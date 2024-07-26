The Best West Coast Wineries for Chardonnay

Though it originated in the Burgundy region of France, chardonnay is one of the most planted white grape varieties in the world. While some prefer the consistency and predictability of wines like sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio, chardonnay is a bit more complex and versatile, boasting a wide range of potential. California-grown chardonnay is most often associated with buttery and oak flavors; however, many California winemakers take a more classic French-inspired approach, yielding a white wine that is sturdy and medium-bodied without being too rich. It is also one of the best wines for food pairing, as it stands up nicely to heartier dishes, but is also light enough to pair with fresh seafood or buttery pastas.

All along the California coast from Santa Barbara to Sonoma County, most wineries offer a signature vineyard chardonnay, but you’ll also find premier bottles as far up as Oregon’s Willamette Valley. The West Coast’s climate is similar to that of the Mediterranean, and since chardonnay is an early-ripening varietal, the cool evening temperatures and steady breeze from the Pacific work in its favor. While each harvest brings new flavors, aromas and textures, 2021 was a particularly great year for chardonnay, especially in California. Whether you’re a local looking to build your collection or a sauvignon blanc lover looking to branch out and expand your palate, these are the best West Coast wineries for sipping chardonnay year-round.