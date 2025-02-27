There are few better ways to traverse a wine region than on two wheels. Fast enough to cover a lot of ground yet slow enough to savor the journey, cycling offers an immersion that cars and tour buses can’t match. The earthy scent of vineyards, the sounds of birds singing in the trees, the uninterrupted views of sun-dappled countryside—all of it roots you in the present as you pedal to your next destination. And no, you don’t need to commit to Lycra or the Tour de France to partake.

Cycling trips have surged in popularity in recent years—and for good reason. Some travelers crave the thrill of challenging routes, while others seek the balance of exertion and decadence (think: a well-deserved glass of sauvignon blanc after a long ride.) Destinations are taking note, with wineries, hotels and tour operators curating high-end itineraries that blend scenic trails with white-glove hospitality.

Whether it’s a leisurely e-bike ride to a winery, a self-guided journey past medieval villages, or a luxury cycling tour with a gourmet meal at the finish line, there’s a bike trip for every traveler. Below, the best wine regions to explore by bike—plus where to stay and sip responsibly along the way.