The Best West Coast Wineries for Chardonnay
Though it originated in the Burgundy region of France, chardonnay is one of the most planted white grape varieties in the world. While some prefer the consistency and predictability of wines like sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio, chardonnay is a bit more complex and versatile, boasting a wide range of potential. California-grown chardonnay is most often associated with buttery and oak flavors; however, many California winemakers take a more classic French-inspired approach, yielding a white wine that is sturdy and medium-bodied without being too rich. It is also one of the best wines for food pairing, as it stands up nicely to heartier dishes, but is also light enough to pair with fresh seafood or buttery pastas.
All along the California coast from Santa Barbara to Sonoma County, most wineries offer a signature vineyard chardonnay, but you’ll also find premier bottles as far up as Oregon’s Willamette Valley. The West Coast’s climate is similar to that of the Mediterranean, and since chardonnay is an early-ripening varietal, the cool evening temperatures and steady breeze from the Pacific work in its favor. While each harvest brings new flavors, aromas and textures, 2021 was a particularly great year for chardonnay, especially in California. Whether you’re a local looking to build your collection or a sauvignon blanc lover looking to branch out and expand your palate, these are the best West Coast wineries for sipping chardonnay year-round.
A Chardonnay Lover's Guide to West Coast Vineyards
Grgich Hills Estate
- 1829 St Helena Hwy, Rutherford, CA 94573
One of the first California brands to wow French judges, Grgich Hills Estate has remained true to its family roots for over 50 years. The Rutherford tasting room is open daily, and guests can choose between a seated tasting experience, a specially curated food and wine tour, a picnic experience, a private library tasting and more. Inspired by the vintage that gained international recognition at the blind Paris Tasting of 1976, which was made by founder Mike Grgich while he was at Chateau Montelena, the 2021 Paris Tasting Commemorative Chardonnay costs $125 and is made from the best grapes from Grgich’s oldest section of chardonnay.
Walt Wines
- 380 1st St W, Sonoma, CA 95476
- 605 1st St, Napa, CA 94558
With two wine tasting rooms in Sonoma Square and Napa Oxbow, Walt Wines bridges the gap between rival wine countries so that visitors to both areas can try their consistently 90-plus point wines. This family-owned winery relies on the best vineyards along the Pacific, predominantly focusing on California chardonnay and pinot noir. Using grapes sourced from the Sonoma Coast, the $70 2021 Walt Bob’s Ranch Chardonnay gets its distinct characteristics from its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, yielding zesty aromas that are complemented by stone fruit flavors and beautiful acidity.
Bergström Wines
- 8115 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
At Willamette Valley’s Bergström Wines, at least 1,000 days of world-class wine-making effort goes into each and every bottle. Founded by John and Karen Bergström, the legacy of this Oregon winery is still being carried forth by the family as they continue crafting beautiful chardonnays, pinot noirs and syrahs. The 2022 Sigrid Chardonnay, also called the Queen of Chardonnays, is created from the vineyard's oldest and best vines in the Willamette Valley AVA. Once the grapes are harvested by hand, the fruit is separated and fermented in small French oak barrels. After 18 months of aging and malolactic fermentation, only the best are selected for this coveted label. At $125 a bottle, the 2022 Sigrid Chardonnay is creamy and smooth, featuring notes of nectarine, pear, ginger and toasted hazelnut.
Stony Hill Vineyard
- 3331 St Helena Hwy North, St Helena, CA 94574
Surrounded by the forested landscape of St. Helena, Stony Hill Vineyard is one of the most picturesque places to sip chardonnay in Napa Valley. With a focus on high-elevation and mineral-driven wines, don’t expect the renowned chardonnays to be extra buttery and oaky. Though the 2021 vintage has sold out, the 93-point Stony Hill Chardonnay 2019 vintage is available for $137 per bottle. Fresh fruit and minerality take over the palate, but you’ll also find delicate notes of toasted sesame and pastry crust.
Argyle Winery
- 691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Argyle Winery has been a pioneer in the Oregon wine scene since 1987. The modern and stylish tasting boasts plenty of indoor and outdoor space for visitors hoping to kick back with a flight or indulge in a full glass of their favorite vino. Having garnered a 92-point ranking from Wine Enthusiast, the $60 2021 Spirithouse Chardonnay is the driest and rarest one crafted by Argyle Winery. The grapes are exclusively sourced from Dundee Hills’ Knudsen Vineyard, featuring citrus, white peach, and baking spices on the palate, followed by a lengthy finish.
Far Niente Wine Estates
- 1350 Acacia Dr, Oakville, CA 94562
Considered a benchmark of Napa Valley, Far Niente is a sustainable and organic winery that has been producing world-class cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay varietals since it was established in 1885. Lush gardens surround the winery in California wine country, transporting guests to a fairytale-esque setting as they embark on a private, guided tasting. From group tastings to the Cave Collection experience with a curated food pairing, the cottage-like tasting room is a must for first-time Napa travelers and loyal locals alike. If you want to go home with a bottle, consider splurging on the 2022 Far Niente Chardonnay from Coombsville. This $110 vintage is bright and refreshing, featuring ample depth and complexity with hints of wet stone, juicy pear and white flowers.
Alma Rosa Winery
- 1623 Mission Dr Suite M, Solvang, CA 93463
Alma Rosa Winery specializes in pinot noir and chardonnay in the heart of Santa Barbara wine country. The chic and modern Solvang tasting room offers a more stylish setting when compared to the surrounding Danish architecture and cozy storefronts, and the outdoor fire pits on the patio are perfect for cozying up with an afternoon wine flight. While chardonnay only comprises a small amount of the plantings in the Sta. Rita Hills appellation of northern Santa Barbara county, that only makes them more coveted. The 2021 Chardonnay, El Jabli costs $60 per bottle and is more vivid and bright than your typical chardonnay. Layers of apple, lemon and bright herby notes allow it to pair wonderfully with fish, chicken or pork dishes.
Tyler Winery
- 23 E Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara, CA
- 4805 CA-246, Lompoc, CA 93436
With a recently opened tasting room in Santa Barbara, Tyler Winery is continuing to expand its reach. Though the tasting room can be visited at leisure, a trip to the Tyler Mae Estate must be booked in advance and is by appointment only, where you can take in a stunning backdrop of rolling vineyards and hills. The $75 2021 Mae Estate Chardonnay is full of minerality, showcasing the precision and dedication that goes into crafting these bottles by using grapes from vines that sit in lighter soils.
Le Cuvier Winery
- 3333 Vine Hill Ln, Paso Robles, CA 93446
Le Cuvier Winery on California’s Central Coast believes in letting nature take charge when making wine. This hands-off approach yields complex vintages, all of which are crafted with wild yeast fermentation. They also use dry-farmed fruit when possible, leaving each wine in neutral oak for at least 33 months so that they reach prime maturity. The 2019 Le Cuvier Chardonnay costs $83 a bottle and features floral aromas of jasmine and orange blossom, while rich, earthy and creamy flavors hit the palate.