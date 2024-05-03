The Best Wineries and Vineyards on Long Island’s East End
These are the top wineries on the North Fork and South Fork.Read More
For those in search of a respite from the hustle and bustle of New York City this summer, it's time to venture a few hours east, where visitors can find some of the most picturesque wineries in the region. Although perhaps not as well known as acclaimed West Coast wine regions like Napa and Sonoma, Long Island is home to over 60 wineries, spanning more than 3,000 acres of vineyards, and has delighted both avid vino collectors and casual tasters for almost 50 years.
The majority of these Northeast wineries, which make up New York State’s second largest wine region (after the Finger Lakes), are located along the North Fork, which is particularly convenient for those looking to tour the selection during a weekend excursion. There, visitors can find 30 different wineries, along with attractions like farm stands with flowers, fresh produce and desserts or visit Greenport, a town with vintage shops and restaurants. An additional three wineries are found on the South Fork.
The North and South Forks are located at the end of Long Island; the name comes from the fact that they "fork" into the two separate, parallel peninsulas. The North Fork faces the Long Island Sound, and encompasses areas including Cutchogue, Greenport, Southold and Peconic, while the South Fork faces the Atlantic Ocean and is known for popular beach locales like Southampton, Sag Harbor, East Hampton and Montauk.
With the moderate-to-cool maritime climate on these two peninsulas, wines made on North Fork and South Fork come with a distinctive taste, while also allowing local winemakers to branch out and produce a variety of styles. Whether you are a connoisseur in search of their next favorite sip or just looking for a fun summer day trip, these are the best Long Island wineries to enjoy this season.
The Best Wineries on the North and South Forks
Paumanok Vineyards
- North Fork
- 1074 Main Rd, Aquebogue, NY 11931
Ursula and Charles Massoud founded Paumanok Vineyards in 1983, and this 127-acre estate is still run by the Massoud family today. The vineyard features a tasting room in a turn-of-the-century barn, in addition to a fermentation tank room, barrel cellar and wrap-around deck overlooking the vines. In the summer, the property hosts sunset specials of raw oysters, a Greek snack bar and $8 glasses every Friday, making it a great spot to relax, taste a flight of their premium vinifera grapes and take in the stunning views.
Channing Daughters
- South Fork
- 1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton, NY, 11932
For a smaller, more intimate experience, check out Channing Daughters’ 27-acre winery, located in Bridgehampton. With vines planted from 1982 to 2007, this vineyard boasts a unique collection of grape varieties, with options such as Tocai friulano, sauvignon blanc, Gewurztraminer, Ribolla Gialla, syrah, teroldego and lagrein. Although smaller than others, the Channing Daughters tasting room offers themed flights, wines by the glass and snacks. Larger groups can even book a tent on the East End property for a more private experience. From their back deck, guests can view the sculpture garden, which exhibits the work of owner Walter Channing.
Macari Vineyards
- North Fork
- 150 Bergen Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952
Macari Vineyards, a family-owned and operated winery on the North Fork, first opened up their doors in 1995. It has become a staple in the area, with an emphasis on organic and pesticide-free viticulture, and careful study of grapes and winemaking. This 500-acre winery features both a large tasting room, complete with a covered deck with white fur accents, as well as a barrel cellar experience, where small groups can enjoy a flight of wines accompanied by charcuterie.
Wölffer Estate
- South Fork
- 139 Sagg Rd, Sagaponack, NY 11962
Wölffer Estate is home to one of Long Island’s busiest tasting rooms. This French-influenced Hamptons property features a Provençal chateau-inspired estate and high-quality, dry wines. The tasting room is a rustic-modern space with stunning views of the vineyard, with a selection of small bites. If you can’t spend your whole day at the estate, check out their Wine Stand, which offers all Wölffer wines and ciders to-go, making it the perfect pit stop on your way back to the city.
Pindar Vineyards
- North Fork
- 37645 Main Rd, Peconic, NY 11958
Pindar, which is celebrating its 45th birthday this year, is known for its packed events calendar and family-friendly space. With both private tours of their barrel and tank rooms and more casual tastings and brunches in their large gathering room, this family-owned vineyard is one of the most visited on the North Fork. They even won the Governor’s Cup in 2021, which is given to the best winery in the New York Classic Wine Category. If you take the trip out this summer on a Saturday or Sunday, you will be greeted with live music, equestrian games, car shows and art workshops.
Bedell Cellars
- North Fork
- 36225 Main Rd, Cutchogue, NY 11935
Bedell Cellars Winery's first vines were planted in 1980. This picturesque North Fork property, with expansive vines and lush gardens, is home to a bright pavilion, where guests can try their vintage wines. For a more intimate atmosphere, venture indoors to their loft, with a contemporary art collection lining the walls, plus a cozy fireplace and viewing windows into the barrel aging cellar.
Jamesport Winery
- North Fork
- 1216 Main Road, Rte. 25, Jamesport, NY 11947
With a rolling great lawn and a 165-year-old barn that houses the winery and tasting room, Jamesport Winery offers a dreamy, historic setting to sample vino. Started by a father-son duo in 1986, the picturesque vineyard is now often used for weddings, private parties and small gatherings. It is also home to the full-service Little Oak Wood Fired Kitchen, which offers wood-fired pizzas that pair surprisingly well with the sustainably-grown wine. During the summer, guests can enjoy their beverages on the covered patio while listening to weekly jazz concerts.
Lieb Cellars
- North Fork
- 13050 Oregon Rd, Cutchogue, NY 11935
Located just a mile from the Long Island Sound, guests can take in a serene view of the 54-acre Lieb Cellars property while sipping vino on the furnished front patio, or listen to live music while dining on charcuterie boards in the tasting room or private library. Lieb also boasts one of the oldest vines on Long Island, which was planted in 1983 and produced their 2021 Lieb Pinot Blanc.