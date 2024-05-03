The Best Wineries and Vineyards on Long Island’s East End

For those in search of a respite from the hustle and bustle of New York City this summer, it's time to venture a few hours east, where visitors can find some of the most picturesque wineries in the region. Although perhaps not as well known as acclaimed West Coast wine regions like Napa and Sonoma, Long Island is home to over 60 wineries, spanning more than 3,000 acres of vineyards, and has delighted both avid vino collectors and casual tasters for almost 50 years.

The majority of these Northeast wineries, which make up New York State’s second largest wine region (after the Finger Lakes), are located along the North Fork, which is particularly convenient for those looking to tour the selection during a weekend excursion. There, visitors can find 30 different wineries, along with attractions like farm stands with flowers, fresh produce and desserts or visit Greenport, a town with vintage shops and restaurants. An additional three wineries are found on the South Fork.

The North and South Forks are located at the end of Long Island; the name comes from the fact that they "fork" into the two separate, parallel peninsulas. The North Fork faces the Long Island Sound, and encompasses areas including Cutchogue, Greenport, Southold and Peconic, while the South Fork faces the Atlantic Ocean and is known for popular beach locales like Southampton, Sag Harbor, East Hampton and Montauk.

With the moderate-to-cool maritime climate on these two peninsulas, wines made on North Fork and South Fork come with a distinctive taste, while also allowing local winemakers to branch out and produce a variety of styles. Whether you are a connoisseur in search of their next favorite sip or just looking for a fun summer day trip, these are the best Long Island wineries to enjoy this season.