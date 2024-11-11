The Best Hotels for Cozy Winter Escape Out West

As the snow begins to stick and the temperatures continue to plummet, skiers and snowboarders prepare for their favorite season of outdoor adventure. Winter, however, is also a great time for travelers seeking a more restorative and reclusive retreat. From Northern California to the mountains of Colorado, the western portion of the United States is home to plenty of places for a snowy getaway. While many winter resorts out west cater to sporty visitors, they also offer everything from reflective wellness programs to world-class spas.

Though a “go, go, go” experience can be tempting when traveling, there’s nothing wrong with taking some time to slow down and simply do nothing. Rather than hitting the slopes full force, enjoy quiet admiration from the comfort of a bubbling hot tub or plush bathrobe. From a waterfront resort in Lake Tahoe to a boutique lodge in Woodinville wine country, several luxury hotels encourage guests to plan a pressure-free itinerary complete with ample time for reflection and relaxation. Gearing up for a snowy retreat? These are the best hotels for a cozy winter escape out west.