The Ultra-Boutique Hotels for an Exclusive Winter Escape Out West

Any ideal winter retreat out west includes hot chocolate by a fire, skiing down freshly-powdered slopes and plenty of downtime in a fluffy robe. However, when the lifts get busy and the après-ski scene gets rowdy, returning to a quiet and relaxed home base becomes the biggest luxury of all. While large resorts offer perfectly lovely amenities like ski-in and ski-out access, bustling bars and on-site restaurants, you’re also bound to encounter chaotic crowds, noisy hallways and less attentive service.

From Park City, Utah, to Telluride, Colorado, several mountain towns turn up the charm with boutique hotels that offer privacy and intimacy. Technically, any property with fewer than 100 rooms is considered boutique, but we’re interested in the uber boutique—think 35 accommodations or less.

In Oregon, Thistledown on Oak takes the cake with only three rooms available in its 19th-century-themed hotel, while Aspen's The Residence Hotel comes in at a close second with just seven bespoke suites. Whether you're looking to stay in a historic schoolhouse with vintage charm or a modern oasis in the middle of South Lake Tahoe, we’ve rounded up the best uber boutique hotels for a winter escape out west.