From Sea to Shining Sea: 5 Journeys for America’s 250th

Hawaiian Islands: Polynesian Paradise

There’s more to Hawaii than surfing and luxury resorts, though they’re definitely a part of its mass appeal. To arrive in the Hawaiian islands is to feel like you’ve stepped into another world. Or at least a separate country, which it was until the U.S. annexed the territory as its 50th state in 1959. And that Polynesian heritage persists in the food, culture, style and customs across all seven inhabited islands, though you may have to venture a bit further off the beaten path to experience local life in Hawaii beyond your luxury resort.



My first trip to Hawaii was as a preteen—I was the plus-one on a press trip with my mother, allowed to miss a week of middle school to see the humpback whales and sunbathe poolside at Four Seasons Maui, the same hotel that served as the backdrop for the first season of White Lotus. And, coincidentally, when I became a writer myself, my very first press trip was to the island of Kauai. I was told on arrival that this wasn’t a coincidence, but part of the universe’s grander plan, so I now credit my entire career to Hawaii.



In the years since, I’ve traveled to all six accessible islands in Hawaii (visitation to Niʻihau is restricted), each unique and beautiful, with distinct cultural identities. Island-hopping is the best way to experience Hawaii—it’s the most geographically remote archipelago on the planet, so once you land in Honolulu, you may as well explore other islands during your stay.



If it’s nature you’re after, Kauaʻi (the Garden Isle) and the Island of Hawaiʻi (also known as the Big Island) offer the chance for exploring stunning volcanic valleys, towering sea cliffs, and lush tropical forests—the Na Pali Coast is one of the most beautiful vistas in the world. For ultra-chic retreats and five-star hospitality, the islands of Maui and Lānaʻi are irresistible (and connected via a one-hour passenger ferry). Book a stay at one of the many elegant resorts in Wailea, along Maui’s southern coast, or check in at the Four Seasons Lānaʻi, which is among the most romantic retreats in the world.



You’d be remiss not to explore Oʻahu upon arrival. It’s the most populated of all the Hawaiian islands, with an eclectic, artistic downtown in Honolulu, and spectacular waves and white-sand beaches along the North Shore. On the opposite end of the spectrum is the island of Molokaʻi, one of those rare places in the world—and particularly a tropical paradise—that is deliberately avoiding mass tourism. I was fortunate enough to be invited by a resident on a recent trip, and participated in an archaeological dig for ancient remnants from the kingdom of Hawaii. The state has prioritized such activities that give back to the local community via its Mālama Hawaiʻi initiative. Mālama means to preserve and protect in the Ōlelo Hawaiʻi language, and in my visits over the years, I’ve paired my sunbathing and mai tais with gardening, tree planting, and beach clean-ups—all of which are infinitely more enjoyable in such an awe-inspiring environment.



Finding ways to give back to the islands and support the local people is ultimately as enriching as any luxury vacation. While we aspire to travel further, we should also aspire to travel deeper. And, on the occasion of America’s 250th birthday, there’s no better time to find community and understanding in the most remote parts of our country. Happy travels!