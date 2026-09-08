6 Timepieces From Geneva Watch Days Worth a Closer Look

Geneva Watch Days opened its seventh edition last week with 68 participating brands, making it arguably the year's second-most important watch launch event after Watches and Wonders in April. Founded in 2020 by a handful of brands, the decentralized event has grown into a major annual showcase spanning established luxury houses including Bulgari, Breitling and Zenith as well as many smaller independent makers producing watches on a much more limited scale.

This year's introductions cover far more ground than any six timepieces can capture, but those gathered here offer a sense of the range, from avant-garde mechanical displays and unconventional dress watches to more familiar sporting designs. They include Bulgari's first collaboration with independent watchmaker Vianney Halter, a Daniel Roth shaped by a historical gilt-dial technique, a tourbillon version of Girard-Perregaux's 50-year-old Laureato, a yellow-gold Urwerk, a hand-hammered Gerald Charles and Zenith's simplified take on its high-frequency El Primero movement.