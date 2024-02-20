Warm Up This Winter With These Indulgent Whiskey Brands
Beat the winter blues with a glass of whiskey by the fireplace.Read More
What better way to beat the winter blues than with some whiskey by the fireplace? From Japanese whisky to Scotch, this premium spirit is a favorite for those who love a full-bodied and rich libation. In addition to having a complex taste, the fuzzy and warm buzz that whiskey provides is rather unique to this spirit. Whether you prefer to drink it neat, over ice or are in the mood for an Old Fashioned, these luxe whiskey brands are perfect for warming up this winter.
The Best Whiskeys to Try This Winter
Longmorn
If you’re a fan of single malt Scotch whisky, Longmorn should be at the top of your list. Longmorn has specialized in Speyside single malts for more than 130 years, and craftsmanship has remained at the forefront. Having just launched their prestigious 18- and 22-year-old expression in the United States, Scotch lovers will be thrilled to add these bottles to their bar cart. The 18-year-old bottle is rich and fruit-forward, boasting notes of apricot and toffee apples before ending in a chocolatey finish. Even rarer is the 22-year-old bottle, which is known for its sweet and smooth finish.
Glenglassaugh
Inspired by Scotland's pristine coastline, Glenglassaugh Single Malt Scotch Whisky is lush, tropical and well-balanced. Though the distillery experienced a 20-year closure, it was revitalized in 2008 and has been creating unforgettable expressions ever since. If you prefer a bit of sweetness, Glenglassaugh Sandend will satisfy your palate. However, Glenglassaugh Portsoy is more rich and smokey, making it ideal for a cozy evening by the fire. Glenglassaugh also sells a few extremely rare Serpentine Coastal Casks that are highly sought after by collectors.
Frey Ranch
Frey Ranch is a sustainable whiskey brand that hails from the farmlands of Nevada. This farm-to-glass whiskey follows over 165 years of tradition, and 100 percent of the grains used are grown onsite at the distillery. From bourbon to rye, Frey Ranch creates strong expressions that home-grown whiskey lovers will appreciate. The Straight Rye Whiskey is bottled at 100 proof, making it great for mixing into cocktails or sipping straight. The Signature Farm-Strength Uncut Bourbon is a small-batch spirit that every whiskey aficionado needs to try at least once.
Hayashi
When it comes to Japanese whisky, Hayashi Hayashi KoYo Ryukyu is a beautiful expression, inspired by the tradition and history of the Ryukyu Islands. This single-grain whiskey has a dark and rich coloring that contrasts with the predominantly white label, making it a great bottle to display on your bar. When making this whisky, high-quality indica rice undergoes a 100-year-old fermentation process before maturing in barrels that are enhanced by the surrounding Okinawa air. It has a tropical taste that is both refreshing and enticing.
Glenfiddich
Another renowned single malt Scotch whisky comes from none other than Glenfiddich. Founder William Grant actually began building his distillery by hand in 1886, and to this day, the brand has remained entirely family-owned. The Flagship collection of whiskies ranges from 12 years old to 18 years old, but the Grand Series showcases some of the most exclusive bottles. Inspired by the Caribbean, the 21-year-old Gran Reserva features notes of vanilla and sweet toffee, while the 23-year-old Grand Cru is a bit more complex and elegant.
Hemingway Whiskey
Rooted in family and tradition, Hemingway Whiskey is backed by more than 230 years of distilling history. Specializing in a blend of straight rye whiskeys, Hemingway is best enjoyed straight or on the rocks. What sets this whiskey apart from others is the fact that it is finished in rum-seasoned Oloroso Sherry casks, giving the spirit a special aroma and flavor profile. The Signature Edition has a 97-point score and boasts spicy notes of vanilla and oak wood on the nose. When it comes to the palate, citrus fruits, caramel and chocolate flavors are balanced by clove and nutmeg.