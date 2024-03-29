The Very Best White Jeans to Wear Now
Whether you wear them year-round or subscribe to a strictly summer philosophy, white denim is a true wardrobe staple.Read More
Finding the perfect pair of jeans is tricky in any situation, but it’s even harder when the search is for the best white denim. There are so many factors at play when it comes to locating the perfect white jeans; you want these pants to be flattering and comfortable, and also made of an appropriately opaque fabric so that they don’t end up being totally see-through. Some people are of the firm believe that white jeans are strictly appropriate from Memorial Day through Labor Day, while others advocate for year-round white jeans. But no matter where you stand on timing, there’s no denying that a chic pair of white denim pants are an essential item in any capsule wardrobe.
White jeans now come in a variety of shades and silhouettes, whether you’re looking for a cream-colored flare, an ivory skinny or a cropped ecru, along with the plethora of other hues and styles out there. There are high-waisted, mid-rise and, yes, low-rise options, for every style preference. If you’re not yet convinced of the power of a classic pair of white jeans, just give them another try this year and you’ll see these they're a true sartorial powerhouse. You can pair your favorite white denim with a crisp button-down, a blazer or a cozy sweater depending on the occasion—the possibilities are endless. With the change in seasons, now is the perfect time to add a chic pair of white jeans to your wardrobe. Below, see the best white jeans to shop.
The Best White Jeans to Shop Now
- Joe's Jeans The Mia
- Khaite Danielle Stretch Jean in Ivory
- Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Women's Jeans
- Frame Le High Straight Leg Jeans
- Abercrombie High Rise Super Skinny Ankle Jean
- J. Crew Skinny Flare Jean In White Wash
- Hudson Jeans Nico Mid-Rise Straight Ankle With Slit Hem
- DL1961 Hepburn Extra Wide Leg High Rise Vintage
- Everlane The Way-High Curve Jean
- Mott and Bow Slim Mercer Boyfriend Jean in White
- La Ligne The Isadora Jean
- Mother The Hustler Ankle Frayed Jeans
- L'agence Kendra Jean
- Re/Done + Net Sustain 90s High Rise Stove Pipe Straight Leg Pants
- Good American Good Waist Super Flare Jeans
- Agolde Parker Jean
- Favorite Daughter The Vivi High Rise Straight Ankle
- Madewell The '90s Straight Jean
Joe's Jeans The Mia
These wide-leg jeans have an ultra-high waistline and a perfectly relaxed yet flattering silhouette, adding a comfy yet polished edge to your outfit. Pair them with a subtly cropped tee, slouchy sweater or classic button-down.
Khaite Danielle Stretch Jean in Ivory
Khaite denim has developed quite the dedicated following, with retailers frequently selling out of coveted styles, despite the high price tag. Khaite enthusiasts often cite the fit, comfort and overall look as what makes the pants worth it, like these pure cotton denim high-rise pants in a stovepipe silhouette, which are specially designed to visually lengthen the look of your legs.
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Women's Jeans
There are few pairs of denim I adore as much as my beloved Levi’s; these high-waisted jeans come in a bright white hue. They’re a go-to for a laidback, effortless everyday look during the summer.
Frame Le High Straight Leg Jeans
These slim-fitting, straight-legged white pants have a high waist and come in an easy-to-wear, crisp shade, with a slightly cropped leg for a super flattering look.
Abercrombie High Rise Super Skinny Ankle Jean
These white skinny jeans are further proof that the longtime Millennial-adored pant is not dead, no matter what Gen Z claims. And what better way to try out the returned trend than with a pair from Abercrombie?
J. Crew Skinny Flare Jean In White Wash
These are the '70s-inspired pants of your bootcut jeans dreams.
Hudson Jeans Nico Mid-Rise Straight Ankle With Slit Hem
If you’re looking for a pair of true stretch denim pants that don’t look like leggings, consider these classic mid-rise, straight-leg pants from Hudson, with a slit at the hem that shows just a slight gap at the ankle. They're a true crisp white hue.
DL1961 Hepburn Extra Wide Leg High Rise Vintage
An extra wide-legged silhouette is so chic for summer. This particular pair of high-waisted white jeans have a 33″ inseam, with a full-length leg that gives an effortless yet pulled together feel to your look.
Everlane The Way-High Curve Jean
Ready to try the trendy barrel leg silhouette? Check out Everlane's high-waisted version, with a curved leg that ends right at the ankle. It's composed of organic, low-stretch cotton, which come in a soft, creamy ecru shade, as opposed to a pure white.
Mott and Bow Slim Mercer Boyfriend Jean in White
No one wants to be sweaty in their denim, which is why these lightweight, breathable jeans are such a good choice when the temperature keeps on climbing. These are full-length and slim-fitting, but they are a bit stretchy (in a good way!), so you might want to size down.
La Ligne The Isadora Jean
La Ligne's high-rise, wide-leg off-white Isadora jean is just screaming to be paired with a nautical striped sweater or just a classic tee and loafers for the ultimate coastal grandma ensemble. These are relaxed but not baggy, thanks to the non-stretch denim material.
Mother The Hustler Ankle Frayed Jeans
These ankle-length jeans have a raw hem and tapered leg, for a slim but not quite skinny fit.
L'agence Kendra Jean
These ankle-length pants have a raw hem and subtle flare, for those that aren't quite ready to fully embrace a bootcut.
Re/Done + Net Sustain 90s High Rise Stove Pipe Straight Leg Pants
These vintage-inspired jeans are super high-waisted, with a relaxed, slightly loose fit and straight leg that ends in a subtly cropped raw hem, because it turns out that mom jeans are actually extremely stylish.
Good American Good Waist Super Flare Jeans
Those that want to fully embrace the ’70s vibes must try these high-rise white flares, with tummy-smoothing tech.
Agolde Parker Jean
Agolde's cult-favorite Parker crop jeans might just be the perfect pant to test the waters of the low-rise trend. Made of a non-stretch, soft organic cotton, they're incredibly flattering and versatile—it's no surprise they're a favorite of stylists and A-listers.
Favorite Daughter The Vivi High Rise Straight Ankle
Keep it classic in these high-rise, fitted white denim jeans, with tons of stretch.
Madewell The '90s Straight Jean
The ripped trend has gone in and out of vogue for years, and if you want to give it another go, try a modern take on the aesthetic, like with Madewell’s straight-leg style. These come in petite, standard, tall, taller standard and plus-size options, for every body type.