The Best Wines to Pair with Thanksgiving Dinner

Gearing up to host for the holidays? While food takes center stage during the Thanksgiving meal, nothing elevates your feast like a carefully curated wine pairing. Whether you prefer a light-bodied red or a refreshing white, vino is a core piece of the puzzle when it comes to holiday entertaining. Since turkey and white meat poultry tend to be the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving feast, a classic and light-bodied pinot noir is always a must. However, an oaky and creamy chardonnay stands up nicely to rich side dishes like buttery mashed potatoes and candied yams, while a smoky syrah complements honey-baked hams and dark berry desserts. Rosé wines are refreshing and can be enjoyed with appetizers, but it’s not the most ideal wine for Thanksgiving—it’s also best to avoid super buttery wines, as you’ll be enjoying a plethora of rich and buttery foods.

While there’s nothing wrong with your favorite grocery store bottle, stocking up on more special varietals is a great way to wow your guests and set the tone for your evening. Of course, no holiday celebration is complete without a bottle of bubbles. From coastal California all the way up to Oregon, the West Coast is home to renowned wineries that produce stunning vintages that can take your festive feast to the next level. Not sure where to start? These all-American vineyards produce the best wines to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner.