The Ultra-Boutique Hotels for an Exclusive Winter Escape Out West
Several mountain towns turn up the charm with uber-boutique hotels that offer the most exclusive getaways.Read More
Any ideal winter retreat out west includes hot chocolate by a fire, skiing down freshly-powdered slopes and plenty of downtime in a fluffy robe. However, when the lifts get busy and the après-ski scene gets rowdy, returning to a quiet and relaxed home base becomes the biggest luxury of all. While large resorts offer perfectly lovely amenities like ski-in and ski-out access, bustling bars and on-site restaurants, you’re also bound to encounter chaotic crowds, noisy hallways and less attentive service.
From Park City, Utah, to Telluride, Colorado, several mountain towns turn up the charm with boutique hotels that offer privacy and intimacy. Technically, any property with fewer than 100 rooms is considered boutique, but we’re interested in the uber boutique—think 35 accommodations or less.
In Oregon, Thistledown on Oak takes the cake with only three rooms available in its 19th-century-themed hotel, while Aspen's The Residence Hotel comes in at a close second with just seven bespoke suites. Whether you're looking to stay in a historic schoolhouse with vintage charm or a modern oasis in the middle of South Lake Tahoe, we’ve rounded up the best uber boutique hotels for a winter escape out west.
The Best Uber Boutique Hotels to Visit This Winter
Washington School House Hotel
- 543 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060
Washington School House is the crown jewel of Park City’s hospitality scene. This 12-room property, designed with antique accents and French Revival decor, is located within a historic, refurbished 1889 schoolhouse. Though each room is unique, with features like spiral staircases and 16-foot-high ceilings, consistent amenities include heated bathroom floors, custom Pratesi white linens and fluffy Habidecor robes. The Living Room lobby lounge is the heart of the hotel, featuring a stunning antler chandelier dripping in Swarovski crystals. In addition to the complimentary made-to-order breakfast, this is also where you can sit down for martinis or a mountain margarita—all of which are included in the nightly rate. There is technically no on-site restaurant, but guests can book a private 10-course dining experience curated by chef Ryan Frye. The ski valet service, complete with heated boot drying racks, is a must for winter sports lovers, but if you’re not interested in hitting the nearby lift, spend your day soaking in the outdoor hot tubs or heated pool. You can also walk to everything in downtown Park City, including popular French eatery Le Depot Brasserie and award-winning Alpine Distilling.
The Residence Hotel
- 305 S Galena St, Aspen, CO 81611
Aspen is known for its A-list visitors, high-end shopping and five-star ski resorts. However, if you’re looking to avoid chaotic lobbies and crowded hotel bars, book one of the seven rooms at The Residence Hotel. Located in a nearly 140-year-old building in the heart of Aspen, this locally owned property takes guests back in time with antique European furniture, fabric-covered ceilings, sparkling chandeliers, and wood-burning fireplaces. Each room is completely unique, with themes ranging from a chic French Studio to a cozy Ralph Lauren Suite. During winter, admire the snowy scene from the comfort of your room while listening to the crackling wood of a warm fire with a cup of hot cocoa in hand. Since The Residence is right at the base of Ajax Mountain, you can also enjoy premium ski access in between shopping sprees at Kemo Sabe.
Thistledown on Oak, Boutique Hotel
- 116 3rd St, Hood River, OR 97031
Enjoy a cozy retreat when you stay at this 19th-century-themed hotel in Oregon. Thistledown on Oak is composed of just three rooms, all of which boast maximalist charm and homey accents. Exposed brick walls, vintage paintings and marble fireplaces work in tandem to create luxe accommodations that still feel cozy. The Penthouse is the most impressive suite of the lot, outfitted in a blue and gold color scheme that’s reminiscent of a room you’d see in Versailles. Since Thistledown on Oak is also an adults-only hotel, you won’t have to worry about noisy kids running around the halls of this Edwardian-style building. In addition to nearby slopes for skiing, snowboarding and winter hiking, guests can also walk to almost everything in town, including restaurants, shops, wineries, cafes and breweries.
N+ P Boutique Lodge
- 670 Jeffries Rd, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Tucked away inside the towering pines of Big Bear, N+P Boutique Lodge is a maximalist's dream. With just eight standalone cabins, this is the perfect place for snowboarders and skiers seeking a stylish home base in the middle of nature. Each cabin is uniquely designed, but you can expect attention to detail across the board. Floral wallpaper and checkered floors keep your eyes busy as you scan the room, alongside subtle knickknacks and trinkets on wooden shelves and tables. Most of the cottages are two bedrooms, ensuring ample space for families, groups and couples; however, if you need a little extra room, book Orville’s Lodge. This four-bedroom cabin spans 3,000 square feet and boasts an outdoor area with a BBQ pit and cedar soaking tub.
Inn at Lost Creek
- 119 Lost Creek Ln, Mountain Village, CO 81435
The Inn at Lost Creek offers a home away from home for travelers in Telluride, Colorado. This 32-room boutique hotel uses rough stone and warm wood to create cabin-like interiors across its residential-style suites. The property itself is hidden away in the towering San Juan Mountains; you can walk right out the door and partake in an array of outdoor sports. If wellness is more your focus during your winter escape, take a short walk over to The Spa at The Peaks and splurge on a massage or facial (guests of Inn at Lost Creek get complimentary access to the spa, but treatments come at an additional cost). If you don’t feel like venturing out into the cold, simply head to the hotel’s private rooftop and warm up in one of the on-site hot tubs at your leisure. Though the on-site restaurant Siam’s Talay Grille is currently closed, Inn at Lost Creek offers a complimentary breakfast buffet each morning, which includes everything from bagels and lox to omelets and pastries.
Desolation Hotel
- 933 Poplar St, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
Located in South Lake Tahoe, Desolation Hotel, a property inspired by the preservation of nature, blends modern accommodations with premium access to outdoor adventure. This is the ultimate place for Tahoe regulars seeking respite in between long days of hitting the slopes. The chic suites feature black marble fireplaces and Scandinavian undertones with light wooden accents, marble-tiled bathrooms and spacious balconies where you can catch some fresh air from the comfort of your private soaking tub. With only 22 rooms across the woodsy property, guests get exclusive access to amenities like a heated pool, private sauna and on-site restaurant Maggie’s. Adventurers will also be pleased to learn that it is just a five-minute walk from Desolation to the Heavenly Valley Gondola, which takes you to the top of a serene, snow-covered mountaintop, and a 10-minute walk to Van Sickle Bi-State Park.