The Best Wine Glasses for Every Type of Vino, According to the Experts

Oenophiles, listen up: There’s more to a great glass of wine than selecting an aged-to-perfection vintage and dissecting all the nuances of a particular varietal. Don’t get us wrong, those details are very important, but whether you prefer red, white or rosé, experts agree that the type of wine glass you pour your vino into is of equal significance to the drinking experience. “We hear about people doing tastings with paper or plastic, and it’s just wrong,” Jed Boyar, a buyer at a New York-based Dandelion Wine, tells Observer. “It must be glass for wine to shine. The most important glass is the one you have in your hand—but only if it’s glass!”

Of course, wine glasses aren’t a one-vessel-suits-all situation. The right glass will often depend on the specific varietal you’re drinking (if you love pinot noir, for example, look for a pinot-approved red wine glass), but we have a few pointers to make the selection process a bit easier. While price point and an ergonomic stem for a mid-sip grip are factors to consider, the size and shape of the bowl of the glass are crucial.

For starters, a wine glass with a larger bowl and wide opening is generally great for a medium- to full-bodied red like cabernet sauvignon or Bordeaux. Why? The wider opening can help enhance the wine’s aromas and evaporate the ethanol, creating a smoother sip. Light-bodied reds are best served in a slightly shorter glass with a large bowl, while rosé generally pairs best with stemware with a short, round bowl and narrow opening. (That tapered, tulip-like shape can help push all those aromas up.) Conversely, white wine lovers will want to look for glasses with smaller bowls to up the acidity and keep the vino colder for longer.

As for bubbles? Believe it or not, the pros tend to stay away from the standard Champagne flute. “I typically opt for a still white wine glass over a traditional flute or sparkling wine glass,” explains Pauline Lhote, winemaking director at Chandon. “The bigger opening allows you to experience and appreciate the wine’s aromas and taste more fully.”

To help, several professionals share the wine glasses they swear by. From winemakers and sommeliers to beverage directors, these people know a thing or two about good wine. According to these in-the-know experts, the best wine glasses are the ones that are versatile enough to work with a handful of different wines. If you’re looking to expand your collection, there are also a few specific options to check out. However, regardless of which one works with your wine preference and budget, the options below are certainly worth toasting to. Cheers!