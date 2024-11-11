The Best Hotels for Cozy Winter Escape Out West
As the snow begins to stick and the temperatures continue to plummet, skiers and snowboarders prepare for their favorite season of outdoor adventure. Winter, however, is also a great time for travelers seeking a more restorative and reclusive retreat. From Northern California to the mountains of Colorado, the western portion of the United States is home to plenty of places for a snowy getaway. While many winter resorts out west cater to sporty visitors, they also offer everything from reflective wellness programs to world-class spas.
Though a “go, go, go” experience can be tempting when traveling, there’s nothing wrong with taking some time to slow down and simply do nothing. Rather than hitting the slopes full force, enjoy quiet admiration from the comfort of a bubbling hot tub or plush bathrobe. From a waterfront resort in Lake Tahoe to a boutique lodge in Woodinville wine country, several luxury hotels encourage guests to plan a pressure-free itinerary complete with ample time for reflection and relaxation. Gearing up for a snowy retreat? These are the best hotels for a cozy winter escape out west.
Edgewood Tahoe Resort
- 180 Lake Pkwy, Stateline, NV 89449
Located right near the stateline of California and Nevada, Edgewood Tahoe Resort is a lakefront property that shines during the winter. There’s nothing quite as alluring as standing in a powdery bank of snow while admiring the icy lakefront and dusted pines. Inspired by America’s National Parks and Old West, there are 154 alpine-esque rooms and suites—the two, three, four and five-bedroom villa suites are best for families or groups seeking spacious accommodations that feel like home. During the winter on Saturdays, enjoy New American cuisine at The Bistro while listening to tunes from local flamenco guitarist Milton Merlos, before ending the evening with stargazing and spiked hot cocoa.
The Little Nell
- 675 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611
Aspen is the quintessential winter getaway destination for cozy luxury in Colorado. The Little Nell is one of the mountain town’s most exclusive stays and has hosted a plethora of celebrities such as Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Goldie Hawn. Though this property is super popular amongst skiers and snowboarders during the winter, thanks to its ski-in/ski-out setup, it is also a haven for travelers seeking a lavish stay surrounded by snow, especially for an après-ski at The Wine Bar. Hydrate your skin from the harsh winter winds with a facial at the luxe spa or take in the stunning landscape from the comfort of the heated pool or outdoor hot tub. With only 92 rooms and suites across the entire hotel, The Little Nell offers privacy and intimacy in the heart of Aspen.
The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
- 13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Ct, Truckee, CA 96161
Another Lake Tahoe gem, The Ritz-Carlton is located on the California side of this skiing destination and is home to one of the best spas in Northern California. Boasting 17,000 square feet of space, the spa has everything from a dry-heat lodge to detoxifying eucalyptus steam rooms, allowing guests and visitors to spend the whole day in cozy relaxation. After your CBD-infused massage, hit the heated lap pool and break a sweat while taking in the scenic slopes. Each of the 170 residential-style rooms and suites boast modern mountain luxury, using warm wood accents, gas fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling windows to curate a sense of connection to nature.
The St. Regis Aspen Resort
- 315 E Dean St, Aspen, CO 81611
Situated at the base of Aspen Mountain, the St. Regis is a red brick oasis that suits every kind of cozy traveler. While guests get easy access to skiing and other winter activities, the best shops, boutiques and restaurants are also just a short stroll away. Of course, taking advantage of the ski resort's premium amenities makes it easy to avoid leaving the hotel. The 179 elegant yet playful rooms feature pin-stripe walls, warm yellow accents and a contemporary flair that was enhanced during a renovation in 2023. The confluence waterfall areas of the RAKxa Wellness Spa transport you to a tropical paradise even in the heart of winter’s cold weather, while the heated outdoor pool can be used year-round, even in the snow.
The Lodge at Blue Sky, an Auberge Resort
- 27649 Old Lincoln Hwy, Wanship, UT 84017
Part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, The Lodge at Blue Sky provides a winter vacation retreat just 30 minutes outside of Salt Lake City. The two-bedroom signature suites offer 2,000 square feet of space across two design-forward stories, and with only 46 rooms across the entire property, you’re sure to receive intimate and exclusive service at every turn. Admire valley and mountain views without having to leave the comfort of your accommodations or take some time to explore the various yoga, meditation and breathwork classes offered. Nothing, however, is more restorative than soaking in the spa’s infinity-edge, heated pool.
Willows Lodge Woodinville
- 14580 NE 145th St, Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodinville, Washington offers a peaceful winter escape complete with plenty of wine. Willows Lodge is an 84-room boutique hotel that blends rustic decor with luxury living. The facilities at the on-site spa range from an outdoor hydrotherapy pool to a dry sauna, allowing you to unwind and warm up in between treatments—even if you’re not booking a massage or facial, hotel guests can use the facilities at their leisure. When it comes to in-room amenities, nothing beats soaking in the oversized jacuzzi soaking tub, which can be found in every room type. Not interested in venturing out in the snowy weather for wine tasting or dinner? Explore hyper-local and seasonal fare at Barking Frog followed by drinks at the Fireside Lounge.
Posthotel Leavenworth
- 309 8th St, Leavenworth, WA 98826
Leavenworth, Washington is one of the most transportive towns in the Pacific Northwest—picture alpine-style buildings, authentic German fare and plenty of festive winter happenings. This Bavarian-inspired village offers a European escape without the airfare, and the Posthotel is the best place to immerse yourself in the local wellness scene during winter. Located on a peaceful riverside in downtown Leavenworth, this adults-only accommodation encourages guests to reset with relaxation lounges, plunge pools, steam rooms, a clinically-driven spa and much more. When you book one of the 55 guest rooms, expect marble bathrooms, fireplaces and plush king-size beds.
St. Regis Deer Valley
- 2300 Deer Valley Dr E, Park City, UT 84060
Surrounded by the world-famous Wasatch Mountains, St. Regis Deer Valley is a true winter wonderland in the middle of Park City, Utah. The 181 accommodation options at this mountain resort are tastefully designed with warm tones, timeless decor and cozy fireplaces, while the lobby has a busy yet inviting ambiance. Those interested in utilizing the hotel’s convenient ski-in/ski-out access can spend the day soaking in the spa vitality pool after their massage or sipping a hot toddy by the fire pits outside. In the evening, visit Rime for steak and seafood or indulge in French flavors at Brasserie 7452 before enjoying a nightcap at The St. Regis Bar.
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole
- 7680 Granite Loop Rd, Teton Village, WY 83025
The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole is a five-star hotel located near the state’s Grand Teton National Park. The simple yet sleek 155 rooms range from spacious suites to cozy residences, all boasting private balconies, gas-operated fireplaces and views of the Grand Teton mountains or the surrounding valley. While your loved ones get their steps in with a snowy hike or afternoon of skiing, treat yourself to sushi and a signature cocktail at Ascent Lounge or book a Rose Gold Radiance facial at the spa.