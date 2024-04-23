6 Wellness Treatments to Help Make Travel a Breeze

The spontaneity of travel is one of the reasons people love it—the ability to go on adventures, ignore your regular schedule and make memories. It’s okay to let loose, relax and completely unwind. That said, there’s no denying that travel can wreak havoc on your body, from skin breakouts to back pain.

One of the most common symptoms of static sitting (staying in one seated alignment for an extended period of time, which is often the case on an airplane, train or other forms of transportation) is swelling in the lower body, especially the ankles. Changes in eating and sleeping habits can also have adverse effects, including general puffiness, dry skin and muscle tension. This is only exacerbated by the weakened immune systems that are so often the result of travel.

These are all symptoms of a general disruption in our body’s natural rhythm and flow. That disruption can cause your system to take a turn for the worse, according to Gabriel Sher, the chief of acupuncture at Ora Space. “In Chinese medicine, we believe that the system works best on a schedule. When one travels, one's schedule changes and the system is thrown out of balance,” he tells Observer.

Getting enough sleep, moving your body and healthy eating are key to staying on track, but in order to ease this burden, why not treat yourself to a bit more self-care? There are quite a few treatments out there featuring methods to prevent or reverse this disruption in your routine and get you ready for your next trip. Below, see the best treatments for jet-setters to try now.