From Sleep Detoxes to Longevity Retreats: The Best Wellness Resorts for Every Type of Traveler

The new year marks a fresh start, with wellness at the forefront of many resolutions. It’s the perfect time to prioritize your health and well-being, whether that takes the form of vowing to practice more mindfulness and meditation or focusing on your health after holiday indulgences. And there’s no better place to kickstart your journey than at a wellness resort.

These days, the best wellness resorts are more than just luxurious hotels with 50-minute spa treatments tacked on as an expensive afterthought. Instead, they are immersive experiences that transcend the traditional sauna and steam room experience. Today’s wellness resort offerings include integrative medical assessments and treatments you would typically complete at a doctor’s office, personalization based on health data and individual goals, tech-advanced therapies including LED and infrared saunas, and nature-based experiences such as forest bathing, natural hot springs and alfresco yoga. Spas are no longer just a hotel amenity; they are the destination.

Wellness travel isn’t one-size-fits-all. For some, relaxation might mean a quiet weekend outdoors where you disconnect from electronics, practice your best tree pose and learn how to sit in stillness. For others, it might involve mastering your archery shot or pampering at a world-class spa and gaining insight into your health with expert guidance. No two travelers are the same, and resorts have tailored their services to meet the various desires of today’s consumers. No matter what kind of reset you’re looking for, we’ve found the best resorts for every type of wellness-seeking traveler, with a broad range of experiences to find a getaway that aligns with your personal wellness goals.

Discover 12 wellness resorts that provide everything you need to leave feeling with renewed energy and focus.