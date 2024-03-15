The Classic White T-Shirts to Wear on Repeat
When it comes to wardrobe staples, there are few pieces of clothing quite as essential as the white t-shirt. Finding the perfect short-sleeve white tee might seem like a simple enough task, but as anyone who has ever embarked on the search for that elusive topper will tell you, sometimes it's easier said than done. After all, the white tee has a whole lot of work to do, considering how many sartorial situations this minimalist shirt needs to be equipped to handle.
The classic white tee is a casual wardrobe basic, but it's also quite possibly one of the most versatile items in any closet, and when you find one with the right lines, drape, length and fit, the humble white tee becomes a sartorial powerhouse. The best white t-shirts are flattering and dependable, and add an effortless, crisp and put-together element to any outfit. They easily pair with everything from your favorite pair of jeans or leather pants to a silk skirt, and even bike shorts or leggings. They're great for layering; wear them under a chic blazer or your coziest sweaters.
The precise criteria for what makes a perfect fit for a white tee depends on one's personal taste and needs, of course, including the fit, silhouette and fabric. Certain styles are appropriate for different occasions, but one you find the right classic tee, you'll realize just how big a multitasker it is, whether you're heading to the office, going to dinner or simply lounging at home. And, of course, it's an absolutely crucial layering piece, and a key component of any worthy travel wardrobe. Below, see the most stylish, reliable and flattering white t-shirts you'll wear time and time again.
The Best White T-Shirts for Women
Mott and Bow Boxy Semi-Crop Noble
While you might see the word “boxy” and immediately take a hard pass, you’ll surely change your mind upon trying out this top, which is one of the most flattering white tees I’ve ever worn. It is more of a loose fit, but with a slight crop that hits at such a flattering angle. This short-sleeve t-shirt an A+ silhouette that is sure to be a mainstay in your wardrobe, with a bit of structure and enough weight that it's not see-through.
Monrow Super Fine Jersey Fitted Crew Neck Tee
Monrow is a go-to brand for elevated basics, and their beloved crew neck tee is perfect when you want a more fitted topper. This short-sleeve tee is a lightweight style looks great tucked into jeans or skirts.
Splendid Everly Slub V-Neck Tee
If you want a deep v-neck t-shirt, look no further than this oversized fit Splendid top. It’s half Supima cotton and half micro modal, for an ultra-soft feel.
James Perse Vintage Boy Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
James Perse’s simple, incredibly soft crewneck t-shirt has a relaxed fit for an effortlessly cool, vintage tee-inspired look.
Sol Angeles Eco Slub Wide-Hem Tee
For an effortless, laid-back tee that's casual but not sloppy, try this vintage-inspired short-sleeve option from Sol Angeles. It has a relaxed, almost boxy fit, and is made of a super lightweight, eco-friendly slub knit cotton blend, with a wider hem for true comfort.
Cos Slim-Fit Heavyweight T-Shirt
This crisp white organic cotton tee has a ribbed crew neck and slightly shrunken fit, for a more fitted and tailored look.
Michael Stars Lexy Tee
Michael Stars has you covered when it comes to a wearable baby tee. This slim-fitting white t-shirt has a high crew neckline and adorable cap sleeves.
Perfect White Tee Harley
The brand name says it all—this 100 percent cotton crewneck just might be your new perfect white t-shirt, with its ultra-soft material and relaxed fit, with a very slight cropped hem.
L'Agence Ressi Crewneck Tee
This classic crewneck is an instant wardrobe essential, with a slim fit and oh-so-soft fabrication that feels extra luxe.
Kotn Essential Crew
Kotn uses 100 percent Egyptian cotton for their tees; this crew neck is a great mid-weight option, as it holds structure quite well, so there’s no need to worry about it stretching out and looking sloppy.
Aerie Distressed Basic Boyfriend T-Shirt
This cotton t-shirt is slightly distressed for a lived-in, more casual aesthetic, with an oversized—but not baggy—fit.
Re/Done x Hanes Heritage Cotton 1950s Boxy Tee in Vintage White
You can’t go wrong with this timeless boxy crop silhouette, from the celeb-approved Re/Done x Hanes collab line.
Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Skims might be best known for stretchy shapewear, but the Kim Kardashian-led brand also has great staple pieces, like this fitted crewneck t-shirt. It’s more of a baby tee silhouette (at least depending on what size you purchase), and we love that it’s meant for all body types, and comes in a size range from XXS to 4X. It also comes in a long-sleeve silhouette.
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo
Short-Sleeve Jersey Tee
This slouchy crewneck is a bit of splurge, but it's worth it. This is relaxed but not messy, and the jersey material adds a more elevated touch than a casual cotton fabric.
J. Crew Vintage Jersey Classic Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
J.Crew makes great basics, and the retailer recently debuted a new version of its classic vintage tee, made of 100 percent cotton. This is the epitome of a traditional white tee, with a straight fit and crew neckline, in a crisp yet lived-in hue.
Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
This cotton tee, which you can shop at Madewell, Nordstrom or Amazon, has a wide v-neck and roomy fit.
Everlane The Air Scoop-Neck Tee
Prefer a scoop neck? Check out Everlane's simple white version, which has a loose fit and a super lightweight fabrication that's perfect for warmer weather.