelsea Heritage Trench Coat
You can’t talk trenches without acknowledging the original Burberry (BURBY) trench coat, which is just as chic and relevant today as when it first debuted during World War I. This double-breasted beige jacket just might be the perfect trench. It has a slimmer, more tailored silhouette; it’s made of traditional cotton-gabardine fabric and lined with the British designer’s iconic check, and hits just above the knee. It’s an investment piece, yes, but it’s also a timeless trench coat, and you’re sure to wear it forever.
The Row Badva Hooded Coated Linen-blend Trench Coat
Make a statement in this glamorous take on the classic trench. This dramatic ankle-length jacket has a detachable hood and is composed of a linen-blend that makes it perfect for transitional times of year. The color is just *chef’s kiss.*
J. Crew New Icon Trench
J.Crew’s 100 percent cotton trench coat is a newly updated take on the brand’s beloved Icon, and now has a removable hood and even more flattering fit. Made with water-repellent fabric, this works as a raincoat or everyday piece of outerwear, and features a poppable collar and adjustable belt at the waist.
Polo Ralph Lauren Lambskin Suede Trench Coat
For a splurge-worthy piece of outerwear, try on Ralph Lauren’s plush suede topper, made of the softest lambskin. This elevated jacket hits at the calf, with a buckle belt and A-line silhouette.
Rag & Bone Beverly Cropped Trench
It’s time to acquaint yourself with the short trench coat. This Rag & Bone iteration hits just below the hip, for a more casual style complete with the classic epaulettes and storm flap, in a traditional double-breasted style.
Sezane Scott Trench Coat
It's no surprise that Paris cool girl brand Sezane has mastered the art of the laid-back trench. This water-repellant 100 percent organic cotton trench features raglan sleeves and buttoned tabs at the shoulders and cuffs, with a back slit. The khaki hue has hints of green, for a versatile yet more unique alternative to classic beige—you'll have mastered that French girl look in no time.
Mackage Gael-Z Belted Leather Trench Coat
Embrace the Matrix vibes in Mackage's long leather trench coat, instantly adding a cool girl edge to any outfit. The cognac colorway and relaxed silhouette (which is perfect for layering over thick sweaters and other cozy ensembles) soften what could otherwise be harsh, while the roller belt and adjustable strap cuffs add structure, if you so choose.
Reformation Kensington Trench
This double-breasted trench coat is a great lightweight option; it runs a big larger, so you can layer it over chunky sweaters or even a blazer come fall. The belted waist and buttoned shoulders add structure to the relaxed fit of this lightweight trench coat.
Favorite Daughter The Charles Trench
Favorite Daughter's Charles Trench is composed of a cotton-blend gabardine, with a more oversized, boxy fit that is offset by the adjustable belted waist. Faux horn buttons add a tasteful note to the double-breasted coat.
The Frankie Shop Salem Trench Coat
For a heavier trench coat, consider The Frankie Shop's espresso-hued coat, with a pointed collar, storm flap and button cuffs.
Mango Classic Trench Coat
Mango’s minimalist trench is composed of 100 percent cotton, with a lapel collar and an adjustable belt.
Anine Bing Layton Trench
This elegant menswear-inspired trench coat comes in a gorgeous creamy white hue. The oversized trench coat is made of a water-resistant, lightweight cotton-twill, with a double-breasted closure and ladylike gold accent buttons.
Cuyana Silk Classic Trench
Cuyana’s luxe silk take on the classic trench comes with both silky and leather ribbon-like wrap belts and side slits, with a drape-y silhouette.
Barbour Gwyn Showerproof Trench Coat
While Barbour is perhaps best known for their classic waxy jackets, don’t sleep on the English brand’s other outerwear options, like this matte, showerproof trench. It's a double-breasted, relaxed fit with a belted waist, cuffed sleeves and welt pockets.
Darling Overcast Trench
This is a flowy, lightweight iteration of the traditional trench, complete with a tie belt, pleats, side slits and a back flap. It’s easy to layer over a maxi dress or pair with jeans.
Khaite Roth Trench
Made of water-repellant twill, Khaite's long trench coat is definitely an investment piece, but it's also an addition to your wardrobe that's a forever piece—this never goes out of style. The New York-born label's trench is less traditional than the typical double-breasted, button-down option, with a wraparound silhouette and sash tie waist.