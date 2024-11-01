The Best Wines to Pair with Thanksgiving Dinner
Nothing elevates a Thanksgiving meal quite like a carefully curated wine pairing.Read More
Gearing up to host for the holidays? While food takes center stage during the Thanksgiving meal, nothing elevates your feast like a carefully curated wine pairing. Whether you prefer a light-bodied red or a refreshing white, vino is a core piece of the puzzle when it comes to holiday entertaining. Since turkey and white meat poultry tend to be the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving feast, a classic and light-bodied pinot noir is always a must. However, an oaky and creamy chardonnay stands up nicely to rich side dishes like buttery mashed potatoes and candied yams, while a smoky syrah complements honey-baked hams and dark berry desserts. Rosé wines are refreshing and can be enjoyed with appetizers, but it’s not the most ideal wine for Thanksgiving—it’s also best to avoid super buttery wines, as you’ll be enjoying a plethora of rich and buttery foods.
While there’s nothing wrong with your favorite grocery store bottle, stocking up on more special varietals is a great way to wow your guests and set the tone for your evening. Of course, no holiday celebration is complete without a bottle of bubbles. From coastal California all the way up to Oregon, the West Coast is home to renowned wineries that produce stunning vintages that can take your festive feast to the next level. Not sure where to start? These all-American vineyards produce the best wines to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner.
The Best Wines Sure to Be Crowd-Pleasers at Your Thanksgiving Dinner Table
- 2020 Wesley’s Reserve Pinot Noir from Emeritus Vineyard
- 2022 Estate Collection Chardonnay from Daou Vineyards
- 2019 Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon from Beringer Vineyards
- 2018 Choix du Coeur Pinot Noir from Résonance Winery
- 2015 Late Disgorged Le Rêve from Domaine Carneros
- 2021 Syrah Estate Lot E from Andrew Murray Vineyards
- 2019 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon from Far Niente
- 2021 Paris Tasting Commemorative Chardonnay from Grgich Hills Estate
- 2020 Tower 15 “Denner Vineyard” Syrah from Pali Wine Co
- 2015 J. Schram Blancs from Schramsberg Vineyards
- 2023 Sauvignon Blanc from Joseph Phelps
2020 Wesley’s Reserve Pinot Noir from Emeritus Vineyard
Emeritus Vineyards is a family-owned winery that focuses exclusively on Sonoma County pinot noir. Though the standard Hallberg Ranch bottles are enough to impress your guests, pull out the 2020 Wesley’s Reserve Pinot Noir for something as special as Thanksgiving. Having scored 93 points from Wine Enthusiast, this classic pinot showcases an earthy nose of fresh clay, forest floor, brown species and delicate jasmine. Earthy flavors continue on the palate along with round berry notes and fine tannins that are sensationally rich. This estate-grown red wine is the perfect pairing for your main event, whether you’re serving a honey-baked ham or a juicy turkey, though it’s easy to enjoy with every course and side dishes, including cranberry sauce.
2022 Estate Collection Chardonnay from Daou Vineyards
Based out of Paso Robles, Daou Vineyards is known for producing premier bottles of cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay. This Estate Collection bottle is aged in 100 percent new French oak barrels for 10 months, giving it a rich and creamy oak nose that is complemented by other aromas of honeysuckle, tropical fruit and toffee. While most white wines are known to have a lighter body, Daou’s 2022 Estate Collection Chardonnay is full and creamy, boasting a fruity palate of guava, pineapple and toasted bread. Whether you’re debuting a tender turkey or keeping things simple with a rotisserie chicken as the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table, this wine pairs wonderfully with poultry and buttery sides like mashed potatoes and green bean casserole.
2019 Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon from Beringer Vineyards
While pinot noir pairs better with lighter meats and poultry, this Beringer Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon is the ideal sipper for red meats like lamb chops or beef Wellington. On the nose, expect berry-forward aromas such as black currant, boysenberry and black cherry. Similar flavors are found on the palate, but a floral undertone adds complexity, while refined and velvety tannins lead to a structured and lengthy finish. Like most Napa Valley cabernet, this bottle leans on the fuller side of the aisle yet is balanced by crisp acidity. James Suckling awarded this vintage a coveted 97-point rating in 2022, making it a Thanksgiving wine worth celebrating.
2018 Choix du Coeur Pinot Noir from Résonance Winery
Despite being more lowkey when compared to California, the Oregon wine scene is well worth exploring, especially for pinot noir lovers. Résonance Winery by Maison Louis Jadot (one of the most renowned wine houses in Burgundy's Côte d'Or region in France) specializes in Oregon pinot and chardonnay in the heart of Willamette Valley. The 2018 Choix du Coeur Pinot Noir from winemaker Guillaume Large is a splurge-worthy bottle that is easy to drink and reflects the very best of the local terroir in the Yamhill-Carlton American Viticultural Area. The dry-farmed grapes used in this bottle hail from the winery’s signature estate vineyard, which sits on coastal-facing mountains, providing the vines with the ideal growing conditions for pinot noir. Expect delicate aromas of raspberry, rose and truffle followed by red fruit flavors and minerality on the palate. Serve this wine with a fall-inspired charcuterie board or sautéed mushrooms for plant-based party-goers.
2015 Late Disgorged Le Rêve from Domaine Carneros
Nothing kicks off a celebration like a bottle of bubbles. This 100 percent estate-grown champagne-style sparkling chardonnay experiences almost 10 years of lees aging in the bottle, yielding a complex and layered sparkling wine that pays tribute to the most traditional methods. Upon popping the cork, aromas of brioche, honeycomb, marzipan and zesty citrus flood the nose. In addition to a crisp and effervescent texture, the palate boasts flavors of poached pear, tart yuzu curd and bright pineapple. Break this bottle out while nibbling on classic holiday hors d'oeuvres like shrimp cocktail, charcuterie or baked brie.
2021 Syrah Estate Lot E from Andrew Murray Vineyards
Located in Santa Barbara County’s Los Olivos, Andrew Murray Vineyards is a master of syrah. Featuring a full body similar to a cabernet sauvignon, syrahs are known for their dark fruit flavors and strong aroma. This bottle in particular is a lively and upbeat red that is 90 percent syrah and 10 percent viognier. Blackberry and peppery notes can be found on both the nose and palate, but it is the subtle spice on the finish that makes this vino a perfect wine for your Thanksgiving spread. From stuffing and gravy to rich chocolatey desserts, this 2021 syrah definitely deserves a seat at the table.
2019 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon from Far Niente
Far Niente has been a Napa Valley staple for chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon fanatics since 1979. The opulent and decorative labels scream elegance, but what’s inside each bottle is equally as luxe. Whether you’re switching out your typical turkey for filet mignon or simply prefer a more robust red to enjoy alongside your favorite Thanksgiving sides, Far Niente’s 2019 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon has been awarded 98 points by Wine Enthusiast and is perfect for special celebrations. The wine, made of 79 percent cabernet sauvignon with merlot, malbec and petit verdot, is aged in hand-selected French oak barrels and showcases notes of espresso, blueberry and dark cherry along with a silky, cacao-forward finish.
2021 Paris Tasting Commemorative Chardonnay from Grgich Hills Estate
The 2021 Paris Tasting Commemorative Chardonnay from Grgich Hills Estate pays tribute to one of the most revolutionary wines in California’s history. Made from grapes sourced from vines that were planted in 1989, this wine was inspired by the chardonnay that made headlines at the Paris Tasting of 1976, which was created by founder Mike Grgich while he was working at Chateau Montelena. Unlike many California chardonnays, this bottle avoids being too buttery and instead exhibits bright citrus notes, complex minerality and balanced acidity. Enjoy it with a baked brie appetizer, sweet potatoes, roasted carrots or lemon and herb-butter turkey. If you want something lighter, consider the vineyard’s zinfandel or sauvignon blanc bottles.
2020 Tower 15 “Denner Vineyard” Syrah from Pali Wine Co
Another unique syrah to serve at Thanksgiving, Pali’s 2020 Tower 15 “Denner Vineyard” is made in a distinct California style that allows it to stand out amongst more traditional French varietals. The grapes are gathered from old vines that get ample sunshine before being aged in both new and neutral French oak barrels for 20 months. At first sip, vibrant jammy fruit flavors explode in the mouth, yielding a succulent, full-bodied and velvety mouthfeel. The smoky nose makes this syrah a great accomplice to a smoked turkey or ham, though it can also elevate everything from a chocolate ganache pie to a blackberry crumble.
2015 J. Schram Blancs from Schramsberg Vineyards
Perfect for starting or ending the evening, this 2015 J. Schram Blancs is a chardonnay-based sparkling wine from Schramsberg Vineyards—one of California’s best wineries for bubbles. The wine is fermented in both oak barrels and stainless steel, giving it a diverse palate with complex layers. Holiday aromas of golden apple, poached pear and toasted almond lead to a palate of custard, lemon cookies and pineapple cake. If you’re serving it as an apéritif, enjoy it alongside sharp cheeses or a seafood platter. It also pairs particularly well with grilled quail, which can be a beautiful and unexpected addition to your Thanksgiving feast.
2023 Sauvignon Blanc from Joseph Phelps
While red wine is most often associated with fall gatherings, a light and zesty sauvignon blanc adds balance and acidity to a rich holiday meal. This vibrant bottle has a mineral-froward palate and lengthy finish, giving it more depth and character. The grapes are aged in both cigar and Bordeaux-style barrels, resulting in an undertone of oak on the nose and palate—stirring the lees also creates a creamier mouthfeel than one would expect in a sauvignon blanc. Serve this bottle with fresh starters such as a seasonal salad, shrimp cocktail or goat cheese and cranberry pastries.