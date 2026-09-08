6 Timepieces From Geneva Watch Days Worth a Closer Look
From Daniel Roth’s gilt-dial Extra Plat to Bulgari and Vianney Halter’s unconventional dual-time watch, this year’s introductions ranged from the quietly classical to the genuinely eccentric.Read More
Geneva Watch Days opened its seventh edition last week with 68 participating brands, making it arguably the year's second-most important watch launch event after Watches and Wonders in April. Founded in 2020 by a handful of brands, the decentralized event has grown into a major annual showcase spanning established luxury houses including Bulgari, Breitling and Zenith as well as many smaller independent makers producing watches on a much more limited scale.
This year's introductions cover far more ground than any six timepieces can capture, but those gathered here offer a sense of the range, from avant-garde mechanical displays and unconventional dress watches to more familiar sporting designs. They include Bulgari's first collaboration with independent watchmaker Vianney Halter, a Daniel Roth shaped by a historical gilt-dial technique, a tourbillon version of Girard-Perregaux's 50-year-old Laureato, a yellow-gold Urwerk, a hand-hammered Gerald Charles and Zenith's simplified take on its high-frequency El Primero movement.
The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Dual Time x Vianney Halter
- Sandblasted titanium: $80,000; rose gold: $123,000
Bulgari has spent more than a decade pushing the limits of mechanical watchmaking through the Octo Finissimo, which has earned 10 world records for ultra-thin construction. Although the collection has previously served as a canvas for architects and artists, the Dual Time marks Bulgari's first collaboration with an independent watchmaker, partnering with Vianney Halter—one of the most distinctive figures in contemporary watchmaking.
The finished watch is equal parts Octo Finissimo and Vianney Halter while looking unlike anything previously produced by either. Bulgari's sharply faceted case surrounds four circular displays inspired by the riveted, retro-futuristic design of Halter's Antiqua perpetual calendar. Those displays show local time, a second time zone, the date, seconds and a day-night indication. The watch is limited to 30 pieces in sandblasted titanium, priced at $80,000, and 15 in rose gold, priced at $123,000.
The Daniel Roth Extra Plat Rose Gold Gilt
- $76,500
Daniel Roth helped define modern independent watchmaking in the late 20th Century, pairing traditional decorative techniques with his distinctive double-ellipse cases. Now being revived under Louis Vuitton's La Fabrique du Temps workshop, the brand has returned to that vocabulary rather than attempting to reinvent it. The new Extra Plat places the emphasis on a black gilt dial whose rose-gold markings reveal the solid-gold plate beneath, rather than being printed over the finished surface.
Pinstripe guilloché engraved by hand on a traditional rose engine brings texture to the otherwise spartan design, giving the black dial a subtle three-dimensional effect. The 18-karat rose-gold case houses the manually wound DR002 movement.
The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty Tourbillon
- Pink-gold dial: $95,600; blue Grand Feu enamel dial: $100,000
Girard-Perregaux introduced the Laureato in 1975, as the modern luxury sports watch was taking shape through designs including the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, Patek Philippe Nautilus and IWC Ingenieur. The new model brings one of the brand's most historically important complications to the latest Laureato Fifty design. It's not the first Laureato tourbillon, but its 39 mm steel case and integrated bracelet make it an unusually restrained interpretation, placing old-school high watchmaking within one of the defining sports-watch silhouettes of the 1970s.
The tourbillon appears beneath Girard-Perregaux's signature bridge at 6 o'clock, providing a dramatic break from the orderly Clous de Paris dial. The watch is available with a solid pink-gold dial or a blue Grand Feu enamel dial.
The Urwerk UR-150 Golden Scorpion
- $140,000
Since its founding in 1997, Urwerk has built its identity around avant-garde watches that look more like futuristic instruments than traditional timepieces. The UR-150 Golden Scorpion brings yellow gold to the design first introduced in 2024, with the hours rotating across a central carousel as a large retrograde hand tracks the minutes along a 240-degree arc. At the end of each hour, the hand snaps back to its starting point while the next hour moves into position, completing the reset in one-hundredth of a second. The yellow-gold case combines sandblasted, microblasted and satin finishes that emphasize its dramatic curves and ridges.
The Gerald Charles Masterlink Atelier Edition
- Pricing is available upon request
Unconventional case shapes have defined Gerald Charles since Gérald Genta founded the brand in 2000. The Masterlink, introduced in 2024, translates that legacy into an integrated-bracelet sports watch, pairing an asymmetrical case with a distinctive curved lower edge inspired by the one-of-a-kind Sarawak that Genta designed in 2007. The collection has since expanded through gem-set models, a boutique edition and a newly developed perpetual calendar.
The Atelier Edition returns to the simpler two-hand design, placing the emphasis on a dial hammered entirely by hand.
An artisan strikes each plate of Maillechort, or nickel silver, hundreds of times to create a surface unique to every watch. Removing the usual hour markers leaves that texture uninterrupted, while the bracelet's lower central links follow the curve of the asymmetrical case. Gerald Charles will produce 25 pieces in each of three dial treatments—Golden Rose, Rhodium and Golden Yellow.
The Zenith Chronomaster Solo Sport
- No-date model: $9,800; date versions: $10,900
Zenith introduced the El Primero in 1969 as one of the world's first automatic chronograph movements and the first to operate at a high frequency of 36,000 vibrations per hour. It has remained central to the brand ever since, most notably through the modern Chronomaster collection. The new Solo Sport strips that formula back for the first time, removing the stopwatch function to create a simpler three-hand Chronomaster at a lower price. Its ceramic dial carries a repeated 45-degree "Z" pattern inspired by the frequency and vibration of the movement. Four steel versions are available with ceramic bezels and either date or no-date displays.