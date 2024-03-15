The Classic White T-Shirts to Wear on Repeat

These are the best white tees that you’ll turn to time and time again.

By Morgan Halberg

When it comes to wardrobe staples, there are few pieces of clothing quite as essential as the white t-shirt. Finding the perfect short-sleeve white tee might seem like a simple enough task, but as anyone who has ever embarked on the search for that elusive topper will tell you, sometimes it's easier said than done. After all, the white tee has a whole lot of work to do, considering how many sartorial situations this minimalist shirt needs to be equipped to handle.

The classic white tee is a casual wardrobe basic, but it's also quite possibly one of the most versatile items in any closet, and when you find one with the right lines, drape, length and fit, the humble white tee becomes a sartorial powerhouse. The best white t-shirts are flattering and dependable, and add an effortless, crisp and put-together element to any outfit. They easily pair with everything from your favorite pair of jeans or leather pants to a silk skirt, and even bike shorts or leggings. They're great for layering; wear them under a chic blazer or your coziest sweaters.

The precise criteria for what makes a perfect fit for a white tee depends on one's personal taste and needs, of course, including the fit, silhouette and fabric. Certain styles are appropriate for different occasions, but one you find the right classic tee, you'll realize just how big a multitasker it is, whether you're heading to the office, going to dinner or simply lounging at home. And, of course, it's an absolutely crucial layering piece, and a key component of any worthy travel wardrobe. Below, see the most stylish, reliable and flattering white t-shirts you'll wear time and time again.

The Best White T-Shirts for Women

Mott and Bow Boxy Semi-Crop Noble

While you might see the word “boxy” and immediately take a hard pass, you’ll surely change your mind upon trying out this top, which is one of the most flattering white tees I’ve ever worn. It is more of a loose fit, but with a slight crop that hits at such a flattering angle. This short-sleeve t-shirt an A+ silhouette that is sure to be a mainstay in your wardrobe, with a bit of structure and enough weight that it's not see-through.

$35, SHOP NOW

Mott and Bow.

Monrow Super Fine Jersey Fitted Crew Neck Tee

Monrow is a go-to brand for elevated basics, and their beloved crew neck tee is perfect when you want a more fitted topper. This short-sleeve tee is a lightweight style looks great tucked into jeans or skirts.

$78, SHOP NOW

Monrow.

Splendid Everly Slub V-Neck Tee

If you want a deep v-neck t-shirt, look no further than this oversized fit Splendid top. It’s half Supima cotton and half micro modal, for an ultra-soft feel.

$48, SHOP NOW

Splendid.

James Perse Vintage Boy Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

James Perse’s simple, incredibly soft crewneck t-shirt has a relaxed fit for an effortlessly cool, vintage tee-inspired look.

$80, SHOP NOW

James Perse.

Sol Angeles Eco Slub Wide-Hem Tee

For an effortless, laid-back tee that's casual but not sloppy, try this vintage-inspired short-sleeve option from Sol Angeles. It has a relaxed, almost boxy fit, and is made of a super lightweight, eco-friendly slub knit cotton blend, with a wider hem for true comfort.

$88, SHOP NOW

Sol Angeles.

Cos Slim-Fit Heavyweight T-Shirt

This crisp white organic cotton tee has a ribbed crew neck and slightly shrunken fit, for a more fitted and tailored look.

$45, SHOP NOW

Cos.

Michael Stars Lexy Tee

Michael Stars has you covered when it comes to a wearable baby tee. This slim-fitting white t-shirt has a high crew neckline and adorable cap sleeves.

$68, SHOP NOW

Michael Stars.

Perfect White Tee Harley

The brand name says it all—this 100 percent cotton crewneck just might be your new perfect white t-shirt, with its ultra-soft material and relaxed fit, with a very slight cropped hem.

$70, SHOP NOW

Perfect White Tee.

L'Agence Ressi Crewneck Tee

This classic crewneck is an instant wardrobe essential, with a slim fit and oh-so-soft fabrication that feels extra luxe.

$100, SHOP NOW

L'agence.

Kotn Essential Crew

Kotn uses 100 percent Egyptian cotton for their tees; this crew neck is a great mid-weight option, as it holds structure quite well, so there’s no need to worry about it stretching out and looking sloppy.

$38, SHOP NOW

Kotn.

Aerie Distressed Basic Boyfriend T-Shirt

This cotton t-shirt is slightly distressed for a lived-in, more casual aesthetic, with an oversized—but not baggy—fit.

$24.95, SHOP NOW

Aerie.

Re/Done x Hanes Heritage Cotton 1950s Boxy Tee in Vintage White

You can’t go wrong with this timeless boxy crop silhouette, from the celeb-approved Re/Done x Hanes collab line.

$95, SHOP NOW

Hanes x Re/Done.

Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Skims might be best known for stretchy shapewear, but the Kim Kardashian-led brand also has great staple pieces, like this fitted crewneck t-shirt. It’s more of a baby tee silhouette (at least depending on what size you purchase), and we love that it’s meant for all body types, and comes in a size range from XXS to 4X. It also comes in a long-sleeve silhouette.

$48, SHOP NOW

Skims.

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo
Short-Sleeve Jersey Tee

This slouchy crewneck is a bit of splurge, but it's worth it. This is relaxed but not messy, and the jersey material adds a more elevated touch than a casual cotton fabric.

$125, SHOP NOW

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo.

J. Crew Vintage Jersey Classic Fit Crewneck T-Shirt

J.Crew makes great basics, and the retailer recently debuted a new version of its classic vintage tee, made of 100 percent cotton. This is the epitome of a traditional white tee, with a straight fit and crew neckline, in a crisp yet lived-in hue.

$29.50, SHOP NOW

J. Crew.

Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

This cotton tee, which you can shop at Madewell, Nordstrom or Amazon, has a wide v-neck and roomy fit.

$19.50, SHOP NOW

Madewell.

Everlane The Air Scoop-Neck Tee

Prefer a scoop neck? Check out Everlane's simple white version, which has a loose fit and a super lightweight fabrication that's perfect for warmer weather.

$30, SHOP NOW

Everlane.

