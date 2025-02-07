Los Angeles has been a pioneer of plant-based dining in the United States for years. Whether you’re trying “Meatless Mondays” or going 100 percent vegan, there are plenty of L.A. restaurants that cater to plant-based diets. Though vegan food used to seem restricted to fruits, veggies and tofu, many California eateries have branched out to craft everything from plant-based sushi rolls to street tacos. This new wave of innovation has allowed vegetarians and vegans to enjoy high-quality cuisine without sacrificing flavor, quality or morals. Some restaurants have made plant-based substitutes so deceptively delicious that even the most consistent of carnivores can’t tell the difference.

By utilizing ingredients like pea protein, hearts of palm and jackfruit, talented chefs have essentially recreated items like scallops, burger patties and even pulled pork, all without using a single animal-derived product. These creations not only replicate the taste of fish and beef, but the texture as well. From a fine dining spot on Melrose that serves artichoke oysters to a Culver City sushi restaurant that uses zero seafood, these are the best vegan restaurants in Los Angeles.