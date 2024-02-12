The Best White Tank Tops for Your Capsule Wardrobe

A white tank is a wardrobe essential.

By Morgan Halberg

You already know the importance of a classic short-sleeve white tee for any capsule wardrobe, but what about the fashion staple's sleeveless pal? We're referring, of course, to the simple white tank, which is just as much of a sartorial powerhouse as the traditional t-shirt.

A dependable white tank top is a wardrobe essential, though it's also one of the more subjective items in any closet, since everyone has different requirements and preferences when it comes to fashionable basics. There have also been quite a few trending designer takes on the tank top, like the oft-sold out Loewe version, bringing the humble white tank into the high-fashion sphere.

The best white tanks are versatile and flattering, and are easily dressed up or down. White tanks are a fantastic layering staple when it's cooler out, perhaps with jeans or under your favorite leather jacket, a stylish blazer or a cardigan, but they're also great on their own, especially during the stifling summer months, when you can throw your favorite tank on with shorts or a floaty skirt.

Today's white tanks come in plenty of fabrics and silhouettes, whether you want a classic fitted ribbed style or a looser, wide-strapped version. There are countless creative ways to style a white tank, transforming it from a modest basic to one of your most-worn and beloved closet staples. Below, see the best white tanks to shop now.

The Best White Tank Tops for Women

Bandier Wesly The Rivington Ribbed Tank

This fitted white high-neck tank has just the right amount of stretch, with an ultra-flattering silhouette. It's no surprise that it's a constant best-seller.

$68, Shop Now

Bandier. Bandier

Favorite Daughter Take It Easy Tank Top

Favorite Daughter is all about staples, like this dependable off-white scoop neck tank. It has a slim fit and subtle ribbing; it's just as chic worn on its own as it is under a blazer or sweater.

$128, Shop Now

Favorite Daughter.

Michael Stars Halley Ribbed Tank with Ruching

This wide-strapped crewneck tank offers a more elevated take on the staple, with flattering ruched sides.

$68, Shop Now

Michael Stars. Michael Stars

L'agence Lexi Camisole Tank

This silky cami comes in a pearlescent white hue, with a v-neckline in both the front and back, and adjustable spaghetti straps.

$180, Shop Now

L'agence. L'agence

Frame Crewneck Muscle Tank

For an updated interpretation of the muscle tank, consider Frame's new cotton crewneck, which has a comfortable, slim fit hits right at the hip.

$98, Shop Now

Frame.

Alo Yoga Ribbed Aspire Full Length Tank

If you want a classic white tank with a built-in bra, look no further than Alo's supportive racerback tank top, which is just as suitable for a workout as for a day of pure lounging. It's 95 percent cotton with 5 percent spandex, for a bit of stretch.

$68, Shop Now

Alo. Alo.

Galvan Satin V-Neck Camisole

For a more elegant and dressed-up vibe, look no further than this effortlessly chic satin v-neck cami.

$325, Shop Now

$325, Shop Now Galvan.

Re/Done x Hanes Ribbed Cotton-Jersey Tank

Re/Done’s no-frills white tank is an elevated version of the traditional men’s undershirt.

$95, Shop Now

Re/Done.

Vuori Sunrise Crop Tank

For a subtle crop top, try this slightly shrunken white top, which is made of a moisture-wicking fabric that's a dream if you choose to wear it as an activewear workout tank over a sports bra with leggings.

$54, Shop Now

Vuori. Vuori

Good American Good Form Modern Tank Bodysuit

A bodysuit tank top is a great way to forgo any of those pesky fabric lines if you're going for a sleek, tucked-in look. This Good American square-neck tank top bodysuit has wide straps, with a scuba material to help smooth and sculpt. We love that the brand is size-inclusive, with offerings from an XS up to a 5XL.

$65, Shop Now

Good American. Good American.

Totême Organic Cotton Jersey Tank

This organic cotton tank top is another option with just the right touch of stretch, and you can wear it with truly anything in your closet. Pair it under a sweater with jeans, or on its own during warmer months.

$105, Shop Now

Toteme. Toteme.

Year of Ours Sporty Rib Tank

This ribbed racerback tank is a sportier alternative, and is made of a thicker material for more support.

$58, Shop Now

Year of Ours. Year of Ours

James Perse The Daily Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Tank

James Perse is known for well-made basics that you'll have for years, like this comfy and effortless round-neck white ribbed tank.

$50, Shop Now

James Perse. James Perse.

Aerie Free Spirit Ribbed Tank Top

If you want a very subtle cropped women's tank top, try Aerie’s ribbed version, made of a soft cotton blend.

$24.95, shop now

Aerie. Aerie

Toccin Racer Tank Optic

For a tank top that feels a bit more put-together and elevated than your usual ribbed cotton, consider this cotton jersey racerback, in a hue that's closer to cream than stark white.

$115, shop now

Toccin.

Free People Clean Lines Crop Tank

This minimalist white cropped tank is partially lined and ideal for layering.

$30, shop now

Free People.

