The Best White Tank Tops for Your Capsule Wardrobe
A white tank is a wardrobe essential.Read More
You already know the importance of a classic short-sleeve white tee for any capsule wardrobe, but what about the fashion staple's sleeveless pal? We're referring, of course, to the simple white tank, which is just as much of a sartorial powerhouse as the traditional t-shirt.
A dependable white tank top is a wardrobe essential, though it's also one of the more subjective items in any closet, since everyone has different requirements and preferences when it comes to fashionable basics. There have also been quite a few trending designer takes on the tank top, like the oft-sold out Loewe version, bringing the humble white tank into the high-fashion sphere.
The best white tanks are versatile and flattering, and are easily dressed up or down. White tanks are a fantastic layering staple when it's cooler out, perhaps with jeans or under your favorite leather jacket, a stylish blazer or a cardigan, but they're also great on their own, especially during the stifling summer months, when you can throw your favorite tank on with shorts or a floaty skirt.
Today's white tanks come in plenty of fabrics and silhouettes, whether you want a classic fitted ribbed style or a looser, wide-strapped version. There are countless creative ways to style a white tank, transforming it from a modest basic to one of your most-worn and beloved closet staples. Below, see the best white tanks to shop now.
The Best White Tank Tops for Women
Bandier Wesly The Rivington Ribbed Tank
This fitted white high-neck tank has just the right amount of stretch, with an ultra-flattering silhouette. It's no surprise that it's a constant best-seller.
Favorite Daughter Take It Easy Tank Top
Favorite Daughter is all about staples, like this dependable off-white scoop neck tank. It has a slim fit and subtle ribbing; it's just as chic worn on its own as it is under a blazer or sweater.
Michael Stars Halley Ribbed Tank with Ruching
This wide-strapped crewneck tank offers a more elevated take on the staple, with flattering ruched sides.
L'agence Lexi Camisole Tank
This silky cami comes in a pearlescent white hue, with a v-neckline in both the front and back, and adjustable spaghetti straps.
Frame Crewneck Muscle Tank
For an updated interpretation of the muscle tank, consider Frame's new cotton crewneck, which has a comfortable, slim fit hits right at the hip.
Alo Yoga Ribbed Aspire Full Length Tank
If you want a classic white tank with a built-in bra, look no further than Alo's supportive racerback tank top, which is just as suitable for a workout as for a day of pure lounging. It's 95 percent cotton with 5 percent spandex, for a bit of stretch.
Galvan Satin V-Neck Camisole
For a more elegant and dressed-up vibe, look no further than this effortlessly chic satin v-neck cami.
Re/Done x Hanes Ribbed Cotton-Jersey Tank
Re/Done’s no-frills white tank is an elevated version of the traditional men’s undershirt.
Vuori Sunrise Crop Tank
For a subtle crop top, try this slightly shrunken white top, which is made of a moisture-wicking fabric that's a dream if you choose to wear it as an activewear workout tank over a sports bra with leggings.
Good American Good Form Modern Tank Bodysuit
A bodysuit tank top is a great way to forgo any of those pesky fabric lines if you're going for a sleek, tucked-in look. This Good American square-neck tank top bodysuit has wide straps, with a scuba material to help smooth and sculpt. We love that the brand is size-inclusive, with offerings from an XS up to a 5XL.
Totême Organic Cotton Jersey Tank
This organic cotton tank top is another option with just the right touch of stretch, and you can wear it with truly anything in your closet. Pair it under a sweater with jeans, or on its own during warmer months.
Year of Ours Sporty Rib Tank
This ribbed racerback tank is a sportier alternative, and is made of a thicker material for more support.
James Perse The Daily Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Tank
James Perse is known for well-made basics that you'll have for years, like this comfy and effortless round-neck white ribbed tank.
Aerie Free Spirit Ribbed Tank Top
If you want a very subtle cropped women's tank top, try Aerie’s ribbed version, made of a soft cotton blend.
Toccin Racer Tank Optic
For a tank top that feels a bit more put-together and elevated than your usual ribbed cotton, consider this cotton jersey racerback, in a hue that's closer to cream than stark white.
Free People Clean Lines Crop Tank
This minimalist white cropped tank is partially lined and ideal for layering.