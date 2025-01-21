Jet Set: White T-Shirts for Your Travel Wardrobe

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. At first glance, the humble white t-shirt might not seem like a fashion powerhouse, but this simple item of clothing is a must-have for any capsule wardrobe, and that extends to your go-to travel kit. The white t-shirt is perhaps the most essential item when it comes to creating an everyday look, especially when you're on the go—it's the base of so many ensembles, both while en route and once you've arrived at your final destination. It's the peak of versatility and practicality, and, at the same time, effortless stylish—that is, as long as you've found the right one. Indeed, securing the perfect white tee for your needs can be a tricky endeavor, but that's where this guide comes into play. From a boxy white number and sleek long-sleeve stretchy option to a boatneck staple and slim-fitting top, these are the best white t-shirts for travel that we're loving and coveting right now.