The Best Vegan Restaurants in Los Angeles
From a fine dining spot on Melrose that serves artichoke oysters to a Culver City sushi restaurant that uses zero seafood, these are the best vegan restaurants in Los Angeles.Read More
Los Angeles has been a pioneer of plant-based dining in the United States for years. Whether you’re trying “Meatless Mondays” or going 100 percent vegan, there are plenty of L.A. restaurants that cater to plant-based diets. Though vegan food used to seem restricted to fruits, veggies and tofu, many California eateries have branched out to craft everything from plant-based sushi rolls to street tacos. This new wave of innovation has allowed vegetarians and vegans to enjoy high-quality cuisine without sacrificing flavor, quality or morals. Some restaurants have made plant-based substitutes so deceptively delicious that even the most consistent of carnivores can’t tell the difference.
By utilizing ingredients like pea protein, hearts of palm and jackfruit, talented chefs have essentially recreated items like scallops, burger patties and even pulled pork, all without using a single animal-derived product. These creations not only replicate the taste of fish and beef, but the texture as well. From a fine dining spot on Melrose that serves artichoke oysters to a Culver City sushi restaurant that uses zero seafood, these are the best vegan restaurants in Los Angeles.
The Best Restaurants for Great Vegan Food in L.A.
Crossroads Kitchen
- 8284 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Created by chef Tal Ronnen in 2013, Crossroads Kitchen is one of L.A.’s most elevated vegan restaurants. Whether you’re planning a special date night or celebrating an anniversary, this upscale Melrose Avenue establishment is a great option for elegant, plant-based dishes that are plated with care. The entire menu is vegan and focuses on seasonal sourcing, though the famous artichoke oysters, Impossible cigars and the mafaldine cacio e pepe are year-round staples. The innovation doesn’t stop here, as guests can enjoy everything from almond ricotta-stuffed zucchini blossoms and vegan “chicken” and waffles to baked mushroom “scallops” and eggplant short rib.
Mazal
- 110 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Located in the San Fernando Valley, Mazal is an Israeli-inspired restaurant where guests can enjoy Mediterranean favorites in a cozy courtyard. Both the indoor and outdoor seating areas are adorned in evil eye and hamsa hand symbols, which is fitting since Mazal means “luck or fortune” in Hebrew. Every meal at Mazal, which offers both vegetarian and vegan dishes, should start with fresh-baked pita and hummus, but if you like a little heat, make your hummus spicy or opt for the spicy tahini. The potato bourekas are a vegan alternative to the traditionally cheese-filled pastries, while the Israeli salad is a refreshing and light combo of tomato, cucumber, parsley, red onion and lemon. For your main course, order the vegan lamb b’steeya with a side of green schug.
Shojin
- 12406 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Shojin is the ultimate place to cure your craving for plant-based sushi. This Culver City gem recreates Asian sushi classics like spicy tuna on crispy rice by using vegan alternatives and masterful techniques. Mushrooms substitute crab and spicy tofu substitute tuna, but the savory and umami-forward flavors carry over across each sushi roll and appetizer. The colorful rainbow roll is perhaps the most beautiful dish at Shojin, and there is even an In-N-Out burger-inspired hand roll on the menu. In addition to being entirely plant-based, Shojin is also gluten-free and uses exclusively organic products, and has a solid take-out service.
Pura Vita
- 8274 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
- 320 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
With two locations in West Hollywood and Redondo Beach, Pura Vita is a 100 percent vegan Italian restaurant. Created by vegan chef and native New Yorker Tara Punzone, the menu focuses on authentic Italian pastas, pizzas and appetizers in a relaxed yet inviting setting. Classic dishes like cacio e pepe receive a plant-based twist by using cashew cream, while the carbonara calls for an avocado egg, macadamia Romano cream and shiitake bacon. The puffy pizzas also use dairy-free cheeses, and dishes like the red sauce meatballs swap beef for mushrooms and lentils. Enhance your meal with a bottle of vegan-certified wine or sip on a sparkling spritz.
Planta
- 11754 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
- 4625 Admiralty Way Suite 104, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Planta is a bright, airy and chic restaurant located in the heart of Brentwood on San Vicente. The restaurant's beachy, bohemian vibe is met with an elevated menu that features vegan cuisine like sushi, truffle-topped pastas and even caviar. If you want to get out of the city, head to Planta Cocina in Marina Del Rey, which offers a similar atmosphere that is a bit more lush and spacious. The sushi is a must when visiting, and though you can’t go wrong with the ahi watermelon nigiri, the torched and pressed maki roll with avocado and a miso truffle glaze is unforgettable. The Brentwood location features more sushi options than its Marina del Rey counterpart, but other menu highlights include the al pastor taco bowl, Thai lettuce wraps, 1,000-layer crispy potato with caviar and vodka pizza with cashew mozzarella. Don’t forget about dessert, with vegan ice cream and cheesecake.
Gracias Madre
- 8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
In the mood for Mexican food? Gracias Madre is a West Hollywood hotspot that has been a favorite among locals and out-of-towners, plus celebrities like Natalie Portman and Ellen DeGeneres. Whether you visit at brunch or dinner, expect each dish to be made from scratch using fresh and local produce. The spacious patio is the ideal spot for a Sunday brunch complete with bottomless mimosas, jackfruit tacos and chickpea “eggs,” but if you sit inside, expect a bright and airy atmosphere complete with a tiled bar and plush, patterned booths. When it comes to appetizers, don’t sleep on the light and refreshing hearts of palm ceviche. Pair your meal with a zesty margarita or opt for the house-made michelada with a sweet and sour chamoy rim.
Beelman’s
- 600 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Located in Downtown Los Angeles, Beelman’s is a laid-back vegan comfort food joint that doubles as a sports bar. Looking for a new place to watch the big game? Kick back on one of the largest patios in downtown while enjoying a pint of lager and an order of vegan buffalo chicken wings. You’ll find all of your bar food favorites, including plant-based vegan burgers, tacos and a jumbo soft pretzel. The Angry Vegan Burrito packs a major punch of spice, but nothing beats a classic Impossible Burger stuffed between a soft smash bun. If you’re dining out with a devout carnivore, Beelman’s also offers an entire non-vegan menu complete with fish tacos, beef burgers, regular chicken wings and more.
Justine’s Wine Bar
- 2029 Blake Ave #102, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Tucked behind vegan bakery Just What I Kneaded, Justine’s Wine Bar is a trendy spot to sit down for a glass of wine and plant-based bites. Though the food menu is on the smaller side, guests can expect vegan takes on personal pizza pies and pasta. The Moroccan cigars are a fun and shareable appetizer, but you can also keep things simple with an order of olives and Old Bay French fries. Vegan wine is certainly the star of the show, but Justine’s ensures that plant-based diners are able to enjoy small plates while exploring a variety of consciously-curated reds, whites and rosés. For dinner and a show, visit on Sundays for Jazz Night and order the special house-made vegan lasagna.
The Butcher’s Daughter
- 1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
- 8755 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Butcher’s Daughter is a locally-loved juice bar and cafe that first opened in Venice before expanding to a second L.A. location in West Hollywood—they also have three outposts in New York City. From breakfast to brunch to dinner, The Butcher’s Daughter allows guests to feel right at home in its warm, inviting and design-forward setting. Every dish on the menu is either vegetarian or vegan, providing a variety of vegan options for plant-based diners. Start your day with the Pure Passion cold-pressed juice or end the evening with a glass of wine and the oyster mushroom calamari. Other menu highlights include the white bean hummus, stone-oven sweet potato pizza and pesto pappardelle.
Hijo de su Madre
- 2180 Westwood Blvd Unit 1G, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Caught a craving for tacos and burritos? Hijo de su Madre offers an entirely vegan menu that features Yucatán-inspired dishes made with authentic ingredients and spices like achiote and habanero onions. Originally founded as a food truck, it now has a brick-and-mortar, no-frills location. Casual counter ordering makes this locally-loved establishment a quick, high-quality lunch spot for plant-based diners in West L.A. The burritos, bowls and tacos all use meat substitutes such as marinated tofu, roasted mushroom and organic jackfruit, but don’t sleep on the toratas. Using bread that is made from scratch on the daily, each torta is stuffed to the brim with fresh veggies and sauces.
Cafe Gratitude
- 512 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
- 639 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
In need of a vegan-friendly lunch spot? Whether you’re grabbing and going or posting up with a book in hand, Cafe Gratitude caters to plant-based locals in both Venice and Larchmont Village. Seasonal and local sourcing is a huge priority, resulting in a fresh and flavorful menu that ranges from zesty salads to rich pizzas. If you’re looking to start your meal with some appetizers, order the tender coconut calamari and crispy buffalo cauliflower. The truffle mushroom Bianca pizza is perfect for sharing, while the baked mac n’ cheese is a comforting dish that boasts nostalgia in every bite. When it comes to drinks, nourish yourself with a house-made smoothie or juice shot. Cafe Gratitude also serves an array of mocktails, cocktails and wines by the glass.