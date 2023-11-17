The Best Luxury Whiskey Offerings of 2023 

“May you live in interesting times,” is a well-known quote of indeterminate origin. If you’re a fan of good whiskey—and you’re not afraid to spend a great sum of cash—these are quite interesting times, indeed. More accurately, it’s something of a Golden Age.

It’s actually almost paradoxical. The sheer breadth of innovative, full-flavored, extra-aged offerings on shelf has never been more robust. And yet there’s frustratingly scant allocation of each. That’s because whiskey takes time to mature in the barrel—often decades. It’s not something you can rush to market overnight.

Decades ago, however, whiskey makers didn’t anticipate the demand for their liquids to reach such soaring heights. They didn’t lay down enough into barrel to accommodate contemporary consumption. That consumption isn’t slowing, and the supply is dwindling, so there’s only one direction in which the price can move. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, more than 60 percent of the spirits sector’s total revenue last year came from sales of high-end and super-premium spirits.



And this particular part of the calendar year is when many super-premium brands tend to unveil their most exclusive releases of the year—just before the holidays. It can all be a bit overwhelming, so let us help you shop the shelves with the best high-end options of the season. They won’t come cheap—but get your hands on one of the whiskeys below, and you’re guaranteed to uncork something quite interesting.

