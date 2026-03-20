The 12 Must-Visit Vegan Restaurants in New York City

We’re in the golden age of plant-based dining in New York City. What was once a niche corner of the food world has become a dynamic force: restaurants built entirely around vegetables, chefs reimagining comfort food without meat or dairy and dining rooms packed with omnivores who aren’t just tolerating vegan dishes. Instead, they’re actively craving them.

More than just a renewed focus on wellness, New York’s vegan restaurant scene showcases culinary creativity. Vegan chefs across the five boroughs are pushing technique and flavor in ways that stand up to any traditional kitchen, transforming cashews into “aged cheese,” for example, or mushrooms into dishes worthy of a special occasion. Add to that growing conversations around sustainability, climate impact and ethical sourcing, and it’s clear why the movement has staying power. Vegan restaurants aren’t just a fad, but a signal of a wider shift in how New Yorkers are eating.

The movement has grown so strong, in fact, that narrowing down where to eat now feels like a necessary public service. There are simply too many standout spots to choose from whenever you’re in the mood for a fully vegan meal.

For the purpose of this story, we’re focusing exclusively on sit-down restaurants that are great dinner destinations. That said, the city is also packed with exceptional fast-casual and grab-and-go options—perfect for a quick lunch or an on-the-run bite—that deserve a list of their own, including Jerrell's Betr Brgr, Slutty Vegan and Chloe's.

So, without further ado, here are the best vegan restaurants in NYC.