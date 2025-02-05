From Sleep Detoxes to Longevity Retreats: The Best Wellness Resorts for Every Type of Traveler
Spas are no longer just a hotel amenity; they are the destination.Read More
The new year marks a fresh start, with wellness at the forefront of many resolutions. It’s the perfect time to prioritize your health and well-being, whether that takes the form of vowing to practice more mindfulness and meditation or focusing on your health after holiday indulgences. And there’s no better place to kickstart your journey than at a wellness resort.
These days, the best wellness resorts are more than just luxurious hotels with 50-minute spa treatments tacked on as an expensive afterthought. Instead, they are immersive experiences that transcend the traditional sauna and steam room experience. Today’s wellness resort offerings include integrative medical assessments and treatments you would typically complete at a doctor’s office, personalization based on health data and individual goals, tech-advanced therapies including LED and infrared saunas, and nature-based experiences such as forest bathing, natural hot springs and alfresco yoga. Spas are no longer just a hotel amenity; they are the destination.
Wellness travel isn’t one-size-fits-all. For some, relaxation might mean a quiet weekend outdoors where you disconnect from electronics, practice your best tree pose and learn how to sit in stillness. For others, it might involve mastering your archery shot or pampering at a world-class spa and gaining insight into your health with expert guidance. No two travelers are the same, and resorts have tailored their services to meet the various desires of today’s consumers. No matter what kind of reset you’re looking for, we’ve found the best resorts for every type of wellness-seeking traveler, with a broad range of experiences to find a getaway that aligns with your personal wellness goals.
Discover 12 wellness resorts that provide everything you need to leave feeling with renewed energy and focus.
Discover 12 Wellness Resorts to Refresh and Rejuvenate
- For Health-Conscious Travelers: Canyon Ranch Tucson
- For Luxury Travelers:Bürgenstock Resort
- For Sleep and Recovery:Carillon Miami
- For a Girl's Spa Getaway: Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
- For the Hot Spring Enthusiast: Castle Hot Springs
- For Family- and Kid-Friendly Wellness: Joali Being
- For Men Who Want to Live Out Their Yellowstone Dreams: Rancho de los Caballeros
- For Outdoor Adventurers: Alisal Ranch
- For Women Curious About Perimenopause and Menopause: Six Senses Vana
- For a Digital Detox: Urban Cowboy Lodge
- For the Fitness Afficionado:Equinox Hotel New York
- For Solo Travelers: Amrit Ocean Resort
For Health-Conscious Travelers:
Canyon Ranch Tucson
- 8600 E Rockcliff Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750
With locations across the country, including Austin, Woodside, Lenox, Las Vegas, Fort Worth, and its Tucson flagship, Canyon Ranch is one of the pioneers in American holistic wellness resorts. Guests can both indulge in spa treatments and meet with medical professionals, all in one place.
The recently launched Longevity8 Retreat is a customizable four-day program that assesses and optimizes all aspects of your health based on eight pillars of longevity: integrative medicine, flexibility and fitness, mental and emotional health, spiritual wellness, strength and endurance, nutrition, sleep and outdoor experiences. Be prepared to get poked and prodded during 15 diagnostic tests, including a continuous glucose monitor, a sleep study, a VO2 max test, and bloodwork that examines over 200 biomarkers such as Lipoprotein(a) and insulin. The work doesn’t end when you check out; you’ll schedule 18 consultations with medical and fitness experts that continue beyond the retreat dates. Your dedicated team of medical professionals and experts work collectively to review and discuss your medical records and develop a personalized and holistic plan just for you—something that would require countless hours and thousands of dollars to achieve with today’s healthcare system.
The $20,000 per person (or $36,00 per couple) cost for the Longevity8 program is definitely hefty, but for the longevity-obsessed, it might be well worth the investment. The rate includes accommodations and the resort’s all-inclusive offerings, such as healthy meals (a nutritional menu is provided). Indulge in the grass-fed beef burger or pineapple habanero shrimp tacos guilt-free, knowing that dishes are made with organic, locally sourced produce. M/Power is the newest program offered at the Lenox location, tailored for women navigating the challenges of perimenopause and menopause, with the first retreat taking place March 10-13, 2025.
For Luxury Travelers:
Bürgenstock Resort
- Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, CH-6363 Obbürgen
You may have to travel via plane, train, catamaran and funicular to get to this five-star resort in Switzerland, but it is well worth the trek. Bürgenstock Resort is a Swiss wellness haven, perched on a mountain ridge that boasts panoramic views of Lake Lucerne from 1,640 feet above. The hotel’s heritage wing pays tribute to its 1873 origins, while the contemporary wing boasts rooms with large hot tubs overlooking the lake. Jimmy Carter, Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren are just a few of the past distinguished guests that add to the hotel’s storied legacy. The resort is an architectural marvel, with its wraparound rooftop infinity pool overlooking the lake, but the 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Alpine Spa is the main attraction for travelers.
Wander between the multiple coed saunas and steam rooms with idyllic alpine views, or swim laps in the indoor pool with dramatic floor-to-ceiling views of Lake Lucerne (there are four other pools within the spa). You could spend a full day drifting between the hot and cold therapy spaces, and it still wouldn’t feel like enough time. The massage therapists work wonders during treatments like the Kos Paris Relaxing Massage or Dr. Barbara Sturm Signature Glow Facial. Make the most of the alpine fresh air and enjoy the nine-hole golf course and Diamond Dome tennis courts, or take the cliff walk that ends with the Hammetschwand Lift, the highest outdoor lift in Europe, in the summer months.
For Sleep and Recovery:
Carillon Miami
- 6801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141
When you need to get your sleep schedule back on track, Carillon Miami offers a four-night Sleep Well Retreat to boost REM sleep through expert consultations and restorative wellness therapies that reset your circadian rhythms. The comprehensive package includes a Pro-Sleep Body Treatment, a Sleep Well Touchless Circuit consisting of a zero gravity chair, meditation pod, V.E.M.I. (VibroAcoustic, ElectroMagnetic and Infrared) therapy and a one-bedroom ocean-view apartment equipped with a Bryte Balance Smart Bed. If the spa treatments don’t put you to sleep, the customizable Bryte Bed will. Each side of the bed can be adjusted to your liking, and you’ll walk away with valuable data and insights on your sleep patterns from the Bryte app to help you optimize your results.
For a Girl's Spa Getaway:
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
- 5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
This five-star hotel nestled in Rancho Santa Fe is a tranquil paradise. The hotel’s charming 49 hacienda-style bungalows are dotted throughout the property’s 44 acres, creating an exclusive atmosphere even when the hotel is fully booked. For even more privacy, the residences with up to five bedrooms are an excellent choice for a small group or a girls' trip.
The 4,600-square-foot Spa House features a private pool, outdoor barbecue, a full kitchen with the option of private chef services and a private gym. Fill your day with pickleball, tennis or any of the daily fitness classes offered and then treat yourself to a day at the award-winning spa with your gal pals. When you’re ready for a drink, including zero-proof options, the Pony Room is a popular hangout with locals known for its signature cocktails and margaritas.
For the Hot Spring Enthusiast:
Castle Hot Springs
- 5050 N Castle Hot Springs Rd, Morristown, AZ 85342
This adults-only hidden gem is an off-the-grid, all-inclusive resort for when you need to disconnect from the rest of the world. What the resort lacks in spa facilities, it makes up for with three on-site mineral-rich natural hot springs at varying temperatures, perfect for a desert soak. The three adjacent pools offer a natural soak circuit set against soaring palm trees and the relaxing sounds of cascading waterfalls, so you can spend hours in Mother Nature’s spa. The healing waters contain mood-boosting minerals like magnesium, lithium and bicarbonates, which have several health benefits, including reducing inflammation and improving circulation. For best results, take a soak after an adrenaline-filled morning testing your fear of heights at the three via ferrata courses or enjoying the scenic desert landscape on an e-bike tour. The jam-packed fitness and wellness activities (included with your reservation) ensure you’re always busy, despite the remote location.
Spa treatments are offered in outdoor tented spaces instead of a traditional spa, allowing you to unwind to the soothing sounds of nature. And don’t be fooled by the all-inclusive offerings; this isn’t your run-of-the-mill, all-you-can-eat hotel with watered-down drinks and bland, cafeteria-quality fare. The farm is the heartbeat of the resort, and produces over 150 organic crops, which are harvested each season and end up on your plate. A daily rotating menu of flavorful farm-to-table meals and a multi-course chef dinner are served at the on-site restaurant. Diners convene in the Clubhouse, where mingling is encouraged, or you can sit on the terrace for a more intimate dinner.
For Family- and Kid-Friendly Wellness:
Joali Being
- Bodufushi Island, Maldives
Who said yoga and meditation were just for adults? At Joali Being, children are taught health and wellness practices at B’Kidult, a wellness playground with curated activities for kids and teens designed around the resort’s four guiding principles: mind, skin, microbiome and energy. Kids stay engaged with a thoughtfully curated schedule that includes a simple meditation class, transforming waste into creative masterpieces, or learning about various plant species in the herbarium workshop. Home to 68 beach and water villas, Joali Being on Bodufushi Island in Raa Atoll is a far-flung escape where you can leave the world behind and unwind. The resort has it all for adventure-seekers, too: snorkeling, scuba diving, parasailing, sunset fishing, night dives and a dolphin cruise are just a few of the activities available. The quaint, laidback island is a sanctuary—the kind that you want to keep a secret.
For Men Who Want to Live Out Their Yellowstone Dreams:
Rancho de los Caballeros
- 1551 S Vulture Mine Rd, Wickenburg, AZ 85390
Channel your inner John Dutton and experience the freedom of the Arizona desert. No, it’s not Montana, but you'll still saddle up for scenic horseback rides and embrace the spirit of the Old West at this dude ranch. The upcoming four-night Equine Retreat on April 13-17, 2025, empowers men to improve their communication skills through horse interactions and develop meaningful connections with others with similar growth mindsets. Get a taste of cowboy culture, whether that means trying your hand at roping and ranching, or bonding with the boys by the crackling fire. After a day of adventures, unwind at the spa featuring an outdoor stone labyrinth, an infrared sauna, and a full schedule of yoga and meditation classes. Room reservations include all meals, drinks and accommodations in one of the luxury casitas.
For Outdoor Adventurers:
Alisal Ranch
- 1054 Alisal Rd, Solvang, CA 93463
About two-and-a-half hours north of Los Angeles in Santa Ynez Valley, Alisal Ranch is a 10,500-acre playground for adults (and kids) where guests can relive their summer camp days and reconnect with nature. Begin your morning with a pilates or yoga class followed by various outdoor adventures on land and water. Choose from horseback riding, guided fishing trips, a round of golf or an exhilarating UTV ride around the ranch. While extra fees apply for these activities, you can book the Adventure Alisal package, which includes two activities per night. The nightly room rate offers even more: accommodations that blend rustic charm and modern comfort, hearty, ranch-style meals and drinks (breakfast and dinner included), and access to select activities like hiking, biking, lawn games, tennis and billiards.
For Women Curious About Perimenopause and Menopause:
Six Senses Vana
- Mussoorie Rd, Johri, Malsi, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 248001, India
Sustainability, wellness and design are the founding principles of the Six Senses luxury hotel brand, which now includes more than 25 locations around the world. Six Senses Vana, in the Himalayan foothills of India, just outside of Dehradun, is devoted entirely to wellness and healing. The Mindfulness Menopause Journey is designed for women who want to better understand menopause and its symptoms through hormone balance and emotional management. The 10-night individual retreat includes personalized fitness sessions, multiple Vashti and Sowa Rigpa treatments, and access to daily wellness classes. Other curated programs are crafted around sleep, weight management, Ayurveda-influenced detox, yoga, Tibetan and natural therapies, which can all be customized. Meals, workshops, consultations and airport transfers are included.
For a Digital Detox:
Urban Cowboy Lodge
- 37 Alpine Road, Big Indian, NY, 12410
Give your thumbs a rest and ditch your phone at this Western-themed boutique hotel surrounded by the Catskills National Park. With no cell service, you’ll be forced to pause doom scrolling and enjoy the outdoors. The Unplug and Play package takes full advantage of the remote location, two-and-a-half hours from New York City, so you can disconnect and relish the hotel’s offerings. With the package, guests are encouraged to swap their phones for a Polaroid camera and go on a mini-adventure using a curated guide to activities and hidden spots in and around the hotel.
For the Fitness Afficionado:
Equinox Hotel New York
- 33 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
If your idea of self-care and relaxation is pumping iron in the gym, then the Equinox Hotel is your haven. The fitness brand opened its first hotel in Hudson Yards in 2019, where guests get complimentary access to the 60,000-square-foot Equinox Hudson Yards for the duration of their stay. Unlike the often-empty hotel gyms, mingle with local members while you break a sweat. For recovery, the top-of-the-line spa offers cryotherapy, an infrared sauna, acupuncture, IV therapy, two rooftop barrel saunas and other high-tech treatments designed to heal the body.
Guest rooms are well-thought-out with your health and wellness in mind, featuring blackout blinds, soundproof rooms to shut out the soundtrack of New York, and custom digital workouts to start or end your day with a yoga class from the comfort of your room. Forget the uninspired mini-bar chock-full of processed snacks and candy—the Equinox RoomBar is stocked with over 80 vitamins, supplements and custom teas to boost your immunity. A new partnership with author and sleep scientist Dr. Matthew Walker unveiled plans to add more technology in guest rooms to optimize quality sleep (no more flashing red lights from the fire alarms).
For Solo Travelers:
Amrit Ocean Resort
- 3100 North Ocean Drive, Singer Island, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
This new wellness resort and residential community on Singer Island sits on seven beachfront acres in Palm Beach County. Amrit, which means ‘elixir of life’ in Sanskrit, is based on Indian, Chinese and European wellness principles and techniques. Thoughtfully curated Ayurvedic-inspired and plant-forward menus incorporate fresh, seasonal ingredients that nourish the body and boost the immune system.
A welcome retreat from the bustling crowds, Amrit is a peaceful escape ideal for solo travelers who crave solitude with serene spaces for self-reflection. The resort’s quiet spaces allows you to explore your personalized wellness journey at your own pace. Book a spa treatment to gain access to the four-story indoor-outdoor spa equipped with innovative wellness machines such as a Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy (PEMF) chair to improve cellular function, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber to increase blood flow and relaxation, red light therapy for healing and reducing inflammation, a dry flotation therapy system to promote meditation and a 17,000-square-foot hydrotherapy circuit. Complimentary daily classes include functional training, sound bath meditation, and yoga with ocean views.