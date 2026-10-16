The Western Mountain Towns That Rival New England for Fall Foliage
The West’s answer to New England foliage comes with aspens, alpine lakes, cowboy towns and mountain resorts built for a long weekend.Read More
There’s no denying that the East Coast has set the standard for leaf peeping. When travelers think of autumnal landscapes, they often picture winding New England roads, densely packed groves of cozy maples and a mosaic of rolling hillsides covered in vibrant shades of red, yellow and orange. Yes, planning a fall escape to the Catskills or Vermont should be on any fall-lover’s bucket list, but out West, there is an entirely new leaf-peeping personality that’s worth discovering.
For the most part, mountain ranges in the western portion of the United States stand at significantly higher elevations, creating granite peak backdrops covered in concentrated bursts of color when late September rolls around. From Colorado’s San Juan Mountains to Wyoming’s Grand Teton range, many of these towering chains are home to cozy towns that serve as the perfect home base for a trip centered around fall foliage. In California, places like Mammoth and Big Bear encourage travelers to sling on their hiking boots and explore the alpine landscape, while Montana and Wyoming maintain a sense of rugged cowboy culture that’s so distinctive of the region. Whether you want to explore the season in the Pacific Northwest or enjoy a more elevated getaway in Vail, these are the Western mountain towns that rival East Coast leaf peeping.
The Best Fall Western Mountain Towns
Durango, CO
I’ve spent nearly every summer of my life in Durango, but in the fall, this Old West railroad hub transforms into a picturesque haven for leaf peepers. The San Juan Mountains come alive with golden aspens that twinkle in the wind, creating a comforting contrast with the familiar dark ponderosa pines. In certain parts of town, jagged red rock bluffs get thrown into the mix, enhancing the autumnal landscape, which tends to peak in early October. The most quintessential activity for those wanting to admire Durango’s fall foliage is to drive the Million Dollar Highway north between Ouray and Silverton. Though it’s too cold for swimming in the local lakes or rivers at this time of year, the crisp temperatures are great for hiking and mountain biking. I also recommend enjoying an aerial view of the San Juan Mountains from Purgatory Resort's sky-high chairlift, ending at the summit.
Where to Stay:
The Strater Hotel is downtown Durango’s most famous accommodation, known for its late Victorian architecture with intricate white trim and warm red brick composition. For a quieter stay on a charming ranch, opt for a cabin or private cottage at Blue Lake Ranch.
Livingston, MT
Livingston and adjacent Paradise Valley are incredibly special slices of Montana countryside; it’s no surprise that celebrities, including Jeff Bridges and John Mayer, have purchased homes in the area. Once mid-to-late September rolls around, local cottonwoods and aspens paint a striking picture along the Gallatin and Absaroka ranges. Since Montana does have pretty harsh winters, fall is a wonderful time to pop in and see the area before it's blanketed in snow. The leaf peeping alone is a draw for travelers who don't want to venture to the East Coast to enjoy the season's warm, glowing hues. While you should certainly explore Paradise Valley, along with the various shops, restaurants and galleries in Livingston, it’s also worth making the 55-mile trip to the North Entrance of nearby Yellowstone National Park.
Where to Stay:
If you want to stay within Livingston city limits, book a cabin right on the river at Yellowstone Valley Lodge. However, the area's more luxe accommodations lie in Paradise Valley, such as the 50-room Sage Lodge.
Big Bear, CA
When you need a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles or San Diego, Big Bear makes you feel worlds away from the coast. Located in the middle of the San Bernardino Mountains, this small resort town is home to a vibrant pocket of fall foliage. The autumnal scene feels ultra-concentrated, immersing travelers in an inescapable sea of changing leaves. In addition to the occasional quaking aspen, you’ll find a plethora of maples and oaks showing off the brightest shades of orange, amber and crimson. These scattered groves stand against rocky backdrops lined with evergreen forests, creating a cozy setting that is completely foreign to the typical SoCal landscape.
Where to Stay:
Those craving a true mountain town experience should book one of the eight standalone cabins at N+P Boutique Lodge, which has upped the ante for local luxury accommodations with bespoke maximalist decor. For a lakeside setting that shows off some of the best October sunsets, head to Casseta’s Hotel Marina Riviera.
Bend, OR
Prefer to leaf peep in the Pacific Northwest? Rather than being an exclusively alpine destination, Bend is uniquely positioned where the Cascade Range meets the high desert, creating a flourishing fall backdrop filled with red and orange maples, yellow western larches and glowing riverside shrubs. One of the best autumnal outdoor activities is hiking the Upper Deschutes River Trail, an eight-and-a-half-mile route that offers a more rugged peek at the area’s volcanic landscape.
Where to Stay:
The Oxford Hotel Bend is located in the heart of downtown and is nicely balanced between modern and cozy, while Brasada Ranch offers a more secluded escape just outside Bend, with upscale cabins and bungalows overlooking the Cascade Mountains.
Jackson Hole, WY
Jackson Hole might be one of the most sought-after destinations for winter sports (and billionaire hideaways), but this premier slice of Wyoming proves that towering peaks and fall foliage are a heavenly match that rivals even the densest of East Coast forests. Burnt gold aspens often steal the show when it comes to leaf peeping out West, but the riverside cottonwoods in Jackson Hole usurp this status come late September and early October. The wildlife around this time is also particularly abundant, and you can expect frequent elk, moose, bison and even the occasional bear, which is likely stocking up on berries before the ultimate hibernation nap. Driving through Grand Teton National Park is an obvious must, with both Oxbow Bend and Snake River Overlook being top spots for travelers wanting to take in the area’s full depth of autumnal scenery.
Where to Stay:
Planning on staying in Jackson Hole for at least four nights? Hoback Club’s residential rentals give travelers full access to the ultra-exclusive members' club. Amenities range from a full-service spa with multiple saunas and hot tubs to a fine-dining restaurant whose doors are closed to the public. Book Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole for a more traditional mountain retreat in the middle of autumn's exploding fall foliage.
Mammoth Lakes, CA
Big Bear is the more convenient mountain town to reach in SoCal, but Mammoth takes the cake for natural beauty. Located in the Eastern Sierra Nevadas, this outdoorsy mecca combines granite peaks and crystal-clear lakes with gold willows and aspens come autumn. Since the elevation is so high (almost 8,000 feet, to be exact), you’ll notice different layers of coloring depending on when you visit, with the taller trees peaking earlier than the ones closer to the basin. The June Lake Loop is a 14-mile drive that takes you past four glittering bodies of water, all of which are decked out in vibrant shades of orange, red and yellow in the fall.
Where to Stay:
The Limelight Mammoth offers a modern and polished mountain stay right next to the Village Gondola. On-site amenities include a pool, a hot tub and a complimentary Audi shuttle service.
Vail, CO
Aspen tends to get most of the attention in Colorado, but polished leaf peepers wanting to swap Victorian-era streets for an Austrian-inspired alpine village should plan a fall foliage escape to Vail. The town’s Gondola One excursion provides a bird’s-eye view of the autumnal scene, which only lasts around two weeks and is best enjoyed in late September. You can also admire the luminous color on foot while hiking trails like Meadow Loop or Strawberry Lane, or take a scenic drive through the winding roads in the surrounding countryside.
Where to Stay:
A member of Leading Hotels of the World, Sonnenalp Vail caters to visitors wanting a more boutique stay, with just 127 accommodations. The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail offers a more traditional resort-style stay, complete with a heated pool that’s open year-round.
Lake Tahoe, CA
While the volume of fall foliage is smaller than what you’ll find on the East Coast, the intensity of color that Lake Tahoe delivers in various pockets is what makes this mountain town such a premier destination for leaf peeping out West. Golden leaves from quaking aspens appear in bright bursts, punctuating the dense evergreen forest that covers the surrounding Sierra Nevada and Carson Ranges. This, in combination with the lake’s deep blue hue, is exceptional, and you’ll also enjoy some of the best sunsets in early October. South of the lake, you’ll find Hope Valley, which is home to an impressive line of aspen groves and picturesque meadows, but the Carson Pass Corridor is another high-elevation pass you’ll want to check off your list.
Where to Stay:
Though it’s technically on the Nevada side of the border, Edgewood Tahoe is an elegant lakefront escape with 154 guest rooms and suites. However, if you’d rather immerse yourself in the mountains during peak foliage, book an alpine escape at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe.