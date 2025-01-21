Jet Set: White T-Shirts for Your Travel Wardrobe
From a boxy white number and sleek long-sleeve stretchy option to a boatneck staple and slim-fitting top, these are the best white t-shirts for travel that we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. At first glance, the humble white t-shirt might not seem like a fashion powerhouse, but this simple item of clothing is a must-have for any capsule wardrobe, and that extends to your go-to travel kit. The white t-shirt is perhaps the most essential item when it comes to creating an everyday look, especially when you're on the go—it's the base of so many ensembles, both while en route and once you've arrived at your final destination. It's the peak of versatility and practicality, and, at the same time, effortless stylish—that is, as long as you've found the right one. Indeed, securing the perfect white tee for your needs can be a tricky endeavor, but that's where this guide comes into play. From a boxy white number and sleek long-sleeve stretchy option to a boatneck staple and slim-fitting top, these are the best white t-shirts for travel that we're loving and coveting right now.
The Best White T-Shirts for Women to Pack on All Travel Adventures
Mother Denim The Lil Goodie Goodie
While Mother is perhaps best known for their comfy denim, the brand's classic little white t-shirt should be on your list of travel essentials. It's a crewneck tee, made of Supima cotton in a crisp white. It's über soft and, of course, looks great with Mother jeans.
Favorite Daughter Favorite T-Shirt
Crafted from high-quality 100 percent organic cotton, this vintage-inspired white crewneck t-shirt has a relaxed, boxy fit; pair it with a trouser, leggings or your go-to jeans for a classic Americana look.
Splits59 Louise Rib Long Sleeve
If you prefer a long-sleeve white t-shirt, look no further than Splits59's ribbed wardrobe staple. The brand makes some of the best—and softest—activewear out there, but it's not limited to just workout clothes. Composed of 95 percent Modal and five percent spandex for the ultimate stretchy fit, the fitted ribbed shirt can be worn solo or layered under a sweater or sweatshirt for a cozy travel ensemble, and the thumbhole sleeves are just *chef's kiss.* It is, of course, also a great workout top, thanks to the sweat-wicking material.
Everlane The Slim V-Neck Tee in Essential Cotton
Need a v-neck t-shirt in your wardrobe? Consider Everlane's slim-fit organic cotton tee; it's a mid-weight option and less flimsy that some of the other shirts out there.
Re/Done x Hanes Recycled Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
The Re/Done x Hanes collab continues to serve as a reminder that you can't go wrong with an elevated classic fit. Made from a cotton blend, this short-sleeve tee is a wardrobe heavyweight; it has a looser, more relaxed fit, and looks oh-so-chic layered under a leather jacket or blazer.
L'Agence Donna Cotton Cropped Tee
Finding the perfect white tee that's just the right amount of cropped isn't an easy feat, but L'Agence has managed to succeed in that endeavor. Composed of organic cotton, this casual, semi-relaxed fit shirt has a crewneck and classic short sleeves, with enough structure to keep from looking sloppy, but slouchy enough to keep up that effortless vibe.
Aritzia Tna HomeStretch Scoop Neck Long Sleeve
Instead of the expected crewneck or v-neck, try a scoop neckline. Aritzia (ATZAF)'s long-sleeve version is made of a stretchy, body-hugging ribbed fabric; it's ultra-comfy to wear under a sweatshirt or cardigan en route, and just as chic of a layering piece once you've arrived at your final destination.
Mott + Bow Cotton Boxy Crew Tee
There is perhaps no other item of clothing I so vehemently recommend to people as this classic tee. Mott + Bow's slightly boxy yet not baggy, subtly-cropped top is made of 100 percent cotton, and I find it to be one of the most flattering and versatile options out there. The lack of a tag at the collar is another major plus for those of us that hate the sensory feeling of an itchy, unnecessary extra piece of fabric.
Uniqlo U Crew Neck T-Shirt
For a solid classic cotton t-shirt, try this crewneck from Uniqlo's U Collection, available in sizes XXS to XXL. It checks all the boxes for a well-made layering staple (100 percent cotton, quality, non-see-through fabric), at a fantastic price point.