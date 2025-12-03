Wellness Gifts to Deliver Calm During Holiday Chaos
It's never a bad time to treat yourself and your loved ones to a little self-care, but it's especially appreciated during the holidays. Because let's be honest here—the festive season is bright and merry, but along with all that (perhaps forced) jolliness, it can also be a rather stressful time of year. And that brings us back to all things wellness, because along with the seemingly endless slate of holiday parties and work deadlines, you also need to find the time to pick up a few holiday gifts. Whether you're looking for a present for your most wellness-obsessed friend who's always talking about sound baths, crystals and aligning their chakra, or just want to give a stressed-out pal the gift of self-care, you're in the right place. From Tibetan singing bowls and a sunrise alarm clock to an infrared sauna blanket and a gratitude journal, these are the wellness gifts to shop this holiday season.
Wellness Gift Ideas for the Holidays
- Therabody Theragun Pro Plus
- Bearaby Cotton Weighted Blanket
- HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
- Oura Ring 4 Ceramic
- Tata Harper Holiday Glow Getter
- Avocado Organic Yoga Meditation Pillow
- Omnilux Contour Face
- Dharma Shop Masterpiece Tibetan Singing Bowl
- Alo Warrior Mat
- Wildling Empress Collection
- Nutribullet Personal Blender
- The Laundress Indulgent Detergent Collection Trio
- Klean Kanteen 32 oz TKWide Water Bottle with Twist Cap
- Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock
- Parfums de Marly Home Diffuser
- Kate McLeod The Dry Brush
- Walden Salt Lamp
- Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal
- New York Pilates Classes
- Saltair Salt Water Vanilla Body Duo
- The Alchemist's Kitchen Crystal Amethyst Cluster
Therabody Theragun Pro Plus
The updated Theragun Pro Plus is a five-in-one gift; it includes deep muscle percussive therapy, near-infrared LED light, vibration, heated percussive and cold therapy, whether they're looking to reduce inflammation, hasten workout recovery, improve mobility and more.
Bearaby Cotton Weighted Blanket
Sure, a gift card to a massage is nice and all, but what about something cozy that they can use every single day, without even leaving the house? A knit weighted blanket is the comforting and calming throw that they'll cuddle up with whenever they need a little soothing. Made from 100 percent organic cotton, Bearaby's weighted blanket is like a big hug, but breathable.
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
Sure, a full at-home sauna would be nice and all, but when there's no room to install an entire personal spa, a sauna blanket will just have to do. HigherDose's infrared sauna blanket is the self-care gift that brings the experience home, to help support muscle recovery and ease joint pain. The blanket is layered with amethyst and tourmaline, with infrared heat to encourage glowy skin and collagen production.
Oura Ring 4 Ceramic
If they're always tracking their steps and want all the data they can possibly get on their daily healthy habits, but somehow haven't treated themselves to an Oura Ring just yet, then you already know what to buy them for the holidays. This particular version is crafted from high-performance zirconia ceramic, with five to eight days of battery life from one charge. It provides insights into more than 50 health and wellness metrics, including sleep, activity, stress and metabolic heart health.
Tata Harper Holiday Glow Getter
The gift of skincare never fails. Tata Harper's holiday glow set simplifies it down to a radiance-boosting two-step routine; it includes the brand's regenerating cleanser and antioxidant-packed resurfacing mask, along with a beauty brush and towelette.
Avocado Organic Yoga Meditation Pillow
The meditating yogi will adore this handcrafted meditation pillow, made using only organic and vegan materials so that they can breathe through their mantras in style.
Omnilux Contour Face
The beauty and wellness-loving pal will be so delighted when they open this near-infrared and LED red light therapy mask, which helps brighten the complexion and reduce the appearance of fine lines.
Dharma Shop Masterpiece Tibetan Singing Bowl
Handcrafted in partnership with a fourth and fifth-generation artisan group in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley, these gorgeous Tibetan singing bowls are ideal for sound healing. Hand-hammered from a blend of seven metals, the bowls also come with a cushion and striker.
Alo Warrior Mat
You don't have to go deep into New Age wellness territory to find your favorite yoga-lover a thoughtful gift that they'll adore this holiday season—a high-quality yoga mat should do the trick.
Wildling Empress Collection
Elevate her beauty routine with this complete facial gua sha set, which includes the Empress gua sha Stone, made of natural Bian stone, as well as a vitamin C-packed face mist and barrier repair oil.
Nutribullet Personal Blender
If they're always talking about the benefits of their morning smoothie, then gift them Nutribullet's much-lauded personal blender, ideal for a single-serving that they'll be able to easily bring with them to their first meeting of the day.
The Laundress Indulgent Detergent Collection Trio
Upgrade the mundane by adding a little luxury to everyday rituals—even laundry. The Laundress' Indulgent Detergent Collection Trio is a great gift that includes three delightful scents for any mood: Fresh Take, Soft Focus and Flora Luna.
Klean Kanteen 32 oz TKWide Water Bottle with Twist Cap
For that friend who is always going on about the importance of non-toxic products: An insulated water bottle made from 90 percent post-consumer recycled stainless steel, with a built-in reusable steel straw.
Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock
A good night's sleep is perhaps one of the most important components of any wellness routine. Hatch's Restore is more than just an alarm clock; the sunrise alarm offers the most gentle wake-up, while the dimmable clock ensures the room stays dark after bedtime, and it even has sleep sounds so you don't need a white noise machine, too, in addition to a bedside light.
Parfums de Marly Home Diffuser
They won't ever look to another diffuser again once they try out this ultra-luxe version from Parfums de Marly, which uses the fragrance house's exclusive dry diffusing technique—that means no vapor infiltrating the home. Instead, a silent fan takes care of distributing the aroma.
Kate McLeod The Dry Brush
Dry brushing helps promote exfoliation and cell renewal; it's the pre-shower, pre-moisturizing ritual she'll adore.
Walden Salt Lamp
A less obvious take on the Himalayan salt lamp, Walden's rectangular interpretation is inspired by monolithic forms and elemental materials. Made from solid stainless steel and natural Himalayan salt, and when illuminated, the warm glow of the salt lamp creates a soft, soothing atmosphere.
Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal
The Five-Minute Journal isn't just a passing fad. Whether they're always fawning over the benefits of journaling or if you just think they could use a little more peace in their lives, gift them this notebook to practice gratitude.
New York Pilates Classes
What better gift for the Pilates Princess than a gift card for a few free classes for the coming year?
Saltair Salt Water Vanilla Body Duo
Pamper her with this gift set, which includes a hydrating and moisturizing body butter as well as a body mist, in the delicious saltwater vanilla scent.
The Alchemist's Kitchen Crystal Amethyst Cluster
The friend who is always waxing poetic on the power of crystals will so appreciate this pretty purple amethyst gemstone. Even if you're not into healing energy (amethyst is said to possess healing, protective and purifying qualities), you can't deny that this isn't a gorgeous addition to any home decor situation.