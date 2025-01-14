What better way to start a new year than with a little wellness? Prioritizing mental and spiritual health is at an all-time high, with travelers from all over the country seeking a healthy reset after the holidays. Whether you’re trying to accomplish a new set of resolutions or simply want to kick off 2025 with a reflective retreat, many destinations in the U.S. offer relaxing accommodations, vegan-friendly restaurants, five-star spas and premium fitness classes. Though laid-back California has been a pioneer in the wellness movement, places like Hudson Valley and the Florida Keys on the East Coast have also encouraged locals and visitors to lean into self-care.

Arizona is another hotspot for mindful travel, with both Sedona and Scottsdale hosting premier wellness retreats that immerse guests in unique desert landscapes. When it comes to coastal escapes, Maui is a tropical paradise, while Santa Barbara and Ojai show why the Golden State continues to be at the forefront of the wellness movement. From regimented retreats that fill your itinerary with yoga, meditation and sound healing to charming towns with a spiritual essence, get your mind, body and spirit right when you visit the best wellness destinations in the U.S.