The Best Wine Regions to Explore By Bike
From Napa Valley to Tuscany, these wine regions are ideal for sipping and cycling.Read More
There are few better ways to traverse a wine region than on two wheels. Fast enough to cover a lot of ground yet slow enough to savor the journey, cycling offers an immersion that cars and tour buses can’t match. The earthy scent of vineyards, the sounds of birds singing in the trees, the uninterrupted views of sun-dappled countryside—all of it roots you in the present as you pedal to your next destination. And no, you don’t need to commit to Lycra or the Tour de France to partake.
Cycling trips have surged in popularity in recent years—and for good reason. Some travelers crave the thrill of challenging routes, while others seek the balance of exertion and decadence (think: a well-deserved glass of sauvignon blanc after a long ride.) Destinations are taking note, with wineries, hotels and tour operators curating high-end itineraries that blend scenic trails with white-glove hospitality.
Whether it’s a leisurely e-bike ride to a winery, a self-guided journey past medieval villages, or a luxury cycling tour with a gourmet meal at the finish line, there’s a bike trip for every traveler. Below, the best wine regions to explore by bike—plus where to stay and sip responsibly along the way.
Napa Valley, California
With more than 87,000 protected acres for outdoor adventure, Napa Valley offers more than just award-winning cabernet and chardonnay. Among its most exciting developments is the Napa Valley Vine Trail, a 47-mile cycling route that, once complete, will run from the Vallejo Ferry Terminal to the Calistoga Depot. So far, 33 miles are open, with scenic stretches linking St. Helena to Calistoga and Napa to Yountville. Exploring is easy with bike-friendly hotels and top-tier outfitters. Calistoga Bike Shop offers rentals, repairs and the self-guided “Calistoga Cool Wine Tour,” featuring a curated wine tasting route. Napa Valley Bike Tours provides rentals and self-guided or group e-bike tours for wine lovers. For a luxury experience, Auberge’s Stanly Ranch offers guided cycling experiences and even has its own cycling team, which allows guests to join locally led rides through Napa’s rolling vineyards.
Montalcino, Italy
The UNESCO-listed Val d’Orcia boasts some of Tuscany’s most breathtaking landscapes and the prestigious Brunello di Montalcino wines. It’s also a cycling hotspot, thanks to L’Eroica, a beloved Italian cycling event held every October that sees riders don classic cycling gear and traverse scenic, gravel roads on vintage bikes. Beyond the event, Montalcino offers plenty of cycling routes that wind through vineyards, medieval villages, and the historic Via Francigena pilgrimage route. At Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, guests can book road and mountain biking tours that pass through the bucolic region of Crete Senesi, the historic Monte Oliveto Abbey and portions of the L’Eroica race route. Cap off a day in the saddle with a glass of the estate’s award-winning Brunello.
Luberon Valley, France
With a rich cycling and viticultural heritage, France has no shortage of idyllic wine regions to pedal through. While Burgundy, Bordeaux and Alsace are renowned, Provence is a rosé-loving cyclist’s dream. And for those seeking a mix of postcard-perfect villages and vine-draped rolling hills, the Luberon Valley delivers. You’ll want an electric bike to visit preserved hilltop towns like Roussillon, famed for its ochre cliffs, and Lacoste, where riders are rewarded with sweeping valley views. For a challenge, tackle Mont Ventoux, the legendary “Giant of Provence,” which returns as the 2025 Tour de France’s final stage. Between rides, unwind at Coquillade Provence, a boutique luxury resort founded by the late Andy Rihs, owner of Swiss bike company BMC and a devoted Tour de France fan. The property offers a full-serve cycling center, guided bike rides, vinotherapy spa treatments and three restaurants where you can indulge in a glass (or bottle) of Coquillade’s own organic wine post-ride.
Clare Valley, Australia
Featuring 18 wine regions that produce 80 percent of Australia’s premium wine and dozens of exceptional restaurants, South Australia is a playground for epicureans. While Barossa Valley may steal the spotlight, Clare Valley is its cool, quiet cousin that’s every bit as charming. Just a 90-minute drive from Adelaide, Down Under’s riesling capital is dotted with 50 cellar doors. It’s also a magnet for biking enthusiasts thanks to the 22-mile Riesling Trail, a scenic cycling route that connects wineries, historic sites, and countryside vistas. Stop at Pikes Wines, Paulett Wines and Sevenhill Cellars, where tastings come with more than 160 years of winemaking history. After a day of pedaling, unwind with a glass of wine at a quaint bed-and-breakfast near the trail, or retreat to the family-owned Skillogalee Estate, where charming cottages offer panoramic vineyard views.
Lavaux, Switzerland
Switzerland’s largest contiguous wine region, Lavaux rewards cyclists with spectacular views of vineyard terraces that cascade down to Lake Geneva, framed by the Swiss Alps. This UNESCO World Heritage-listed landscape spans nearly 2,000 acres and is known for producing chasselas blanc, a crisp white wine best savored at family-run cellars like Domaine Blaise Duboux and Domaine Bovy. Following the Route de la Corniche from Lutry railway station will lead you through quaint villages like Aran, Grandvaux, Riex and Epesses. Park your bike near one of the sun-drenched terraces, where you’ll want to pause for a tasting—Swiss cheese and panoramic lake views included. For a guided experience, the nearby Fairmont Le Montreux Palace offers guests half-day e-bike wine excursions, while local outfitter Bikapa specializes in tours and rentals..
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Oregon’s oldest wine region, the Willamette Valley, boasts over 700 wineries. In addition to exceptional pinot noir, the area is also known for its avid cycling community. Travelers can experience it for themselves on the 134-mile Willamette Valley Scenic Bikeway, a route perfect for riders looking to explore at their own pace while cutting through vineyards, orchards and wooded foothills. Along the way, plenty of bike-friendly vineyards in the American Viticultural Areas of Yamhill-Carlton and Dundee Hills make it easy to stop for a tasting or two. For those looking to explore independently, many wine country inns and hotels, including The Independence, provide loaner bikes and cycling-friendly amenities for guests. And for those looking for a guided tour cycling adventure, tour operators including Wine de Roads, which includes a picnic lunch, and Lifecycle Adventures offer curated journeys for all levels.
Okanagan Valley, Canada
British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley is one of Canada’s most beautiful wine regions, dotted with over 180 wineries producing renowned pinot noir and chardonnay. Cyclists can ride the Kettle Valley Rail Trail, a former railway line that’s been converted into a scenic 400-mile cycling route through the Boundary Country to the Central Okanagan. The Naramata Bench region is a standout, with lakefront wineries, sweeping views and easy-access tasting rooms at Poplar Grove and La Frenz. Guided cycling wine tours are available from companies like Epic Cycling (based out of Kettle Valley Beach Resort) and Hoodoo Adventures in Penticton. Meanwhile, Lakeside Ecosports in Kelowna will drop off a bike at your hotel, along with a map to wineries with tastings they have booked for you.
Finger Lakes, New York
Home to 11 glacial lakes and more than 130 wineries that invite travelers to sip and slow down, New York’s Finger Lakes region is best explored at a leisurely pace. Cyclists can follow several scenic wine trails, including the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, the oldest wine trail in the United States. This picturesque route circles the lake, passing 17 wineries, a cidery, a meadery and four distilleries, many of which are conveniently clustered together. A network of biking and hiking paths weaves through the region, allowing for customized routes. Standout stops along the way include Americana Vineyards & Crystal Lake Cafe, Buttonwood Grove Winery, Cayuga Ridge Estate Winery, Thirsty Owl Wine Company and Hosmer Winery. After a day of pedaling, unwind at the Inns of Aurora Resort & Spa, a collection of meticulously restored 19th- and early 20th-century buildings set on the shore of Cayuga Lake. The hydrotherapy pools are a much-appreciated amenity after a long ride, as is the selection of local wine served during happy hour on the lakefront veranda.