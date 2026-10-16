The Western Mountain Towns That Rival New England for Fall Foliage

There’s no denying that the East Coast has set the standard for leaf peeping. When travelers think of autumnal landscapes, they often picture winding New England roads, densely packed groves of cozy maples and a mosaic of rolling hillsides covered in vibrant shades of red, yellow and orange. Yes, planning a fall escape to the Catskills or Vermont should be on any fall-lover’s bucket list, but out West, there is an entirely new leaf-peeping personality that’s worth discovering.

For the most part, mountain ranges in the western portion of the United States stand at significantly higher elevations, creating granite peak backdrops covered in concentrated bursts of color when late September rolls around. From Colorado’s San Juan Mountains to Wyoming’s Grand Teton range, many of these towering chains are home to cozy towns that serve as the perfect home base for a trip centered around fall foliage. In California, places like Mammoth and Big Bear encourage travelers to sling on their hiking boots and explore the alpine landscape, while Montana and Wyoming maintain a sense of rugged cowboy culture that’s so distinctive of the region. Whether you want to explore the season in the Pacific Northwest or enjoy a more elevated getaway in Vail, these are the Western mountain towns that rival East Coast leaf peeping.