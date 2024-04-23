6 Wellness Treatments to Help Make Travel a Breeze
From gua sha and cold plunges to lymphatic drainage and acupuncture, here’s how to alleviate some of that travel stress.Read More
The spontaneity of travel is one of the reasons people love it—the ability to go on adventures, ignore your regular schedule and make memories. It’s okay to let loose, relax and completely unwind. That said, there’s no denying that travel can wreak havoc on your body, from skin breakouts to back pain.
One of the most common symptoms of static sitting (staying in one seated alignment for an extended period of time, which is often the case on an airplane, train or other forms of transportation) is swelling in the lower body, especially the ankles. Changes in eating and sleeping habits can also have adverse effects, including general puffiness, dry skin and muscle tension. This is only exacerbated by the weakened immune systems that are so often the result of travel.
These are all symptoms of a general disruption in our body’s natural rhythm and flow. That disruption can cause your system to take a turn for the worse, according to Gabriel Sher, the chief of acupuncture at Ora Space. “In Chinese medicine, we believe that the system works best on a schedule. When one travels, one's schedule changes and the system is thrown out of balance,” he tells Observer.
Getting enough sleep, moving your body and healthy eating are key to staying on track, but in order to ease this burden, why not treat yourself to a bit more self-care? There are quite a few treatments out there featuring methods to prevent or reverse this disruption in your routine and get you ready for your next trip. Below, see the best treatments for jet-setters to try now.
The Best Wellness Treatments for Jet-Setters
Acupuncture Facial
An acupuncture facial, which involves inserting needles into specific points on the face, can help balance the flow of energy, improve sleep and calm the mind. It typically involves very little pain and no numbing. The 75-minute resetting treatment at Ora Space is completely customizable, and can include a combination of acupuncture, gua sha, microcurrent, lymphatic massage and an adaptogenic tonic. This treatment is also a good pick if you are struggling with facial puffiness or neck tension.
Face Gua Sha and Cupping Treatment
Gwyneth Paltrow, Kaia Gerber, Olivia Rodrigo and so many more famous faces have spoken about their love of gua sha, a healing method that uses a smooth-edged tool to press-stroke your skin, can help reduce inflammation. According to Sandra Lanshin Chiu, a licensed acupuncturist at Treatment by Lanshin, a professional treatment takes this wellness treatment to a new level, targeting facial puffiness and neck and jaw tension. Their treatment utilizes gua sha and facial cupping, a therapy that uses suction cups to stimulate the skin. This combination is used to break up stagnation in the underlying tissues and restore balance for a more glowing appearance. If you are in need of an even deeper relaxation, the treatment is customizable and can incorporate acupuncture and deep skin moisturizing.
Recovery Massage
Massages, especially those which focus on recovery like a deep tissue massage, are a great way to recuperate after travel. Recovery massages, like ones offered at Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, usually utilize slow strokes, direct pressure or friction movements that go across the muscle grain, to help stiffness, pressure and tension. This helps oxygenate the blood, improve circulation and thus reduce the inflammation and swelling often caused by plane travel.
Immune IV Drip
IV drips are intravenous infusions that can be customized to help your body receive certain vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids and minerals. These have been used for decades to help supplement the treatment of certain ailments such as respiratory infections, but have definitely gained popularity over the past several years. Dripology’s Immunity Plus IV is formulated to help support your immune system; it contains a mixed fluid of lysine and vitamin C, which can help fight off viruses while also providing the extra nutrients you need to stay energetic and healthy during your trip, and also help restore you after a strenuous getaway.
Dry Cold Plunge
Standing in a freezing cold cryo-chamber is probably not what you were planning to do after a vacation, but it just might be what you need for a post-travel refresh. Cryotherapy, the usage of extreme cold in medical treatments, utilizes the water's icy temperature to constrict blood vessels and reduce swelling, which may help alleviate muscle soreness and speed up recovery; Lizzo, Harry Styles and Hailey Bieber have all touted the benefits.
If you don’t want to actually get into a freezing tub of water, try a dry cold plunge experience in a Cryochamber, which is available at a few spas, including Chill Space NYC and LA Cryo. This hyper-cooling process energizes your body with pulsations of nitrogen mist at temperatures as low as -220 degrees, accelerating muscle recovery you need. This is an extremely easy way to wake up after a long flight and is also a great way to fight off jet lag.
Lymphatic Drainage Massage
The benefits of lymphatic drainage massages have been espoused by everyone from Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Aniston. A lymphatic drainage massage, which uses light physical pressure to activate the lymphatic system, drains the lymph node, which reduces swelling. It can also help diminish stress and fatigue. These massage sessions can include a traditional Vodder Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD) or more vigorous fascia release and contour strokes. A MLD usually starts with the lymph nodes in the neck, groin and armpits, before moving to other draining areas in your body, to help spread and remove the congested lymph fluid.