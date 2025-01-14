The Best Wellness Destinations in the U.S.
From regimented retreats that fill your itinerary with yoga, meditation and sound healing to charming towns with a spiritual essence, get your mind, body and spirit right when you visit the best wellness destinations in the U.S.Read More
What better way to start a new year than with a little wellness? Prioritizing mental and spiritual health is at an all-time high, with travelers from all over the country seeking a healthy reset after the holidays. Whether you’re trying to accomplish a new set of resolutions or simply want to kick off 2025 with a reflective retreat, many destinations in the U.S. offer relaxing accommodations, vegan-friendly restaurants, five-star spas and premium fitness classes. Though laid-back California has been a pioneer in the wellness movement, places like Hudson Valley and the Florida Keys on the East Coast have also encouraged locals and visitors to lean into self-care.
Arizona is another hotspot for mindful travel, with both Sedona and Scottsdale hosting premier wellness retreats that immerse guests in unique desert landscapes. When it comes to coastal escapes, Maui is a tropical paradise, while Santa Barbara and Ojai show why the Golden State continues to be at the forefront of the wellness movement. From regimented retreats that fill your itinerary with yoga, meditation and sound healing to charming towns with a spiritual essence, get your mind, body and spirit right when you visit the best wellness destinations in the U.S.
Sedona, Arizona
Considered one of the most potent vortex sights in the United States, Sedona is a year-round destination that has mastered the art of the metaphysical. The red rock buttes create an otherworldly backdrop that is just as peaceful as it is stunning, and with more than 200 hiking trails across 400 miles, there is no shortage of outdoor space to explore. Plan to spend at least one afternoon in Uptown Sedona, where you can browse a plethora of New Age shops and bohemian art galleries before retreating to a spacious, riverside cottage at L'Auberge de Sedona. This serene hotel offers a luxurious home base, complete with soul-nourishing activities like sound baths, tarot card readings, art activations and apothecary classes.
The Enchantment Resort is another solid accommodation option located in the middle of the red rocks in Boynton Canyon—stay in a southwestern-inspired casita while partaking in everything from yoga to stargazing. For a truly spa-centered stay, book a casita or suite at the Mii amo wellness retreat center and embark on an all-inclusive journey of pampering including the four-hands Abhyanga Shirodhara (an Ayurveda-based full body massage), body butter wraps, nighttime hikes, energy clearing, aromatherapy, reiki and more.
Maui, Hawaii
Maui is Hawaii’s “Valley Isle,” known for its breathtaking beaches, sacred ʻĪao Valley and scenic Hana Highway. Despite being the second largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago, Maui houses a tight-knit community that stands strong in the face of adversity, and the locals maintain an unwavering sense of connection to the land, curating an enchanting energy that can be felt by visitors and residents alike. The waterfront Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea offers a tranquil escape right on one of Maui’s most famous beaches, allowing guests to start the day with an authentic outrigger canoe experience followed by a soothing massage in one of the property’s private oceanside huts. Lumeria Maui, located in the island’s Upcountry, takes a more traditional approach to well-being and wellness with a variety of yoga classes, meditation, metaphysical experiences and unique therapies in a retreat-style setting. Other wellness-inspired activities to enjoy in Maui include exploring the Road to Hana, taking a cacao farm tour with Maui Ku'ia Estate Chocolate and snorkeling at Kaanapali Beach.
Ojai, California
Just an hour and a half northwest of Los Angeles, Ojai is a charming valley town surrounded by the majestic Topatopa Mountains. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a spa getaway at Ojai Valley Inn or spend 48 hours immersed in nature on a hiking trip, Ojai is about as peaceful as it gets in Southern California. The town center houses a handful of New Age shops where you can purchase crystals, tarot cards and other metaphysical tools. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, hit Hip Vegan for plant-based bites ranging from jackfruit burritos to nutrient-dense macro bowls. Meditation Mount is another wellness staple. Whether you want to take a meditative walk along the property’s winding path or partake in a group meditation in the center’s panoramic auditorium, Meditation Mount is a perfect place for rejuvenation, recentering and rebalancing.
San Diego, California
San Diego is best known for its laid-back surfer culture and authentic street tacos, but certain pockets of this beachside city serve as hubs for health and wellness. Toward the end of 2023, the Park Hyatt Aviara welcomed a Miraval Life in Balance Spa, bringing the brand’s signature services to Carlsbad. Cal-a-Vie Health Spa sits on the northern end of San Diego County, with three- and four-night, as well as weeklong, wellness program options, including services like acupuncture, vinotherapy, Pilates and more. The city also just announced the opening of Livv Natural on January 23, a members-only, full-service destination spa backed by an expert team of doctors and wellness specialists. Out-of-towners who can’t commit to a monthly membership can instead enjoy a weekend at Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa. This five-star accommodation offers homey casitas with private hot tubs along with premier workout classes, a serene yoga deck, sound baths, and, of course, a spa offering massages, facials and body wraps. Before your spa treatment, reset your system with an outdoor cold plunge or swim a couple of laps in the cabana-lined spa swimming pool.
Hudson Valley, New York
New York’s Hudson Valley is a breath of fresh air just a couple of hours outside the city. The Ranch Hudson Valley is a nature-driven retreat that offers organized wellness itineraries designed to heal the mind, body and spirit. The schedule is pretty regimented; days begin with an early morning two- or a four-hour hike, but avoids feeling too much like a restrictive boot camp. During your stay, you’ll be treated to seasonal fare to help detox and rejuvenate in between yoga, strength training and daily massages. You can also request more intensive wellness activities depending on your goals, like IV therapy, chiropractic services, sound baths and contrast hydrotherapy. If you want to curate your own wellness weekend away, consider booking Mohonk Mountain House, a Victorian castle resort located right on the Hudson River and surrounded by dense forestry. The spa allows guests to try one-of-a-kind treatments like the lakeside immersion therapy followed by a restorative Himalayan Salt Stone Experience. Hudson Valley Healing Center is another wonderful resource for wellness experiences, offering everything from reiki to sauna and meditation.
Scottsdale, Arizona
Scottsdale is quite the surprise when it comes to wellness. In addition to a burgeoning wine scene, this hotspot, situated in the Sonoran Desert, has also mastered the metaphysical, with several hotels like the Andaz and Sanctuary Camelback Mountain housing rejuvenating luxury spas where guests can enjoy blending their own oils, meditating in a Zen garden or taking a dip while admiring the surrounding mountain views. Castle Hot Springs, one of the most renowned luxury wellness resorts in the country, is located less than an hour away from Scottsdale. Explore the Bradshaw Mountains or soak in the tranquil and crystal-clear springs before partaking in group journaling, meditation and yoga classes. Civana Wellness Resort and Spa is just outside of Scottsdale, and it, too, specializes in wellness-focused experiences, complete with an inclusive activity itinerary and food package. About two hours away in Tucson, you’ll find the acclaimed Canyon Ranch (there’s also a location in Lenox, Massachusetts and an upcoming outpost in Austin, Texas), where you can tailor your holistic wellness journey to your specific needs.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Sante Fe is a capital city that boasts Pueblo-style architecture, a flourishing art community and an ever-growing Jungian society. The unique landscape is a blend of grass and shrublands, but you'll also see pine forests and the snow-dusted Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Whether you’re interested in learning more about the teachings of Carl Jung or simply want to spend a trip admiring local galleries, many consider Santa Fe to be a vortex sight, making it a great place to reconnect and reflect spiritually. The Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe sits on 57 acres of land and houses a premium spa with its own Spiritual Enhancement menu—before unwinding with a soothing massage or facial, partake in a smudging ceremony or chakra balancing. Luna Mistica Apothecary is a wonderful shop for aspiring herbalists and crystal connoisseurs, as is Milagro Herbs.
Santa Barbara, California
Nicknamed the American Riviera, Santa Barbara is the jewel of California’s coast. The consistent Spanish Colonial Revival architecture creates a sea of red-tile clay roofs that contrast with the Pacific Ocean, and despite being one of the most affluent and coveted towns in the Golden State, Santa Barbara has a laid-back aura that makes it a hub for surfers and celebrities alike. If you want privacy, San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito is one the town’s most exclusive boutique hotels, featuring only 41 bungalow-style cottages with stone fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, massive sunken tubs and more. The on-site restaurant, Stonehouse, is known for crafting Michelin-worthy dishes made from locally sourced seafood and meat alongside fresh produce from the hotel’s organic garden. Even the spa crafts oils and creams using their own garden herbs. Prefer a wellness retreat that’s actually on the beach? The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara is a bit farther north and boasts a Mediterranean-style resort that stretches across 78 acres and houses a 42,000-square-foot spa with steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools and a rooftop relaxation lounge. Other must-try mindful activities include visiting the Himalayan Salt Caves downtown and exploring Summerland’s iconic Sacred Space with a warm cup of tea in hand.
Big Pine Key, Florida
Perhaps the most stunning island in the Florida Keys, Big Pine Key boasts some of the best reefs and diving spots in the U.S. The white sand beaches and crystal clear waters set the scene for a serene escape in tropical nature. Good Food Conspiracy is a must-visit health market that serves organic juices, smoothies and vegan fare out of a charming, beach shack—build your own nourishing picnic to take to the beach or out on a kayaking adventure. When it comes to accommodations, nothing beats Little Palm Island Resort and Spa. This adults-only hotel sits on its own private island and has only 30 suites. Since there are no televisions and no loud cell phone calls allowed, guests are given the opportunity to truly unplug from the distractions of daily life and enjoy outdoor activities. After a long day of snorkeling and sunbathing, visit SpaTerre for sound healing and an Abhyanga Massage followed by hot tea in the bohemian atrium.